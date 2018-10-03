03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
US Vice President Pence originally postponed a planned mid-December visit to Israel so he could preside over the vote on a tax overhaul favored by US President Trump.
By JTA
US Vice President Pence said that both he and Trump believe the relationship between the American people and the people of Israel is “timeless.”
By HERB KEINON
Fatah and Hamas signed a deal in Cairo in mid-October to advance reconciliation efforts and restore the PA’s governing authority in Gaza, but have thus far failed to implement the agreement.
By ADAM RASGON
Pictures shared on Twitter on Wednesday show dozens of Palestinian standing in crowded spaces in the passageway.
Egypt tends to open the frontier temporarily a few times a year, usually with short notice and little explanation.
By REUTERS
US is first country outside Israel to make such a move, cutting off all assets under US jurisdiction
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Pence: My perception was that he [Sisi] was encouraged by that message
IDF forces are believed to have destroyed four terrorist tunnels since late October, including ones constructed by both Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas.
Egypt, like Saudi Arabia, is suspected by Palestinians of being ready to sacrifice Palestinian interests, including on Jerusalem, in order to please the Trump administration
By BEN LYNFIELD
Ibrahim’s visit was a major setback to opponents in the Arab world of normalization with Israel.
But in a sign of concern over Trump's unpredictability, some Jordanian officials privately expressed worry.
Arab states condemned US President Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision last week, and vowed to press international bodies to take action against it.
"If the door of moving foreign embassies to Jerusalem is opened, this will open the gates of hell."
Even the Trump administration’s closest allies in the Arab world, on which it based its upcoming Mideast peace initiative, strongly condemned his embassy decision.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,MICHAEL WILNER
Unless domestic reaction becomes unexpectedly explosive, Riyadh, Cairo and Amman can be expected to confine their responses to verbal missives that will soon subside.
Egypt would give up 720 kilometers in the area of Rafah and El Arish, where it links to the Gaza Strip along the Mediterranean Sea, thereby tripling the Gaza territory.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Rafah was open for only 17 days in the first half of 2017, none consecutively.
Islamist militants have claimed several attacks on Egypt's large Christian minority in recent years.
L’insupportable mépris de certains étudiants arabes au sein des universités israéliennes
By MICHELE MAZEL
As the US was distracted by Trump’s tweets and self-doubt, authoritarian regimes in the Middle East were on the march this year.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The IDF says it is "not surprised" by the electronic warfare component of the military operation.
Major General Mohammed el-Shahat revealed the exact number of Egyptian soldiers meant to combat ISIS.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
This deal sends a message that openly doing business with Israel is something that is both acceptable and beneficial.
Gas operators 'Delek Drilling' and 'Noble Energy' announced on Monday that it has signed agreements with Egyptian Company 'Dolphinus' worth an estimated $15 billion.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Israeli and Egyptian officials refused to confirm the report by the New York Times.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Senior administration officials say the vice president was a chief advocate for the move.
By MICHAEL WILNER
A poll sponsored in September by the left-leaning Mitvim think tank showed that well over half of all Israelis think international criticism toward the country stems from hostility toward Israel.
He had immediately set the tone. Egypt and Syria were the aggressors, Israel was resisting. And Israel had stood alone – “by its independent effort and sacrifice.”
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
“We need to act together to eradicate terrorism everywhere and anywhere.”
By LAHAV HARKOV
Egypt continues to reel from the attack that claimed the lives of at least 235 worshipers at a mosque in the northern Sinai after Friday prayers.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Education Minister Naftali Bennett sent his condolences to the people of Egypt and called for the ‘enlightened world’ to unite to combat terrorism.
A visit to Yad Mordechai By Bernard Edinger, Paris.
By BERNARD EDINGER
Our main problem today is that we misunderstand the meaning of democracy.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
We can now grasp why the laws of nature can be defined as miraculous.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
There is no doubt that humanity has the responsibility to advance morally and make every effort for the benefit of all people.
It would seem that Israel has nothing to fear, but this is the volatile Middle East where anything can happen.
By ZVI MAZEL
The story of Younis is the most prominent among several cases that rocked Egypt late last month.
Criticism of security institutions is considered off-limits in Egypt.
The report came weeks before President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is to stand for re-election virtually unopposed after opponents halted their campaigns and a top challenger was jailed.
Egypt had planned to open the crossing for 3 days, but unexpectedly closed it early, leaving Palestinians stranded.
The country's state security prosecution ordered the arrest of Abol Fotouh and several leaders of his Strong Egypt party, MENA news agency said.
The Trump administration has a reputation for having a chaotic foreign policy, where one member of the band doesn’t seem to know what the other is doing.
"We have always advocated for free and fair elections, transparent elections not just in Egypt but in any country," Tillerson said.
Apart from Sinai, the Egyptian army said the operation would also cover parts of the Nile Delta and the Western Desert.
Residents reported hearing extensive air activities above the Suez Canal city of Ismailia.
A resident of Gaza City said he hoped that he will be able to travel abroad for studies.
Relations between Cairo and Ankara have been strained since then army chief Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi toppled President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013.
A recent New York Times report left many questions unanswered: find them here.
An exciting new discovery leads experts to wonder who was the important lady buried in such luxury.
Researchers said on Monday the plant-eating Cretaceous Period dinosaur, named Mansourasaurus shahinae, was nearly 33 feet (10 meters) long and weighed 5.5 tons (5,000 kg).
The puzzling thing is why the regime did not want to put on even a show of a contest, to say nothing of a real competition that could have enhanced Sisi’s legitimacy.
Seven years on, though the Arab Upheaval’s inferno is still raging, several conclusions must be drawn already now.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
A weekly selection of opinions and analyses from the Arab media around the world.
By MEDIA LINE
Candidates challenging Sisi have described sweeping efforts to kill off their campaigns before they begin.
Mike Pence left Washington at the onset of a government shutdown and amid bipartisan calls from Capitol Hill on him to raise growing concern with Sisi over his government’s human rights record.
Two Qatari war planes twice flew dangerously close to the UAE airliners as they descended towards Bahrain International Airport.
The members of the Sinai Province of the Islamic State are fueled by a never-ending sense of divine mission.
What Egypt truly cares about is ensuring its ability to continue providing drinking water to millions of citizens.
While Iran has taken the world’s attention, Turkey is stealthily pursuing its goal of developing a military and intelligence infrastructure on the Red Sea.
The latest extension was to allow security forces to "take (measures) necessary to confront the dangers and funding of terrorism and safeguard security in all parts of the country."
Despite their enthusiasm, the team faces a raft of challenges: a lack of funding, a paucity of special playing crutches and difficulties finding a regular pitch for training.
Security forces confiscated a variety of explosive devices, automatic weapons and other items.
Dozens of Muslims from the village of Kafr al-Waslin attacked the church after Friday prayers, smashing the windows and breaking everything inside.
"It is a patriotic duty to sexually harass her and a national duty to rape her,'' Nabil Al-Wahsh said of women wearing revealing clothing.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Cairo for talks with Egypt's political and military leadership on Wednesday
Commentator Abdul-Nasser Salama also said that Israel benefits from attacks like Friday's, adding that it gets tourists and investments that would otherwise be in Sinai.
In the mid-October agreement, Hamas and Fatah agreed to completely transfer responsibility for Gaza to the PA by December 1.
The crown prince has said he would encourage a more moderate and tolerant version of Islam.
Thousands took to the streets in North Sinai.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
ISIS's motives for the attack are both strategic and ideological.
By ADAM HOFFMAN
"This attack doesn't relate to any religion," one person wrote on Facebook. "It belongs to hatred, dehumanization, evil and disgrace."
"The air force has over the past few hours eliminated a number of outposts used by terrorist elements," the army said.
By REUTERS,SETH J. FRANTZMAN
"This attack violates all sacred and humanitarian principles,” a Hamas statement read.
The attack in Sinai brings to the surface a largely unreported war against terror that has gone on in the peninsula for years.
No group immediately claimed responsibility, but since 2013 Egyptian forces have battled a stubborn Islamic State affiliate in the region.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
How a beautiful desert spot became a site for terror and violence.
Egypt's government has declared three days of mourning following the attack.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN,REUTERS
Fast-thinking cop saved the five-year-old from serious injury.
The pair is expected to visit other famous sites around Egypt during their stay, according to the ministry of tourism.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, along with the Presidential Medal of Freedom award, for saving Egypt from a human rights catastrophe.
By MIKE EVANS
The Egyptian deal is proof the naysayers were wrong.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is the Jewish state, but it has its thieves and prostitutes, no different than the Netherlands, China or America.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Why are the Saudis and their allies willing to forgo generations of refusing to recognize Israel and turn it into a major ally?
By JONATHAN ADELMAN
What will the vice president do to reassure Egyptians that America deeply respects them?
By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
There is allegedly sound cooperation on intelligence between Egypt and Israel, intent on fighting Islamic terrorism operating so close to their borders.
History teaches us that most wars break out in violation of a peace treaty.
By EFRAIM INBAR
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.