Ehud Olmert

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Under pressure, Abbas assumes scorched-earth policy of ripping Trump, calling Israel colonial project.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
In a 15-minute interview, the former premier also offered implicit criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attitude toward his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
By JAMES S. GALFUND
The latest social news from the Israeli scene.
By MICHAL GALANTI
While Netanyahu claims he does not want elections, it might actually be in his interest for them to be called now.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Israelis have long complained that drawn-out investigations, often leaked to the media, have undercut politicians and their right to due process.
By JTA
“A prime minister who is up to his neck with investigations does not have a public and moral mandate to make decisions on important matters… The right thing to do is for this government to go home.”
By LAHAV HARKOV
Asked by interviewer Amit Segal whether Netanyahu could continue to serve under indictment, President Reuven Rivlin made reference to Netanyahu’s calls to oust Olmert at the time.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Former prime minister served 16 months in prison in prison after being found guilty of corruption, fraud, bribery and obstruction of justice.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Olmert’s attorneys said that their client “does not require any seal of approval."
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
“I do not avoid dealing with the mistakes I made, and by the way, they are not few, both personally and professionally,” Olmert said.
The grown children of Ehud Olmert and Ariel Sharon did not get the same level of security when their fathers were prime ministers.
By HERB KEINON
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is in precarious position having alienated the White House and losing the unconditional support of regional Sunni countries.
Speaking at a panel held on Saturday, journalist Hadas Shtaif claimed the former Israeli leader attempted to force himself on her.
By MAARIV ONLINE
The Jerusalem District Court Tuesday approved a deal between Risby Raz and the prosecution that her indictment be suspended.
American and Israeli politicians, presidents, and prime ministers have made quite successful teams over the years.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects charges against him, slams the press and accuses Israel Katz of undermining leadership.
Netanyahu often says that all his actions are motivated by a desire to ensure the security of the country and its citizens.
After website published five facts about the son of the Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Netanyahu attacked the project and sons of other prime ministers. Ariel Olmert hit back.
By LAHAV HARKOV,HAGAY HACOHEN
Netanyahu currently faces two major investigations.
Olmert will still have to carry out two restrictions for the remainder of his sentence.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Rachael Risby Raz, a former Diaspora Affairs advisor for Olmert, awaits her own trial in September, eight years after the Rishon Tours scandal.
By GIL HOFFMAN,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Former premier Ehud Olmert is released early after a 16-month imprisonment that marked one of Israel's biggest and most shocking corruption affairs.
While in prison, Olmert completed writing an autobiography that was confiscated two weeks ago from his publisher by the state prosecution.
Prosecution mulling appeal; Olmert’s Attorney, “We hope that this will be the end of this 10-year story.”
Olmert, who is serving a 27-month sentence for bribery, fraud, and other charges, is requesting his sentence be reduced by a third.
Former PM remains hospitalized
Former prime minister denied two chapters of own book, warned by Justice Ministry not to bypass censor office
After being examined by a doctor at Ma’asiyahu Prison in Ramle, where he is serving a 27-month sentence for two counts of bribery, Olmert was transferred to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Olmert has currently served 16 months out of a 27-month jail sentence for separate convictions in three different cases.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Mandelblit said that depending on the results of the initial review, he would decide if the incident warranted opening a full criminal investigation.
Olmert, who is serving a 27-month sentence in Ma’asiyahu Prison in Ramle for corruption offenses, started writing a memoir and asked his lawyer to bring materials, some of them allegedly classified.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,YONAH JEREMY BOB
There could be a new criminal investigation into the former prime minister.
Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert's attorney was caught with classified materials he reportedly smuggled into the jailed ex-premier's prison cell to help him write his memoir.
By JOY BERNARD,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Rivlin denied former prime minister Ehud Olmert's request for clemency on Monday. The latter is imprisoned due to his involvement in one of the biggest corruption scandals in Israel's history.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Overrides Justice Ministry lawyers.
Top court set high standard for relevant evidence in ex-PM’s case.
No matter what happens, he can certainly sit comfortably in the Prime Minister’s Office for many months to come.
He did not specify whether he had visited Olmert in a professional capacity, as a friend or as a peace process researcher.
After eight long years, all of Olmert's five legal battles are now wrapped-up and he is set to serve jail time until November 2019.
PM, US president are set to meet Wednesday in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
The former prime minister could be let out of prison for good behavior after serving two-thirds of the sentence.
Former prime minister Ehud Olmert was just as confident when the first allegations against him came out.
he reason for the timing of the furlough was that it was the first day he was eligible to leave the prison after serving a fourth of his sentence.
On Sunday, the Prisons Service announced that it would change its rules about attorney visits after former prime minister Ehud Olmert got caught using “attorney-client privilege” as an excuse.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,BEN HARTMAN
Israel Prison Services Spokesman Assaf Librati told the Jerusalem Post on Sunday that the IPS caught wind of the "illogical" number of lawyer visits Olmert had from lawyers.
By GIL HOFFMAN,BEN HARTMAN
Olmert walked into prison last month to become Israel’s first former prime minister ever to go behind bars.
Secret tapes plagued them both but one managed to finesse a pardon.
Katsav, who began serving a 7-year prison sentence for rape in December 2011, reportedly empathizes with former PM, who began jail sentence on Monday.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
In his first days in Block 10 of Maasiyahu Prison Olmert will be provided with a prison guard.
By BEN HARTMAN
In view of television cameras and photographers from a media gaggle eager for a shot of history in the making, former prime minister Ehud Olmert walked into Ma'asiyahu jail in Ramle on Monday.
Former prime minister professes his innocence in videotaped message, hints that he was victim of political persecution.
Whether Olmert serves 18 months or 27 months depends on two other sentences.
Netanyahu appears to mock his predecessor: ‘I came to court voluntarily.’
Sentence means that former PM must now serve 19 months in jail total when adding in his prior 18 month Holyland Affair sentence for bribery.
Not only will Olmert go to jail to serve an 18-month sentence for bribery, he also admitted regret and confessed to a crime for the first time two weeks ago in the Shula Zaken secret tapes saga.
Olmert is already set to become the first prime minister in the country’s history to go to jail, on February 15.
In the plea bargain that Olmert agreed to on January 18, he admitted to obstruction of justice with Zaken in both the Talansky Affair and the Holyland Affair.
Former PM has last word before Talansky, Rishon Tours appeals decided.
The police had said they found no evidence to support the allegations, including in certain “secret” tapes of various Barak conversations discovered in a Defense Ministry safe.
Olmert is reportedly considering admitting to some level of obstructing justice in exchange for all of his prison sentences running concurrently instead of consecutively.
Olmert faces 18 months in prison from the Holyland Affair, a potential additional 8 months from the Talansky Affair and more time from the Rishon Tours and Investment Affairs.
“A man who did so many great things for Israel should be pardoned,” Olmert’s brother says.
When the Holyland trial started around three-and-a- half years ago, the former prime minister still saw himself as the king of the world and as possibly returning to the prime minister’s chair.
The Supreme Court just made it harder to obtain convictions of public figures involved in bribery.
First PM in history to get jail sentence; will serve 18 months rather than 6 years.
If he wins the appeal, he will reverse a string of losses over the last approximately 18 months and escape the longer of the two jail sentences hanging over his head.
Lupolianski, Dankner, other verdicts also to be announced.
The ruling came as the state made a surprise announcement at the hearing that it would not oppose postponing Olmert's sentence pending the appeal.
The state’s request on Sunday was a partial response to Olmert’s Thursday appeal of his conviction and of the prison sentence to the Supreme Court.
Olmert also requests that the start of his eight-month sentence be delayed, pending the appeal.
Olmert, who served as then-prime minister Ariel Sharon’s top deputy in August 2005, is perceived as "one of the architects of the disengagement from Gush Katif."
While most commentators do not think the former prime minister has much of a chance of tossing out his Holyland conviction, there is a strong chance that the six year sentence will be reduced.
Jail time could be added on to six year sentence from Holyland bribery conviction.
Israel should follow good business practice by planning strategically for the future.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Israel learns the hard way the limitations of its power when it faces a superpower with important interests in the Middle East.
By YOSSI MELMAN
An attack against a former prime minister, even years after he or she has left office, is no less an attack against the country than harm caused to a prime minister’s son or daughter
Ten years after a tell-all in the New Yorker, remembering the Israeli operation to destroy Syria's reactor.
By MIKE EVANS
It is known that Noni Mozes has faced stiff competition from the freebie tabloid 'Israel Hayom.'
The first assumption is that the media and the state prosecutor are dominated by the Left.
Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert caused damage to Israel’s political culture and contributed to the low standard we have come to expect from our politicians.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Piece on Ethiopian olim lets the American Jewish community off too easily.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
It is a question of the trade-off we want between freedom of speech, freedom of press and an obscure, unproven potential harm to Israeli security.
Clamping down as the censor is doing on Olmert’s freedom of speech is the sort of action carried out by autocratic regimes that do not see themselves as committed to democratic ideals.
Any ambiguity or hesitance only perpetuates the delusion of the two-state solution, and encourages terrorists to try to impose this dangerous plan on us.
By YEHUDA GLICK
All of our previous prime ministers, most notably David Ben-Gurion, Golda Meir, Levi Eshkol, Menahem Begin and Yitzhak Shamir to mention only the first five, were paragons of probity.
By SHLOMO RISKIN
It is amazing, though, that in the name of the peace process and the twostate solution, Jeff Barak would like to remember him for all the good he did.
Almost everywhere you go in southern Jerusalem, Holyland sticks out, so out of place among the biblical hills that "it is its own indictment sheet," as one journalist put it.
By LIAT COLLINS
Unfortunately Olmert went on a triumphalist rampage, insisting (incorrectly) that he had been fully exonerated, and proclaimed that he would soon resume his role as prime minister.
By ISI LEIBLER
Others in the Knesset and elsewhere, though not corrupt, have forgotten the Jabotinsky-Begin teaching that democracy is more than the majority ramming its ideas down others’ throats.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
Any consideration of his three years in office as prime minister shows it would be wrong to view Olmert solely as a villain.
By JEFF BARAK
Once Olmert internalizes the verdict of the Supreme Court and expresses true remorse, he can begin to look toward the future.
How is it that Olmert is still walking free and few seem to think this is a travesty? Olmert is not alone; all those convicted in the Holyland affair have yet to go to jail.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
