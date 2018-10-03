03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Earlier this year, Elor Azaria, an IDF medic, shot dead an alleged terrorist who was incapacitated and lying on the ground and received an 18 month conviction.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman made the comments during a visit to assess the security situation in Hebron ahead of Purim.
Senior officer takes to Facebook to scold human rights group critical of soldiers.
Entretien sans langue de bois avec l’ancien ministre de la Défense, qui évoque l’opération Bordure Protectrice, l’affaire Elor Azaria et ses projets d’avenir
Le soldat Elor Azaria a été condamné à une peine de 18 mois de prison
In the past year, Eisenkot has faced much criticism from the public, especially surrounding the controversial case of former IDF soldier Elor Azaria, who was convicted of manslaughter.
The president's Office said in a statement that the petition has yet to be officially received and will be addressed directly when it is.
The case has monumental import as detractors say the indictment should have been at least for the more serious charge of manslaughter.
Despite the angry outcry on social media, Rivlin’s office said on Monday that he had received many calls of support and encouragement.
The photos of Rivlin are reminiscent of those that opponents of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin created in opposition to his peace talks with the Palestinians.
"Elor and his family paid a heavy personal and family-wide price as they struggled with Elor's trial and with the unprecedented and drawn out public exposure," Liberman wrote.
President Reuven Rivlin's office said he will only discuss the matter with experts upon his return from a state trip to Spain.
Elor Azaria is commonly known as the "Hebron shooter," and his case has gained country-wide attention.
Elor Azaria still to serve 14 months in prison.
The IDF chief’s own statements the day that Azaria’s appeal was rejected indicated that he would seriously consider leniency if Azaria dropped a potential appeal to the High Court of Justice.
Many had thought IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot would rush to issue a decision on Thursday to end the public pressure over the issue.
An ex-IDF prosector weighs in on the consequences of one of the most talked-of legal controversies in the country.
Azaria enters prison after court rejects his request to postpone until chief of staff decides on commuting sentence.
The former IDF soldier was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison for killing an incapacitated Palestinian attacker in 2016.
The former soldier who was convicted of manslaughter asked to have his 18-month sentence postponed until the chief of staff weighs in on clemency.
"Military justice states that serving a prison sentence is immediate."
Azaria appealed on Friday to the IDF's Chief of Staff for a commuted sentence.
‘Hebron shooter’ requests community service instead of prison.
Both trials turned political issues into cases before the court of public opinion.
The IDF Court of Appeals chose to uphold the conviction and 18-month sentence of Elor Azaria.
The IDF Appeals Court voted on Sunday to uphold Azaria's 18-month jail sentence.
There are three more paths Elor Azaria can take to avoid jail time or to get a quick release.
Azaria is an ordinary soldier whose actions were not extraordinary; in fact, they did not even rise to the standards this society has set for itself.
IDF chief Eisenkot hints at Azaria pardon.
The military appeals court has upheld he conviction and sentencing of Elor Azaria on manslaughter charges. Meretz leader calls on Rivlin to uphold rule of law.
In lengthy ruling, panel of five judges decimate Azaria's defense case.
If the appeals court upholds the jail sentence, half or more of Israelis are likely to disapprove and politicians may press for a pardon.
Former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon frankly discusses Operation Protective Edge, the Elor Azaria affair – and his own vision and ambition.
Eizenkot praised off-duty soldier who shot Halamish terrorist. Soldier's mother dismisses criticism her son should have killed the Palestinian attacker "we are defenders not killers."
Latest development in the controversial case of the IDF soldier convicted of manslaughter.
The development does not mean that Azaria is free from his 18-month prison sentence, which is still pending a decision by the IDF Military Court of Appeals.
The judges heard the prosecution’s appeal that the 18-month prison sentence was too light.
Elor Azaria was at the center of a countrywide controversy when he was convicted of manslaughter after he killed a Palestinian perpetrator who had already been neutralized.
Meeting comes amid rare post-conviction negotiations during the appeal process.
The IDF prosecution has counter-appealed the sentence as too lenient, seeking a three to five year jail sentence.
Hebron shooter defense produces email alleging threat by IDF MAG of more jail time if Azaria would appeal conviction.
Elor Azaria was sentenced in February to 18 months in jail.
Absent a successful appeal, Azaria is due to start serving his 18-month jail sentence for manslaughter as of March 5.
Rivlin touched tangentially on three concepts that keep eluding our politicians and, with them as role models, have also escaped too many Israelis: responsibility, accountability and transparency.
The president rejected the pardon because he believes that upholding the values of the IDF is more important than pandering to the majority of his irreverent people.
This is not a Left or Right issue, as unfortunately it has panned out to be. It is an issue of whether we are a civilized nation operating within ethical and judicial norms of behavior.
President Reuven Rivlin demonstrated both moral courage and sensitivity.
This is just one small facet of the counterterrorism puzzle.
Does adhering to the principles of distinction, necessity and proportionality reduce terrorism?
Looking at the cases of OJ Simpson and Elor Azaria
How has Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s behavior in the Amman embassy crisis been hypocritical?
Israeli comedian Yohay Sponder takes on the controversial ruling on convicted IDF soldier Elor Azaria.