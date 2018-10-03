03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Palestinians had hoped FIFA would censure Israel over the settlement teams, thereby forcing them to either drop the clubs from the Israel Football Association or risk losing FIFA membership.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The dispute centres on six teams from lower divisions of the Israeli league who are based in the West Bank and play their matches there.
By REUTERS
Despite their loud, persistent campaign to oust the West Bank settlement teams, the FIFA congress voted to delay the issue by another year.
“The ongoing conflict between the Israeli and Palestinian football associations is a complicated matter."
The Palestinian Football Association has sought to compel FIFA to kick Israel out of the association since 2015.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
FIFA’s first recommendation is to maintain the status, which would be a violation of international law including UN resolutions.
By ADAM RASGON
This entity was created by the 2015 FIFA congress to resolve a number of disputes between the Israeli and Palestinian football associations.
In a wide-ranging interview Ramallah, Rajoub spoke about the six settlement clubs, the international peace conference in Paris, and internal Palestinian reconciliation.
The issue of the six West Bank clubs remains in limbo.
Tokyo Sexwale, chairman of the FIFA Monitoring Committee Israel-Palestine, reported on the results of the meetings in a brief statement, making no explicit mention of the clubs.
Pressure on FIFA to address the issue of settlement soccer clubs has increased in recent weeks.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,ADAM RASGON
Rajoub’s critics take to social media to strongly condemn his decision and call for his dismissal from his job.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
In Ramallah, residents voice criticism over move.
PM pans Palestinian bid to have Israel suspended from soccer's world governing body after motion is dropped; says peace only achievable through direct talks.
By HERB KEINON,ALLON SINAI
Chairman of Israel's soccer association welcomes Palestinian decision to drop motion calling for Israel's suspension from FIFA.
By ALLON SINAI,JPOST.COM STAFF
The abrupt fall of world soccer’s emperor, Joseph “Sepp” Blatter, has been the central event of the week.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
Activists worry that workers building football facilities in the emirate will be abused.
By DAVID ROSENBERG / THE MEDIA LINE
In the deciding vote over who would host the FIFA World Cup in 2006, Germany narrowly beat out much-favored South Africa.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Blatter said he was stepping down mere four days after being re-elected to a fifth term.
Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev called the current Israeli soccer situation a "crisis."
By ALLON SINAI
A joint monitoring committee, made up of delegations from both leagues, has met for the last two years without finding a compromise position.
Should FIFA take action against the teams, Israel would have to comply or risk suspension or the elimination of the entire Israeli soccer league from FIFA.
The participation of Israel’s representatives in the conference is still under doubt as the Shin Bet.
The head of the Palestinian Football Association Jibril Rajoub has said that the presence of the settler teams is illegal under FIFA’s own rules.
“If enough of us raise our voices” then “we could push FIFA to hold the Israeli Football Association accountable,” the petition stated.
The 57-year-old collapsed and passed away from cardiac arrest during his morning run on Wednesday and will be laid to rest in Shefayim on Thursday.
Because of our history as Jews, we are particularly sensitive to signals of boycotts.
By HERB KEINON
Rivlin met with German Foreign Minister Steinmeier in Munich, where in 1972 Palestinian terrorists murdered 11 Israeli Olympic athletes.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,SAM SOKOL
Members of the Israeli and Palestinian delegations to the FIFA Congress used the 90-minute lunch break to try and broker a deal.
Amid terrorism threats by ISIS, the Islamic Republic secures its place in the international sporting competitions with a win against Uzbekistan.
The Jordanians claim that the head of the Palestinian Football Association did not vote for their candidate; Many are calling on government to revoke Rajoub’s Jordanian citizenship.
Jordan gets easy victory over Iran after soccer match canceled; Iranian football head says FIFA was informed women would wear hijab.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Dozens of hardcore fans protest outside Betar's practice over team's decision to recruit 2 Muslim players from Chechnya.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Palestinian Football Association systematically exploits football to encourage terrorism against Israelis.
By ROBERT R. SINGER
''If FIFA wishes to truly promote “human rights” it should start by ending its own racist, discriminatory approach and instead kick terrorism out of football.''
By MAURICE HIRSCH
Europe is a continent of chaos and feigned laws.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ofer Eini, chairman of the Israel Football Association, thanks the chairman of the Palestinian Football Association, for retracting the PFA’s proposal that Israel be removed from FIFA.
By LIOR AKERMAN
Israel’s response to the Palestinian initiative to suspend it from FIFA epitomized everything that is wrong with its public diplomacy.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
The Israeli media had a ball in the days leading up to the finale.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
South Africans remember well the build-up to the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
By HOWARD FELDMAN
Blatter hopes to speak to Israeli officials to ease restrictions on Palestinian soccer players.
President of soccer governing body seeks to ease tensions by tending to policies that severely restrict sport in the territories.
Gutman & Co. remain focused as Belfast’s cold weather calls Tuesday’s qualifier into doubt.
Palestinian Football Association chief says atmosphere in region not appropriate for holding friendly match with Barcelona.
Comment: As discouraging as Israel’s recent performances have been, Eli Gutman should only be judged according to the team’s results in its qualifiers.
Blue & White up against Portugal, Russia, N. Ireland, Azerbaijan & Luxembourg in World Cup 2014 qualifying matches.
Comment: Women have recently been banned from playing in int'l competitions for wanting to wear uniforms that conflict with rules governing sports competitions.
By TODD WARNICK
Israel climbs 25 places in FIFA world rankings, moving up to 33rd. mostly thanks to its Euro 2012 qualifying victories over Latvia and Georgia last month.
By ALLON SINAI AND REUTERS
Fernandez refused to obey ruling by FIFA’s disciplinary committee, but with time running out, had no option but to settle 400,000-euro debt.
Fernandez banned from sidelines over long-standing financial dispute; says problem will be solved before next Euro 2012 qualifying matches.
By ALLON SINAI AND AP
Does Argentina's number 10 conceal the divine?
By DAVID SKOLNI
World Cup teams Israelis can back are dwindling.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
This the first year that the IBA will simulcast games live on its website.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
With just over two months to go before the kickoff of the 2010 World Cup, Israeli tour companies are wasting no time in marketing packages for fans.
By RON FRIEDMAN