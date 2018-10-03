Finance Ministry

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The meeting between the Israeli finance minister and Palestinian officials comes amid efforts by the US to jump-start the diplomatic process.
By HERB KEINON
Social Finance Israel, led by Yaron Neudorfer and his team, has dipped its toe into the water.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Finance Ministry helps boost investment in high-tech by issuing a new tender for funds.
By SHARON UDASIN
Marketers of binary options "grow, accelerate and inflame antisemitism against all Jews and especially against Israelis," says Israel Securities Authority Chairman.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
“Things are moving faster than anyone realizes. We are currently undergoing the most significant and fastest technological change we have ever experienced."
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
"Prime minister is very focused on growth, getting companies to register intellectual property here."
By MICHAEL ZEFF
According to property tax law, the state will compensate citizens for direct and indirect property damages caused by hostile acts, war or terrorism, whether or not a citizen is privately insured.
The bill is expected to allow real competition in the retail credit card market in Israel by giving non-bank actors the possibility issue credit cards and clear payments.
Any investor in emerging markets is ‘getting exposure to stocks in hostile countries,’ Steven Schoenfeld, founder of BlueStar Indexes, tells ‘Post’
This would be the company’s second multimillion-dollar fund in less than two years.
According to law, the State has to compensate citizens for direct and indirect property damages caused as a result of acts of hostility, war or terror, whether or not a citizen is privately insured.
When it comes to the defense industry, India is also the largest importer of defense equipment, which is a most important market for Israel today.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Amidst all the hubbub of schmoozing and networking, two major Asian companies announced the launch of accelerators in Israel.
By NIV ELIS
The draft budget proposes that the justice minister consult with the heads of the Tax Authority (TA) and National Insurance Institute (NII) and amend the registration legislation.
By LEON HARRIS
The bill would put a series of regulations in place for executives making over NIS 3.5 million a year.
According to the report, Israel’s hi-tech sector grew at a rate of 9 percent a year.
Though Venture Capital investment has reached its pre-dot-com-bust levels, Israel's high-tech sector faces a shortage of skilled labor.
Overall 2016 budget plans a NIS 35 billion deficit, amounting to 2.9% of GDP.
Noting Israel's unexpectedly low deficit of 2.15% in 2015 Moody's says that the country's fiscal performance is improving "beyond expectations."
If two of the players join forces, they would control 40% of the market, and prices would creep back up.
According to the Finance Ministry, the move would increase the state’s revenues by NIS 500 million a year and put taxation on natural resources closer to that of oil and gas.
Economy Minister Arye Deri is unlikely to use his authority to approve the government's gas deal by circumventing an antitrust commissioner and plans to wait for a new one to be appointed next month.
By LAHAV HARKOV,SHARON UDASIN
The Finance Ministry has been withholding funds from the IBA, making it increasingly difficult for the public broadcasting service to meet its operational costs and to pay for new productions.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The announcement occurred a day after Steinitz's office had reported a breakdown in talks with the companies.
First of plans will broaden a mechanism for doling out subsidized state land to developers who promise the lowest cost for their units.
Without proper tax enforcement the government may be losing out on NIS 175 million a year.
Critics say a three-year budget was legally problematic and lacks support from finance ministry officials.
Committee will seek to find balance between competition and financial stability.
Philip Morris is not quite as happy
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
“More than 8,000 Israelis die each year because of tobacco, but the government dillydallies on a life-and-death matter.”
Cancer Association lashes out at Kahlon for refusing to equalize taxes on tobacco products.
A total of NIS 14 million will be granted this year to eligible general and psychiatric hospitals in the periphery.
The Health Ministry and Finance Ministry will come together to improve the treatment of the elderly.
Critical to the NIS 260m. program approved on Thursday night is the reduction of air pollution from 80,000 aging diesel cars on the road, the ministry said.
NIS 75 million to be given to to young medical specialists who decide to work in the periphery.
Australasia and Europe might have higher budgets for public research and development, according to Kukutai, but Israel simply has “more entrepreneurs” in the agricultural technology sector.
Sefer Torah Just in time for Rosh Hashana, the Schmelzer family, owners of the Shlomo Group, dedicated a new Torah scroll in memory of the patron of the family, Shlomo Schmelzer.
By MICHAL GALANTI
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is one of Israel’s oldest and most prestigious academic institutions.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Labor and Social Services Minister Haim Katz attended the discussion, along with Avi Nissenkoren, head of the Histadrut, to present legislation that would cement increases in disability allotments.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Israel expects next war in the north to be along the entire northern border
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
According to the report, the ministry is simultaneously proposing that the benefits be increased by 10% for those who are still eligible for the assistance.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
‘Includes all services except the education system’
By UDI SHAHAM
Zionist Union faction chairman Yoel Hasson vowed to bring more coalition MKs to defect and oppose the 'minimarkets bill.'
By GIL HOFFMAN
The Jerusalem mayor blamed the fianance minister,and said that the municipality is ready to fire 2,150 employees.
Treasury denies claims, says special grants to capital at all-time high.
The working committees of seven organizations called off the strike following a meeting with Labor and Social Services Minister Haim Katz.
Rivlin: A society that doesn’t care for the weak doesn’t deserve to be called a society
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the KKL-JNF's money must be channeled to the needs of the state.
Hebrew University — and other institutions of higher education nationwide — face stark budgetary prospects.
Kahlon also asked Mnuchin to exert pressure on the Palestinian Authority in the war against money laundering and terror financing.
Kahlon and Gallant appeared to get along and work together well at a meeting of the Kulanu faction on Monday.
The bill would apply to children up to age 12. Up to six sick days could be taken a year.
Jerusalem residents suffer from some of the worst air pollution levels in the country.
Experts are urging American immigrants to review their options wisely.
The month-long finance classes will be taught throughout the country in November of the upcoming academic year.
Inclusive innovation the key, says senior UBS global economist Paul Donovan.
Netanyahu sees himself as the super-minister over every ministry, especially finance, where he served a decade ago.
Kahlon: We cut taxes but added funds to social ministries
By LAHAV HARKOV,MICHAEL ZEFF
The strike ended after only 10 hours with a Finance Ministry’s announcement that was later confirmed by the FLAI.
By MICHAEL ZEFF,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Focused on getting the Israeli banks to cut ties with the Palestinian banks, Shurat Hadin asked the High Court to order Kahlon to stand down from defending the Israeli banks from future liability.
Dankner ran a business universe for around a decade, far longer than Olmert was prime minister.
The Economic Arrangements Bill is passed in tandem with each budget and outlines the basic economic policies that are meant to accompany it.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the unanimously-approved budget, calling it "an important budget with foundations for competition, reforms and growth."
2017-2018 budget cuts ministry budgets while supporting income and corporate tax cuts.
The Knesset Finance Committee raised the alarm that a clause, though intended to prevent runaway deficits, would concentrate power in the Finance Ministry.
Source says delay due to coalition shakeup; Jabareen: Experience shows that promises have never been met
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Finance minister: I hope the Labor Party will join us
The stipend paid by the company to survivors from this fund is NIS 2,700 every quarter.
By JEREMY SHARON
In 2022, male soldiers will have their service time reduced by a further 2 months.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The committee approved various portions of the bill one-at-a-time over several days, and parsed out a few particularly controversial sections for later approval or approval by other committees.
He said he would be happy with any Zionist party entering the coalition, even including Meretz.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
MKs authorize VAT cut from 18 to 17%.
Kahlon: Budget reflects new order of priorities, to improve citizens' lives
A 5-year plan would include a 350m budget and another 135m would include funding for community and nature centers and youth groups. Another 150m would go to boosting police and security.
Joint List MK Jabareen to ‘Post’: The government offered a 200 million shekel increase in this year’s budget, but the Arab leadership is asking for 600m.
Finance Ministry: economic strength of the system can withstand the small cut
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
For comparison, the 2014 summer war with Gaza reduced economic growth by an estimated NIS 3.5 billion.
A year after then-communications minister Gilad Erdan pushed through a law calling to dismantle the Israel Broadcasting Authority, the Finance Ministry is seeking to close the IBA at months end.
Druse and Circassian municipal mayors as well as a deputy minister protested outside the Finance Ministry and Prime Minsiter’s Office Sunday.
The logic behind a tax increase is to make it less profitable for investors to buy apartments and rent them out, thus keeping more apartments on the market for people who want to buy them.
Parking payment app rushing to sign contracts before current deal expires.
Benjamin Netanyahu and his treasurer Moshe Kahlon are tinkering with a populism they might prove unable to afford.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Don’t trust anyone when it comes to protecting your insurance and pension rights
Social bonds could link performance with funding and, ultimately, rebuild the public’s trust, eroded by years of waste and corruption.
“We will put ‘made in Israel’ on countless screens around the world."
With the appropriate policy it will be possible to narrow social gaps, increase social equality and promote social mobility in Israel.
By JEHUDA HADDAD
Israel’s economy is strong now, but how will these steps be funded in the event of an economic slowdown?
By ILAN EVYATAR
If Kahlon insists on increasing the budget deficit he should use the extra money to invest in the future of Israel’s economy, whose success depends on improving productivity.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The reform is expected to help the weakest workers who do not have the backing of unions or of huge organizations that have tremendous bargaining power vis-a-vis the large pension providers
My answer was that the Labor Party has no patriotic duty to commit both physical and ideological suicide in order to save Netanyahu and what he stands for.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The populist locomotive must be stopped in its tracks.
Construction is one of the few fields in which relatively uneducated workers can hope to earn high salaries.
The special NIS 15 billion economic development plan, will be devoted to education, transportation, road infrastructure, employment initiatives, housing, culture, sports and other areas.
By GILA GAMLIEL
After a lot of heavy negotiations, the budget has finally been approved by the government and passed on to the Knesset for final approval.
By DAN ILLOUZ
The first state budget to bear Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon’s byline is expected to amplify his claim to the mantel of social reformer.
Israel’s last elections proved how right David Ben-Gurion was when he said that, in Israel, whoever does not believe in miracles is not a realist.
By DANIEL DORON