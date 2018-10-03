03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Air raid sirens sounded in the Golan Heights and upper Galilee, warning residents of potential rocket strikes.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
In recent weeks the Syrian regime has launched a small offensive to isolate and retake several villages located near the Hermon.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Beit Jinn has been held by Syrian rebels for the last several years, surrounded on three sides by the Syrian regime and its allies.
The images show administrative buildings and barracks on the base destroyed by the airstrike.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has repeatedly warned of Iranian entrenchment in the war-torn country.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV,ANNA AHRONHEIM
The interception comes amid heightened tensions on Israel’s northern border.
''The IDF will not tolerate any attempt to harm the sovereignty of the State of Israel and the security of its residents.''
Iran’s military chief, Maj.-Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, met in Damascus with his Syrian counterpart, Lt.-Gen. Ali Ayoub, and warned Israel against violating Syrian airspace.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Moscow had informed Israel, the United States, and Jordan about the deployment.
According to the IDF, the Air Force struck the source of the projectile and was “acting proportionally to prevent any deterioration.”
Israeli-Syrian border skirmishes continue as Israel warns Iran, Syria.
By HERB KEINON
The IDF says spillover from the Syrian civil war is treated with the utmost severity, after several projectile land on Golan.
By DANIEL J. ROTH,HAGAY HACOHEN,ARIANE MANDELL,HERB KEINON
The US envoy sounded a victorious tone with a narrative of how the US has helped put ISIS on the run in both Iraq and Syria, focused on ISIS clean-up operations.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The IDF said it was looking into the incident.
The missile reportedly intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle that penetrated into Israeli airspace from Syria.
There were conflicting reports about the identity of the man killed, with some labeling him a "terrorist" and others describing him as a civilian.
No injuries or damage were reported in the attack.
The IDF assesses that the projectile were stray fire resulting from adjacent battles between Assad regime forces and rebels on the Syrian Golan.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
If confirmed the mortar was fired from Syria, it would be the third shooting into Israel this week.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The strikes came after a Syrian mortar shell exploded in the northern Golan Heights.
Syrian fire lands on Israeli side of the Golan Heights.
No injuries or damage were reported in the incident.
“I don’t understand what they’re talking about, it’s laughable,” Mayor abu-Saleh said. Druse in the Golan “don’t serve in the IDF and so far are only receiving from the state.”
By JTA
It was not immediately clear what the exact target of the strike might have been, but rebels operating in the region say the Lebanese group Hezbollah also has a presence there.
According to a Channel 10 report, a Hezbollah source said his organization flew the drone "as part of an operation against Israel."
According to Iran's Al-Alam's news site, the outlet's Bassam Safadi was arrested at his home and his further whereabouts were unknown.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
According to the terror organization, Netanyahu's pledge demonstrates that the "Zionist movement constantly acts to intervene in Syria's affairs and strives to divide Syria.
Deputy Syrian Foreign Minister says that Syria has never renounced the resistance, and it might use military means to recapture the Golan Heights.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN,HERB KEINON
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Un million de mines antipersonnel se trouvent toujours le long des frontières d’Israël.
Des organisations israéliennes et internationales s’activent pour déminer le terrain
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
The concern for Israel is that one day the stalemate on the Golan will change.
Sirens head in the Golan Heights and Beit She'an Saturday, no casualties reported, residents report movement of IAA jets and what sounds like explosions.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
A winter storm brings with it frost-covered trees, blocked-off roads and kids at play.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
Sparkling wines go with anything that are good with white wines (and are perfect with sushi).
By ADAM MONTEFIORE
The Defense Ministry is currently undertaking a three-year project to de-mine the Golan Heights.
Syrian forces were acting in violation of ceasefire agreements.
A ceasefire agreement allowing Iranian troops 5km from Israel's border is "a real danger to Israel's stability," said former Defense Minister Amir Peretz.
Figures show new recruits less motivated to serve in combat positions.
Supporting the current Israeli policy ALMA CEO Sarit Zehavi warns in favor of patience.
Munir Ali Naim Shaiti said to have taken command in 2016 following assassination of Samir Kuntar.
The IDF identified five projectiles launched towards Israel from Syria.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,HAGAY HACOHEN
According to the army, one of the fatalities was trapped in the vehicle for several hours.
The northern guest facility also offers some pretty jaw-dropping views of the Kinneret, the Golan Heights and wide tracts of the Western and Upper Galilee.
By BARRY DAVIS
Free daily tours leave from the upper station, and the views of Syria and the Golan Heights are fantastic!
By TALY SHARON
It is a nice turn of events that this wine brand founded so many years ago by a traditional Jewish family in Germany should find itself again in Israel.
By Adam Montefiore
"The vultures in Israel are in danger of extinction," Hatzofe said. "Their population in Israel stands at least 180 individuals, and we are doing a great deal for their rehabilitation."
By SHARON UDASIN
Northern Israel faces threats from Hezbollah and the danger that a miscalculation could result in war on the Golan.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman: "We aren't in elections, so it's wrong to compete over who is more right-wing."
By GIL HOFFMAN
The Golan Heights Winery brought Israeli wine to the world’s attention, and is keeping it there.
The memorial commemorates Nimrod Segev and his tank crew, who were killed along with him: Gilad Shtukelman, Nir Cohen and Noam Goldman.
Ahead of US President Donald Trump's much-expected visit to the region, Israel is already preparing to lay on its biggest ally some of the most pressing issues it seeks collaboration on.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Some 9,000 hectares suspected of being mined throughout Israel.
"We will not permit Arab and Islamic countries in the region to remain in the grasps of the occupiers," the group's spokesperson said at a press conference in Iran.
Israeli force struck ISIS fighters after being ambushed by terrorist operatives in November.
PM to discuss Syrian civil war developments in meeting with Putin in Moscow on Thursday.
The United States and the international community have never recognized Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Mother, PM plead for public to attend ceremony for recent immigrant from Ukraine; Corporal Viacheslav Gargay had no other relatives in the country.
IDF’s Combat Engineering Corps Battalion 603 watches over boundary with Syria from Mount Hermon.
Deputy Minister Oren urges prime minister to raise issue of Golan with US president-elect, Bloomberg reports.
No projectile landing sites have been located in Israeli territory.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM,NOAM AMIR/MAARIV
Driver of light armored vehicle carrying Combat Engineering personnel exits vehicle with grenade in hand; IDF: We do not yet understand the circumstances of this incident.
In hearing on Wednesday, a police representative said Bassem Safadi’s crimes were “severe” and that “he is not a naïve man”.
By BEN HARTMAN
Foreign Ministry director-general Dore Gold explains why Israel is adamantly opposed to the French diplomatic initiative, and why it was essential for Jerusalem to set down a marker on the Golan.
A number of Security Council members had already criticized Netanyahu’s statement last week, which he made when the cabinet held its weekly meeting on the Golan Heights.
By DANIELLE ZIRI,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Sen. Ben Cardin, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, counseled Israel to focus more on peace with the Palestinians.
In Moscow meeting, Netanyahu tells Putin the Golan Heights is a red line that must remain a part of Israel
“The conditions under which those territories are ultimately returned should be decided through negotiations between the respective parties," said a State Department spokesman.
According to international law, the status of the Golan Heights and the West Bank are essentially identical.
Would it have been possible to quietly let Washington and Moscow know that in the current reality, and for the foreseeable future, there is no room to talk about relinquishing the Golan?
Netanyahu said that the Golan was an integral part of Israel during antiquity, a fact borne out by the archeological remnants of dozens of synagogues there.
Special 50-Year Anniversary Series: With Egypt and Jordan defeated, Israel turned its attention toward Syria.
Special 50-Year Anniversary Series: Syrian artillery continued to rain down in the north, drawing Israel into battle on the Golan Heights.
Special 50-Year Anniversary Series: Explore the early steps that led to the 1967 Six Day War.
This Golan stream is fed by a number of springs, including Ein Kanaf, where there are magnificent stone arches, plenty of trees and spaces for a picnic.
By MEITAL SHARABI
The region is home to more than 20 wineries, from the smallest family boutique wineries to the largest commercial ones.
The Syrian regime has regained 70% of the country with the help of Russian air power and Iranian-backed foot soldiers.
Israel has been lobbying both big powers to deny Iran, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and other Shi‘ite militias any permanent bases in Syria, and to keep them away from the Golan.
By REUTERS
There have long been questions about why ISIS on the Golan has rarely clashed with Israel.
Abu Kamal is the last link in the much-discussed Iranian “land bridge” from the Iraq-Iran border to the Mediterranean Sea and the border with Israel.
By JONATHAN SPYER
Israeli officials have repeatedly voiced concerns over the growing Iranian presence on its borders and the smuggling of sophisticated weaponry to Hezbollah from Tehran to Lebanon via Syria.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Syrian rebel source says civilians need aid and rebel factions should receive military support from the West against regime which has Iranian and Hezbollah allies.
There should be no illusions that the trouble on the Golan border will recede any time soon.
Deputy minister for diplomacy Michael Oren stresses that Israel sought peace before the 1967 Six Day War.
Despite some reservations, the agreement does provide hope for at least some lessening of the bloodshed and lowering of the flames.
By YOSSI MELMAN
The chief coordinator of Syria's main opposition bloc: "The Golan is Syrian land and it will be returned to Syria."
A step-by-step guide to the recent escalations up north.
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM
We need a revolution in tourist sites on the Golan, in the same way that the once standard and prosaic chicken has given way to gourmet delights in Israel’s hotels and restaurants.
By BARBARA SOFER
In UN deliberations, both historical context and present realities are ignored.
By KENNETH BANDLER
Israel should renew its embrace of UNESCO.
In recent months the situation has gone from posing tactical problems to creating strategic dilemmas requiring a new assessment and possibly a new approach.
By ODED ERAN,YAHEL ARNON
With US President Donald Trump's visit to Israel just days away, it's time that the country and its leadership lay out a concrete vision for the future.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Netanyahu’s request for the US to recognize Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights represents a bold move that would help accomplish several American objectives in the Middle East
By MATTHEW R.J. BRODSKY
Investment in the Golan does not have to come at the expense of investment in other parts of the country, but even if it does, now is the time.
UN peacekeepers in the Golan, a few of whom I met and chatted with, look like they are holidaying while in Israeli territory. Their unfortunate comrades over in Syria were kidnapped by jihadis.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
By bringing his cabinet to the Golan and declaring loud and clear that Israel will never give it up, Netanyahu brought the issue into the US election campaigns.
By JULIO MESSER