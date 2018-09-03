Holocaust survivors

03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
An empty house in Osnabruck led German reporters to relatives of its past owners.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Initiative is too limited, says the World Jewish Restitution Organization.
Longtime community activist was one of the principal organizers of historic survivor gatherings in Jerusalem, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York.
By JTA
Jews who resided in Algeria between July 1940 and November 1942, and suffered from Nazi persecution, may now be eligible for a one-time payment.
Whitewashing history “can be done more easily when our generation is not here, so it’s very important that we have to fight it.”
He really saved more than 1,200 souls, daughter of survivor says.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
"The moral conviction and bravery of the British heroes of the Holocaust should fill us with pride."
By EYTAN HALON
Last year social media campaign reached 250 million people.
An act of mercy and compassion or a covert and unethical procedure?
By ARIANE MANDELL
While the king “gets a tax-free royal salary, this 86-year-old woman needs to pay taxes for her so-called ghetto commendation.”
In Jerusalem, the official state candle-lighting ceremony was, for the first time, dedicated to survivors.
Hanukka was celebrated and observed throughout the war, in the ghettos and even in the camps, people hoping beyond hope that the suffering would end and believing that they would be free once again.
By HADAR BEN-YEHUDA / NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL
The Krakow museum pulled the exhibition but then reinstated it, defending it as falling under freedom of artistic expression.
An American holocaust survivor identified ex-guard Johann Rehbogen as a teenage SS officer who taunted her and other female prisoners as they undressed each morning.
By STEPHEN MONTEMAYOR / STAR TRIBUNE (MINNEAPOLIS)
In a room filled with attendees from the former Soviet Union, it was Sharansky’s words about Wiesel that people came to hear.
By KELLY HARTOG
A holocaust survivor recalls the brutal years of struggle and survival, and a Christian symbol he feels saved his life.
By ALAN MAULDIN / THE MOULTRIE OBSERVER
Dr. Tzipora Jochsberger organized music schools in the British Mandate of Palestine and the United States ever since she left Nazi Germany in 1939.
The "Silent Heroes" campaign will distribute country-wide posters in a search for witnesses of rescues.
The award-winning, harrowing Hungarian movie "1945" shows the life of Hungarian survivors post-war in an environment that was not caring nor welcoming.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Children will be able to ‘meet’ survivors long after there are none left.
Local Jewish leaders look on nervously, urge Kurz to keep Freedom Party out of coalition.
By HERB KEINON
Prisoner Marcel Nadjari wrote how he witnessed thousands of people stuffed into the gas chambers "like sardines" while the Nazis used whips to move as many people as possible.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
“Though antisemitism is taking on new forms these days, we must combat it relentlessly.”
By RINA BASSIST
Canada's National Holocaust Monument drew a lot of attention after it omitted the Jewish people as the main victims of the genocide executed by the Nazi regime during WWII.
The renowned actor talks about strengthening the connection to his Jewish roots in his latest and moving performace.
By CURT SCHLEIER/JTA
The 'Holocaust Stamp Project' is a strong testament to the power of commemoration as carried out by the future generation.
By PENNY SCHWART/ JTA
The talk was part of Israeli Apartheid Week, a series of events organized by the university’s student committee of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, or BDS campaign.
"New Dimensions in Testimony" is an exhibit designated for future generations to be able to learn about the Holocaust from survivors even after the last of them passes away.
By JOY BERNARD
Though history, time and distance had separated them, Elizabeth and Arnulf never forgot Cologne or the beloved zoo.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
The "Initial check” project – dedicated to finding stolen books and their rightful heirs – is a relatively new part of Germany’s government-sponsored search for stolen art.
After a lifetime believing their entire family perished, two siblings found they have over 500 relatives.
The royal couple also meets with Holocaust survivors at the site.
By REUTERS,JTA
Foundation charges that compensation falls far short of survivors’ basic needs.
The sketchbook drawings, watercolor paintings and more reveal the brutal reality of camp life.
By REUTERS
The conference has allocated a total of $392 million to more than 300 organizations in 2017.
Simone Veil was one of France's "Most cherished personalities."
WJRO pushes for internationalization of restitution issue.
“Restitution is a human rights issue, not purely a Jewish concern"
An expected collaboration between the Ministry of Social Equality and WJRO will attempt to restore looted property to their rightful owners- Holocaust survivors and their heirs.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Brussels conference focuses on the status of restitution in countries that endorsed the Terezin Declaration.
US President Trump is the keynote speaker at this year's Days of Remembrance ceremony, held by the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Since 1988, more than 250,000 participants from 52 countries have marched down the 3-kilometer path connecting the Auschwitz and Birkenau death camps on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
By YAAKOV Y. KERMAIER
La Shoah et la collaboration seront-ils bientôt des sujets tabous ?
By MICHELE MAZEL
L’association Aviv LeNitsolei HaShoah aide les survivants à faire valoir leurs droits
By MIRIAM KRESH
Comme beaucoup de rescapés de la Shoah, Eva Adler a bénéficié d’une série de miracles et de la main tendue d’un homme hors du commun
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
By KKL-JNF
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
NGO Aviv LeNitzolei HaShoah helps survivors live in comfort and dignity
Magierowski acknowledged Poland made a few "PR mistakes" in the rollout of the new legislation, and expressed gratitude for criticism from the Jewish community.
By KASIA KLIMASINSKA/BLOOMBERG NEWS
Kazys Skirpa is just an example of the world celebrating defective heroes.
By GRANT ARTHUR GOCHIN
More than 300 Houses of Life have been discovered in Italy and another 200 in France, Belgium, Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands, Denmark and Greece.
"This law is a symbolic gesture to further recognize the terrifying suffering of people who have been through the darkest of moments."
"You should be ashamed of yourselves. I escaped from Auschwitz and still cry every night because of what I went through there."
Holocaust survivor Sylvain Brachfeld captivated the audience of young professionals and diplomats with his harrowing tale.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The report found that at the end of 2016 there were some 186,500 Holocaust survivors living in Israel.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
A special program at Sheba Medical Center is dedicated to meeting the unique emotional and physical needs of Holocaust survivors for each moment they are at the facility.
The Holocaust photography exhibit opened in the presence of survivors identified in photos.
Expulsion is a ‘violation of ethical standards,’ write doctors in letter.
The 471-unit complex is part of a country-wide, national project for the construction of 2,650 social-housing units.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
The Number on Great-Grandpa’s Arm will air on HBO in the US on Saturday, January 27 and will be available in Israel on February 3.
By AMY SPIRO
“God gives but does not ask in return. He gives with a generous hand. This is a dream and I am afraid to wake up."
Israeli actress Chen Drachman, who lives and works in New York, has written ‘Ruth’s,’ a script for a short film exploring an alternate history.
Nava Semel was active in second generation survivor groups, and her anthology of short stories ‘Hat of Glass’ was the first published work in Israel dealing with the offspring of Holocaust survivors.
45 men and women from the former Soviet Union belatedly mark the Jewish milestone in Jerusalem.
Average NIS 56,000 available per eligible recipient of which many are not aware.
By SARAH LEVI
Instead of celebrating his bar mitzvah when he turned 13, he was taken to the Warsaw Ghetto with his family.
Olympic athlete Shaul Ladany survived the Holocaust and then, 30 years later, the 1972 Munich attacks.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
“My father is someone who is always happy. He is optimistic, wise, and he values what he has.”
By REUTERS,JEREMY SHARON
Born in Munich in April 1931 to Alexander and Esther Schindler, he was fortunate in that his family, despite increasing hardship, was able to get out of Germany after Kristallnacht.
Israel to reopen Temple Mount after deadly Friday terrorist attack, nearly one thousand Jordanians protest over cancelled Friday prayers in Al Aksa, Prime Minister Netanyahu on state visit to France.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Since 2006, Poland marks June 14 to remember victims of camps.
A relative of the memento's owner will be in attendance at Donald Trump's visit to Israel's Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem.
Joel Lion, the Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for Holocaust issues and the return of Jewish assets, said that for 25 years the government and the WJRO had been trying to work together.
Zwi Nigal was almost beaten to death by Nazis in Austria before managing to escape to Israel.
“Our grandmother always said she beat Mengele during the Holocaust,” says IDF Lt. -Col.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
PM blasts world apathy to atrocities, praises Trump for attack on Syria.
By HERB KEINON,GREER FAY CASHMAN
As Steve Adler studied judicial systems elsewhere, he put that knowledge into practice by raising the quality and significance of labor law in Israel.
By DAVID GEFFEN
Peter Szabo reconnects with his grandmother and learns of a family history in the Holocaust.
By AARON LEIBEL
In ‘Ordinary Jews,’ Evgeny Finkel explores survival strategies adopted during the Holocaust
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
Claims of Holocaust survivors from Eastern Europe have remained unanswered. Now there are new attempts to recover some of the 100s of billions of dollars in property assets stolen from Jews in WWII.
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
This week in Israel's social news.
Sharon Hart-Green’s first novel revolves around a Holocaust survivor
and the daughter of survivors – both coming to grips with history.
By ATARA BECK
Ruth Lubitz escaped Nazi Germany and immigrated to the United States. Her story now takes her to Las Vegas to be close to her family at age 95.
By ELI KAVON
Child Holocaust survivor Rena Quint, who is in high demand as a speaker on her Holocaust experiences, and frequently speaks to groups at Yad Vashem and elsewhere.
The term “Holocaust” was coined to refer to a specific historical event - the systematic and State-sponsored extermination of six million Jews.
By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Elie Wiesel's legacy is more important now than ever, a point that Jewish publications ought to consider before publishing weakly argued, hate-filled drivel.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Timothy McVeigh was executed after a fair trial and an appeal with no public outcry whatsoever in the United States.
For years and years, over 300,000 devoted American Hadassah members have been raising funds almost solely for the hospital.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
It is quite symbolic that UNESCO, the organization in charge of world heritage, is denying our historic right to Israel. Without a present that justifies our claim, our history is meaningless.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
It is estimated that 200,000 survivors of the Shoah live in Israel today; 100,000 in the United States.
By STEWART WEISS
“The state’s attitude toward survivors may affect the memory of the Holocaust for future generations.”
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Positioning the Holocaust as a warning sign is meant to sear its moral lessons in the collective consciousness of all members of the communities of the free world.
By ARYE CARMON
At the start of World War II Noah and his family were trapped in Warsaw under German control and desperate to leave.
By YAAKOV SULTAN
By SOL NAYMAN
Nate Leipciger is a Holocaust survivor who has joined March of the Living 17 times since 1988.
By NATE LEIPCIGER
By NAFTALI BENNETT
What may not be common knowledge is that Magen David Adom, in addition to its humanitarian lifesaving services, has a tracing unit for the restoration of family ties.
While the majority of Israelis might reject the Arab narrative, there is no reason to reject their pain.