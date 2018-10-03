Israel and China

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In Beijing, Israeli and Palestinian delegations have hammered out a policy paper called “Moving toward a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict” that is based on the two-state solution.
By HERB KEINON
China steps to the plate and offers a Chinese vision to peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
Abbas praised China’s fourpoint plan to resolve the Israeli- Palestinian conflict, and said the Palestinians are ready to coordinate with Beijing to implement it.
By ADAM RASGON
The Palestinian Authority foreign minister says China should play bigger role in the peace process.
By REUTERS
Netanyahu heads to Beijing to promote free trade agreement.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The Chinese ecommerce giant is opening seven R&D labs around the world including one in Tel Aviv.
By GLOBES
“The next step for us to further engage with the Israeli ecosystem is naturally the opening of the Israel-China Accelerator Program," said one of the Chinese partners.
By MAX SCHINDLER
For Chinese buyers, Israeli assets are not only more easily accessible than in the United States, they are also often cheaper, say lawyers and bankers.
Emefcy will be collaborating with RWL Water, founded by Jewish-American businessman and philanthropist Ronald Lauder, to offer a range of packaged treatment plant solutions in China.
By SHARON UDASIN
The conference attracted more than 100 robotics companies, some 40 of which met with Israeli delegates in B2B meetings.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
“The Chinese interest in the Israeli startup scene is undeniable yet it is not easy for Israeli companies to break into the Chinese market..." Hila Rosenfeld said.
By NIV ELIS
Monday's sale was not the first time that the sale of a major Israeli company to China drew fire.
At new media conference in Beijing, 15 international media outlets sign cooperation deal
on ‘One Belt, One Road’ project with Chinese government-run newspaper ‘People’s Daily.’
By AMY SPIRO
Netafim Head of APAC Division and China Chairman Stephan Titze said that the palnt will be a "solid foundation" for future activities in the country as well.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Size-wise, Israel may be a microscopic molecule in comparison to China, but the Asian giant
has found much to gain from a budding relationship with the Start-up Nation.
The new joint center will promote academic cooperation in research and teaching and will serve as a platform to encourage connections between Chinese and Israeli business people.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
A delegation of Israeli journalists, on an official government visit to experience
the new and modern China, discovers a thriving country full of contradictions.
By DAVID BRINN
Bar-Ilan University and Chinese Embassy mark 25 years of Israeli-Sino ties
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The Chens' philanthropic SEEDS Foundation also provided scholarships for higher education to a number of promising youth from the existing Ethiopian community in Israel.
By STEVE LINDE
Les grandes puissances asiatiques ont longtemps négligé Israël par crainte de représailles arabes. Cette période est désormais révolue, et les partenariats se multiplient
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
La Chine et Israël célèbrent 25 ans de relations diplomatiques
By ALEXANDER B. PEVZNER
Chinese companies are investing in Israeli technology to use it back in the mainland, as opposed to developing R&D centers locally.
"Interests of the Chinese government do not necessarily coincide with Israeli interests," the builders' letter stated.
The initiative is "the new game in town" for China - and perhaps Israel.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
Chinese money is increasingly flowing into Israeli hi-tech companies and is likely to overtake the US as the number one source of foreign investment for the Jewish state.
Israeli employees from each company will spend six months in the Chinese capital.
The typical HIPPY curriculum consists of storybooks and activity books, according to the program.
Each country has strengths that complement one another.
By DR. ILAN COHN,HOLO ZHENG
The school will offer undergraduate and graduate programs in engineering and science.
By JTA
The Chinese are savants of civilization. For thousands of years they have absorbed ethnicities into their own culture.
By MARK FELDMAN
“You need to reduce your level of confidence and understand and that you need to learn, absorb and internalize over many, many months the method of doing business in China.”
Jerusalem Theater January 16
By ORA BRAFMAN
Israeli immigration authorities recognize the threat he faces in China, but refuse to grant him political asylum
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Foreign Ministry lobbies for move, says one small example of why Treasury proposal to dramatically cut ministry is badly mistaken.
Eyal Dadon's SOL Dance Company performs 'DU-K'
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
The program will help Israeli hi-tech companies succeed in the huge Chinese market.
“Cathay Pacific joins us in a very important moment for the tourism industry in Israel.”
Israeli trade and diplomacy are steadily shifting from West to East, as previously dormant Asian powers surge.
Terming China a “giant world power,” Netanyahu said Beijing decided to forge “a special connection” with Israel regarding innovation, characterizing it as a “unique partner for innovation.”
Israeli and China sign dairy export deal, advance economic collaborations.
Meeting in Beijing's cavernous Great Hall of the People, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang praised Israel's advances, saying it was a world leader in some technologies.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,REUTERS
The announcement comes right after the Prime Minister's Australia and Singapore trip; some in the Foreign Ministry are skeptical of it coming to fruition.
The Jin Xing Dance Theater will perform in Tel Aviv.
Israel marks 25 years since establishing ties with both states.
The ballet company from China performs ‘Le Corsaire’.
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon says the deal will provide a “boost” to solve the housing crisis.
Ten-year, multi-vist visa expected to significantly boost business and tourist travel.
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri stressed the importance of removing any bureaucratic obstacles in the way of bolstering Chinese tourism to Israel.
The two were friendly and collegial when they first sat down, Spiro said.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
In recent years a new age of globalization of higher education has Israel looking east, and forging unprecedented education collaborations with China.
Fueled by unpredicted, massive, and rapidly growing Asian trade, Israel’s foreign relations are steadily gravitating from West to East.
The Museum of Modern Art in Tianjin serve as a step toward commemorating the Jewish men and women – war refugees and children born there – who once passed through Tianjin.
By MIRIAM KRESH
Deep in Shanghai, the White Horse Inn is a testament to a refugee Jewish community that found sanctuary in China during World War II.
By MARK ANDREWS
Spending time with Yaakov Wang of the Chinese Wall restaurant.
The Brit bringing Chinese wood to Israeli homes.
By PEGGY HOROWITZ
"During the visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and top legislator Zhang Dejiang will meet with and hold talks with President Abbas respectively."
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The Chinese administration acts with pragmatism in foreign affairs and is demonstrating respect vis-àvis other countries even if it disagrees with them on some issues.
By GEORGE N. TZOGOPOULOS
Given the lack of initiative within the current leadership, joining another proactive power such as China to the existing dynamic could deal the jolt to the system we all need.
By HILIK BAR
Israeli ambassador to Kazakhstan says that Israeli technologies may well fit in into the concept of the New Silk Road.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
As ambassador to Israel, I am also interested in the significance of the 19th CPC National Congress to China-Israel relations.
By ZHAN YONGXIN
Israel’s role in China’s flagship policy.
By GILAD KABILO
Israel is actively promoting cooperation with China and other parties under the Belt and Road Initiative.
Israel needs to adopt the necessary internal reforms and better understand China’s internal constrains and future directions.
By EFRAIM CHALAMISH
Already underway, Beijing’s drive to integrate the Middle East in an economically rational Eurasian order will have profound effects on Israel’s relations with its neighbors.
By MICHAEL TANCHUM
As Israel celebrates 25 years of diplomatic relations with China, it can be proud of its achievements.
Predictions of a new special relationship that supplants that of Israel and the United States are very premature.
By JONATHAN SCHANZER
China values Israel greatly because of its stability and strength.
By SHALOM SALOMON WALD
The numerous Arab and Muslim countries that occupy vast lands and have huge populations are seen as an important market for China’s infrastructure building and industrial capacity transferring.
By DR. CUI SHOUJUN
By bringing together the leaders of China and Israel’s private, public, and academic sectors in the same place for the first time ever, this forum will help turn promise into possibility.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
As the world’s largest manufacturing and trading nation, China is uniquely positioned to reverse the spreading economic malaise of trade protectionism and anti-globalization.
China’s stance is not merely an instinctive reaction to a total denial of China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea. It has a legal basis.
China’s adherence to the tribunal’s final decision will show the true meaning of its peaceful rise.
By NEAL IMPERIAL
Regarding the South China Sea, I’d still like to make it clear that China is committed to resolving the disputes in a peaceful manner through negotiations and consultations.
While BDS has barely registered any impact on the Israeli economy as a whole, it has negatively affected Ahava.
By CALEV BEN-DAVID
For the past five years, many of my clients have been involved in the large Chinese market and they’ve been willing to invest their patent portfolio there as well.
By HEIDI BRUN
This being the Middle East, even a fruit can cause a political storm.
By RUTH CORMAN
She loves the country, makes aliya and dedicates her professional life to the Jewish people, yet struggles to be accepted here, due to her family origins.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Expert on Israel-China relations explains the significance of the free trade talks between the two countries.
By PODCAST