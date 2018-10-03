Israeli Arabs

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Fewer Jews say they are ready to have Arab neighbors and fewer Arabs are accepting of Israel as a state with Jewish majority.
By BEN LYNFIELD
"I don't know what all the ecstasy is about," said MK Gouma Azbarga (Joint List). "A peace arrangement is in everyone's interest."
“Allah has given this land to the Jewish people. Allah has given us the State of Israel,” said Rabbi Fleischer of Hebron.
By KELLY HARTOG
"This was done by three individuals. It’s not representative. You can’t say Umm el-Fahm is guilty. Umm el-Fahm is shocked by this attack. We still don’t understand the reasons."
Ayman Odeh leaders criticize closure of Aksa Mosque after two policemen are shot dead.
By LAHAV HARKOV,BEN LYNFIELD
The leaders went on to blame the "occupation" for the bloodshed.
Israelis allegedly sought to prevent Jewish-Arab relationships.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,YONAH JEREMY BOB
MK Ahmad Tibi: "Instead of showing understanding for the needs of Arab communities, they are ramping things up for demolitions. It is horrible and it creates friction and anger."
Defense minister says MKs Zoabi, Odeh and Ghattas should not be citizens of Israel as part of future peace deal.
By JEREMY SHARON
Dozens of Arab Israeli social media users took to Facebook to speak out against the ramming attack.
By EINAT OLIVIER
Out of the 175,000 active IDF soldiers are several hundred Arab Israelis who have chosen to serve.
By REUTERS
A Jewish customer of the popular Israeli cafe franchise believed that two Arab employees were speaking about the customer in Arabic.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Thousands pray at Western Wall without incident; Jerusalem deputy mayor calls for cancellation of all Arab construction in capital, deportation of terrorists’ families.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
But Israel must meet preconditions, minister says.
By ADAM RASGON
Speaking at a meeting in Ramallah, the PA president also mentioned that Israeli Arabs can become a source for peace between the two sides of the conflict.
By HERB KEINON
Over the past decade, 2,641 of the 7,168 applications were approved, for an acceptance rate of 36.8 percent. By contrast, in 2015 the acceptance rate was 2.9 percent.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
5,000 Arab engineers are employed today, up from 300 in 2007.
By MAX SCHINDLER
La mendicité forcée des enfants palestiniens
By MICHÈLE MAZEL
Arab women are unique in that they are exposed to forced smoking at a high level even though relatively few of them – aware of the danger to their babies – actually light up.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The boy went on a school trip to Acre, where he chose to get a "Make Peace" henna tattoo in the market. The next day, both arms began to swell and redden.
NGO Tsofen and city mayor team up to promote entrepreneurship.
By SHARON UDASIN
The Federation Movement is adamant that there is no way to divide the city of Jerusalem again.
By PEGGY CIDOR
While Jewish Israelis on Wednesday were heatedly arguing over whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should resign, Arab citizens were also closely following the developments.
From Avi to Yosef, biblical to modern and everything in between.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The Shin Bet has noted an increase in terrorist involvement by children of marriages between Israeli Arabs and Palestinians.
By YOSSI MELMAN
"People see Arabs in demonstrations and not as people talking about economics or culture."
To Balad leader Jamal Zehalka, the Israeli flag is "worse than a rag."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Worthwhile initiative led by Israeli women, Jews and Arabs together.
By ADAM MONTEFIORE
The police studied the most effective problem-oriented community policing theories and implemented them into practice.
MK Odeh welcomed the increased public expenditure, but added that the plan failed to address many of the other issues that Israeli Arabs face.
Arab drivers were involved in 34% of fatal car accidents in 2016, despite accounting for only 17% of license holders.
Arabs allegedly stole hundreds of kilos of produce, nearly 200 livestock and farming equipment
"I am filled with sorrow. We will do everything so that many people see Youssef as an example, so they will see what a person he was, a person who loved people."
Former Balad MK Bassel Ghattas’ resignation as part of a plea deal complicated the rotation agreement.
By LAHAV HARKOV
“Our own community is paternalistic and we are part of an Arab minority that is discriminated against. The main discrimination is in resources.”
As a Muslim, Sader regarded the Temple Mount complex just outside his apartment as a sacred and peaceful place.
By ANDREW TOBIN/JTA
54% of Israeli-Arabs say violence is a problem in their communities.
Id al-Fitr, the joyous holiday ending the fasting month, starts Sunday
The meeting took place at the annual iftar dinner hosted by President Reuven Rivlin on Monday.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
4% increase in deaths for overall population, 74% of traffic fatalities are male.
Approximately 18,000 residents moved out of Jerusalem in 2015, while 8,200 ultra-Orthodox and 7,800 Arabs moved in.
Education minister says decision to sing "Hatikva" cannot be influenced by hurt feelings of Arab students.
Ghattas will start serving his sentence on July 2 at Dekel Prison.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
To tackle the crisis of democracy we must restore the public’s faith in its governing institutions.
By YOHANAN PLESNER
This is the second accident within a year in Romania that took the lives of Israeli medical students.
Northern District Police have yet to make any arrests in the shootings and a gag order was imposed on details of the investigation.
The reservists say they feel betrayed by the state.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Residents of a Galilee Beduin village fight for a 2-kilometer access road.
By DAVID BRINN
Plans call for 400 residents to be removed to make way for Jewish town.
‘In Between’ tells a new story.
By HANNAH BROWN
Layan Nasser laid to rest in Tira; funeral attended by several Joint List MKs, but not by any representatives of the government.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Even though Israeli-Arabs make up about 21% of the population in Israel, more than 50% of murders and attempted murders occur in the sector.
Haifa’s A-Sham Food Festival pairs Jewish and Arab chefs to offer a modern twist on traditional Arab recipes.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
Community leaders from Gilo and Beit Safafa came together to formulate a plan to allow the Muezzin to continue without disturbing others.
"If the leaders of the country incite, what will average citizens say?"
Defendants stabbed, burned, tore pictures of Duma victims.
Leaders say apologizing for 48 people killed is not enough.
According to data released last week by the Central Bureau of Statistics, 69% of Arab-Israelis surveyed have a negative view of the police.
At Abu Sharkh’s funeral on Sunday, a loud protest erupted as some of the attendees shouted that the police do not properly investigate murders and too often blame family members.
Wednesday night’s event was unique because it was organized by the Likud and intended to persuade Arab Muslims to support the party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Cities like Umm al-Fahm illustrate the growing lawlessness in parts of the Arab community, which makes up 20 percent of Israel's population and frequently complains of discrimination.
Among Beduin communities of the Negev, horse racing is an integral part of the culture.
By JOSH SOLOMON
Ayman Sikseck writes in his ‘stepmother tongue,’ Hebrew, to make himself, and his fellow Arab-Israelis, present in Israeli society.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Odeh asserted in the Monday meeting that it is time for Israel to treat Palestinian citizens as equals and as a national minority with “real democracy and real citizenship” and not dismissively as “Israeli-Arabs.”
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The NGO sent a letter to Health Minister Yaakov Litzman on Monday raising these issues.
The program received a boost with the launch two weeks ago of a Hebrew database of dozens of Arab experts in various fields.
Head of the District Court, Judge Avraham Avraham said that the prospective buyers all issued identical or nearly identical bids, “seriously impairing the principle of equality”.
By BEN HARTMAN
Opposition leader involved in car accident.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Arab Israelis monitoring implementation of budget deal that grants them around 10-15 billion shekels.
A poll presented on Channel 2’s “Meet the Press” Saturday night found that only a third (34 percent) of Israelis support separating Jews and Arabs in maternity wards.
Israeli Arabs, though comprising only 17.5% of the country's population, are quickly integrating into the hi-tech sector, boosting the economy.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Maysaloun Hamoud’s debut feature film
tells the story of three Arab women living in
Tel Aviv.
After the violence in Umm al-Hiran that claimed two lives, can
the state push through Beduin resettlement in the Negev?
Khoury and Ariel had chemistry from the word go. They shared a love of the arts and a propensity for making good use of them for youthful enlightenment.
By BARRY DAVIS
Usfiya’s Druse residents are so hospitable it’s even fun to get lost in the Mount Carmel village.
By MEITAL SHARABI
How Juha’s Guesthouse helped revive the coastal village of Jisr e-Zarka.
By RACHEL MYERSON
Negev Beduin communities are opening their doors to welcome guests over Succot for the third annual ‘desert magic’ festival.
Jerusalem may have holy sites that the world has an interest in, but the demographics of Jerusalem should be of no concern to anyone.
Terrified that someone would shoot him, his aunt ran over and threw her body on the boy’s until at last they stopped beating him.
By REBECCA BARDACH
Presently, Arab citizens are under the impression that homicide victims are not treated equally in the State of Israel. Jewish and Arab blood must be valued identically.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Arab nationalists, the Islamic Movement, and the EU are provoking the Beduin to resist Israel’s benevolent development plans.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Unrealized potential is a tragedy for those whose talents are left uncultivated and for the society at large, which loses out on benefiting from its human capital.
"Whenever possible, this government always thinks the worst of Israel’s Arab citizens."
By JEFF BARAK
Netanyahu's Arab policy is full of hateful and vindictive rhetoric but
features affirmative action and unprecedented economic investment.
The contradiction is indicative of a broader pattern.
By DANNY ORBACH
Even under the worst circumstances, Arabs, Muslim and Christian alike, are not immune to liberal attitudes.
By AMNON RUBINSTEIN
Statistics are already telling us that a majority of young Jews do not believe in equal rights for Arabs or in democracy for all.
By DANA WEISS
We cannot allow extremist leaders to dictate our future.
By DOV LIPMAN
Secrecy still shrouds events from six decades ago.
Among the survey’s respondents, Israel’s Arab citizens are by far the most optimistic about a shared future.
By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
The UN authorized the creation of the State of Israel on condition it respect minority rights. It cannot renege on its promise to the world.
The present situation is truly quite sad.
By STEPHEN G. DONSHIK