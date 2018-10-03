Jason Greenblatt

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In an act of diplomacy, Kushner and Greenblatt spent time with PA official Saeb Erekat following his lung transplant.
By MICHAEL WILNER
According to diplomatic sources, Kushner and Greenblatt said of the plan that “both sides are going to love some of it, and hate some of it.”
“Perhaps the most difficult tasks I have as the US Ambassador to Israel is that of consoling victims of terror."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
"Lasting peace will not be achieved by denying Judaism’s thousands of years of ties to Jerusalem. Jerusalem is holy to Muslims, Christians, and Jews."
“The American ambassador’s statements make us wonder about his relationship with the occupation,” he added. “Is he representing America or Israel?”
By ADAM RASGON
Greenblatt also condemned Iranian funding of terror across the Middle East, stating that the money should be invested domestically.
By EYTAN HALON
The Palestinians have snubbed the Trump administration’s bid to restart the peace talks since December 5, when Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
By JTA
"Nothing without the United States, nothing with the United States alone."
The difficult situation in the Gaza Strip is the result of the policy of the Hamas terror organization.'
By HERB KEINON
Jordan said that Israel had apologized for the July incident in which two Jordanians were killed at the Israeli Embassy compound in Amman.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,HERB KEINON
US President Trump and PA President Mahmoud Abbas have exchanged scorching rhetoric over the role and leadership of the other.
Administration officials hope the publication of new peace plan will create a new reality in the politics of the process and negate the admittedly adverse effect the Jerusalem announcement has had.
Palestinian officials will boycott US envoy due to US President Trump's Jerusalem declaration.
It will be Jason Greenblatt's first visit to the region since the US formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
On October 30, the IDF blew up a terror tunnel penetrating into Israeli territory, an act the Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed killed 12 members of the militant group.
"Our goal is to facilitate, not dictate, a lasting peace agreement to improve the lives of Israelis and Palestinians and security across the region.”
US special representative for international negotiations took to Twitter to make the claim.
By MICHAEL WILNER,ADAM RASGON
A White House official believes that the peace process may bear fruit, but says that both sides have to be patient, especially in the wake of the Palestinian unity deal.
Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar says the issue is only ‘when to erase’ the Jewish state
By ADAM RASGON,HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Greenblatt stood by Israel in a statement on the Palestinian unity deal, saying that "any Palestinian government must commit to nonviolence."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,HERB KEINON
Prime Minister Netanyahu wants to punish the Palestinians for their recent admission to Interpol by creating a plan to shut down the Palestinian diplomatic office.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN,HERB KEINON
"There was always supposed to be some notion of expansion into the West Bank, but not necessarily expansion into the entire West Bank."
The attack came as Trump's envoy is in the country trying to push forward the US administration’s diplomatic initiative.
The incident was unusual as, until now, terror attacks during the last two years were perpetrated by Palestinians without work permits.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Greenblatt will come to Israel soon, but will not meet Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Major General Yoav Mordechai, the coordinator of government activities in the territories, briefed government ministers on the security situation and existing threats in Gaza.
By ERIC SUMNER
According to a US Embassy statement, some 3,500 Syrian wounded have been treated in Israeli hospitals, including more than 1,000 at Ziv Hospital.
On Monday, Abbas iterated his support for working with the Trump administration to achieve a peace agreement.
"Nothing is impossible in the face of [well-placed] efforts,” said Abbas.
The prime minister met the US delegation to Israel on Thursday.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas spoke in Ramallah with Meretz party head MK Zahava Gal-On.
In the wake of the Temple Mount crisis, can Washington remain an honest broker to peace?
By MICHAEL WILNER,ADAM RASGON,HERB KEINON
The leak of the phone call to Channel 2 comes as Netanyahu has tacked significantly to the right following his decision earlier this week to remove the metal detectors on the Temple Mount.
“President Trump and his administration are closely following unfolding events in the region."
"He is the ambassador of America in Israel," official says, "and the purview of his work is in Israel."
US special envoy in Israel and West Bank for 'interim visit' to advance President Trump's goal of achieving peace.
Greenblatt expressed "his continued sympathy for the situation regarding their beloved sons, Hadar and Oron, who were kidnapped while serving in the IDF during the Gaza conflict in 2014."
Earlier on Wednesday, Trump's top advisor met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The American administration should manage conflicts in the Middle East rather than look for a clear solution, says Yaalon, adding that peace with Palestinians is doomed for failure.
By GIL HOFFMAN
US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt are slated to land in Israel this week to try to revive peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.
By JOY BERNARD
Israeli Prison Service says there were no negotiations and no demands met; Palestinian officials declare victory for prisoners’ rights.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
"Our prayers must be followed by action, long overdue limits to the easy access to fire arms," Says Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism.
PA officials are cautioning the US not to rush into direct, indirect or even "proximity" talks without a framework in mind for peace negotiations.
His statement comes in response to sirens heard in Sderot and other communities near the border of the Gaza Strip and a projectile that was launched into Israeli territory from Gaza Sunday night.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
“Peace only has a chance of success through a respectful, continuous dialogue and through continuous negotiation,” Greenblatt said.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
"We've been very focused on 'the deal,'" Kushner said. "You see a lot of reasons why this could go south very quickly."
US special envoy Jason Greenblatt met them in the White House on Tuesday and sent out a tweet after the visit.
"We want peace, we want a genuine peace," Benjamin Netanyahu said.
Special representative Jason Greenblatt will return to Israel in early October.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke positively about Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt's upcoming visit to the Middle East and the steps towards peace it may bring.
By HERB KEINON,ADAM RASGON
Friedman was involved in working to reduce tensions over the increased security measures at the Temple Mount, following the July 14th attack.
A senior administration official said that the president's team "continues to be engaged in this situation at the highest levels."
The lethal attack in Halamish occurred just as they were about to celebrate the birth of their grandson.
It is rumored that the decision to remove metal detectors from the Temple Mount was linked to the safe return of an Israeli embassy guard who was trapped in Jordan.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
A start, but the Strip needs more, NGO says.
By SHARON UDASIN
The deal will release 33 million cubic meters of water to the PA, relieving a serious shortage in the Palestinian territories.
While US envoy Jason Greenblatt hailed the agreement, saying that "water is a precious commodity in the Middle East," he deflected questions about the larger diplomatic process.
Mladenov says Gaza could destroy any nascent process, and issue keeps him up at night.
Irish foreign Minister Simon Coveney arrived in Israel on Monday for a three day visit.
US Special Representative for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, is expected to land in Israel on a work visit later this Monday.
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON
It might seem like a no-brainer, but it's nothing short of an epiphany.
Washington's lead international negotiator visits holy site during his four-day trip to push for peace.
‘There’s basically one guy – Jason Greenblatt’
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
The White House delegation is slated to arrive in Israel, the Palestinian territories, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in the coming days.
The combination of an impulsive personality, big stick and dramatic change of Middle East policy may turn out to be highly potent.
By NIMROD HURVITZ
As we mark one year since Trump’s stunning electoral victory, the time has come to try something new.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
The security cabinet included the humanitarian condition that Hamas must return the bodies of Israeli soldiers as well as the two Israeli citizens it holds.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
This distinction between gun violence and terrorism causes a distortion of reality.
By YAAKOV KATZ
If Kushner and Greenblatt are serious about getting the parties to yes they need to create the political space for the leadership to take risks.
By JOEL BRAUNOLD
You can try to represent the Center as Greenblatt says he tries, but you will never make everyone happy.