Jerusalem day

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"As human beings we have to start respecting each other," says Jewish resident.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The "photographer of the nation in the making" showcases the spirit of Jerusalem Day.
By YITZCHAK BESSER
The Bank of Israel released the third bullion coin in its Jerusalem of Gold series on Sunday to mark Jerusalem Day.
By NADAV SHEMER
IDF will need to remember that the body count the world is willing to swallow in Syria, Lebanon is not the same it will accept in W. Bank, Gaza.
By YAAKOV KATZ
The bill offers unequivocal support for Israel's administration of Jerusalem's holy sites.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Organization hopes to draw unaffiliated Jews from all over the world.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
President calls for calm after Jordanian MPs call to expel envoy, says worshipers from all religions can pray at holy sites.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
President Shimon Peres hails partisans from World War II, calls upon state to help them maintain their dignity in old age.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
At Knesset plenum session marking J'lem Day, Netanyahu says only under Israeli control will there be freedom of religion in the heart of J'lem.
Somen Debnath bikes around the world with a mission to create awareness about HIV/AIDS.
"There are places in the city that, yes, are not unified. We are trying, with the help of this event to bring everyone closer together."
By JPOST.COM STAFF, HADAS PARUSH
Photojournalist David Rubinger remains as opinionated about his city’s future as he is active with his camera.
By FELICE FRIEDSON/ THE MEDIA LINE
The stops included the Mishkenot Sha’ananim area of Yemin Moshe, Montefiore’s windmill, water sources in the city, the First Station, the German Colony and Baka.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
It will be the second such tour and focus on “Jerusalem in the last 150 years.”
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Jerusalem hosts an array of all-embracing events.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Spearheading alternative initiatives for this pivotal day in an effort to show ‘Jerusalem knows how to be tolerant.’
By LAURA KELLY
How well do you know the Holy City? Test your knowledge.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Leib Rochman composed a lyrical description of how he went to the Kotel with his children on Shavuot, following its liberation in 1967. In Jerusalem translates it into English for the first time.
By LEIB ROCHMAN
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
Strikes, anti-Muslim vandalism and budget cuts.
NIS 100 million was approved by the government to support city-center businesses suffering due to the terror wave.
In addition to a special prayer for Jerusalem, the service featured singing by Cantor Chaim Adler and the Jerusalem Synagogue Choir, conducted by Elli Jaffe
For the first time, the number of children enrolled in the haredi education system is dropping, according to the figures released by the Jerusalem Institute for Israel Studies ahead of Jerusalem Day.
According to a motto of the Am Shalem movement, which was created by MK Rabbi Haim Amsalem, “it’s time for Israel to be a state with no religious extremism or coercion.”
By ATARA BECK
Grapevine:
Thousands visit Nebi Samwil on Jerusalem Day, which is also the anniversary of Samuel the prophet’s death.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
Hundreds protest against ‘march of hate and racism’ in Jerusalem
By UDI SHAHAM
“This [closing] is my way to express my solidarity with the businesses in the Old City,” said Noam Frankforter, the owner of Hamarakia, a café frequented by artists and college students.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
"I am very proud to be here, and proud to be a Jew who helped fight for the State of Israel," says veteran of Six Day War.
Controversial Herzog speech calls to divide Jerusalem on day celebrating its reunification.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Happy Jerusalem Day!
US lawmaker took to the Senate floor on Jerusalem Day to call on President Trump to make good on his campaign pledge and move the US embassy to Jerusalem.
By JOY BERNARD
Students from around the country from all educational streams are taking part in the festive week from May 21 through 25.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Temple Institute leader applauds plea, left-wing condemns as provocation undermining peace.
Operation Blue Shield to protect Trump was completed successfully.
Three iconic paratroopers who helped capture Old City to participate.
In Saudi Arabia, Trump spoke with Saudi King Salman about the peace process.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Approximately 18,000 residents moved out of Jerusalem in 2015, while 8,200 ultra-Orthodox and 7,800 Arabs moved in.
Israeli officials reportedly wanted Trump's visit to coincide with the 50th anniversary celebration of the Six Day War and Jerusalem Day, which is often celebrated as the reunification of Jerusalem.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
"The liberation of Jerusalem changed the city fundamentally."
By HERB KEINON
On Jerusalem Day, Netanyahu pledges to never abandon Kotel or cut ties to Temple Mount.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,JEREMY SHARON
Shimon ‘Katcha’ Cahaner honored by FoZ Museum.
By STEVE LINDE
The alternative Jerusalem Day march on Sunday is known as the "March of the Families.”
By JEREMY SHARON
IDF archives shed new light on concerns, calculations by military brass; Uzi Narkis: We never wanted King Hussein to fall – we don’t want that today either.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
High Court rejects petition to bar contested Jewish march from passing through Old City's Muslim Quarter; orders adjusted time-frame for "Flags Parade."
“Jerusalem Day serves as an important reminder that only under Israeli control has the rights of all ethnic and religious groups to enjoy the city’s religious and cultural sites been preserved."
By GIL HOFFMAN
A song for Iyar: 'Everyone Has a Jerusalem'
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
New film: A Good Jerusalem Boy
Since I fear the long-term outcome of the Six Day War victory, and the poison pill of occupation, I do not celebrate Jerusalem Day
By ALBERT I. BAUMGARTEN
Jewish group to hold event commemorating Israel’s establishment of control over eastern part of J'lem in 1967.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Ask The Rabbi: There remains a strong sense that beyond barbecues, we must manifest gratitude in religious expression.
By SHLOMO BRODY
Former Republican vice presidential candidate tells news station she was wearing the Magen David in honor of Jerusalem Day.
By JTA
This week we celebrated the 50th anniversary of Jerusalem's liberation.
By AHARON E. WEXLER
Activities to enjoy on Jerusalem Day.
By MEITAL SHARABI
Reflections on the capital and the changes it underwent over the years.
A wide range of perspectives on the Holy City is presented in the display "Many Faces of Jerusalem."
By BARRY DAVIS
PA mufti of Jerusalem warns against attacks by Jews, Palestinian shopkeepers reject police instructions to shutter shops.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Palestinian cleric calls on Palestinians to be present on Temple Mount should Jews 'infiltrate' during annual J'lem march.
Mufti detained, released without charge, a day after Muslim worshipers riot, injure two; Abbas, Fayyad condemn Israeli move.
Jews and Arabs express matching pride and antipathy, respectively, about a city that clearly remains divided.
CBS figures released ahead of Jerusalem Day find city created 50,000 jobs over 4 years; 91% say comfortable living in capital.
Netanyahu praised Jerusalem as “a modern metropolis,” before noting the city’s numerous accomplishments.
Ministers approve NIS 350m. for projects including Ammunition Hill, Mount of Olives, biblical sites.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
50,000 people march to Western Wall to mark liberation of Old City, Temple Mount; Police arrest 5 Arabs, 10 Jews.
National Union MKs join right-wing activists praying at Temple Mount in honor of Jerusalem Day.
Ahead of Jerusalem Day, Shimon "Katcha" Cahaner reflects on the war that changed history 45 years ago.
Jewish left-wing activist Lucas Koerner was detained for disturbing the peace after allegedly harassing marchers on Jerusalem Day.
Is Jerusalem united? Let me throw a bucket of icy water over those of our politicians who are in denial.
By BARRY SHAW
Hashem says that these enemies will be destroyed.
By SHOLOM GOLD
God’s covenant with Abraham and with Jerusalem, no matter the obstacles, forever endures.
By AVI WEISS
Jerusalem Day celebrates Israel’s survival. It celebrates restoring the Jewish people’s heart – Jerusalem’s Old City – to the Jewish body – the Land of Israel.
By GIL TROY
On the evening prior to the arrival of President Donald Trump, US Ambassador David Friedman was celebrating the beginning of Jerusalem Day festivities.
On Jerusalem Day we celebrate not only the liberation of Jerusalem, but Judea, Samaria and the Golan as well. We have much to be thankful for.
By MOSHE DANN
If only our elected officials and leaders would worry themselves less about symbols of power and control and less about enforcing collective identities.
By RHONA BURNS
"Like most Jerusalemites, I had gone to work as usual," Mazel describes living in Jerusalem during the Six Day War
By MICHELLE MAZEL
Any place will change with time, let alone 3,000 years, but it’s the same city.
By LIAT COLLINS
On Sunday, Israel will celebrate Jerusalem Day and the country’s amazing victory in the Six Day War.
Organizers of the Flag Parade have agreed to a police request to change the schedule of the march through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem out of respect for Muslim sensitivities.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The so-called “anti-normalization campaign” has been in existence for more than a decade.
By GERSHON BASKIN
The time has indeed come for us Jerusalemites to take pride in the relative peace and harmony that prevail throughout the ancient-modern city we share.
By NAOMI TSUR
May every young Jew from across the world may have the opportunity to visit the capital and build a special, personal bond with it.
By GIDI MARK
Day marking anniversary of liberation, unification of J'lem in Six Day War isn't a national holiday; reminds gov't of liability.
By CHAIM RICHMAN
Today Jerusalem has become a pluralistic place. Many cultures live here and flourish, many streams of Judaism also flourish side by side, as envisioned in the Bible.
By STUART GELLER
Reflecting upon the Jerusalem Day that was and the Shavuot that will
be should begin with disseminating a message of unity to the Jewish
people in Israel.
By SHALOM HAMMER
Why does a Jewish homeland anywhere else seem hollow and empty? The answer is Jerusalem.
By ILANA BROWN
It was not until the reunification of Jerusalem 45 years ago today, on the 28th of Iyar, that the city truly began to flourish.
4 quarters of Old City represent ongoing contentions that still exist, in spite of city’s reunification.
By WAYNE STILES
As Jerusalem marks the 49th anniversary of the reunification of the city, take a look at photos dating back to before the Six Day War.
By LAURA SIGAL