Jewish Agency

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Social Finance Israel, led by Yaron Neudorfer and his team, has dipped its toe into the water.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
The event recognized Natan Sharansky's exceptional achievements and celebrated his heroic life story from Soviet prisoner, to Israeli politician, to leader of the global Jewish people.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Natan Sharansky, the outgoing chairman of the Jewish Agency, will serve as the founding chair of the institute.
By JTA
Raya Strauss is a major contributor to projects of the Jewish Agency and JFNA in Nahariya, where she lives, as well as the Spirit of Galilee.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The sources emphasized the sensitivity of the post amid clashes between Netanyahu and Diaspora leaders over egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall and the chief rabbinate’s control over conversion.
The program in question is Achvat Amim, meaning “Solidarity of Nations.”
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Israeli politicians, US Jewish leaders convene for emergency meeting on government's decision to nix plan for an egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall.
Reform movement leaders also cancel planned meeting with the prime minister, citing the Western Wall saga.
Kangarusski program helps Russian speakers Down Under reconnect to Jewish roots
By NOA AMOUYAL
Agency exempt from tender bids in a number of areas.
With the Jewish Agency’s Summer Shlichim program, young Israelis and North American counterparts learn about one another.
Jewish Agency emissaries practice ‘Tikkun Olam’ in South Africa.
By STEVE LINDE
High-school graduates bring Israel to Jewish communities abroad.
By CARMIT SAPIR WEITZ
How young Israelis reach out to peers on college campuses and learn something unexpected.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The teens were set to join another 493 youths participating in Na’aleh, a Hebrew acronym for “youth who immigrate before their parents.”
Jewish Agency official Ben-Haim: Despite terrorism and anti-Semitism, most not ready for Israel yet.
The Israel Experience is bringing thousands of young Jews to volunteer, intern and have
a firsthand insight into the Jewish State.
Moshe Yaish Nahari, a 35-year-old father of nine, was gunned down while buying food for Shabbat in Yemen in 2008. His family are all now reunited in Israel, living in Bnei Brak.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The program links around 450 communities in Israel and around the world through 46 established partnerships. “
By SAM SOKOL
Nearly 10,000 Jews, mostly from France, made Aliyah in 2015 after instances of anti-Semitic attacks reached record numbers.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Around 20% of Israelis in England hold only an Israeli passport; 21% hold dual citizenship, and 23% are dual citizens who were born outside of Israel, “mainly in the UK,” the report added.
Sharansky tells PM ’Meaningful dialogue’ with organized Jewry has been eliminated
Ambiguities in wording of resolution have elicited both support and adamant opposition from both the more liberal and conservative sides of the religious divide.
JAFI accuses charity of unfairly luring olim with cash; group counters with accusation of sabotage.
Master chess-player and current leader of the Jewish Agency aims to bring Diaspora Jews and Israel even closer - Natan Sharansky.
The next chance to appoint an agency chairman will be in June, when the board of directors reconvenes in Jerusalem.
“These youngsters have grown up in an Israeli educational environment, speak fluent Hebrew, are imbued with Israeli culture, and are loyal to the State of Israel.”
Current Jewish Agency chairman Natan Sharansky will complete his term at the end of June.
Jewish Agency Chairman Natan Sharansky will finish his term in June after nine years.
Jewish leaders from the United States, Europe and Israel have expressed interest in having
Michael Oren replace Natan Sharansky as Jewish Agency chairman.
Sharansky: 2017-2018 program year is now proceeding according to plan.
The 471-unit complex is part of a country-wide, national project for the construction of 2,650 social-housing units.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
JAFI vows to come to an agreement with government in order to open registration for coming year.
Hundreds of internships have been cancelled due to bureaucratic issue. Legal Counsel has warned of a conflict of interest.
Natan Sharansky, the current chairman of the Jewish Agency, intends to leave his post immediately following a June meeting in Jerusalem.
At the Rehabilitation Kennel at Hadassah Ne’urim Youth Village, both children and the animals they treat are able to heal.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The United Torah Judaism MK had questioned the relevance of the agency and received quite a few reminders on its importance from his colleagues.
Zionist Union MK Merav Michaeli said it should have been obvious to the American Jewish leaders that they were neglecting half the population.
According to the Jewish Agency, there currently is a waiting list of 27,000 low-income Israeli seniors, half of whom are Holocaust survivors, for subsidized housing.
“It is particularly inspiring to welcome today’s group flight as the country recognizes the influence all olim have on our country,” NBN CEO says.
Nitzana has created an ecological village that practices what it teaches.
By PATRICIA GOLAN
Organization leaders brief Kara on group's latest missions.
The project sent nine volunteers, a doctor and two staff members.
'They run our lives and think they can do whatever they want.'
By UDI SHAHAM
When the cabinet voted on June 26 to freeze its resolution to create a state-recognized egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall, Steinitz was the only Likud minister to vote against it.
Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, a close associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's for 20 years, would also be welcomed by Diaspora Jewish leaders.
Watchdog groups claim pedophiles who immigrate can live in communities with children nearby and even get jobs at schools.
By BENJAMIN DUKAS
“The drama of the Exodus is an integral part of the founding of the State of Israel.”
Lobby representatives want the prime minister to renege on recent government decisions regarding conversion and prayer space at the Western Wall, warn of a Diaspora-Israel rift.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Jewish Agency chairman tells ‘Post’: It’s ‘demagoguery’ to say this is ‘breaking point’ in Israel-Diaspora ties
By HERB KEINON
The Jewish Agency also issued severe criticism of the government’s approval of a bill to grant the Chief Rabbinate a total monopoly over conversion in Israel.
By JEREMY SHARON
Natan Sharansky: JAFI committed to principle of one wall for one people.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JEREMY SHARON
This new crop of Jewish Agency emissaries is young, ambitious and looking for innovative ways to engage with the Jewish world.
Leaders call to scrap bill, warn of crisis between Israel and Diaspora.
Diaspora Affairs Ministry teams up with Jewish groups to help young Jews embrace their roots.
"Theodor Herzl said that if you will it, it is no dream. Mr. Tyler no longer has to dream on."
By ARIANE MANDELL
Comptroller blasts gov’t for deficiencies in medical, natural gas and Jewish Agency areas in annual report.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,SHARON UDASIN
US board members keen for longtime chairman to stay on.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,GIL HOFFMAN
Jewish Agency and Immigration Ministry initiative retrains Russian immigrants for careers as hotel chefs.
By AMY SPIRO
MK Lavie: Netanyahu has betrayed Diaspora Jewry over Western Wall, religious life.
Public, religious, academic figures attend conference on Jewish identity hosted by Israel Democracy Institute.
Jewish Agency notes spike in aliya from Brazil; Sharansky honored at Jewish community conference in Sao Paulo.
After Israeli court upholds force-feeding of inmates, Jewish Agency head and former USSR labor camp prisoner says practice is a "form of torture."
By ARIEL WHITMAN
Chairman: It’s time for new people and new ideas.
Natan Sharanksy has yet to reveal whether or not he intends to step down.
The Agency’s Fund for Victim’s of Terror will disburse financial assistance to individuals and families who, since October, have been affected by a recent escalation in terror attacks.
According to Jewish Agency and ILA officials, the land has been privately owned for a long time and the right to sell the land dates back to 2005.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The prize, now in its second year, was created by Barkat to promote Jewish unity together with the Gesher organization, which works to foster connections between secular and religious Israelis.
Sharansky: "Joint List MK's focus on 'cheap political points' rather than advancement of community."
By JNS.ORG,JPOST.COM STAFF
According to agency, it currently distributes approximately $1.09 million to Reform institutions and programs, and the same sum to the Masorati (Conservative) Movement.
Sharansky: This is a massive expression of solidarity with the people of Israel.
WZO’s Avraham Duvdevani talks to ‘Post’ ahead of 37th World Zionist Congress.
Sharansky pledges to "thwart those who seek to confuse young Jews and draw them away from Israel."
Agency says acted "with the utmost diligence and transparency" in sale of Mevasseret Zion Absorption Center.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Jewish Agency chairman believes unified political leadership on Iran nuclear issue can make difference.
The Jews of Yemen
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
New movie: Café Nagler
Project Renewal: How history was made by Menachemm Begin,Phil Granovsky – and a flip chart.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
None of this should get in the way of the Aliya and Integration Ministry’s central function: ensuring the smoothest possible integration of immigrants into Israel societies – Anglos included.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
As Israel celebrates its 70th year of independence, now is the time for Israel’s leadership to overcome the walls that divide us and to become the Jewish homeland that we hope for and need it to be.
By CHARLES SAVENOR
Appointing a woman for the first time to head the Jewish Agency would be a reflection of what is happening in the Jewish world both in Israel and in the Diaspora.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
We are embroiled in controversy over the Kotel, conversion, conscription and Sabbath desecration.
By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Yediot Aharanot’s and Ynet’s investigative team spent months tracking Yosefi, and eventually sent him an undercover reporter who told him that she was pregnant by a married man.
Zionist Union lawmaker says the Israeli government has made a mistake, but the Jewish People have not.
By YOEL HASSON
The right-wingers in Israel may be correct in believing that the new administration in Washington will be more tolerant of Israel’s settlement policies than the current administration.
By REUVEN HAMMER
It shouldn’t be considered the norm to spend 364 days annually pummeling each other, with a 24-hour Independence Day break hailing Israel as a “miracle.”
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
Michael C. Kotzin of Chicago died at age 74 this past weekend. The titles are not what defined him, however. Kotzin’s intellect and his heart did that.
By LINDA EPSTEIN
The establishment of the Jewish state has created a fundamental crisis in how we define who is Jewish.
By ALIZA LAVIE
In his recent Jerusalem Post article the Jewish Agency Chairman, was spot on in his diagnosis; but totally off target with his prescription for dealing with anti-Israel defamation on US campuses.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
