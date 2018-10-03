03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Royal Tank Museum, inaugurated in January by King Abdullah, has been carefully selecting and refurbishing military vehicles for close to 10 years.
By REUTERS
Iran reacted to Tillerson's assertation that Iran should withdraw from Syria, saying that "Iran's military presence in Syria was based on invitation of the Syrian government."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Jordan has a majority population of Palestinians. This puts King Abdullah in a difficult spot.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Pence said in Egypt on Saturday and again in Jordan that the United States would support a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians if they both agreed to it.
The king said the only solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a two-state one.
Following an incident in July, the embassy’s entire staff – including the guard and ambassador Einat Schlein – were returned to Israel
But in a sign of concern over Trump's unpredictability, some Jordanian officials privately expressed worry.
The United States, Canada and Israel were among the seven that opposed the text; four states abstained.
Ankara and Amman are bolstering ties amid joint concerns over Syria and Jerusalem.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
All have warned against moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Unless domestic reaction becomes unexpectedly explosive, Riyadh, Cairo and Amman can be expected to confine their responses to verbal missives that will soon subside.
US President Trump's announcement drew criticism from the Palestinian Authority.
Jordan demands that Israel launch criminal proceedings against security guard at the embassy who killed two Jordanians in what he called self-defense.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Amman says that Israel’s ambassador will not be allowed to return until an embassy security guard involved in the killing of two Jordanians is put on trial.
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
Israeli preparations in December 1967 for a series of negotiations with Jordan was published for the first time on Thursday by Israel’s National Archives.
The King of Jordan said that Jordan “fully supports its Palestinian brothers.”
By ADAM RASGON
How one politician's ambitions have worked against what many right-wing Israelis see as a viable future solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By TAL SCHNEIDER/GLOBES
This is the first eviction in Shiekh Jarrah since 2009.
By UDI SHAHAM
Jordan refuses to allow Israel's ambassador to return to Amman unless the security guard who shot dead two Jordanians is investigated and tried.
By THE MEDIA LINE/DIMA ABUMARIA
King Abdullah did not visit Ramallah since 2012, why did he come now?
By HERB KEINON
It is King Abdullah's first visit to Ramallah in five years and comes at a time when the peace process is at a standstill and Israeli-Jordanian relations are tense.
By BEN LYNFIELD,REUTERS
Israel says the guard fired in self-defense after being stabbed by a screwdriver-wielding Jordanian workman.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Israeli Knesset member Oren Hazan offended Jordanian parliament member Yahia Saaid who invited him to meet face to face "if he is a man." Hazan accepted saying "I have an offer he can't refuse."
By ARIK BENDER,MAARIV ONLINE
"With Jordan we have to walk very carefully and be aware of the sensitivity of the relationship and the status of Jordan in the Arab world.”
By BEN LYNFIELD,HERB KEINON
The Jordanian paper noted that, according to documents obtained, the guard carried a diplomatic identity card.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
King Abdullah of Jordan held a press conference in which he said 'all efforts will be made to ensure a just trial' involving the Israeli security guard who shot two Jordanians dead.
A quarter of Jordanian parliament members signed a petition to call back ambassador to Israel, hundreds protested in Amman calling for Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty to be abolished.
By MAARIV ONLINE,JPOST.COM STAFF
A heavy Jordanian police presence had sealed off the area around the embassy so the protesters gathered nearby.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The staff of Israel's embassy in Jordan, including the security guard involved in the shooting incident, returned to Israel from Amman on Monday.
The Jordanian stance towards al-Aksa was vehement even before the metal detectors.
Ultra Religious Jewish pilgrims had their prayer items taken by Jordanian police, group smuggles tefillin to Aaron's tomb.
By JEREMY SHARON
Israel worked throughout the day on various different channels to ensure that the stabbing attack of the Israeli security guard would not spiral out of control and poison relations.
Often the Israel-Palestinian conflict has resulted in controversies abroad that has put Israel in a difficult position. What follows is the top five incidents in recent decades.
Israel will need to drop Temple Mount metal detectors to retrieve embassy guard from Amman, former spy from 1997 case of Hamas leader's poisoning in Jordan tells JPost.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Thousands chanted 'The people want liberation of al-Aksa', Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood demands action.
In a bizarre twist, the woman was later beaten to death by their disabled son.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Jordan’s National Gallery of Fine Arts exhibits antique photos of Jerusalem and the Levant.
By GIL ZOHAR
The Duke of Cambridge is also scheduled to visit the West Bank and Jordan.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
Weissbrod succeeds Einat Schlein, whom the Jordanians demanded be replaced following a shooting incident at the embassy compound last July.
“The Palestinian narrative runs deep in [Arab] cultures.”
Earlier this month, just prior to a visit to Jordan and Israel by US Vice President Mike Pence, an agreement was reached putting an end to the affair.
Jordanian media claims that in addition to the payments, Israel also agreed to begin legal action against the security guard who shot two Jordanians in the Israeli embassy in Amman last July.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
Jordan said Israel apology was asked for and granted. Embassy in Amman to reopen.
By HERB KEINON,BEN LYNFIELD
Labor leader on the re-opening of the Israeli embassy in Jordan, "better late than never".
By HAGAY HACOHEN
His father was establishing the embassy in Amman at son’s birth in 1995.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Erekat: Arab states should cut ties with any country that recognizes city as Israel’s capital or moves its embassy there
The decision comes three weeks after US President Trump sparked international furor by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the future site of the US embassy.
By LAUREN S. MARCUS
The third annual A-Sham Arabic Food Festival in Haifa creates dialogue through food.
By JESSICA HALFIN
A poll sponsored in September by the left-leaning Mitvim think tank showed that well over half of all Israelis think international criticism toward the country stems from hostility toward Israel.
Israeli sources said on Wednesday they were planning to replace Ambassador Einat Schlein at the Amman embassy in an effort to improve ties.
By HERB KEINON,REUTERS
A British doctor dissects the 100-year quest for peace in the Middle East, from the Balfour Declaration through today.
By YAKIR FELDMAN
400 first responders are expected to participate.
By HERB KEINON,ADAM RASGON
Amjad Jabareen is accused of assisting the terrorists in preparing for the attack that killed two police officers and injured two more.
Israel denies it is trying to infringe on al-Aksa or change the status quo at holy sites.
The fight that was set to take place at the Allenby Bridge border crossing will not happen after all.
By LAHAV HARKOV
King Abdullah tweeted: “Appreciate @ POTUS, US administration active engagement to defuse Al Haram Al Sharif crisis. Coordination remains key to avoid further crises.”
By MICHAEL WILNER,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Meretz's Esawi Frej also took issue with Netanyahu's warmly welcoming the guard home and his office's praising his handling of the incident.
Israel views its relationship with Jordan as strategic and sees its presence in the country as both symbolically and tactically important.
Israel said the security officer had acted in self-defense when he shot his attacker while his father said the young teenager had no militant links.
“I am happy to see you, happy that things ended the way they did.”
Rather then breaking off ties, both leaders used the embassy shooting to wager a behind the scenes deal that allowed both Netanyahu and King Abdullah to claim victory.
While the world press reports on developments in Jordan, Israeli media forced to play catch up.
Israel faces a whole host of burning issues that demand the full and immediate attention of the prime minister and his cabinet.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
The biggest winner of the current situation (in the Syrian Civil War) seems to be Iran. Once the last Russian soldier leaves Syria, the Iranians will be free to up the ante.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
The Jerusalem church built at what many consider the holiest site in Christianity remained closed for three days, the longest such closure since 1990.
By JORDAN TIMES
Lions rescued from Mideast conflict zones transferred to animal sanctuary
By DANIELLA P. COHEN/THE MEDIA LINE
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi signed the document, which continues on an expiring American pledge of aid from the Obama administration.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Trump threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that supported a UN resolution calling for the US to withdraw its decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Some staff have already returned to the Israeli embassy in Amman.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Jordan deploys new helicopters as part of quick reaction force to guard borders and defend from ISIS and other threats.
Jordan, which has a large Palestinian population, plays a key role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By REBECCA MONTAG
Pence is the first senior official of the Donald Trump administration to visit the Middle East since Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel
The cell had waged a series of bank robberies and car thefts to get financing, and manufactured homemade explosives from material bought from local markets.
Jordan is considered the guardian of Christian and Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, according to agreements between it and Israel.
Reports that he was detained sent shockwaves across Jordan where Masri's investments are a cornerstone of the economy.
Local Jordanian media is reporting American and Israeli flags are being torched by the protesters.
The 15 million euro ($17.50 million) project, funded by the German government, will provide electricity in Zaatari camp for up to 14 hours a day.
Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday a $500 billion plan for business and industrial zone that links with Jordan and Egypt -- biggest effort yet to free the kingdom from dependence on oil exports
The Jordanian king’s comments came during a meeting with PA President Mahmoud Abbas at the Husseiniya Palace in Amman.
Shadia Bseiso, a Jordanian versed in jiu-jitsu, dreams of encouraging more Arab women to take up sports - and of one day maybe even crashing a metal chair over WWE mega-star John Cena.
President Trump met King Abdullah II to discuss Iran's destabilizing influence in the conflict-addled country.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Amman was further displeased by Wells' handling of a crisis over a Jordanian pilot who was abducted by Islamic State after his plane went down in Syria.
Earlier this month Jordan became the first Arab country to issue Syrian refugees with a new type of work permit that opens up the growing construction sector.
The White House delegation is slated to arrive in Israel, the Palestinian territories, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in the coming days.
"Elections are a chance for change and shaping the future in democratic countries but, in the presence of authoritarianism, elections just reproduce past woes and existing suffering."
No girl should be "presented as a gift" to her rapist, says a Jordan Parliamentarian.
By THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION
An Israeli security guard was stabbed in an unusual attack at the country's embassy in Amman, which is suspected to have started as a brawl between him and the attacker.
The Arab world is protesting Israel's security measures on the Temple Mount.
A water pipeline from Turkey to Jordan would relieve their water shortage and turn the country’s vast uninhabited desert into an oasis, providing homes and employment for millions of refugees.
By MOSHE DANN
It was prudent of both sides to end the conflict and renew diplomatic ties.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
In short order, a mob surrounded the embassy...
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
It is in the vital interests of both countries that Israeli-Jordanian relations be put back on track.
By ALAN BAKER
Over the weekend, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was hospitalized for stress and exhaustion.
The incident at the embassy in Amman this week is emblematic of Israel’s wider problem in the Middle East.
Hopefully, the Amman shooting incident will be solved through intensive political and diplomatic contacts before it grows to a major bilateral and regional crisis.
By ELY KARMON