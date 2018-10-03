03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Martin Wishnatsky considers himself a "Jewish person who has accepted Christ."
By JTA
The Facebook CEO has increasingly embraced Jewish traditions.
By AMY SPIRO
As transgender and gender nonconforming people gain more acceptance, synagogues are having to think about how to welcome those with a diverse set of gender identities.
What started off as a Jewish version of the TED Talks phenomenon has morphed into a category all its own.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
The 'Hamilton' creator had a solo in 'Hine Ba Hashalom' with the Mazel Tones during his college years.
While Washington's Jewish community doesn't match the standards of "traditional Judaism," its members still find ways to connect to their Judaism.
Launched in 2012 by the country’s branch of the Chabad Hasidic movement, the program takes hundreds of Jewish men and women aged 18-28 on fully subsidized trips each spring to Europe.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
"The story we really tell is about the power of music and spiritual life in the world, and how we need to treat that power with extreme care."
The community is currently completing the construction of a Jewish community center adjacent to its only functioning synagogue.
The project encourages Jewish students to select a soldier to honor via information available on the Olami website, and in the soldier’s memory, engage meaningfully with their Judaism.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
According to Canada Post, the various stamps depict "pride in Canada being a land of enormous diversity."
By EYTAN HALON
ROI Community members talk about how stories can be a force for social good.
By RACHEL COHEN
In Podgorica, the rabbi's role will be to “convert the local Jews to Judaism.”
The survey, which was published this week, is mostly composed of the standard questions.
La croissance mondiale exponentielle engendre une surpopulation post-mortem
By FRANZISKA KNUPPER
Fate and football intervened, and now former NFL player Yosef Murray is making aliyah
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
The creator of the new series cited some of his inspiration as growing up as "a little Jewish boy from Cleveland."
By MARCY OSTER/JTA
How American Pentecostals are adopting Jewish trappings in their theology, practices and politics.
By DAN HUMMEL
“The first time it happened, I could tweet and say sorry,” she said. “But the second time… it’s unacceptable."
“The liberal streams are putting in a lot of effort to convince Israeli politicians that they are the power to be in the US.”
The drama moves back and forth in time and space, but essentially we meet Dassi (Osnat Fishman) at her wedding to Yaakov (Yoav Donat).
By HELEN KAYE
In Netanyahu’s court, as in paganism’s shrines, the worship of things underpinned a disparagement of people.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
"They are tricks of one's desire which imagines that they are supposedly not stated in the prohibition against smartphones."
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman banned Rabbis Shlomo Aviner and Shmuel Eliyahu for calling on yeshiva students to not enlist, and for the IDF chief of staff to be fired.
By JEREMY SHARON
The world of conservative Judaism
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
“There will be no memory of US Jewry - only those who observe Shabbat,” the Haredi lawmaker added.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Rachelle Fraenkel's son, Naftali, was abducted and killed by Hamas terrorists, and the strength of her spirit despite living through one of the worst tragedies to befall a parent inspired a nation.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
MK Amir Peretz, who ran against Gabbay in the July 4 Labor leadership race, said he did not accept Gabbay's analysis, noting that Gabbay was a newcomer to the party.
By GIL HOFFMAN
There are today two different definitions of Judaism applied within the State of Israel according to two governmental agencies, the Interior Ministry and the Chief Rabbinate.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Embracing a ‘big tent’ approach to religion, the non-Ashkenazi Diaspora has managed to avoid splitting into Orthodox, Conservative and Reform
By ELLIOT JAGER
What does an IDF captain have in common with a tyrant?
By YEDIDYA P. ALAVRAS
A Jewish approach to war and peace
By RON KRONISH
Louis Jacobs was undoubtedly the greatest Chief Rabbi that British Jewry never had.
By REUVEN HAMMER
Set in the turbulent and confusing times after the destruction of the Second Temple, the novel makes you feel the chaos and uncertainty of the times.
By YEHUDIT COLLINS
The makings of a meaningful simha become more complex when families are stretched around the globe.
By BENITA LEVIN
The idea of the creation of Adam and Eve, the sole ancestors of everyone alive, is the clearest proof that all humans are related and cannot be divided into superior and inferior races.
Two central charaters stand in stark contrast to the debauchery of the king and the evil of Haman.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
This week’s Torah portion turns our attention to these values and calls on us to be fair, to fight for justice and to sustain moral values.
Parashat Beshalah
By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
The perspective of death is a tragedy, since man is capable of taking advantage of his life to be moral and advance values of truth and righteousness.
Israelis took to the streets for dozens of Purim parties across the country.
"Practicing yoga is a new way to study Torah."
By JEAN HOPFENSPERGER / STAR TRIBUNE (MINNEAPOLIS)
The longtime timekeeper for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, Max Weinberg, talks about his Jewish heritage and his upcoming first visit to Israel.
By HOWARD BLAS
The AIPAC of today isn't the AIPAC of yesteryear, and the progress is positive.
By DOV LIPMAN
Purim is not only part of the juvenile world of Sunday School make-believe, costumes or carnivals.
By SHUBERT SPERO
The Zionist revolution reshaped the trajectory of modern Jewish history; our national priorities cannot afford a rather needless political scuffle with Poland.
By MORDECHAI NISAN
While early on the Bund had already promoted Yiddish cultural autonomy, Medem was the living embodiment for many Jews in Russia and Poland, of a man cleaving to the Jewish folk of Ashkenaz.
By ELI KAVON
Israel lives by the Torah, the guiding star of the Jewish people, the highest principle of which is, whether or not you agree with someone, their life is of infinite value.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
The establishment of a Jewish state provides a unique opportunity for Judaism to flourish in new and surprising ways.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tel Hazor was a flourishing city, bigger and richer than Jerusalem in biblical times; today, it remains an archeological treasure.
By STEPHANE COHEN
No holds barred
Israel is a miracle, Israel is a dream come true. But what we are witnessing today in Israel is that dream becoming a nightmare.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Navigating between Atlanta and Jerusalem
By ERIC M. ROBBINS
How wonderful it is to be in the company of people who love us unconditionally, who advocate for us who will stand up for the Jewish people and the State of Israel?
By SOLLY KAPLINSKI
Judaism and Christianity both claim to be true, but they have rival versions of the truth.
By RAYMOND APPLE
The years for Jacob in the corrupt and treacherous house of Laban prepared the patriarch further for the role of statesman.
What does Judaism say about morals, and how does this intersect with ever-changing technology?
By JONATHAN L. MILEVSKY
A first Shabbat in the army brings on new meanings.
By SHALOM HAMMER