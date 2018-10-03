03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
One of the best things about the festival is the buzz that starts on the first evening and just builds as it progresses.
By BARRY DAVIS
The lineup of the annual Jacob’s Ladder Festival includes new faces and old favorites.
"We need your help, and know we can count on you to be there for us," Kahlon told leaders of Israel Bonds in Washington
By JAMES S. GALFUND
Givati stressed the importance of ensuring that the lake’s shores have proper signage, warning bathers to be aware of the conditions, particularly when there are strong easterly winds.
By SHARON UDASIN
The IAA is encouraging everyone planning to fly to and from Eilat to check with their individual airlines for the latest information.
Most parts of the country experiencing extremely dry winter; Kinneret rose only 2.5c.m. in the entire month of February, lowest rise ever recorded.
Since the 10-day mega-storm that drenched the country in mid-December, Israel has experienced almost no rainfall.
Residents in area report feeling small tremors; no injuries or damage reported.
Project highly controversial among Israelis and Jordanians.
1,000 cubic meters of water per hour will be discharged next month from the Sea of Galilee to replenish river.
Despite dire predictions, country not expected to suffer water shortage.
About two dozen bird experts from all over the world enjoy a field day among Israel’s bird oasis ahead of avian conference.
The Sea of Galilee rises 1.1 meters in January; encouraging water levels don’t "mean we can splurge," says expert.
With stormy weather on the horizon, Water Authority spokesman says encouraging water levels doesn't "mean we can splurge."
Israelis from the Center to the North take refuge from thundering winds and torrential rains throughout the weekend.
This year’s early rains encourage water officials; water level stands at 212.345 meters below sea level.
Once every few months, IEC has been cutting electricity it supplies to Yesud Hama’ala to fix electrical system problems.
Tremor felt by residents of Metulla, Kiryat Shmona and Tiberias; police say no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JERUSALEM POST STAFF
While the weekend’s storm did wonders for Lake Kinneret (the Sea of Galilee), it caused severe damage to crops.
Weekend’s precipitation had visible effects upon North, where rainfall increased river flow in the Kinneret, Western Galilee.
Police close major roads, advise public not to travel to area; heavy rain, storms expected throughout the country.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Lake Kinneret's water level is 55 centimeters under the 213 meter red line, and a full 4.75 meters away from full capacity.
Shortlist includes: Dead Sea, going green in Israel, natural gas discoveries, a garbage garden, the Kinneret.
In November 1958, JNF completed a seven-year project, draining the vast Hula lake and swamps, marking a huge engineering feat; but disastrous ecological repercussions soon became apparent.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Leading an intrepid team from the UK Embassy in Tel Aviv, the ambassador and his colleagues put in a very respectable performance in what is one of the largest amateur sports events in Israel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
With Israel apparently approaching a fifth-consecutive dry year, the Kinneret has dropped to dangerously low levels.
By JTA
On the whole, Better Place customers are satisfied with their product, though they point to a few less convenient aspects.
By MAURICE PICOW
FBI investigated GOP congressmen, top leadership staff over late-night swim in Kinneret during privately-funded visit.
By REUTERS
So far 153 carp have been caught and released, with the prize fish reaching the weight of 11.28 kg.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Spa Village in Hamat Gader, the largest natural hot springs resort in Israel, is a tropical paradise.
By TALY SHARON
The man, a tourist in his 30s, had been missing for two days.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The Setai Sea of Galilee Hotel blends boutique sophistication and elegant pampering on the shores of the Kinneret.
By DANIEL KRA
As drought continues to strike the northern region for the fourth year in a row, the Water Authority has ceased pumping water from the Kinneret almost entirely.
On Monday night Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan issued a condolences to the families.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The man did not heed repeated calls to stop, continuing to threaten the police even following the use of a taser gun on the suspect.
By YONATAN HILLELI/ MAARIV
The three missing young men were swept away while floating on inflatable mattresses in the water.
The man was shot in the leg and taken into custody.
By YONATAN HILLELI
Some 200,000 take to country's national parks, nature reserves and forests to enjoy time in nature on first day of chol hamoed.
According to the archaeologist the mask is unlike any other discovered before due to its great size, larger than a human head.
Jacob’s Ladder offers about 40 musical shows, dancing and family activities, including many international groups.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
On Passover, the country abounds with diverse activities for the whole family to enjoy.
The North is a veritable wonderland of activities and attractions for children – and their parents.
By NECHAMA VEEDER
Beach accessible to the disabled
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Kinneret People
Shape the time that is your own personal possession, and as you do, the hours, days and months of 2018 will fill your life with a brighter future.
By DAVID GEFFEN
The Red Sea-Dead Sea Conveyance project trumps all other options to save the Dead Sea and it is a pity that various organizations continue to mislead the public.
By DORON MARKEL
The Kinneret Swim has grown to be the third-biggest swimming
participation event in the world.
By PAUL ALSTER
Third-generation descendants have come back to reclaim their lost village in the Galilee
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Around and about on Hanukka: Check out the wide selection of indoor and outdoor activities on offer all over the country for all the family.
‘We believe a home should be a sanctuary, a safe place, a place that welcomes people and embraces them’
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
The Israel Hotel Association has taken action to rejuvenate hotels in Tiberias, and the city is turning into a tourist gem.
By MEITAL SHARABI
The Dragon Boat Israel Festival brings together 33 teams from Israel and abroad at Kibbutz Ma’agan on the Kinneret to raise money for the North.
By PAMELA PELED
Women who have undergone surgery for breast cancer band together to row across Lake Kinneret in a competition that tests their physical and emotional strength
Moving to Israel didn’t turn out to be much of a stretch for Rachel Adler,
who now teaches yoga in Tel Aviv.
By ITSIK MAROM
A new visitors’ center at Kvutzat Kinneret takes tourists on a historical journey through the country’s date industry.
By ORIT ARFA
Since it began six years ago, Swim4Sadna, in which women swim the Kinneret to raise money for a special-education center and school in Gush Etzion, has become an annual tradition.
By ALLON SINAI
The Merry Poppins quintet will sound high notes at next week’s Jacob’s Ladder festival at Nof Ginossar.
The Jordan Valley Kayak Sprint Club revives the tradition of training an international cadre of paddling champs.
News briefs from around Israel.
Due to the significant drop in Lake Kinneret’s water levels by two meters in the summer months, tamarisk bushes and the roots of sharp reeds surfaced along 150 meters of the beach.
An intrepid ‘Metro’ reporter joins the OneFamily team at a Tiberias sports race.
By LIA KAMANA
Israel’s first vegan festival draws over 10,000 visitors; Int’l science conference takes place in Eilat.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
City Notes: Weekly wrap-up of local news.
The Herzberg Vineyard at Moshav Sitriya near Rehovot launches its 2010 harvest wines today at a free event.
The Performing Arts Center in Tel Aviv will host an intriguing cross-genre dance show from September 20 to 24.
Lake Kinneret rises 20 centimeters over the weekend and now stands 3.37 meters below the basin’s upper red line.
By COMPILED BY MICHAEL OMER-MAN
National Union of Israeli Students urges government to act to ensure LGBT rights and equality in Israel.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Dry winter is caused by a phenomenon called “blocking,” in which most rain systems are “stuck” in Western Europe, expert says.
By sharon udasin
Public transport to and from the capital operates in limited capacity; power outages continue in many neighborhoods in the city.
Although winter arrived late this year, low temperatures serve as reminder that winter has arrived; Jerusalem Municipality readies for possible snowfall.
By SHARON UDASIN AND DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Unseasonably warm weather broken by scattered showers from the North to the Negev; winter weather forecasted to continue over weekend.
Head of Geophysical Institute: Still no explanation for tremblors; no reports of injuries or damage.
Worst storm in twenty years begins to subside after rain, snow and hail sweep the region; Kinneret rises unparalleled 73 cm.
Stormy weather causes heavy traffic, shuts down roads, causes damage; snow possible in capital Wednesday, forecasters say.
By SHARON UDASIN AND MELANIE LIDMAN
Forecasters expect one of the rainiest weeks in recent memory, with showers falling from the North to the Negev.
Sure, the Water Authority says the weather system is a once-in-a-decade event, but it's not the end of the world.
By NIV ELIS
17-year-old suspected of taking part in “price tag” arson attack in Jab’a, south of Ramallah in June.
By BEN HARTMAN
Following rainy weekend, Kinneret water level rises just above Water Authority's "bottom red line" and within 2.96 meters of full.
Jerusalem received no snowfall after extensive municipal preparations; travelers advised to avoid the Golan, Judean desert.
Lake remains 11 cm. below "bottom red line" despite significant increase.
Lake remains 10 cm. below "bottom red line" despite significant increase.
Lake remains 38 cm. below "bottom red line" despite significant increase.
Winter weather leaves 1.5 meters of snow on upper slopes; despite showers, Lake Kinneret remains under "bottom red line."
The all-women’s swim-a-thon is called Swim4Sadna, and I assure them that when dawn breaks on Friday, I'll be in the water with the others.
By BARBARA SOFER
We should be thankful for the daily rise of the water levels in the Kinneret and, at the same time, should demand a new and comprehensive water policy for the country.
By DAVID NEWMAN
However, along with rain’s many blessings have come casualties and damage caused by wet roads, flooding and felled trees.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Relax at the Lakeview Wellness Center in Tiberias’s Scots Hotel.
By AMI BAREL
Head North to the Kinneret for some of the best vacation locations Israel has to offer.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The recent discovery of a massive water reservoir by the Temple Mount underscores the importance Simhat Torah.
By WAYNE STILES
The Pastoral Hotel in Kfar Blum has added a new boutique wing with 45 luxurious family rooms.
While the temperatures are just too hot for a full day of sightseeing, the Majrasse Stream is a great alternative for all the family.
By JOE YUDIN
The museum at Kibbutz Ginnosar houses an intact boat that may have been used by Jewish fisherman at time of Jesus.
Overlooking the Kinneret, Korazim is one of the most well preserved cities from the Second Temple period.
Wild flowers this time of year are multicolored and abundant all along the trails and mountainsides.
The winter edition of the Jacob's Ladder Festival opens on