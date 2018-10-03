03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A report by the Knesset Research and Information Center found that several European countries limit the muezzin’s call to prayer.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The bill states that the Security Cabinet will meet each month to decide whether to dock the amount the PA paid terrorists from the tax and tariffs that Israel collects for them.
Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi asked Netanyahu if the bill would apply to the Duma killer, and the PM responded: “In principle, yes.”
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"The door of truth is in fact more open today than ever before, particularly in the US, the very wellspring of international policy-making on Israel."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Benjamin Netanyahu , Nikki Haley also to speak at the March event.
By JTA
“Apparently, the government has something more urgent to do than to prevent the deaths of 8,000 Israelis a year."
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The new legislation is set to keep ex-terrorists out of the Knesset and out of east Jerusalem.
Orly Levy-Abecassis, who left Yisrael Beytenu in 2016 but remains an independent member of the Knesset, announced on Wednesday her intention to form a new party.
Usage of cannabis is currently prohibited by Israeli law.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Netanyahu said that he is not willing to allow the coalition crisis issues to drag on into the future.
By GIL HOFFMAN,HERB KEINON
“All cultures see burying the dead as a commandment, and preventing a burial is an act of villainy. You are giving Jews a bad name.”
“You want to mark [the day], and that’s perfectly fine, and I’m going with the flow,” Technology Minister Ofir Akunis said.
While several countries currently have or recently had female presidents, governors-general and prime ministers, relatively few could boast overall parity in their governments.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman commented on the incident on Twitter, calling it a "horrifying sight."
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
14% of complaints against prosecutors in 2017 found justified.
"Our army is the army of the people... in which everyone should be equal."
The bill, in addition to banning organizations which "act against the IDF" also aims to integrate the state's goals for meaningful IDF service into the curriculum.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The defense ministry said that his party will not compromise on any issues affecting Israeli security.
By LAHAV HARKOV,JEREMY SHARON
The goal of court reform is elimination of the Green Line, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
If – and it’s a big if – there’s an election soon, the coalition will want to have at least some recent accomplishments to bring to the voters, or at least to show they really tried.
The nine-candidate field is nearly double the size of the current Meretz faction, which has five MKs.
TV stations dedicated to a language or topic can now sell ads • Kara: I want to shut down public broadcasting
By UDI SHAHAM
"We don't expect rabbis to march at gay rights parades, but we expect them to honor a 'live and let live' attitude," said MK Itzik Shmuli (Zionist Union).
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Parliamentary representatives from nearly 3 dozen countries will be represented at the international conference.
“We are standing before an earthquake... We don’t know where things are going, but it’s clear that Israel after the recommendations cannot behave the way Israel did before the recommendations."
“This is the most difficult law I had the privilege to be involved with. But for such laws and such moments it is worthwhile to be an MK,” Knesset Welfare Committee chairman Eli Alalouf said.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,LAHAV HARKOV
The proposed legislation comes after 10 years of study of the issue and would be the first change to the law in decades.
Seven Israeli lawmakers will attend National Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C.
Joint List MK also resigns as part of rotation agreement.
"They’re trying to prevent us from shouting against the corruption. I never let threats stop me."
While there is no doubt that millions of Ukrainians were among the citizens of the Soviet Union who died of starvation in the 1930s, nearly every other detail of the Holodomor is disputed.
Zionist Union MK Merav Michaeli said the bill “will fix the distortion in which there is one law for military men and another for civilians when it comes to sex offenders.”
The bill would institute a fine of up to NIS 100,000 without proof of damages against anyone using the word ‘Nazi’ or Nazi symbols in speech or in writing.
He called the move “a goodwill gesture in order to preserve the Joint List.”
Government plans on expediting deportations * Eritrean leader says Israel should pay refugees $50,000 each to leave
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The Likud provocateur later apologized, calling his comment a “Freudian slip.”
“The historic truth of the Jewish People is not for sale,” MK Shmuly says; Nazi hunter Zuroff: Post-communist countries have a Holocaust distortion problem.
“It looks as though MK Hazan has set a goal to bother Arab MKs and to drag female MKs into a degrading and humiliating discourse including sexist and chauvinist statements."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was speaking at a Knesset session in honor of the Israeli parliament's first meeting.
Herzog said that the opposition used legitimate tools to fight bills it was against.
MK Oren Hazan (Likud) topped MK Omer Bar-Lev (Zionist Union) in the tournament finals.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
The bill is meant to facilitate the opening of a medical school in Ariel University in Samaria, but also is part of a trend of coalition lawmakers moving to apply Israeli laws to the West Bank.
While members of Knesset represent Israel's diverse society, they're still seen as self-interested and ineffectual by the public.
From the prime minister's seat to the Knesset speaker's podium, 'The Jerusalem Post' takes a behind-the-scenes look at Israeli Parliament.
Edelstein was openly critical of Netanyahu and the rest of his party in secret recordings from a closed meeting two weeks ago.
'There is no concept of respect for the dead when it comes to terrorists who killed people'.
The bill’s explanatory notes say that the legislation is intended to prevent Israel from becoming a monarchy.
Currently, there is one research university operating in Judea and Samaria - Ariel University, which is in the midst of establishing a School of Medicine.
The vice president's speech was briefly disrupted by Arab Israeli MKs, who held up signs that read "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine" and were then promptly ushered out of the plenum.
By REUTERS
Ssshh! The US Vice President's visit doesn’t really matter...
Monday’s hearing followed the High Court of Justice’s December 4 interim decision to freeze the bill.
MK Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid) said: “I understand that caution is being taken, but in the current era, the attitude toward the LGBT community has changed.”
What made Pence's speech remarkable was simply that there was no “but” clause.
By HERB KEINON
At the first day of VP visit, e. J’lem remains quiet * General strike is planned for today
"We stand with Israel because your cause is our cause, your values are our values, and your fight is our fight."
VP Pence’s Biblical speech to Knesset met with multiple standing ovations.
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein posted a video message on Twitter on Sunday, saying he is “truly honored to welcome to the Knesset tomorrow a true friend of the State of Israel.”
The new law would enable the rabbinical courts to do so even if neither spouse has citizenship or is a resident of the country.
By JEREMY SHARON
The legislation is intended to teach pupils about Soviet Jews, particularly their suffering under the reign of Joseph Stalin
The two debating sides did not agree on whether each parent’s financial situation, and who primarily took care of the children in the previous two years, should be taken into account.
There are too many stereotyped attitudes toward disabilities.
Sigal Mordoch, an assistant to the deputy head of the CHE, will be responsible for dealing with issues relating to sexual harassment.
The data were based on actual bodies of animals examined in Agriculture Ministry labs and suspected of being infected with rabies.
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked argued that, like other senior positions in ministries, the minister should be able to make the final decision as to whom should be hired.
In recent weeks, Kisch used the House Committee to block all Bayit Yehudi bills because of his dispute with Moalem-Refaeli over child custody.
MK Gafni said that the minimarkets bill will "[protect] the status quo and [advance] the issue of Sabbath observance."
Transportation Minister asks not to be paid more.
The sixth floor will be built to make room for new MKs in case the "Norwegian Law" is passed.
MK Bennie Begin sounds off to 'The Jerusalem Post' about current Knesset legislation.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Should an MK vote while sitting in mourning?
By SHLOMO BRODY
“I hope their step we’re taking today will lead them to return to reasonable and respectful behavior in the Knesset,” Likud MK Yariv Levin stated.
Litzman resigned from the Health Ministry so as not to have ministerial responsibility for violations of Shabbat.
By LAHAV HARKOV,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The bill states that a prime minister holding a portfolio for which there is a deputy minister can choose to give that deputy minister ministerial authority.
Even in the midst of the #Metoo scandals around the world, the prime minister will not be harmed by his son visiting a stripper.
Esawi Frej sends protest letter to UN secretary-general.
By AMY SPIRO
The Knesset will attempt to rush through the bill in an attempt to have it passed by Jan. 15
The Minimarket Law passed 58-57 but does not create new enforcement options against the many shops that open illegally on Shabbat and pay municipal fines.
In a heated Knesset discussion on Monday, Israel’s Anti-trust Authority Commissioner Michal Halperin said the government was looking at the companies' business practices.
A controversial bill to prevent further stores from opening on the sabbath may face new obstacles in the Knesset.
Bayit Yehudi, Likud MK holding all new bills hostage in fight over child custody law
Headline-grabbing bills pander to political interests.
After a Jewish Kenyan man with a valid visa was deported, the Interior Ministry faced a difficult hearing in the Knesset about the decisions they made in removing the man from the country.
Netanyahu calls for “justice in extreme situations.”
MK Amir Ohana [Likud] authored the bill, also known as the Abu Tir law.
The bill is far more likely to be used to break off east Jerusalem villages from the capital than to actually block a peace treaty.
Until now, parties received taxpayer funds for national elections.
The death of MK Yehuda Glick’s wife, Yaffa, Monday morning became a political issue, as the coalition struggled to get enough votes for 'minimarkets bill' to pass.
The bill requires a supermajority to give parts of Jerusalem to a foreign entity, but has a major loophole.
Meretz MK Mossy Raz said the Jerusalem bill was dangerous because it would make it much harder to reach a peace agreement with the Palestinians.
Statesmanship or lack thereof has been in the background of a long list of scandals and incidents that have rocked Israeli politics in recent years.
By ASSAF SHAPIRA,CHEN FRIEDBERG
At the Knesset, Harper and Pence offered moral and spiritual leadership for the world.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
The only other question left is whether following last week’s events limits should be placed on the way coalition discipline is being applied these days.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
How can we descend to the depths of callous, self-serving factionalism to the extent that the death of a woman becomes a political football?
By DAVID BRINN
A sudden death brought about squabbles in the Knesset - and questions of morality.
By JPOST EDITORIAL