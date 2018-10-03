03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Likud minister, in contrast, says decision makers realized alliance with moderate Arab states more important.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Morning flights halted at Ben-Gurion, public transit to operate as usual.
By MAX SCHINDLER
The near monolithic support for the Conservative Party among British Jewry comes at the tail end of a year long period which has seen repeat antisemitism controversies in Labor.
By JOSH DELL
Careful to not engage in politics now, the future might hold meaningful and important roles for Gaby Ashkenazi.
When the votes are counted on Monday night, the victor will begin an effort to initiate a general election. But he will face an uphill battle.
Isaac Herzog learned that in today’s world blue blood lands a politician somewhere between Hillary Clinton and Jeb Bush.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Labor leader Avi Gabbay condemned continued Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank, while calling out Palestinian leaders for continuing to incite their citizens to violence.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Labor and Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay has traveled across the country, taking advantage of the free time that has resulted from not being a Knesset member.
“A prime minister who is up to his neck with investigations does not have a public and moral mandate to make decisions on important matters… The right thing to do is for this government to go home.”
By LAHAV HARKOV
Meretz leadership candidate Tamar Zandberg complained Sunday that “there is no opposition in the State of Israel.”
Former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz hinted that he likely would be on a Knesset list for one of the parties in the next election, which is expected to be held next year.
Video footage of abuse of elderly residents, some in their 90s, at two nursing homes in Petah Tikvah and in Rehovot, was released by police.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The second step is aimed at removing politics from positions in national and local government.
Meretz leader Zehava Gal-On said Gabbay had “forgotten what it means to be a human being."
Gabbay came under fire last Monday for telling party activists at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beersheba that "the Left forgot what it means to be Jewish."
By ERIC SUMNER
Barak quoted an unknown poll that suggested he could beat Netanyahu.
One coalition member after the next says they won’t sit in a government headed by Labor’s leader.
Attempts to depoliticize a political assassination ring hollow, and the organizers are trying to walk a "non-partisan" tightrope while placating nobody.
Labor has a history of quick leadership changes, and no leader has served two consecutive terms in the 21st century.
Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay’s spokeswoman said the 50-year-old politician has participated in eight marathons.
UK film director tries to walk back BBC interview from last month.
By AMY SPIRO
Labor leader Avi Gabbay needs to combat more than current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the popular Likud party – he's also been required to demonstrate basic mastery of English.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
There are six former IDF chiefs of staff not affiliated with a party, meaning Gabbay has a handful of people to impress.
The changes would give Avi Gabbay the power to select four candidates in realistic slots for the next Knesset.
"You cannot have that dead body vote to resuscitate itself and then make serious legal changes as a zombie."
Peretz lost to Gabbay in the July 10 Labor leadership race and maintains a large camp in the party. He became the first MK to announce his opposition to the plan.
Despite the opposition’s criticisms, the pro-Netanyahu rally did succeed in galvanizing Netanyahu’s support within the Likud.
By MARK WEISS
“His proposal goes against the DNA of the party, but Labor must change its DNA to win."
Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay does not have the power he wants in his new post.
The planned visit was rejected by a large contingent of parliamentarians, where the ruling African National Congress party holds the majority of seats.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Former prime minister and Labor chairman Ehud Barak and current party leader Avi Gabbay address recent rumors of political partnership.
Labor Party chairman Avi Gabbay announced his intended changes for the party during Sunday’s Labor faction meeting at its Tel Aviv headquarters.
Avi Gabbay succeeded in tapping in to a powerful desire for change, which he hopes will take him all the way to Balfour.
“Every shekel that you invest in early education will give you the best benefits later on."
By KAYLA STEINBERG
After Gabbay won the Labor Party leadership primary 10 days ago, Yesh Atid dropped in the subsequent polls and Labor surpassed the party by far.
“There is interest in the world in the new spirit Gabbay has inspired.”
Lawmaker from the opposition Labor party presents his own diplomatic plan to UN chief, representatives from almost 100 countries, including Arab and Muslim states.
The opposition leader is entitled to monthly security briefings from the Prime Minister and the right to speak after him in the Knesset and at state events.
Here's a breakdown of what Israelis are searching, tweeting, and watching.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Herzog, who was defeated last week in the Labor primary leadership elections, is considering Gabbay's offer to remain as the head of the party.
After Gabbay was elected to the Labor leadership on Monday, polls show the centrist union gaining popularity, though still trailing Likud.
Separating fact from fiction about Avi Gabbay.
Both Labor leader-elect Avi Gabbay and French President Macron have political careers that are less than a decade old.
By ISABEL FEINSTEIN
Newly elected Labor leader vows to double party membership before next elections.
Contrary to other media reports, Herzog has not ruled out the offer; the two plan to meet and discuss the matter on Wednesday.
What does the future have in store for the new head of the Labor party, Avi Gabbay?
When the results were announced, Gabbay supporters in blue shirts hugged each other and screamed "ooh ah, who is coming? The next prime minister!"
Peretz or Gabbay set to become party leader in final round of polling.
Labor leader candidates Gabbay and Peretz have spent the days leading up to Monday's runoff election attacking each other.
Herzog, Margalit endorse Peretz; Shaffir, Cabel back Gabbay
"I was close to the premiership two years ago, and I still intend to get there. The result we achieved was terrific considering all the forces that were working against us.”
This was an expected move.
Gabbay, who isn't a member of Knesset, says he will cede leadership to Herzog if he wins the upcoming runoff election.
The law states that an MK from the largest opposition party will be opposition leader, unless most MKs in the opposition vote to choose a different lawmaker.
“Gabbay caused a revolution in Labor, and he can cause a revolution in the country.”
Two very similar Labor leadership candidates used polar campaign methods.
Peretz: Netanyahu should start worrying.
Herzog dethroned as Labor leader, coming in third with less that 17% of the vote.
Asked whether he is concerned that the current heat wave would keep Labor members at home, MK Erel Margalit said "the Jewish people made it through 40 years in the desert."
If Herzog gets reelected, he would make history, becoming the first Labor leader to be reelected since the 1980s, before Labor adopted the primary system.
Dina Dayan's departure leaves Labor with seven candidates.
Labor leaders announce that compromise on religious issues will be necessary no matter what.
The bill would enable former ministers, MKs and mayors of big cities to be appointed to directorates of state-owned companies.
MK vows to embark on effort to return to Labor security and socioeconomic figures who left the party.
The list of contributors to the campaign of incumbent Labor leader Isaac Herzog reads like a who’s who in the American and British Jewish communities.
Speaking at a hastily called press conference at Tel Aviv's Beit Sokolow, Levine said Labor requires new leadership.
Ehud Barak: "Netanyahu, Bennett, and Shaked will bring us to apartheid."
MK Erel Margalit catches former environmental protection minister Avi Gabbay in lie on voting Likud.
Dayan, a haredi woman from Mitzpe Ramon, called a press conference at the party’s Tel Aviv headquarters to highlight the corruption.
The program is set to officially kick off on Monday at the American Embassy House.
Forgeries and tampering have been found in the membership list and hackers have been able to enter the roster and change information about party members, including Labor leader Isaac Herzog.
Peretz reached out to the periphery and said, “When I will be prime minister, there will not be a single hungry child and there will not be a downtrodden elderly person.”
Neither Herzog nor any of the other major candidates for Labor chairman said he would consider joining Netanyahu’s government, even if significant steps are made to advance a peace deal.
Party is no longer seen as an alternative to leadeship, says MK Michal Biran. Gabbay can change that.
Ahead of her July concert in Tel Aviv, pop star posts message to Israeli fans and tries her hand at Hebrew.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
But he denied reports that he had tried unsuccessfully to persuade some of the nine candidates in the race to quit and support Barak.
"I could have continued making money but I decided to serve the public, because that is Zionism in the 21st century.”
Likud’s first electoral victory produced a new political hegemon and an epoch of social transition, national defiance and cultural revolt.
Countries that are well prepared will enjoy accelerated innovation and growth, and a rise in employment levels.
By DAPHNA AVIRAM-NITZAN
The interesting Labor candidate you’ve never heard of.
By REVITAL AMIRAN
Avi, you and your advisers are wrong, dead wrong!
By GARY COHEN
It appears that there is no politician today who does not have a plan for Jerusalem. Indeed, what could be more attractive than Jerusalem?
By YUDITH OPPENHEIMER
What makes Rabin’s memorial day unique and worthy of commemoration is not the Labor Party’s political agenda or Rabin’s own political convictions.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Labor Party led the settlement projects in the Jordan Valley and in the Sinai Desert, and it annexed east Jerusalem and built Ramat Eshkol, Gilo, Ramot and Armon Hanatziv.
As a former international athlete I would find it inconceivable to compete without the flag of my county on my vest (“Blueand- white judokas barred from fighting for Israel,” October 17).
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Jeremy Corbyn has been instrumental in enabling antisemitism within his own party.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
Netanyahu is laboring despite his probes, while Gabbay labors despite Labor.
By DAVID RICCI
An open letter to Avi Gabbay.
By DANNY ORBACH
Ehud Barak has turned to Facebook to provide the most insightful, entertaining and cutting criticisms of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to be found anywhere in the Israeli political system.
By JEFF BARAK
The former PM is promoting himself with the most violent political language heard in this country in decades.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
What the Labor Party needs, in order to remain a central player in the political game, is a charismatic leader who is not perceived as a leftie par excellence.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Zionist Union lawmaker says the Israeli government has made a mistake, but the Jewish People have not.
By YOEL HASSON
Having effective opposition is essential not only for the minority, but also for the majority, as it makes the coalition work harder and better for every citizen’s benefit.
By AMIR PERETZ
Whether it be in our education system or in our state-run industries, we are in need of reforms.
Margalit brings his entrepreneurial spirit and acumen to governing while never losing sight of the Labor Party’s Zionist roots.
By YUVAL RABIN
Three major events collide during the first week of July.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN