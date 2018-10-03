03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
The attacker was identified as a 17 year-old Palestinian from the West Bank town of Tulkarem.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,JPOST.COM STAFF
Security forces neutralize attacker after suspect rams car into guard post and attempts to stab Israeli troops.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Magen David Adom medics who treated the victim said that he sustained wounds to his upper body.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
MDA releases data on the terror wave.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
One Israeli man lightly injured and evacuated to hospital, suspect shot by IDF on scene.
Baby in serious but stable condition, doctors say.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
"Hurry, hurry, Ammunition Hill at the light rail station,he drove up on the sidewalk," woman says frantically.
Current security situation prompts security startup to change business model; boosts subscriptions to social safety company's app.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Magen David Adom volunteers will be stationed alongside the entire course of the marathon, as well as in the medical tent at the finish line.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The all-volunteer first-aid and rescue organization United Hatzalah, which learned of the MDA problem, decided last week to increase its coverage of Judea and Samaria to prevent the loss of life.
The first-aid and ambulance organization sent out precautions to the public ahead of the holiday.
Carbon monoxide poisoning from the use of kerosene stoves or coal-based heating devices can be lethal.
World Walking Day will be marked in Israeli cities and towns on Friday, to raise public awareness of the importance of physical activity for a healthy life.
Israel's emergency medical services were kept busy on the day of fast, as thousands of Israelis were involved in road incidents or suffered from health issues due to the fast.
The study was aimed at discovering how well the general populace of Israel could respond to a medical emergency that they came across before emergency responders could arrive.
Such an arrangement also will be available to members of Meuhedet Health Services and Leumit Health Services – the two smallest public health insurers – in the near future.
Magen David Adom praised the officers and soldiers during a ceremony at Tel Hashomer hospital.
The doubling will add 121 new nursing job slots to neonatal intensive care units in three stages starting in January, the ministry said.
People suffered injuries in degrees varying from light to severe as a result of wounds, burns, dehydration and other medical problems.
The Magen David Adom/United Hatzalah imbroglio may soon reach an end.
Erroneous information came from Magen David Adom, according to United Hatzalah volunteer.
No one denies that Magen David Adom saves many lives, but there are some criticisms, including feuding with all-volunteer United Hatzalah.
This is the first time that high-level representatives of the Albanian Red Cross have visited Israel.
The two organizations have been working hand in hand to save lives for the past 10 years since UH’s founding, shortly after the Second Lebanon War.
The Jerusalem Ethics Center recently discussed the explosive issue of terrorism and how medical personnel set their priorities.
Among the things they learned was a “vocabulary” of terms necessary for asking relevant medical and other questions and for receiving answers.
“I hope the MDA app will work, because it can save lives,” United Hatzalah founder and president Eli Beer said.
MDA had its hands as full as the Israel Fire Service did trying to prevent bonfires from destroying their surroundings.
When paramedics arrived, the five year old was without a pulse after a piece of a hot dog became stuck in his airway.
New project promoting community preparedness and response for emergencies launched by Ben-Gurion University to create(CERTs).
Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah agree to establish full cooperation while ensuring their organizational independence.
Although there are 140 private ambulance companies in Israel, only the eight-year-old UH and MDA are national organizations.
By JUDY SIEGEL
Beyond the people lost forever and the injuries that will never heal, barely one-third of the victims and their families have been compensated. Yet some good has come out of the calamity.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Israel’s unrecognized Arab volunteer medics
By MARK TAINAR
While no serious injuries were reported, several individuals were airlifted to Haifa's Rambam hospital with cases of hypothermia.
According to Haredi media reports, anyone who volunteers for Magen David Adom or United Hatzalah under the age of 30 will not be welcomed in Gur institutions and neither will their children.
By JEREMY SHARON
The move was made possible by significantly more sensitive tests that screen for HIV and can identify infection soon after it occurs.
Magen David Adom teams rushed to the vehicle and carried the children to safety before towing the vehicle towards dry land.
According to the indictment, Khaled spotted Kokia waiting for a bus alone on November 30 and decided to carry out the attack.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
It is not yet known if the stabbing was criminal or terror-related.
The orchestra does not perform on a steady basis but appears at prestigious festivals worldwide.
By MAXIM REIDER
St.-Sgt.-Maj. Yousef Halabi is survived by his parents and three siblings.
By UDI SHAHAM
Shmerling was pronounced dead upon discovery of his body.
How to enjoy the Feast of Tabernacles without getting a bump on the head.
Grandmother Ruti Yulzari's dream was realized last week thanks to Magen David Adom's "Ambulance of Wishes" initiative.
By EYTAN HALON
MDA has finalized its preparedness towards Rosh Hashana, which begins on Wednesday next week.
MDA paramedic Ya’arit Oren said the model was lying unconscious on the side of the road when help arrived.
A woman was found unconscious on Saturday morning with no detectable pulse, prompting an investigation by the police.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The man, a tourist in his 30s, had been missing for two days.
Take precautions so that you don't suffer in the summer sun.
Police found a farewell note indicating a double suicide, however, a police official said they are investigating all possible causes for the death.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The woman in the Arab Israeli town was found with a number of gunshot wounds to her upper body.
The No. 462 line bus veered off a cliff on Route 60 during inclement weather.
Police announced a gag-order on the investigation of the suspected murder at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
A Tel Aviv police spokesman said that it appears that a flare or firecracker the boy was playing with exploded.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,BEN HARTMAN
Police investigating motive; Arab woman with knife arrested in Old City
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,JPOST.COM STAFF
MDA director-general Eli Bin on Wednesday promised to appoint an employee in each of its 10 regions to deal with sexual harassment claims, which currently only has 1 official for the whole country.
Among attendees of soirée was former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, who presented the AFMDA 2015 Humanitarian Award to philanthropist Ronald O. Perelman.
Barkat vows that citizens will not live in fear
Yehuda Peretz admitted to stealing items from dead persons.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The United States Geological Survey said the tremor was 6.7 magnitude, less than the 7.9 quake that struck the region on Saturday killing at least 1,900 people.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
MDA asks for blood donations before Pessah while volunteers collect food for the needy.
There are thousands of Israelis who could have a severe allergic reaction to certain substances, MDA official says.
Over six years after law passed, Economics Ministry begins to map out where defibrillators have been and must be installed.
The veterinarian promised to release her back to nature where she had been found when she will be well enough to fly.
Deadly collisions occur on Highway 90 in the West Bank and Highway 232 in the Eshkol region.
By BEN HARTMAN
Budgetary cutbacks to impact all of Judea and Samaria.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
MDA issues advice to public for safe winter.
Magen David Adom ambulance staffers were kept busy during Yom Kippur and were called to 2,319 cases - of them, 2,124 involved people needing evacuation to the hospitals.
Francesco Rocca praised Magen David Adom late last week for the humanitarian work of its medical staffers and volunteers during Operation Protective Shield
MDA teams transport 18 people wounded in Gaza to Tel Aviv where they boarded Turkish aircraft that flew them to Ankara for treatment.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
A woman stabbed a man in his shoulder before being subdued by Israeli security forces.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
News briefs from around Israel.
The ‘Post’ talks with Zipporah Porath, who witnessed the birth of the state firsthand.
By BARRY DAVIS
David Sameach is ready for the Tel Aviv marathon just two years after he crashed his car at high speed.
By Barry Davis
Weekly wrap-up of local news around the country.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Archeologists dig up 3,700-year-old royal wine cellar, possibly one of world’s oldest.
Man being questioned for assault against another homeless person Friday is in serious condition after attempting to hang self in police station bathroom.
The two victims - a woman with car trouble and a taxi driver who stopped to help - were standing on the side of the road when they were hit by a passing car.
Magen David Adom paramedics attempt resuscitation of the toddler who was found in critical condition in West Bank settlement of Beit Haggai.
Magen David Adom and a military helicopter rush hiker to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
By YASSER OKBI,JPOST.COM STAFF
Firefighters break down door, find 60 year old burned to death in bed; fire department received no call because fire contained in small unit.
Netanyahu: Underworld criminals should be ‘running scared’
MDA's policy is not to take blood from a person who has lived for more than a year in country where HIV is prevalent.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Peter Maurer visits Israeli, Gazan hospitals in aftermath of Operation Protective Edge; Justice Minister Livni accompanies him.
More than 11,000 teenagers volunteer with Magen David Adom, making up 60% of its volunteer staff.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN/ ISRAEL21C.ORG
This week I was privileged not only to witness a miracle but participate in it.
By JONATHAN FELDSTEIN
It’s no wonder that the other, smaller, independent first-response organizations in Israel are required to follow MDA standards.
By ARNOLD GERSON
The country must learn how to view issues not only through the lens of how they might harm the country’s image.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
What may not be common knowledge is that Magen David Adom, in addition to its humanitarian lifesaving services, has a tracing unit for the restoration of family ties.
A recent immigrant channels his energy into good deeds.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN