Middle East peace

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Speaking at a press conference, Trump remained skeptical of resolving the conflict.
By MICHAEL WILNER
He spoke just two days after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Iran reacted to Tillerson's assertation that Iran should withdraw from Syria, saying that "Iran's military presence in Syria was based on invitation of the Syrian government."
President Xi Jinping is hosting Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas this week.
By REUTERS
The Commanders for Israel’s Security group claims it is “changing the rules of the game,” while putting Israel’s security first.
By PAMELA PELED
International conference opens with 70 nations participating; Israeli and Palestinian representatives not invited.
By RINA BASSIST,DANIELLE ZIRI,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Jerusalem made clear to French special envoy Pierre Vimont recently that it had no intention of attending the conference, saying that real progress will only come through direct negotiations.
By HERB KEINON
Jerusalem is pushing for direct negotiations in place of the French plan.
"I think the time has come for the international community to stop giving the Palestinians a free pass," Netanyahu says in meeting with Czech FM Zaora'lek.
United Nations secretary-general says failure to reconstruct Gaza will "surely light the fuse" for another conflict.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
On eve of regional visit, EU foreign policy chief says coming with message that European Union is ready to support a restart of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.
The frontier between Israel and Syria has been administered by the United Nations since 1974, a year after the last war between them.
RAND corporation study examines benefits to Israeli, Palestinian economies that could result from a peace agreement.
By NIV ELIS
Aides to Kushner and his wife, Ivanka acknowledge they now face an unprecedented effort to push them out of their formal roles in the Trump administration.
Online activism group, Yala Young Leaders, launches interactive classroom that will bring advice from successful peace practitioners to Middle East youth.
By CAROLINE FRANK
Bayit Yehudi MK pens letter assailing Kerry over "forcing Israel to capitulate to terrorism by releasing murdering terrorists."
By LAHAV HARKOV
Students from around the world gather in Beersheba for conference on conflict reporting.
By SHARON UDASIN
Livni: Keeping talks secret essential to creating mutual trust.
By THE JERUSALEM POST AND REUTERS
Livni expresses hope for negotiations, says peace is an Israeli interest and talks are not done as a favor to the US or the Palestinians; discussions dealing with technical, logistical matters to continue Tuesday.
By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF, HERB KEINON, MICHAEL
Livni, Molcho to meet with Erekat, Shtayyeh over Iftar dinner.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, HERB KEINON, MICHAEL WILNER
Livni, Molcho meet UN chief in New York before continuing on to Washington to resume peace negotiations with Palestinians after a three-year hiatus.
By MICHAEL WILNER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT, J
Palestinians double down on borders, prisoners; official warns no talks without prisoner release.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Likud minister speaks with PA's Erekat about terms for renewed talks while on visit to Jericho.
During a visit to Jericho, Energy and Water Minister says talks are likely to officially restart on Tuesday.
By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
US secretary of state to brief officials on the peace efforts; state department declines to comment on resumption of talks.
Jibril Rajoub tells Israel Radio Ramallah committed to peace, denies accusation Palestinians seek conditions on renewal.
In phone call with Netanyahu, Ban urges Israel to abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law."
By MICHAEL WILNER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Netanyahu and his Chinese counterpart devote majority of meeting to Sino- Israeli relations; talks on Middle East issues to entail.
By HERB KEINON, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Meeting on ways to avert diplomatic showdown at UN in September ends with no progress; senior US official: "We need to do more work, privately."
Palestinian envoys plan to hold talks with US special envoy for Middle East peace on US efforts to restart peace negotiations.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
L’idée de créer une zone exempte d’armes de destruction massive au Moyen-Orient demeure une utopie
By YOSSI MELMAN
300 ambassadeurs, 100 médias locaux et internationaux et les principaux leaders de la scène israélienne se sont réunis le 11 décembre pour la conférence annuelle du Jerusalem Post
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Pour enrayer l’avancée des radicaux, le ministre des Affaires étrangères préconise une coalition régionale de modérés
By AVIGDOR LIBERMAN
Si Christophe Bigot ne détient pas la palme de la longévité en fonction, l’ambassadeur restera pour ses relations particulières avec un Etat juif.
By NATHALIE BLAU
Alors qu’elle a visité nombre de pays arabes, la reine d’Angleterre ne s’est jamais rendue en Israël. Un manque d’intérêt lié à ce qui s’est passé dans la région en 1948 ?
By TAL SHALEV
By NEVILLE TELLER
Developments in Syria, Iraq and the Palestinian territories have forced a reassessment of where Jordan’s real interests lie.
At a Middle East Forum event, experts explain that a new approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is needed.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Former US president calls on Obama to fulfill the promises made when he received Nobel Prize: Mideast peace, promoting human rights.
Both leaders agree on need for parties to move to direct negotiations.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Peres expresses sadness over Jordanians injured in rocket attacks.
As the winner of the many conflicts with the Palestinians and Arab nations, Israel needs to refocus and think about what it wants to ask for at the negotiating table before offering concessions.
Trump criticizes UN for its harsh stance on Israel, charging that the body had meanwhile failed to reprimand "horrible places that treat people horribly."
Following the cabinet meeting he held security consultations about the situation with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, and top police, Shin Bet, and IDF officials.
By HERB KEINON,YAAKOV LAPPIN,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Efraim Karsh’s new book serves as a corrective to the popular narrative that all the ills of the Middle East can be traced to the perfidy of the Zionists and Western imperialists.
By TIBOR KRAUSZ
The NGO Women Wage Peace works to put a political
resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the top of
the public agenda.
By SARAH LEVI
A veteran Mideast diplomat brings his own lens to the ongoing conflict.
By BEN FISHER
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
There is no ready-made path to a safe, secure, and democratic Israel living in peace with its neighbors.
By MICHAEL FELSEN
Qatar and the other Arab states fell out over Doha's alleged support for Islamist militants and Shi'ite Iran.
Egypt bombing seen as major blow to Sisi's rule.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Syria’s opposition seeks a transitional governing body for Syria that does not include Assad – a “nonnegotiable” position, according to its leadership.
By MICHAEL WILNER,REUTERS
Fabius, and the French initiative, were at the center of dueling tweets this week between France’s envoy to the US, Gerard Araud, and Israel’s ambassador, Ron Dermer.
Middle East expert to ‘Post’: Deal will mean more regional wars which will lead to more radicalism, more sectarianism, and more terrorism; another says Iran has become a sort of regional superpower.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Democratic Whip says US will not want to fund PA schools after PLO negotiator admits unfair portrayal of Jews in curriculum.
Tens of thousands push back against protests of secular opposition.
Opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi shot dead, setting off violent protests against government in capital and elsewhere.
Report: Al-Otari says conflict with Israel will always exist.
Syrian president says real peace in the area is getting further away.
US general reiterates "insignificant progress" in ME peace process.
Other Arab news websites such as Egypt and Jordan, had been more low-key on coverage of the conflict until the ground invasion began last week.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Only Washington could broker a peace agreement while stressing international support for the Palestinian cause.
By SIGURD NEUBAUER
A peace treaty between Israel and the Palestinians – and by extension, the Arab world – will simply represent an end to official conflict.
By ADAM BASCIANO
The key is to accept that some things are not “solvable” and hybrid structures and new paradigms are a good thing.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
I invite all to take part in the next ceremony, perhaps they will go away inspired to work for a different future.
By ROBI DAMELIN
Despite the social and political tensions, I saw an enormous opportunity for a generation of leaders to go the extra step to maintain a Jewish state.
By EARL BOWEN JR.
Since its creation Israel has been the convenient scapegoat to blame for all the problems of the Middle East.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
"As a proud Moroccan and a practicing Muslim, I employ logic and common sense more than anything else."
By AMINE AYOUB
By YAEL ECKSTEIN
What is it about the Palestinian problem that makes otherwise seemingly smart people expound such utterly stupid ideas?
By MARTIN SHERMAN
It is difficult to know what would be more troubling: whether the US secretary of state believes the preposterous poppycock he presented in his “strategic assessment”; or whether he doesn’t.
In Israel, the discourse to the public is dishonest. There is no straight talk to the people about the absolute necessity of a peace settlement.
By URI SAVIR
Historically, Israel knew how to prepare for the worst. Now it is time to prepare for the better.
Economic growth and hopes for prosperity are important, perhaps even essential, but not enough to bring us peace.
By GERSHON BASKIN
There is a short window of opportunity to make peace with the Palestinians and most of the Arab world.
Palestinians must liberate themselves from their infatuation with the swastika and the dream of a Judenrein Palestine.
By ABRAHAM COOPER AND HOWARD BRACKMAN
The main problem raised by the text is its open-ended approach to the refugee issue.
By ITAMAR RABINOVICH
If an independent Palestine established itself along the 1967 borders, it would make the Palestinians the "occupiers."
By LIAT COLLINS
In recent years, as Hanukka and Christmas overlapped, the holiday season became a minefield of decoration-related decisions.
By RAY HANANIA
Although it declared independence in 2008, the Balkan country can never rule out a new war in the absence of a permanent peace agreement with Serbia.
By FRIDA GHITIS
The only mistake Obama admitted from his 1st term was handling of Mideast peace, but he hasn't outlined a new plan.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT