Mike Pence

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Pence said that Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt are "hard at work" on the Trump administration's peace plan.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Attorney-General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of a team to combat Hezbollah’s drug-trafficking operations.
"He considered it a great tribute to the Jewish people that someone like Vice President Pence would turn to a Jewish source for guidance on such matters.”
By MARCY OSTER/JTA
During his brief three-day visit US Vice President Mike Pence visited the Western Wall and spoke at the Knesset – assuring Israelis that the best days of US-Israeli relations are yet to come.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
VP Pence likely to discuss embassy move during visit.
By JOHN T. HUDDY/THE MEDIA LINE
Pence is expected to address several regional issues, including the Iran nuclear deal and the Syrian Civil War, as well as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the impending US embassy move.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH,HERB KEINON,LAHAV HARKOV
US Vice President Pence originally postponed a planned mid-December visit to Israel so he could preside over the vote on a tax overhaul favored by US President Trump.
By JTA
The statement comes just a few days after a senior official in the Palestinian Fatah party said that "Pence is unwelcome in Palestine."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"The United States of America will never compromise the safety and security of the Jewish State of Israel.”
The protest called the United States and Israel representatives of "real terrorism."
By AVRAHAM GOLD
It will be the first meeting between senior Israeli and Palestinian officials since the US recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
By GIL HOFFMAN
“Trump has handed Israel policy to Evangelicals.”
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Jordan has a majority population of Palestinians. This puts King Abdullah in a difficult spot.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Pence leaves Israel, says Trump still committed to reaching a deal, calls on Palestinians to 'move on' from Jerusalem issue and negotiate.
By HERB KEINON
US President Trump's Jerusalem move angered the Palestinians, sparked protests in the Middle East and raised concern among Western countries that it could further destabilize the region.
By REUTERS
At the behest of Fatah, Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank kept their shops closed on Tuesday to protest the US vice president's trip to Israel.
Pence said in Egypt on Saturday and again in Jordan that the United States would support a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians if they both agreed to it.
Fatah Central Committee member Jamal Muhaisen urged Palestinians in “all sectors and government institutions,” except for those who work for in healthcare and education, to strike on Tuesday.
By ADAM RASGON
The king said the only solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a two-state one.
Pence: My perception was that he [Sisi] was encouraged by that message
Palestinians question whether Ramallah will follow through on its threats.
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
VP must understand that changes in the region begin with human rights.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Pence last visited Israel in late January.
Benjamin Netanyahu , Nikki Haley also to speak at the March event.
The tweet posted Saturday included a short video clip showing Pence and his wife laying a memorial wreath in Yad Vashem’s Hall of Remembrance.
Ramallah’s ties with Washington have deteriorated rapidly since US President Donald Trump took office.
By MARK WEISS
Pence didn't meet with Herzog during his short trip to Israel in January.
While America may be Israel’s best friend and ally, it has no right to give orders to the Israeli media.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Upon arriving at the site, female reporters and photographers were required to cover the event from inside the women’s section of the Western Wall prayer plaza.
By JEREMY SHARON
Women covering Kotel visit complain about being penned off.
The site was closed off to enable Pence and his delegation privacy during prayers.
Later he will wrap up the day with a visit to the Western Wall, accompanied by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Celebrity chef Moshe Segev designs an innovative menu for the esteemed guests.
By AMY SPIRO
Pence's last day in Israel includes a stop in Yad Vashem and prayers at the Western Wall.
The vice president's speech was briefly disrupted by Arab Israeli MKs, who held up signs that read "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine" and were then promptly ushered out of the plenum.
Israel has always held that Ma’aleh Adumim and E1 will be part of its permanent borders in any final-status agreement with the Palestinians.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Dr. Mike Evans has been mobilizing his 33 million Friends of Zion supporters to influence world leaders.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Ssshh! The US Vice President's visit doesn’t really matter...
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog was the only Israeli speaker – among Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein – to talk about the importance of engagement with the Palestinians.
By DAVID BRINN
What made Pence's speech remarkable was simply that there was no “but” clause.
At the first day of VP visit, e. J’lem remains quiet * General strike is planned for today
By UDI SHAHAM
The ceremony was also attended by US Ambassador David Friedman.
"We stand with Israel because your cause is our cause, your values are our values, and your fight is our fight."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United States Vice President Mike Pence delivered joint statements.
Anger boils over in wake of Trump administration's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
VP Pence’s Biblical speech to Knesset met with multiple standing ovations.
By LAHAV HARKOV
‘US stands with Israel because it believes in ‘right over wrong, good over evil, liberty over tyranny’
By HERB KEINON,LAHAV HARKOV
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein posted a video message on Twitter on Sunday, saying he is “truly honored to welcome to the Knesset tomorrow a true friend of the State of Israel.”
Throughout Pence’s visit, the Israel Police will keep updating the public on street closures via social media and navigation applications such as Waze.
Remember the kishka test? This was a question Jews and Israelis struggled with for years under former president Barack Obama.
Meretz leadership candidate Tamar Zandberg complained Sunday that “there is no opposition in the State of Israel.”
"This visit will give Netanyahu the feeling he can do whatever he wants and this is really bad because Netanyahu doesn't put any restraints on his right wing."
Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin received Pence on behalf of the Israeli government.
By UDI SHAHAM,TOVAH LAZAROFF,JPOST.COM STAFF
This is the first time a high-ranking US official has visited Israel since President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December 2017.
Mike Pence will be staying in the King David Hotel, which hosted many US presidents, vice presidents, and other heads of state.
The campaign was created by Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the museum, who last week presented Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales with ‘Friend of Zion’ award in an event in Guatemala.
The prime minister called Pence a “great” and “true” friend of Israel.
Odeh cited Pence's evangelical Christian faith as a reason for the boycott.
Preparations for operation "Blue Shield 2" started several weeks ago.
He called Pence a "dangerous man with a messianic vision."
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
Israeli Police are hard at work preparing for the upcoming visit of Vice President Mike Pence.
Every time Netanyahu goes abroad he appoints an acting prime minister. This time around he chose Miri Regev, but she will not be doing the honors of greeting Vice-President Pence.
Pence will also give a speech at the Knesset, visit the Western Wall and Yad Vashem, an official said.
Pence originally planned to visit the region last month, but canceled in order to be in Washington for a critical vote on tax reform.
Source in coordinating team denies report that Kotel Rabbi barred VP from talking to the press at sacred site.
Senior administration officials say the vice president was a chief advocate for the move.
Three days ahead of the US vice president's address to the Knesset, Edelstein tells MKs it is vital they attend.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that American Vice President Pence is “a great friend of Israel and a great friend of Jerusalem.”
“There is now a gaping hole in the middle of the playground,” the children wrote. “We thank God that no one was injured and that all our toys remained intact.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Mike Pence is scheduled to be welcomed Thursday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his office.
Following US President Donald Trump's historic recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, PA President Mahmoud Abbas cancelled his meeting with Vice President Mike Pence during Pence's visit.
Sources say that it is unlikely that Netanyahu will accompany the vice president to the Western Wall.
Trump's announcement was intentionally correlated with Pence's upcoming travel to Israel.
On a podium erected for the journalists, the women were required to stand behind the men. The women finally removed a tarp and stood on chairs so they could see over their male colleagues.
"President Trump's historic recognition of Jerusalem will secure his place in history as the first American president to take that step since the founding of the State of Israel in 1948."
The vice president's staff said Iran policy will top his agenda in meetings with Israeli officials, and will dominate his remarks to the Knesset.
Pence is the first senior official of the Donald Trump administration to visit the Middle East since Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel
Mike Pence left Washington at the onset of a government shutdown and amid bipartisan calls from Capitol Hill on him to raise growing concern with Sisi over his government’s human rights record.
“Your family and loved ones have given you a strong foundation to begin your passage into Jewish adulthood, and we know they are very proud of you for reaching this milestone,” he wrote.
Our readers weigh in.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Our readers sound off about the week's hottest news topics.
The theology behind Christian Zionism, drawn out in this way, comes frightfully close to the theology behind Christian antisemitism or anti-Judaism from its earliest renditions.
By MEIRAV JONES
The reality is that for the first time since the creation of the state, we have an American leadership willing to tell the truth.
By ISI LEIBLER
This trip was a successful one. President Donald Trump was able to express unwavering support for Israel. Vice President Pence was his willing messenger.
By MICAH HALPERN
During an official political visit it hardly seems necessary to enforce such strict gender separation. Even at synagogue events such as circumcisions, gender segregation is usually not enforced.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
In the future, Israel will pay a fortune for the falling support of the American public and how Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit scored an own goal on himself.
By BEN CASPIT/MAARIV
Pence says things not because he is a statesmen who needs to, but because he wants to.
By MICHAEL FREUND
At the Knesset, Harper and Pence offered moral and spiritual leadership for the world.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Our readers have their say.
Pence spoke from the heart and “words that come from the heart enter the heart,” to paraphrase a verse from Proverbs.
The president now understands that the blockade is counter-productive to the cause of peace and stability, and should be ended as soon as possible, with Qatar embraced by all members of the GCC.
By MARC SCHNEIER
US President Donald Trump’s nuances regarding Jerusalem either weren't heard by the rest of the world or weren't believed.
By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
I hope Mrs. Pence will visit the biblical heartland and see the work we are doing while she is here in the holy land.
By DAVID RUBIN
What will the vice president do to reassure Egyptians that America deeply respects them?
After recognizing Jerusalem, America should now banish the EU from regional diplomacy.
On Sunday and Monday Israeli PM Netanyahu visited Paris and Brussels to confront Europe’s leaders and challenge their hostility toward Israel.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.