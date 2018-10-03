03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
An important part of Netanyahu's objective in courting Africa is to dissolve this bloc and sway it to support the Jewish state at the UN and in international organizations.
The suspect was shot and apprehended, police said.
Shalev Ad-El will head the Netanya Kibbutzim Chamber Orchestra in its new season.
"Brilliant youth from Acre, Or Yehuda, Netanya, Sakhnin and Safed presented innovative ideas and products born by people thinking out of the box," said Jerusalem Post CEO.
Peu importe qui dirigera la prochaine coalition, il est temps de trouver une solution à la crise du logement
Pour les nouveaux immigrés français, choisir Natanya pour port d’attache, c’est un peu comme se retrouver à la maison
Tel est l’objectif de l’association AMIT : protéger la mémoire collective et le riche héritage culturel des Juifs tunisiens.
Comment les grands écrivains juifs ont-ils abordé leur judaïté dans leurs écrits ? La question était au cœur de la Rencontre internationale du judaïsme francophone au campus de Netanya, jeudi 20 mars
Le « pape de la résilience » était récemment au collège de Netanya pour une conférence. L’occasion de rencontrer l’un des psychiatres les plus connus de France, enfant de déportés, qui a cherché toute sa vie à élucider le trauma psychique
En vue des élections municipales, de nouvelles voix se lèvent à Netanya où, pour la première fois, un « pacte francophone » est créé.
Energy Ministry establishing administration for Sustainability in Cities project.
Based on the current determination on all sides to defeat IS, Netanyahu is proposing an alliance between Israel and those Arab states opposed to militant Islamists.
Bring opinion leaders here, provide data to friends abroad, and don’t put Foreign Ministry in charge.
Various beauty products sold by Royal Cosmetics Ltd. were found by the Health Ministry to have been produced and marketed illegally.
Issue lays in voluntary public hospitals where private medical services are permitted not to allow doctors to get paid directly by either foreign or Israeli patients.
Pieces featured in the 'New York Times' and The Daily Beast blame fear-mongering and a more right-wing stance as the reasons for the Likud's win.
Ashdod remained just a single point above the relegation zone.
Souvlaki has much more on its kosher menu than its name implies.
Both teams lost important players in the lead-up to the match.
Kitchen Bar in Netanya blends Middle Eastern and European elements beautifully
The Netanya Israel Kibbutz Orchestra opens a new season.
Landwer is a chain of coffee shops with branches all over Israel founded in 1933 by German refugee Moshe Landwer.
Police said Sunday the corruption investigation termed “Case 255” is “extensive” and concerns bribery, fraud, tax offenses and money laundering.
Netanya numbers around 200,000 residents and has long been seen as working-class city, despite the boom in seaside luxury properties.
Many national officials who may peek at the cookie jar from time to time may be deterred from corruption, as they feel they are always being watched and are likely to get caught.
Police Fraud Investigation Unit has summoned Feirberg-Ikar for questioning under caution on suspicion that she was involved in accepting bribes.
Head coach Menahem Koretzki followed in the footsteps of chairman Doron Osidon and left the club.
Congolese citizen and friend of unnamed Maccabi Netanya FC player committed the murder in March 2013.
Netanya’s Dizengoff 67 has an authentic French flair.
It was the leaders' first face to face exchange since 2010.
The Netanya Kibbutz Chamber Orchestra opens its Centennial Series.
Suspect allegedly wanted to beat the Palestinian attacker with the plank but was stopped by police.
The husband fled the scene before police arrived and for hours could not be located until he was spotted in Petah Tikva late Sunday afternoon and arrested.
The murder of cab driver Derek Roth, which took place in Herzliya in 1994, shocked the nation because of the utter randomness of the crime.
A 65 year old woman and two 25-year-old men were the unfortunate victims of car fatalities Monday morning.
Obama warned Republican lawmakers not to "prejudge" the agreement or "try to use a procedural argument essentially to screw up the possibility of a deal."
"We see this often, people who exploit their access to crime scenes and send out pictures that make it harder for us to do our job."
Netanyahu noted that centuries before Abraham Lincoln in his quest for justice, equality and freedom sought to abolish slavery Moses had handed down anti-slavery laws to the Children of Israel.
Eclectic violinist Yair Dalal will join top-notch guitarists at this year’s Guitar Gems festival in Netanya.
No decision has been made yet about whether he will attend the September 15 Likud central committee meeting in rocket-stricken Ashkelon.
From the sketchbook
The government remains committed to building settlements rather than peace.
Local Arab leaders say Israel needs to address the community’s grievances that flared up recently into widespread rioting.
While facing monumental challenges with heroism and humor, we always sweat the small stuff as though our survival depended on it.
In November 1942, Dita Kraus was sent to the Theresienstadt ghetto. From there she was transferred to Auschwitz-Birkenau, where she became the librarian of the smallest library in the world.
From nature reserves to an open-air market, Netanya is more than just a beach destination
Three craft beers now on the market show the range of tastes between hops and malt.
When people think of Zichron, they usually picture the quaint pedestrian walkway that was built in the town’s heyday in the 1990s. Luckily, the area is once again picking up speed.
Paying respects to the sea through interior design.
Life in a retirement home is fine, they say – many interesting lectures and study groups, a great swimming pool and well-equipped gym.
A charming space removed from the city center is complemented by the serenity of the sea.
This Netanya couple lives on a high floor and spends much of their time assisting others who are not as fortunate.
“My [Edith Lieberman] father was a member of the Revisionist Party under Jabotinsky."
It’s been 15 years since the horrific terrorist attack at Netanya’s Park Hotel on Seder night. ‘Metro’ takes a look back – and forward.
"Netanya should plant fewer flowers and use the money to take better care of public facilities, for the health and hygiene of its citizens and visitors."
A round-up of new from around the nation.
Netanya has established a museum to recount the city’s past.
Residents insist the city address the issue of the shuttered Orly Hotel, which has stood empty for seven years.
French olim find their Netanya home.
Celebrating 40 years, a Netanya synagogue offers social activities, Torah classes, a charity program – and, of course, prayer services.
There is a valid argument that Israel would have come into existence without the Holocaust happening during WWII.
The Netanya Municipality has purchased and restored a Nazi cattle car, which has been installed at Netanya's central memorial site, in order to commemorate the memories of the millions of Jews who perished in the Holocaust.
A bird banding demonstration attracts young and old in the Hefer Valley.
Tirat Carmel has become a modern industrial town of science-oriented enterprises and logistical centers.
Miriam Feirberg-Ikar is thrilled to have won a fourth term as Netanya mayor, but she is disappointed with the low voter turnout and the dearth of women elected.
Senior physician at the Haifa hospital told patients that new drugs being produced today are made of advanced biological materials that will eliminate the disease with high efficacy.
Authorities prohibit incarcerated sons of mobster to attend funeral, saying presence would pose security threat.
Media reports suggest that man shot himself in Netanya home, however police emphasize that they have not yet determined who the shooter was; crime figure's name not cleared for publication.
The victim, Ayal Sofer, is a well-known organized crime figure in the Netanya area, and has survived a number of attempts on his life.
Police arrest 38-year-old man who allegedly attempted to kill niece in order to bring about the coming of the Messiah.
Marriage data on Ethiopian community represents a “major demographic shift,” expert tells 'Post.'
Car loses control, hits a number of pedestrians on a traffic island; 70-year-old driver detained by police.
Police are examining the possibility that the hit was meant for victim's brother, who is himself a more prominent local criminal figure.
The combination of Israeli innovation/conceptual abilities and India’s “collective effort, inclusive growth” approach can provide the right direction to sustainable development efforts in Africa.
Many thanks to Jerusalem Post reporter Herb Keinon for giving readers a good laugh to start off the month of Elul!
In most of the world, it is almost impossible to get to a synagogue if one cannot go by car; hence, the copious car parks adjacent to these institutions, especially for elderly observers.
Right now, some 9,000 Ethiopian Jews are living in appalling camp conditions in Addis Ababa and Gondar.
There can be no doubt that the current electoral system we ‘enjoy’ in Israel will continue to provide governments that simply cannot govern.
While the Hod Hefer tragedy could have been a lot worse, if government agencies and consumers do not compel industry to take preventative measures, the next tragedy will certainly be worse.
The entry of settlers to Silwan was a highly political move, an attempt to change the status quo in Jerusalem by altering the character of the Arab neighborhood.
Kiryat Shmona claims 2-1 victory over Hapoel Beersheba to advance to State Cup final in three weeks.
Around 600 swimmers from across Europe will descend on Netanya for the European Short Course Swimming Championships which will take place next January.
A visit to Netanya should provide Jerusalem with an ideal opportunity to bounce back from the setback in Tel Aviv.
The country’s coastal cities are justifiably famous for their long, beautiful beaches, where swimmers can enjoy themselves in safety and which offer facilities for all ages.
The hotel is located near the beach, on the beautiful Netanya promenade often called “The Netanya Riviera,” a popular vacation destination for European Jews, especially French ones.
A classic hotel near the promenade.
