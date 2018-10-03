Occupation

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Ahed Tamimi has become "a symbol that stands for the new generation, for the peaceful resistance and for the continuity of rejection of the occupation."
By BEN LYNFIELD
Hamas Deputy Chairman Salih al-Arouri spoke of Iran's commitment to the Palestinian cause after meeting with senior Iranian officials in Tehran.
By ADAM RASGON
Popular novelists Ayelet Waldman and Michael Chabon have edited a volume on ‘the occupation’
By BEN FISHER
The item was pulled amid criticism first published in The Jerusalem Post.
By JTA
After the story sparked an online petition, Sears responded to The Jerusalem Post personally.
By ARIANE MANDELL
The Israeli Bible Marathon runs through the West Bank, which the international community sees as occupied territories.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
"The door of truth is in fact more open today than ever before, particularly in the US, the very wellspring of international policy-making on Israel."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Booklet will be distributed to every combat officer and is part of effort to minimize friction with civilian population during military operations.
By YAAKOV KATZ
The reaction against the crossword puzzle was led by officials of the Brazilian Israelite Confederation and the Jewish federations of Sao Paulo and Rio.
In an interview with 'The New York Times,' Fayyad predicts the break down of Fatah, says occupation is the biggest problem.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
At Arab summit, PA president says "occupation is systematically and continuously working toward Judaizing e. Jerusalem.”
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Ban Ki-moon says stalemate in peace process is "troubling;" expresses "deep anguish" at killing and destruction in Syria.
Israel Policy Forum warned last month that Levy Report endangered two-state solution; Baker: "You didn't read the report."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Church says Caterpillar, Hewlett-Packard and Motorola Solutions providing services that aid Israel’s occupation of the West Bank.
Longtime US Mideast envoy Dennis Ross says current situation does not lend itself to producing permanent status deal.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
PA President tells Irish minister that Israel refused to present a "clear vision" regarding border, security issues.
By K. ABU TOAMEH, H. LEILA KRIEGER, T. LAZAROFF
Speaking while on visit to Lebanon, Ban Ki-moon warns that status quo "guarantees" future conflict.
PA president appeals to int'l community to support UN recognition of state after 20 years of failed talks with Israel.
In 'NY Times' op-ed, PA president appeals to int'l community to support UN recognition of state after 20 years of failed talks with Israel.
Israeli intellectuals drowned out by rightists couter-protesters, chanting "traitors" at event outside Independence Hall; verbal altercations, shoving matches break out; no injuries, arrests are reported.
By BEN HARTMAN
Outside landmark Independence Hall, artists and intellectuals sign declaration for a Palestinian state as protesters yell "traitors, shame on you."
Group of intellectuals, Israel Prize winners met by counter-protesters, chants of "traitors"; verbal altercations break out, police forced to separate groups; Barak calls for calm as country faces "fateful decision."
Zandberg hopes to use her experience and make changes on the national stage.
By LAHAV HARKOV
“Is indigenous people living on their land – is that occupied?” Meir Deutsch asks protester at Rami Levy market in Binyamin.
Popular Struggle Coordination C'tee storms W. Bank market, holding signs saying "boycott occupation, products."
‘We have to take back the narrative and reframe it and get out of the docket of the accused’ – Irwin Cotler.
By RICKY BEN-DAVID
Town's 2,750 hotel rooms are booked solid for Christmas week and expected turnout for Christmas week up strongly from 70,000 last year.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Over a hundred members of the Occupy AIPAC movement demonstrate outside AIPAC's annual conference in Washington.
By MICHAEL WILNER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Salehi calls Hamas-Fatah unity deal a "blessed move" that will lead to great victories against "ruthless occupiers."
"The occupation that started in 1967 is morally and politically unsustainable, and must end," statement from UN chief says.
Global news agency called IDF "the Israeli occupation forces"; Honest Reporting accuses BBC of burying story of Itamar massacre.
By JONNY PAUL JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
At conference on Christians in the Middle East, US Melkite archbishop says: "There is no longer a chosen people."
By LISA PALMIERI-BILLIG JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDE
Ayelet Shaked speaks to the 'Post' about a law that could alter how Israel's legislation applies to Judea and Samaria, but its critics say it's unconstitutional and tantamount to annexation.
The book, Kingdom of Olives and Ash: Writers Confront the Occupation, is a collection of stories written by authors from 14 countries about their experiences in the region.
By UDI SHAHAM
Does Yachimovich really have the political chops for the national, and international, stage?
By LESLIE SUSSER
Strategy towards US, Europe on two-state solution could backfire on Israel.
As the gap between conservative and liberal American Jews becomes larger, it becomes more unclear who will save Zionism and secure Israel's future as a democratic Jewish state
By GIDON D. REMBA
On the Holocaust in Macedonia and the politics of Bulgaria in World War II
By SOFIJA GRANDAKOVSKA
Israel should counter Abbas’ unilateral UN bid with a unilateral bid of its own: declaring recognition of Palestine.
By DAN GORDON
Int'l law must be re-examined to adjust to modern developments of warfare.
By SOLON SOLOMON
Reoccupying part of Gaza would create both a buffer and a deterrent against rocket fire.
By EVELYN GORDON
Terezin’s Jews scaled the heights of the human spirit. But it took an army to save their lives.
Everyone has his or her own association with the Six Day War. For me, it was the end of ham sandwiches.
By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Writer Gertrude Stein enjoyed the protection of French officials while others Jews died.
By HOWARD MORRIS
Portraits of Israel as apartheid state, illegal occupier help those who seek its destruction.
By MOSHE DANN
Supporters of Israel's withdrawal from Judea and Samaria ignore dangers such a move creates.
Arthur Goldreich was "a freedom fighter, a teacher and an artist"
but was most defined by his commitment to fight apartheid.
By LARRY DERFNER
At World Economic Forum in Jordan, PA president says peace "doable" if Israel ends occupation, releases prisoners.
Sources in Hebron say most of masked men who called for 3rd intifada are being held by PA's Preventive Security Force.
Faction spokesman says organization to pursue struggle against Israel until it "expels occupation, liberates all of Palestine."
Zahar says Hamas is taking Israeli threats to launch military operation in Gaza seriously, "has enough methods to inflict pain."
Jailed Fatah leader says no agreement can be reached with "government of settlement, occupation, terror, siege and aggression."
David Falk tells General Assembly two-state solution "problematic because it would require substantial reversal of settlement process."
Jewish left-wing activist Lucas Koerner was detained for disturbing the peace after allegedly harassing marchers on Jerusalem Day.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
For more than 3,000 years, we’ve been victims aplenty. But from time to time, we’ve also done some pretty nasty things ourselves.
By YONATAN GHER
Occupation is real, very real, and it will never be accepted by any of our neighbors.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Many Jews face the fiftieth anniversary of the Six Day War with ambivalence.
By JESSICA MONTELL
Dror Moreh used his documentary, The Gatekeepers, to repeat the mindless mantra “end the occupation.”
By ISI LEIBLER
A two-state solution is also a vital US national security interest that would do much to inject some stability in a region that is fast falling into chaos.
By ALAN ELSNER
Before Britain dares to criticize Israel, it should take a long, hard look in the mirror.
By MICHAEL FREUND
There are millions of people living on the same land as us who are not Jewish, are not part of our state and do not want to be part of our state.
Israel has once again succeeded in defending itself. But, yet again, only until the next round, which, as the night follows the day, will come.
By CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER
A reoccupation of the Gaza Strip is a military consideration.
By SHAWN ZELIG ASTER
Demonstrations that were originally directed primarily at Fayyad have now begun targeting Abbas as well.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Is this a place in which our grandchildren will want to live if they have a choice? If the answer to that question is “perhaps not,” it won’t really matter if we can hold our enemies at bay, because the country we’re protecting won’t be worth having in the first place.
By DANIEL GORDIS
To deny the impact on Israelis of the "them or us" mentality entrenched by the occupation is to be willfully blind to a sad truth.
By JONATHAN ROSEN
Using force against a helpless, weak civilian population stands in opposition to Jewish and humanitarian values.
By MICHAEL M. COHEN
The Balad MK's comments blaming Israel for Burgas attack failed to rouse furor among Israeli public, which has grown inured to brazen provocation,
Two weeks ago you were told that there is no occupation and that settlements are legal; now you can sleep well at night – there is no Palestinian problem either.
Why is it so difficult to understand that the growing Palestinians people, regardless of whether they stretch back 2,000 or 200 years, are here to stay?
By DAVID NEWMAN
A hidden revolution is going on now inside our community and the issues are no longer just the occupation and Israel.
By HAMZE AWAWDE
Although untested as a political leader, Mofaz could be an unlikely savior.
By PAUL GROSS
The end of the Israeli occupation would allow all our people, Christians and Muslims, to develop all our potential living side by side.
By FAYSAL HIJAZEEN AND IBRAHIM SHOMALI
Occupation never was nor is it the answer to the threat of missile attacks at the hands of Israel’s neighbors.
The indiscriminate firing of rockets and other projectiles from Gaza into Israel is illegal and unjustifiable.
By NAVI PILLAY
The education minister's plan ignores the ugly present in the city and makes use of young students as political tools on the grown-ups’ playing field.
By DANA GOLAN
There is no contradiction between the fact that Israel continues to occupy Gaza and that Hamas performs governmental functions there.
By SARI BASHI
Israel’s legitimacy, over the past few years, has become the battle cry of Israel and its supporters.
By HIRSH GOODMAN
Israeli rule over the Palestinians doesn’t justify the murder of Israeli kids. But the murder of Israeli kids doesn’t justify settlements.
Yalla Peace: A unilateral move by the Palestinian Authority to declare Palestine a state could have consequences we should all be thinking about.
By RAY HANANIA
The battle to prevent Palestinian statehood has been lost, and Israel had better come to terms with this emerging reality.
It’s become pretty clear to me how Israeli rule in the West Bank
is going to end – through Palestinian people power.
Despite the increased calls for dialogue with the terror organization,
there is no evidence of a new pragmatism among its leadership,
only greater indications of a much harder line.
By JONATHAN HALEVI
The word “occupation” is full of the most problematic associations and it cannot be used in connection with the Israel-Palestinian dispute.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS