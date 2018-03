Olga Kurkulina

Olga Kurkulina is a famous Israeli actress, body builder, and high jumper. She was born in Uzbekistan in 1971 when it was still a part of the USSR, and immigrated to Israel later in life. She is married with two children, named Danila and Anna. She is known for her role in the film Kick-Ass 2.

