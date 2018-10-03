03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
By SHARON UDASIN
In the eyes of the founding fathers, the American Moses is not Moshe Rabbeinu.
By ELI KAVON
An eye-opening trip to the Soviet Union more than 50 years ago was a life-changing experience.
By JONATHAN PORATH
In some of these areas, matzah or kosher food are almost impossible to find.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump reportedly spent the first days of the holiday at a Passover event in British Columbia, Canada.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
This year at the White House. Next year in Jerusalem?
The Jews of Yemen celebrate Passover with their own set of customs.
By LISA SAMIN
For some people, the phrase that ends the Seder can begin a whole new phase of life.
By DVORA WAYSMAN
“The reason that is given in the Torah for our being commanded to welcome the stranger, protect the stranger and love the stranger is: ‘Because you were strangers in the land of Egypt.’”
Une sélection des plus beaux objets de culte de Pessah exposés au Musée d’Israël
By RHONA LEWIS
Une exposition en ligne montre comment les juifs se sont battus pour préserver les rites de Pessah même dans les périodes les plus tourmentée
By LAURA KELLY
A dog won't smoke cigarettes, so Jews can light up during Passover, says the chief rabbi.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Here are some helpful hints to keep you on an even keel.
By ALAN FREISHTAT
The fish that are relevant are mainly tilapia (amnun), mullet (buri) and sea bream (denis).
Organizing before you clean for Passover will make the cleaning process much easier.
By MIRIAM GOLD
How a Jerusalem couple led a Passover Seder on the east African island.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
Kenya Belize it? Passover is right around the corner, Raleigh!
By MAXINE LIPTZEN DOROT
A selection of Jerusalem’s kosher restaurants keep their doors open for the holiday.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
If you live in Israel and are careful to avoid eating ‘kitniyot’ on Passover, Sharona Halickman, founder and director of Torat Reva Yerushalayim, has good news for you.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
A book about birds taught me at a young age that feathers are “soft and excellent for trapping heat.”
By DAVID GEFFEN
Don’t miss the chance to check out local museums with free admissions for kids
By JOANNA SHEBSON
Adalah lawyer Sawsan Zaher, who filed the petition, argued that this policy causes the humiliation of Arab patients and their visitors.
These special school days during normal vacations are set to aid parents who would otherwise need to find childcare.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Food distribution marathon feeds Israel’s poor.
By SARAH LEVI
"If you’re not going to be a rabbi, the best thing you can do is to be an officer in the Israeli army."
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Even a year before the Congress, Herzl was mocked by Jewish-owned Austrian newspaper Wiener Allgemine Zeitung.
By GOL KALEV
On Monday night Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan issued a condolences to the families.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Likud shows off Mimouna to diplomatic corps.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Mimouna is a three-century-old North African Jewish celebration that marks the end of Passover. It has been popularized in Israel by Jews from Morocco.
Congratulations! We almost made it to the end of Passover. What do we do now?
By YAKIR FELDMAN
Two key aspects of hametz underscore the fact that there is more to the concept than meets the eye.
By RABBI YOSEF KLEINER
Hiking the Israel National Trail gives you a different perspective on life, on the challenges facing us in our little country… and on our history.
By ARYEH GREEN
Tune in Saturday, April 15th to join Jews from all over to provide a basket of food for needy families.
Close to 80,000 people attended the special prayer service.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The three missing young men were swept away while floating on inflatable mattresses in the water.
SPNI to hold inaugural Israel Trail Day today.
Shas MK terms initiative ‘yet another attempt to harm the Jewish character of the state.’
By UDI SHAHAM
In three separate occurrences, strong eastern winds swept away or overturned three younger people as they floated on inflatable mattresses on the Sea of Galilee.
Heightened security remains in effect for Passover, as over 100,000 are expected for priestly blessing Thursday.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
No major incidents of violence have taken place in the capital since Passover began on Monday.
In Jewish ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods of Jerusalem residents burned all remnants of leavened food before the start of the holiday.
Labor and Social Services minister announces 50% expansion of national food security initiative.
The police order will be in effect until the conclusion of the holiday.
Want to bring a special gift for Passover? Looking for solutions for this festive holiday?
Here are a few new suggestions.
By NERIA BARR
In keeping with the Festival of Freedom, here are a number of activities that you can enjoy over the holiday, free of charge.
By ANN GOLDBERG
The Tel Aviv Museum of Art opens its doors to a world of culture and creativity.
By JESSICA VRAZILEK
This season’s fashions are light, bright and fancy-free.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
There are so many fascinating places to visit during the holiday. Just take your pick.
It’s time for the Jewish people to come together to ensure all Israelis can celebrate a meaningful holiday.
A reflection of the Jewish question in the former Soviet Union.
By YOSEF BEGUN
It is unclear how the closure will affect Palestinian Christians who celebrate Easter, which coincides with the last days of Passover.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The ritual symbols have evolved and endured on many different levels.
By FERN ALLEN
It’s more than an annual Passover tradition.
The order of the evening is set up exactly like a Roman banquet, with the wines spaced out to last the length of the evening.
By Adam Montefiore
13,000 holiday baskets will provide families across Israel to observe the Passover holiday.
The Seder requires 2,000 bottles of wine, 450 kilos of meat, 300 kilos of charoset, 120 kilos of matza, and 100 kilos of bitter herbs.
By JEREMY SHARON
Khoury and Ariel had chemistry from the word go. They shared a love of the arts and a propensity for making good use of them for youthful enlightenment.
By BARRY DAVIS
It may actually feel that right about now everything is one enormous struggle...
By BATYA L. LUDMAN
Plenty more to see and do during Passover’s intermediate days
By MEITAL SHARABI
Did the Bible sanction collective punishment against the Israelites and the Egyptians?
By RABBI SHLOMO BRODY
Learn about animals, beeswax, marzipan and desert survival; take in gorgeous views, march by breathtaking scenery, raft the Jordan, enjoy children’s shows and storytelling.
Many are the tales of “lost” Jews who happen on a Chabad meal and end up donning long black cloaks and disappearing into yeshivot.
By PAMELA PELED
...with a loving touch
By HANNAH KATSMAN
Many families today have their own “Moses” – an ancestor who left a modern-day “Egypt” and founded the family. My great-grandmother Malka played that role in our family.
By YONATAN SILVER
Usher in the sunny season with these refreshing, kosher-for-Passover dishes.
By MIRIAM KRESH
It’s amazing how when all the croaking is silenced, we begin to hear an old, familiar tune: the melodious song of our own souls.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
A good leader is an asset, and there may be appreciated help along the way, but no one else can do it for you.
By Michal Cotler-Wunsh
The law does not prohibit the sale of hametz, but rather its public display during the holiday.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The need to find meaning in the text of the Haggada is of course admirable, but why not seek it out in the words and themes therein rather than distorting them beyond recognition?
By MICHAEL FREUND
It is perhaps the traditional Haggada that is most welcoming to the Jew who questions Jewish belief.
By SHAWN ZELIG ASTER
Tikkun olam is an important piece of our national story, but we should not forget the core of the Jewish people’s narrative – an ancient nation that returned to its historic homeland.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Are we victors or victims?
By STEWART WEISS
Take your Seder up a notch by preparing for it emotionally and spiritually
By BRIAN BLUM
We have enjoyed decades of unqualified support from Christian friends of Israel who go to great lengths to be sensitive to us
By Tuly Weisz
By law, a person may pray in any language he chooses during communal worship, but if praying alone should use Hebrew.
By RAYMOND APPLE
As Jews we have no choice but to have compassion for those suffering throughout the region.
Many youngsters take our status for granted and do not appreciate the privilege of being the most blessed Jewish generation since our exile 2,000 years ago.
By ISI LEIBLER
Jerusalem may be large, with fancy boulevards, soaring towers and spectacular office buildings, but it will never be rebuilt so long as social justice and peace do not prevail in it.
By AMIR PERETZ
The words ‘With a strong hand and an outstretched arm’ strike a powerful chord.
By RUTH BELOFF
By LIAT COLLINS
By DOV LIPMAN
By ELIEZER SHENVALD
How do we find a shared identity that can hold the entire enterprise of the Jewish people together?
By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
The Exodus from Egypt is what brought Israelites their freedom and made them into a nation.
By SHUKI FRIEDMAN
Pharaoh selfishly enslaved the Hebrews; Moses selflessly freed them. The “king” of egoism still enslaves our hearts. To free ourselves from bondage we must free ourselves hating one another.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
Some 20 years ago New Age spirituality started to permeate Israeli society.
By MARIANNA RUAH-MIDBAR
This Passover let us give a final blow to separation and to egoism; let us strive to connect with one another at the heart.
Passover is on it’s way! But don’t panic: we’ve found everything you need for your most stylish and spiritual holiday ever. Check out our artsy gift guide for ideas your friends and family will love.
By JWG
