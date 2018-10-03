03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
For a starter list of questions to check when filing taxes towards the end of the year, find the answers to these important questions.
By LEON HARRIS
Happy Birthday to the Holy Land! On Israel's 63rd birthday, test your knowledge of the Holy Land.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A l’occasion du 20e anniversaire de l’ambassade d’Ukraine en Israël, l’ambassadeur Hennadii Nadolenko a accordé un entretien exclusif au Jerusalem Post. Retour sur certaines questions brûlantes.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Rx for readers.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Rx for Readers welcomes queries from readers about medical problems. Experts will answer those we find most interesting.
By RX FOR READERS/JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
So perhaps this is the test of holiness: How do I find the love and compassion for someone who is difficult for me?
By ARYEH BEN DAVID
Alternative medicine enthusiast Natalie Marx answers your questions: How can I prevent sugar cravings?
By NATALIE MARX
By JERUSALEM POST
In 1961, which world leader made the above quote that was interpreted to mean that being productive is more important than following any ideology?
Doctors answer medical questions for worried parents.
Examining the interview with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Salam Fayyad.
By DAVID BEDEIN AND MICHAEL KUTTNER
Uriel Lederberg heads Paamonim, an organization that advises people how to manage their money.
By RUTH EGLASH
Barbara Goldstein is deputy executive director of Hadassah's Office in Israel.
By ADAM MURRAY
Sheikh Muwafak Tareef has been the spiritual head of the country's 125,000-strong Druse community since 1993.
By JONAH MANDEL
The discovery of Metallica’s song “I Disappear” on a file-sharing network led to the demise of the original incarnation of what company?
If the Staten Island Ferry is to New York, the Star Ferry that was originally called the Kowloon Ferry Company is to what city?
Which overture written by Felix Mendelssohn was inspired by the echoes of a Scottish sea cave that he visited in 1829 and was named for it?
One of the best ways to keep air moving through the sinuses and nasal cavity is to hum a tune.
Which Greek mountain and World Heritage Site is home to several Eastern Orthodox monasteries into which no women have been allowed?
By TRIVIABUG
What came before Global warming and what is a “cruvinet?" Try your knowledge with JPost's weekend quiz.
Who were the Contras and what is Umami? Test yourself with JPost's weekend trivia.
Three Ladies, Three Lattes looks at percolating issues in Israel’s complicated social and religious fabric. Secular Pam, modern Orthodox Tzippi and haredi Danit answer your questions.
By THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES
Someone was asking me about whether he should move to Israel. Me, the permanently disgruntled goy. This wasn’t going to end well.
By AKIN AJAYI
If as a politician the mayor is as wise as he is known to be ambitious, and if public pressure is increased rather than relaxed, there may now be some room for optimism.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The Jewish people will survive wars and prosperity, adversity and challenge, as long as Jews ask questions.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
Rather than sharing my guess of what will happen, I’m willing to share some of what’s keeping me guessing.
By LIAT COLLINS
If every bit of the puzzle fitted to our satisfaction, we would have no need for faith, nor for God. We would be God.
By JUDY MONTAGU
Editor's Notes: If you're either afflicted or comforted by the views of Derfner or Caroline Glick, then we're doing a good journalistic job.
By STEVE LINDE
God help us all.