Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The tour included visits to Sderot, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, the Syrian border and Ziv Medical Center in Safed, which is treating Syrians wounded in their civil war.
By SARAH LEVI
The past week has seen the most serious peak of violence between Israel and Hamas since the end of Operation Protective Edge in 2014.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
“We can all be calm. We know what to do, how to do it and when to do it,” Liberman said.
More than 8,500 rockets have fallen on the southern Israeli city since 2001.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN,ILANIT CHERNICK
‘There’s a lot of life here,’ Lt.-Col. Ariyeh Berger tells the Post.
The strikes were in response to a Gaza rocket that hit Sderot, Israel; Salafi group takes responsibility.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,JPOST.COM STAFF
Salafi group takes responsibility but army holds Hamas responsible.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
IAF strikes terrorist infrastructure targets in Gaza following the rocket attack in Sderot.
PM says last two years in south have been the most quiet in a decade.
By HERB KEINON
No injuries reported.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Police ask public to exercise caution and to report suspicious persons to police.
By BEN HARTMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Six months on from Operation Protective Edge, insecurity, trauma and mourning linger in Gaza border communities.
By BEN HARTMAN
Prime Minister, in special meeting with defense minister, says that if Hamas rockets will see heavy response from IDF; no breakthrough in talks reported.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,HERB KEINON
Netanyahu's comments came during an unannounced visit to Sderot youth ahead of cease-fire expiration.
Visionary documentary filmmaker Albert Maysles to present a retrospective of his films this week at Cinema of the South Festival in Sderot.
By HANNAH BROWN
Go South, movie lovers, to the Cinema of the South Festival at the Sderot Cinematheque.
By YUVAL AZULAI
Students head off to school despite the barrage of rocket fire yesterday; Mayor of Sderot says he plans to visit schools, talk with students today about managing stress and anxiety.
By THE POST
Projectile triggers Color Red rocket alert across area, before falling in an open territory; no injuries reported.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Air Force responds with strike to Tuesday night rocket fire on South as Israel begins release of 26 Palestinian prisoners.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
Lt.-Col. Dror Shaul tells 'Post' battalion drilling intensely for chemical missile attack, conventional projectile strikes.
Rocket believed fired last month during Obama visit; kindergarten had been closed for Passover holiday, delaying discovery.
IDF confirms Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings fully re-opened after they were closed a week earlier after rockets launched.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Israel Radio: Hamas arrests members of Salafi organization after they claim responsibility for rocket attacks during Obama visit.
Israel will have to ‘temporarily’ occupy and control Gaza, says Intelligence Minister Yuval Steinitz
PM says in Sderot that his gov't has brought a quiet to the South not seen in a decade; warns all rockets will receive immediate response.
US president meets 13-year-old Osher Twito, who lost a leg in a rocket attack 5 years ago, this time as president.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
In showpiece address, US president mixes pledge of allegiance to Israel’s security with warning that neither ‘occupation nor expulsion’ is answer to Palestinian issue.
La ville du Sud bénéficie d’une infusion d’énergie nouvelle venue d’une population estudiantine, qui a entrepris de construire de ses mains les lieux qui l’abriteront.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
La 12e édition du Cinema South Festival de Sdérot est l’occasion de montrer un autre visage de cette ville, voisine de Gaza.
By ALINE JUILLARD
The three Arabic nuanced terms being discussed with Hamas as a resolution to the current situation have nothing to do with a “cease fire”: Hudna, Tahadia and Hudaybiyyah.
By DAVID BEDEIN
1,341 pregnancies of women who resided in Sderot with 2,143 pregnancies of women who lived in Kiryat Gat.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Full transcript, video of press conference between US President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.
After an intense Saturday, IDF forces strike 18 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. Air sirens heard in cities and councils close to the operations but no rockets fired on Israel.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
“There is now a gaping hole in the middle of the playground,” the children wrote. “We thank God that no one was injured and that all our toys remained intact.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Israel may build a pipeline to Sderot to treat waste.
By SHARON UDASIN,TOVAH LAZAROFF
The proposal includes tax benefits, municipal-tax discounts and various aid programs during the years 2017 and 2018.
By MICHAEL ZEFF
Author Brandes: Jews here becoming more religiously tolerant.
By JEREMY SHARON
According to the government, “the project to fortify homes in Gaza-vicinity communities provided 9-sq.m. bomb shelters for 10,140 housing units that previously had no shelters.”
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Hallel Bareli, an 11th grader, will be the youngest torch lighter at this year’s traditional Independence Day ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.
40 cooperative supermarket branches to open in two years as part of joint Jewish Agency, Israel Venture Network project.
By JOSH DELL
The school had wanted to build a ‘tranquility room’ for some time given the reality of life in Sderot, where most children have lived with the threat of rocket fire for their entire lives.
The system was deployed after rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, and in the shadow of the growing tensions in Jerusalem.
Initiative is part of efforts to rehabilitate the region after last year's war against Hamas.
The Negev Railway, which is slated to open to passengers in September, is a double 70-km. track connecting Ashkelon and Beersheba.
By SHARON UDASIN
“The ongoing situation in Sderot causes PTSD at a rate three or four times greater than that of the rest of the country,” expert says.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
The treatment money was set to run out on Sunday before the transfer; MK Haim Jelin: "Anyone who thinks we can forget the emotional wounds…does not understand the human soul."
Opposition and coalition lawmakers charge that 73 days after Gaza operation began, the Finance Committee has not approved any transfers of funding to local authorities that were impacted by rockets.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Customs Authority: The passengers failed to declare items as the law requires
Israel was built on hope; it has survived on hope, and in its short 66 year existence, it has given hope.
By MARGAUX CHETRIT
The annual festival held during the anemone blossoming season in the northern Negev offers guided tours, performances, culinary treats and so much more.
By MEITAL SHARABI
Trained and specializing in movement, dancers often find staying put more challenging than even the most technically demanding steps.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Profile of Andrea Cohen, 29, who moved from Daytona Beach, Florida, to Sderot in 2011.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
The southern city is getting an infusion of new energy through its student population, who are volunteering to build their own accommodations.
The Israeli "normal" can not be said for others.
By LIAT COLLINS
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
A round-up of news briefs from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
Weekly round-up of local news around the country.
A round up of news from around the nation.
News briefs from around Israel.
French Ambassador Patrick Maisonnave is hosting his first Bastille Day reception and opening up the festivities to the wider public.
Despite the barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at Sderot on the last day of Passover, Mimouna celebrations went ahead as planned.
This week, police discovered Marijuana plants in Sderot.
"Israeli authorities care more about protecting the bodies of residents than their shattered psyches."
By SAM SOKOL
US President Barack Obama travels to Ramallah for talks with Palestinian officials as some 150 Palestinian demonstrators gather to protest visit.
By REUTERS
Under the threat of heavy rocket fire Water Park Nashonit, announces new initiative to host children every day for the coming week.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
During the meeting with Mayor Davidi, MK Regev called to take citizenship away from Israeli-Arabs who incite to terrorism.
"The matriculation exam was stressful - both because of the material and also because of the Kassams," said one student.
The routine of frequent school closures and warnings from the Home Front Command to stay near bomb shelters had all but disappeared after well over a year of quiet following Operation Pillar of Defense.
The new armored station will connect the southern town with Tel Aviv.
Gov't disputes mayor's claim that it has cut NIS 25 million for residents’ basic needs since 2009.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Police say two soldiers ran operation out of Sderot apartment, supplied explosives to organized crime figures in South.
"It’s very nice to have Obama here so he can feel what it’s like when rockets are launched at us."
Israel watching "very closely" to see if PA president will condemn Kassam rocket fire on Sderot in conference with Obama.
In response to rockets fired earlier in the day, Defense Minister Ya'alon decides to limit Gaza naval activity.
Man involved in firing rockets at Sderot; arrested in 2011, when he crossed into Israel from Gaza for reconnaissance.
Kaisi Hamamada allegedly gave information to Hamas regarding the impact of its attacks on Israel during Pillar of Defense.
'As in the past, Keren Hayesod will always stand by the State of Israel for every need,” says organization's world chairman Sandberg.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
"Hamas doesn't feel that it has been defeated, and it has no fear of the IDF," Alon Davidi said. "It also is not deterred by the IDF."
Picture snapped by journalist shows Israelis relaxing while in the background lights emanate from the heavily bombarded Gaza Strip.
Let no one say “nothing happened” because that night’s rocket hit no home. Such statements are cruel.
By DAVID FARER
In Israel, there is a unique and special feeling that we are all family, and, honestly, I don’t think any of us would be able to endure the hardships that the nation has faced without this bond.
By YAEL ECKSTEIN
Since Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005, 11,000 rockets have been fired into Israel from Gaza.
By SHERWIN POMERANTZ
Journalists covering Palestinians often place themselves not as unbiased observers, or even those purporting to be unbiased, but rather as narrators for the “people” and the “reality.”
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Consider the plight of seniors, or those with special needs, who can’t make it to a shelter within the 15 second interval of safety after a siren sounds. Many end up actually having to live in the shelter; their only protection from fear and loneliness is the caseworker who comes with food and companionship.
By JERRY SILVERMAN
They like to shoot their rockets off exactly at the hour that parents drop their kids at school, because that creates the most terror in Jewish parents.
By DAN GORDON
A reporter’s notebook from the border with the Strip.
The 300th aerial attack from Hamas-ruled Gaza since the last cease-fire .
By NOAM BEDEIN
Jewish and Zionist philosophy in Israel is steeped in resilience and in Sderot, it is no different.
By JORDANA LEBOWITZ
Surely Sderot residents would rather go down in history for something more momentous than an attempt to get on with their lives.
Higher rate of miscarriages in Sderot linked to rocket stress, new study finds.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
Israel saves more lives with its medical and technological breakthroughs than any other country. We trust you will see some of these modern miracle-workers when you arrive.
By DANNY GROSSMAN
In Sderot seventy percent of the people voted for right-wing and religious parties and only 1% voted Meretz and 3% Labor.
The IDF's Gaza op ended in August, but the wounds remain. Part 1 of a series of interviews with combat soldiers.