03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The signing of an deal among government officials and the country’s natural gas companies, slated to occur Thursday in the is contingent upon Deri’s willingness.
By SHARON UDASIN
The Jerusalem Report invites prominent Diaspora figures to offer their ideas for how Jews can make religious peace among themselves.
By ELLIOT JAGER
Eilat Mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevy (Likud) promised that shops would remain open on Saturday.
By MAX SCHINDLER
For years, the Jerusalem city council was considered one of the strongholds of the party, but the glory of the past has faded away.
By PEGGY CIDOR
One more thing is required of a successful politician: the ability to quickly identify an obstacle in one’s path.
The death four years ago of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the unparalleled rabbinic authority of Sephardic Jewry, ushered in a new and uncertain era for Shas.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
UTJ was unhappy after meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu and continues to threaten government’s stability.
By JEREMY SHARON,LAHAV HARKOV
“They are not even beginning to heal the wounds the cancellation of the original plan caused.”
By JEREMY SHARON
The legislation is part of a compromise Prime Minister Netanyahu made to appease the Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Shas and UTJ parties.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The two party leaders have been bitter enemies since Deri ousted Yishai as Shas chairman in 2013.
Haskel responded that she would not give into what she called "bullying by the new chairman of the coalition."
By GIL HOFFMAN
The death of MK Yehuda Glick’s wife, Yaffa, Monday morning became a political issue, as the coalition struggled to get enough votes for 'minimarkets bill' to pass.
Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties demanded that the so-called grocery stores bill be passed in November in the wake of what they have deemed to be unacceptable level public Shabbat desecration.
Women do not have the ability to join as Haredi party members so they do not have the ability to hold formal office within the party or stand as candidates.
Labor leader Avi Gabbay accused Netanyahu of staging the entire political crisis.
Deri apologized on Monday for comments about Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar in leaked phone call.
“Behold, I give my support to our faithful emissary who works for the sake of Heaven, who respects and appreciates our rabbis and the merit of many rests in his hands."
The recording deals the latest blow in what has become something of a civil war within the haredi Sephardi community.
The phone conversation sheds light on Deri's insecurities about his future as the Shas leader.
Malkieli was not the only MK in the hearing to make derogatory comments about progressive Jews and liberal members of Knesset.
Internal polling shows Shas and Yisrael Beytenu are in danger of not reaching the current 3.25% threshold.
The resignation ends a two week saga over Gueta's attendance at a gay wedding.
By JEREMY SHARON,GIL HOFFMAN
Efforts are still afoot, however, to formulate a way for Gueta to keep his seat while apologizing for having publicly discussed the wedding.
By GIL HOFFMAN,JEREMY SHARON
The newest development in the crisis that ensued after the High Court's decision to make Israel draft a new law or else draft all the haredim.
Lapid: “It’s sad that in Israel in 2017 an MK is forced to resign because he participated in the wedding of two people who love each other.”
Nafatali Benett said, “The department of education is leaping in infrastructure and achievements in math, physics, chemistry, English, while classroom sizes are shrinking significantly.”
By SARAH LEVI
While attacking the religious-Zionist community, the minister took particular aim at the Tzohar rabbinical association which has gained great popularity with traditional and secular Israelis
The letter is dated April 18, 1978, when Begin was negotiating peace with Egypt, which involved returning Sinai to Egypt and evacuating Yamit.
During a meeting of the Shas Knesset faction on Monday, Deri insinuated that the Reform and Conservative movements would convert massive numbers of asylum seekers and illegal immigrants.
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri also argued that it had been Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit and not himself who had initiated the conversion law.
What are the results of Sunday’s decision to nix a planned egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall, and what will happen in the future?
Leaders call to scrap bill, warn of crisis between Israel and Diaspora.
Deri downplayed the investigation telling Channel 10 in an interview on Sunday that “I am 100% confident in myself, thank God.”
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Shas leader Arye Deri faces serious allegations of corruption, and it doesn't seem like he can make it through this new slew of accusations.
Deri was sentenced to a three-year jail sentence in 2000.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
According to the new directives, the registration process can only begin on a predesignated date, and must also end at a specific date.
In a debate over MK Elazar Stern’s doomed legislation to reform kashrut supervision, he and Religious Services Minister David Azoulay traded barbs over who was truly serving the public.
Azoulay says his party will bring bill criminalizing progressive prayer at Western Wall at earliest opportunity.
In court on Sunday Cohen denied the police allegations and said there is a conspiracy of “crooks who are trying to take me down.”
Just this month, Shas chairman and Interior Minister Arye Deri strengthened the religious establishment’s hold over rabbinical appointments in 32 regional authorities.
Activists say Shas appointee Rachel Dotan is unknown to women’s rights groups
New MK Malkieli held "ultra-Orthodox sports" portfolio.
Shas and UTJ did not ask Netanyahu to fire Transportation Minister Israel Katz though they complained that he had deceived them about work being done on Shabbat.
Mavoi Satum director Batya Kehana Dror said the organization would be submitting a petition to the High Court of Justice to prevent Elmaliach’s appointment.
Shas MK Yigal Guetta, who has become a very close mouthpiece of Shas leader Arye Deri, said Netanyahu cannot get away with "trampling" a loyal coalition partner.
Report: Channel 10 appointee dated ex-wife of Shas leader’s brother.
Shas vows not to take part in Knesset votes until Channel 10 chairman Sadan is fired.
Firestorm ignited after new chairman of Channel 10, was accused of making racist and disparaging comments about Mizrahi Jews.
The Shas leader, who was born in Meknes, Morocco, has used Mimouna to highlight the culture of Moroccan immigrants and others who came from North African countries.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Poll: 83% of Israelis believe their politicians are corrupt
By BEN HARTMAN,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Party officials were concerned the event would either become too much of a protest rally that could harm Deri's case or have an embarrassingly poor turnout.
Shas leader showed up for Sunday's cabinet meeting and maintains a full work schedule ahead of questioning under caution that is expected to take place later this week.
"I asked that they accelerate the process, to do it as quickly as possible," interior minister says.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Rivals of the Shas chairman expressed satisfaction and hope that the alleged scandal will lead to the end of his career.
Rabbi retracts statements, says “always adopted a peaceful and embracing path.”
By JTA
Audio from the sermon by Yitzhak Yosef was obtained by Channel 10, which was the first to air its contents.
Netanyahu said that a number of difficulties became evident after the decision was made, “and we are working to find a solution.”
By JEREMY SHARON,HERB KEINON
"Wholesale and ad hominem attacks on any part of the Jewish people are inappropriate and unacceptable," says PM.
According to Ukrainian law, violation of entry procedures into Crimea is punishable by up to five years imprisonment.
By HERB KEINON,LAHAV HARKOV
Talks broke with policy of showing strict neutrality in Russia-Ukraine conflict
By HERB KEINON
The Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel opposes Deri’s appointment because he previously held the same exact position, but was forced to resign in 1993 amid a corruption investigation.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Former leader of Sephardic ultra-Orthodox party blasts cabinet decision to create egalitarian prayer space "an attack on the Holy of Holies."
Yigal Guetta became a lawmaker after deputy interior minister Meshulam Nahari resigned from the legislature.
Movement for Quality Government immediately petitioned the High Court of Justice asking it to cancel the appointment.
Deri was convicted of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, sentenced in 2000 to three years of prison, and served 22 months in jail.
Netanyahu says he would not deal with the vacancies created by the departure of former interior minister Silvan Shalom until after the Likud vote on February 23.
"Deri is a wheeler-dealer, who must decide whether he represents the poor who he said were invisible poor or the gas tycoons," says former Shas chairman.
The bill states that “the State of Israel is the national home of the Jewish People, in which it realizes its aspirations for self-determination according to its cultural and historic traditions.
Committee’s Rachel Levmore: If Steinitz toes haredi party line, he will be turning his back on all women in Israel.
Rivlin was scheduled to join a class on Sunday on unconditional love at the Talmud Torah Kehilat Yaakov but was disinvited following his recent outspoken support of the gay and lesbian community.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,JEREMY SHARON
Erdan, who is strong in Likud, joined Shas and Bayit Yehudi ministers in opposing the budget.
Kahlon promised that the budget would help bridge the gap between rich and poor in Israel.
Cohen’s letter comes against a background of increasing activity against IDF enlistment by extremists in the haredi community.
The current law states that only the Chief Rabbinate or a local municipal rabbinate are authorized to issue a kashrut certificate with the word “kosher” on it.
If passed into law, the bill would apply to factions of less than a dozen MKs.
The bill in question seeks to amend the Chief Rabbinate Law to make “giving an opinion to the Knesset in the framework of every legislative process on the subject of religion and state.”
Shas MK Yoav Ben-Tzur's proposal would give the Chief Rabbinate an unprecedented say in legislation related to religion and state.
The Attorney General’s Office expressed reservations about the legality of clauses that would prevent independent kashrut authorities from operating.
Reform movement in US, Jewish organizations condemn Religious Services Minister’s remarks on Reform Jews; Naftali Bennett: All Jews are Jews, period.
PM says that Shas Minister David Azoulai's "hurtful remarks about Reform Judaism do not reflect the position of the Government."
Reform leader calls on PM to strongly denounce comments.
On Sunday, the struggle of the haredi parties to reconsolidate power over religious life under one authority began in earnest.
Lavie calls on female MKs to fight decision: Don’t return us to the era of darkness
Shas chairman and Minister of the Economy Arye Deri says his party is not willing to compromise at all on the law.
Yahad party leader attributes failure to cross threshold in March election to behavior of his nemesis and successor as Shas leader.
Cabinet approves long list of deputy ministers.
Both Shas and Bayit Yehudi sought control of the ministry during the recent coalition negotiations.
The new petition is based on the Movement for the Quality of Government’s hope that now that ministers are appointed, court will more seriously consider disqualifying Deri, Galant.
Author, poet and Mizrahi activist Almog Behara says real shift in policy for Mizrahim has never happened.
By MICHAL LEVERTOV
Very little remains of the young, corruption-free Deri of his younger years.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The imposition of coalition discipline has reached absurd levels.
That High Court decision was a recognition that existing legislation empowers local governments to decide for themselves how to observe the Sabbath.
Jerusalem Shas leader Arye Deri has it all wrong.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
“The threat from what is happening now is whether Diaspora Jewry and Israel will continue their journey as one people.”
By YAAKOV KATZ
I also have a problem with the fact that many Mizrahi intellectuals of the likes of Kachlili voted in the last elections for Shas, despite the fact that they are secular or mildly traditional.
Not to be outdone, Shas Party boss and Interior Minister Arye Deri quickly declared that Shas also will not sit in a government that recognizes the Reform Movement.
The growing rift between Israel and non-Orthodox American Jews widened last week.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Mixing religion and politics is always a bad idea. Last week, Shas’s Religious Affairs Minister David Azoulay provided a reminder why.
Thousands of couples are presently unable to divorce due to an unhealthy marriage of politics and religion.
Shas's Deri enlists help of vegetable to enhance his sorrow at the passing of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef in 2015 video that went viral on Sunday.