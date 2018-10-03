03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
As a Jewish state, we must raise our eyes beyond our immediate borders and interests, and recognize the humanitarian and not only strategic dimensions of the Syrian conflict.
By ISAAC HERZOG
Despite unprecedented clashes, Israel, Syria and Iran oppose an escalation at this time.
By YOSSI MELMAN
“Syria would have been much better off had there been peace with Israel,” former ambassador to the US Itamar Rabinovich told the Conference of Presidents.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Experts debate whether Saturday's violence in Gaza is directly related to last week's exchange with Iranian forces in Syria.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
An escalation between Israel and its northern neighbors coupled with unpredictability in Gaza means the army is on its toes.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Zarif described Netanyahu's speech at the Munich Security Conference as a "cartoonish circus."
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Netanyahu on Friday expressed Israel's readiness to continue striking Iranian targets in Syria should it prove necessary.
By EYTAN HALON
“Iran should not build its military bases there — we’ll act against it,” said Netanyahu.
"God willing they will see more surprises whenever they try to attack Syria," assistant foreign minister Ayman Sussan said during a Damascus news conference.
By REUTERS
"There are no restrictions, we do not accept any restrictions. We acted with determination and responded to every provocation. We will continue to defend our vital security interests," he said.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
“We in the Arab Syrian Republic – army and people – have risen from the rubble and destruction and debris and we have gained back our health.”
By BEN LYNFIELD
According to a senior IAF officer, Israel has carried out thousands of missions over Syria in past year.
"The next incident is only a matter of time," the official warned.
“Iran proved through its intervention in Syria that it incited hatred against Israel just to achieve its goals of keeping the regime in power.”
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
“Yesterday we proved again that in the moments in which we are tested, we know how to unite, repel our enemies and protect our country,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
By HERB KEINON
“We won’t let them in, and we won’t wait until they come to the [border] fences,” he added.
By LAHAV HARKOV
"Israel is a staunch ally of the United States, and we support its right to defend itself from the Iranian-backed Syrian and militia forces in southern Syria."
By MICHAEL WILNER
The prime minister's comments come after a dramatic day where Iran drone penetrated Israeli airspace, IAF raided enemy positions in Syria and an Israeli F-16I plane was downed.
Northern Israel suffered terribly in 2006 war and residents know the Hezbollah threat but locals set out to enjoy the weekend after F-16 crash and sirens.
Syrian media released an image of the damaged Israeli F-16 jet with the caption 'we have destroyed their superiority.'
Why the failed Russian Sochi conference last month matters to Jerusalem.
By JONATHAN SPYER
Participants in Ruderman Family Foundation video defiantly say: “Polish Holocaust.”
By TAMARA ZIEVE
A German firm's chemical and biological technology was purchased by Iran and allegedly used against Syrian civilians.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The expectant mother with pregnancy complications was brought through the ‘humanitarian gate’ just in time.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
To avoid a serious diplomatic crisis, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s administration ordered the German Air Force to refuel his plane.
Israeli journalist Jonathan Spyer risks life and limb to report on the wars engulfing Syria and Iraq.
By NEVILLE TELLER
Galilee Medical Center places an emphasis on emotional well-being of Syrian patients.
By DANIELLA P. COHEN/THE MEDIA LINE
Israeli Air Force investigation reveals F-16 pilot and navigator failed to follow a precise action sequence due to stress.
The navigator was injured when his F-16 was damaged while on a mission over Syria, the initial IDF investigation into the matter suggests human error on the side of the crew.
By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV
Maj.-Gen. Nitzan Alon: Strategic changes in Syria has made the IDF increase its preparedness.
Channel 10 and Walla! News first reported that the missiles passed over central Israel and landed in the Mediteranean sea.
By ERIC SUMNER
"They don't have to wait until their citizens are dying under attack before they actually address that issue," he said about Israel.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
The Israeli F-16 pilots who had to abandon their jet during a mission speak out.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The president congratulated the pilots for displaying “DNA of grit” and added that “Israel will not stand idle when Iran is seeking to do it harm and openly says so.”
No damage was done to the drone, but bullets and traces of damage were found in the Druse town of Majdal Shams.
By MOSHE COHEN - MAARIV HASHAVUA
Israel’s border communities remain quiet and confident despite the looming threat of war.
By JOHN T. HUDDY/THE MEDIA LINE
Years after a no-fly zone for Aleppo failed to gain Western sympathy, the Afrin pleas will likely fall on deaf ears.
According to General Sha'arq Zuhair al-Skeit, Tehran is building short- to medium-range missiles with chemical warheads in Syria.
By GIDEON KOUTS / MAARIV
Russian state TV cited military officials as saying the aircraft had not been brought down by enemy fire.
The Russian proposal did not specify where the rebels would go.
"The convoy is not sufficient."
Syrian government forces, with critical help from Iran-backed militias and the Russian air force, recovered full control of Aleppo some 14 months ago, driving out rebels from the city.
"As we have clearly said several times, our republic does not develop, produce and stockpile chemical weapons and opposes chemical weapons themselves."
High-ranking Russian officials claim countries are lining up to purchase battle-tested hardware.
"She is ready for everything, isn't she?"
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
The United Nations accused the Syrian government of being responsible for an attack that used sarin gas.
This in turn has implications for the troubled relationship between the West and Turkey.
More than 500 people have been killed in the strikes by pro-Assad forces in the past week.
Turkish forces and their Syrian rebel allies, supported by Turkish air strikes, have pushed the Kurdish fighters back from most of Turkey's border with Afrin.
Opposition health authorities reported at least 18 victims had been treated for chlorine gas symptoms.
The reported detention of Salih Muslim will be an important test of Czech-Turkish relations as well as the fraught relationship between Turkey and the European Union.
The UN Security Council on Saturday demanded a 30-day truce across Syria, as one of the deadliest air assaults of the seven-year war pounded the rebel enclave of eastern Ghouta outside Damascus.
“They can pressure Turkey but they for some reasons are reluctant.”
Israeli satellite confirmed images seen on Twitter of advance Sukhoi Su-35s.
A surge of rocket fire, shelling and air strikes has killed nearly 500 people since Sunday night, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
"Let's do this tonight", tweeted U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, "The Syrian people can't wait."
The UN is set to vote on a "cessation of hostilities" regarding Syria on Friday.
Some 390,000 trapped civilians are afraid to venture out of their houses, and water, food and electricity supplies have run out.
A tracking of the conflict.
Rhetoric from Ankara and Damascus downplays escalation developments in northern Syria
The area is being hammered by one of the heaviest bombardments in seven years of war that has killed at least 250 people in 48 hours
The chances for a deepening crisis in Afrin are growing.
It appears now that Tillerson’s Ankara visit on February 16 was the last straw for the leadership in Afrin.
The US has continually urged restraint and said Ankara’s operation is a distraction from the war on Islamic State.
"It is time for all nations to hold the Syrian regime and its sponsors accountable."
Turkey last month launched an air and ground offensive in Afrin, northern Syria, where hthey are said to be fighting primarily against Kurds.
A spokesman for the Kurdish YPG militia in Afrin told Reuters that a Turkish bombardment caused six people to suffer breathing problems and other symptoms indicative of a gas attack.
Russian officials downplayed the casualties.
Ties between Turkey and the United States have been strained to the breaking point by Washington's support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.
They are Russian citizens but not Russian service personnel, according to a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson.
"Iran was once again doing what it does – risking conflict and testing the will of its neighbors and opponents to resist its aggression."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israel will do everything necessary to prevent Iran from entrenching themselves in Syria, said Liberman.
“In the Arab world and Turkey, covering any part of the region, you have the challenge of regimes and governments that don’t like what you say.”
“Assad and Hezbollah are the same, and if there will be an attack against us, we will not be obligated only to act against the the source of the attack."
Grigory Yavlinsky, a veteran liberal politician who is running for president in elections next month, called on President Vladimir Putin to disclose how many Russians had been killed in Syria.
While the name "Olive Branch" generally refers to a peace offering, the Turks' decision to name the street after a military operation is decidedly a bit more snarky.
Pro-government forces and Kurdish-led forces have fought each other elsewhere in Syria and Damascus opposes the Kurds' demands for autonomy. But in Afrin they have a common enemy.
Iran sent the drone into Israeli airspace Saturday in order to signal Israel that it will not accept further Israeli strikes against Iranian targets in Syria.
The US has engaged in other humanitarian operations and interventions. But northeast Syria appears to be different.
While most said they were happy to have the opportunity to catch up with other children, they felt embarrassed and uneasy about their age and new environment.
By SAMIA NAKHOUL/ REUTERS
Questions surround unprecedented battle between coalition and pro-regime forces included tanks, artillery and rockets near an gas field in Syria.
No American troops were killed or wounded in the incident, officials said.
Chemicals dropped from the air caused at least nine people to suffer breathing problems in an attack in northwest Syria.
A statement said the Turkish forces responded with retaliatory fire, without specifying who the militants behind the attack were.
ISIS has received a significant setback in Iraq and Syria, where it once ran a 'caliphate.'
Two barrels containing chemical gasses had been dropped from helicopters on Sunday night, according to Radi Saad, who works on the chmical weapons team of the White Helmets.
Ultimately the conflict can be described as one between Salafists and more hardline Salafists.
By MUHAMMED RUZGAR
The innocent people in eastern Ghouta pay the price for the inability of the imperialist powers, the US and Russia, to reach an agreement that would end the bloodbath.
By DAVID MERHAV
Open hostilities between Iran and Israel in Syria would present Moscow with a great dilemma; Russia will likely try to prevent such hostilities.
By SEYMUR MAMMADOV
Abandoning the Kurds to slaughter would be a major moral defeat for the West.
By AKIL MARCEAU
The IDF began treating wounded Syrians in 2013, meeting them as they cross the border, treating their most serious and immediate medical needs, and then transporting them to hospitals inside Israel.
By KAREN HURVITZ
Breaking this dangerous cycle will require diplomatic intervention from the US and, more importantly, Russia with its direct line to the Assad regime in Damascus.
By JOSHUA S. BLOCK
The US, in partnership with its allies, can force terrorist groups to spend their time focused on survival, while depriving them the freedom to operate in weak and fragile states.
By COLIN P. CLARKE
By failing to act, America emboldens Iran and increases the likelihood of war.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
By OFER ZALZBERG
Israel is the Jewish state, but it has its thieves and prostitutes, no different than the Netherlands, China or America.
By YAAKOV KATZ