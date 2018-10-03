Temple Mount

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Arab citizens of Israel plotted to open fire in one of the holiest sites in the world.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Worshippers form the Returning to the Mount movement blamed the police for picking on the Jewish visitors instead of dealing with Arab rioters.
By UDI SHAHAM
The man carried out a lethal stabbing attack at a supermarket in Germany after Israel placed metal detectors at the entrance to Jerusalem's Temple Mount, blaming the country for inaction.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Judge says that his ‘blood-dripping’ statement makes dangerous for the public.
Suspects said to have affiliation to ISIS, planned to copy the July attack that killed two policemen at the holy site.
In the wake of the Temple Mount crisis, can Washington remain an honest broker to peace?
By MICHAEL WILNER,ADAM RASGON,HERB KEINON
King Abdullah of Jordan will discuss the issue of the Temple Mount and the al-Aksa mosque with the Palestinian Authority leader.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
The crisis that began three weeks ago with the murder of two border policeman near the Temple Mount did not ignite – for the time being – a third intifada.
By HERB KEINON
The Palestinian Authority President met with a Hamas delegation in Ramallah.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
‘It’s revenge after last week’s victory,’ say Muslims in Old City
"As prime minister of Israel, as the one who carries the security of Israel on his shoulders, it is my duty to make decisions calmly and in an informed manner."
By HERB KEINON,EYTAN HALON
King Abdullah of Jordan held a press conference in which he said 'all efforts will be made to ensure a just trial' involving the Israeli security guard who shot two Jordanians dead.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
16-year-old Abed al-Rahman Abu al-Maysa was killed east of al-Bureij camp in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
The situation in the Old City of Jerusalem is currently under control.
Earlier on Thursday, the Mufti of Jerusalem, Mohammed Hussein, announced that Muslims could return to pray at the holy place for the first time since two Israeli policeman were murdered there.
By JEREMY SHARON,DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Likud minister, in contrast, says decision makers realized alliance with moderate Arab states more important.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay condemned the decision.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS,DANIEL K. EISENBUD,BEN LYNFIELD
Despite removing the controversial metal detectors, Muslim worshipers - at the urging of their religious leaders - are still praying outside the gates of the compound.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Haniyeh to leaders of the Arab and Muslim world: "Al-Aqsa calls for your conscience and honor."
Despite removal of metal detectors large numbers of Muslims gather outside Temple Mount gates to protest Israel's policies and say cameras and other Israeli actions must change.
Lessons from the last two tumultuous weeks.
The metal detectors fast became a symbol to Palestinians of Israeli control of the Temple Mount
By MICHAEL WILNER
The pivotal work in question simply grabs you, in the nicest sense of the word, and draws you in.
By BARRY DAVIS
Hefetz told the police that on more than one occasion, the younger Netanyahu's influence led to harmful security decisions being made.
“The Ophel was built by King Solomon in the 10th century, and it was the biblical equivalent of an acropolis in Jerusalem where royalty ruled from.”
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The “irony” that it was an olive branch that got them into trouble was not lost on them, Tipton said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
New film looks into the history of Jerusalem's holy sites and examines the archeology being used to buttress modern political narratives.
By HÉLÈNE KELLER-LIND
The announcement comes just a few months after a terror attack on the Temple Mount killed two policemen.
Ahmed Tibi: Police is illegally intervening in my work as a lawmaker.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Before the "Water Libation" ritual took place, the attendees marched from the the Dung Gate through the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Ir David, to the Shiloah spring.
Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Shlomo Amar most recently inveighed against Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, arguing that any interpretation of the Talmud hinders its study.
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
MK Yehuda Glick visited Muhammed Jaber in Hebron to wish him a happy holiday.
By ADAM RASGON
Sadat, Rabin and Begin were motivated by a vision of the future in which war would no longer be an option.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
A Jewish advocacy group claims that if metal detectors on Temple Mount are offensive to Arabs, they are offensive for Jewish people and tourists as well and should be removed.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Arab lawmakers boycotted the one-day pilot.
By UDI SHAHAM,LAHAV HARKOV
The rabbi was writing his letter amidst the brutal Arab riots of 1929, which included the Hebron Massacre, over Jewish access to the Western Wall.
By JEREMY SHARON
The visitation allowance - a single day - is a pilot test after legislators were banned from the compound nearly 2 years ago.
Freedom of religion is perhaps the most compelling individual rights-based argument for allowing MKs back on the Mount. Then, there's security.
Amjad Jabareen is accused of assisting the terrorists in preparing for the attack that killed two police officers and injured two more.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The MKs started ascending the Mugrabi Bridge toward the entrance when they were stopped by a local policeman.
The FPA regards journalists' treatment as “a shameful performance for a country that boasts that it is the Middle East’s only democracy and claims to be committed to freedom of the press.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Police arrested three Jewish men and one Arab man outside Temple Mount early Tuesday afternoon.
More than 1,200 Jews visited the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning in commemoration of the destruction of the ancient Temples in Jerusalem on the fast of Tisha Be’av, activist groups said.
The State Attorney’s Office has requested that the suspects be jailed until the end of legal proceedings against them.
Last week, several dozen prominent national-religious rabbis called on Jews to visit the Temple Mount “to strengthen our hold on this holy place."
The president has yet to make a public statement on the violence that erupted in July.
Friedman was involved in working to reduce tensions over the increased security measures at the Temple Mount, following the July 14th attack.
By JTA
ZAKA is the responsible organization in the country for recovering bodies and other remains of people killed during terrorist attacks, accidents and natural disasters.
King Abdullah tweeted: “Appreciate @ POTUS, US administration active engagement to defuse Al Haram Al Sharif crisis. Coordination remains key to avoid further crises.”
By MICHAEL WILNER,TOVAH LAZAROFF
After Temple Mount opened to men under 50, thousands come to al-Aksa.
“If Moshe Dayan gave the Wakf the keys to the Temple Mount in 1967, then last week Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave over sovereignty of the Temple Mount to the Wakf,” said an activist.
"The security cabinet looks like a reality show, not like a place where critical decisions can be made about security for a strong people."
Israel outlawed Raed Salah’s group in November 2016.
The bikers met with and embraced police officers as a 'thank you' for protecting Jerusalem residents.
"Israeli security is holy and it is endangered more than anything by those who childishly and irresponsibly use it as a platform for tweeting."
A senior administration official said that the president's team "continues to be engaged in this situation at the highest levels."
Israeli prime minister echoes ministers who called for the death penalty to be put to use against terrorist who murdered family in Halamish.
Thousands of Palestinians flocked to the compound on Thursday after controversial metal detectors and security cameras at the site were removed.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Muslim leaders encourage worship at the holy al-Aksa compound.
The Temple Mount is the holiest place in Judaism, and is believed to be the site of variou Biblical accounts, including the Binding of Isaac.
The Turkish foreign minister charges that life was better for the Jews before the Jewish state.
Bennett accused them of spreading an “antisemitic blood libel against Israel.”
Our history and religion have accorded a special primacy and sanctity to the Temple Mount; nonetheless, there is something special about the Kotel.
By YULI YOEL EDELSTEIN
In Mandelbaum House two bored border police sat behind a counter.
By DEBORAH LIPSTADT
"No civilized person in the world can claim Temple denial or lack of a Jewish link to Jerusalem."
“There’s no reason in the world to think that my entering the Temple Mount will stir trouble,” Likud lawmaker Yehuda Glick said.
Jerusalemites grapple with the familiar struggle over the Temple Mount - with a few significant changes.
By PEGGY CIDOR
I have to confess that my sleep suffered as I switched between the book and the Internet, not willing to give up on a particularly intriguing fact and go to bed.
By YEHUDIT COLLINS
A comparison between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to open the Western Wall tunnels in 1996 and the 2017 Temple Mount crisis.
By AMIEL UNGAR
Routine is not failure. Such is life.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Living in the present.
By RABBI ARI KAHN
Bin Alawi said he came to the West Bank and Jerusalem to learn more about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Jordan is considered the guardian of Christian and Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, according to agreements between it and Israel.
Some advice for European Union Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret ahead of his visit to Israel.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
The Islamic Wakf, haredi Jews and the Israeli archaeological community all oppose the creation of a mixed prayer area there.
By RACHEL AVRAHAM
Israeli historian Ben-Zion Dinburg (Dinur) wrote that a Jewish house of prayer existed on the Temple Mount between the 7th and 11th centuries. Apparently Jews prayed there whenever possible.
By MOSHE DANN
After 12 years, the project has run out of funding.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
The reality is that the Western Wall is nothing but a retaining wall of the Temple Mount. It is not even a wall of the Temple.
By AHARON E. WEXLER
Apart from some Jewish groups, there is not one body, locally or internationally, that shows us unalloyed good faith.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Israel ceded the Temple Mount to terrorists last week. But with a clear goal, we can get it back in short order and keep it perpetually for the good of all humanity.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
This scourge is not new. Or secret. But it is, remarkably, unremarked upon.
By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
A society that makes heroes and martyrs out of despicable killers does not deserve a state.
I often turned my back on Shabbat, yet I now seek it.
By FRED MENACHEM
Israel’s security requirements come from the experiences of nearly seven decades of war and terrorism. Those wars and terrorist attacks are also the cause of Palestinian suffering.
By LIAT COLLINS
The Temple Mount crisis has not yet abated. It’s virtually impossible to retrieve the stone that was thrown down into the well.
By NACHMAN SHAI
The intifada has been in the making for years already.
By LIOR AKERMAN
The incident at the embassy in Amman this week is emblematic of Israel’s wider problem in the Middle East.
Lessons learned from two weeks of violence.
This Tuesday, we will mark the 9th of Av, when the Temple was destroyed. The Temple represents our unity. When we restore our union, we will not need bricks to prove our place is here in Israel.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
Building the third Temple would be the destruction of modern Jewry and would, I believe, lead directly to the end of the modern State of Israel.
By GERSHON BASKIN
It would be appropriate for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to join in making such a declaration.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Whether the installation of the metal detectors was or was not a good idea is an issue that is useless at this time to debate.
One of the reasons why the Temple Mount has caused so much tension is that it has become common for provocateurs to exploit holy sites.
By ADNAN OKTAR
Judaism’s holiest site, the Temple Mount, not the Western Wall, should be a symbol of tolerance and holiness, not a place to accommodate Muslim bigotry, hatred and incitement.
Like the wounded beast, Israel finds itself caught in a trap of its own making.
By BARRY SHAW