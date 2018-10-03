03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Raised as a Catholic, converting to Judaism and making aliya, Brazilian-born violist Myrna Herzog enthralls Israeli audiences with the sounds of early music.
By BARRY DAVIS
First century Jewish site near Sea of Galilee described by Josephus Flavius reveals synagogue, ruins and artifacts from Roman period.
By NICOLE JANSEZIAN
Following accident that killed 8 family members, c'tee asks Transportation Ministry to check effectiveness of auto inspections.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Les cours d’eau du pays paient le lourd prix de la longue pénurie d’or bleu
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Team has begun running a structural health monitoring system on the Jerusalem building.
By sharon udasin
Project signals plan to rehabilitate polluted waterway; environmental group says annual replenishment of 30 million cubic meters not enough.
By SHARON UDASIN
Researchers work to restore shrubs and trees to Ein Gedi slopes, save rare swamp iris.
Tremors felt through area between Safed and Tiberias in Israel's first earthquake in 2 months; no injuries or damages reported.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Two major obstacles to greater successes in tourism are geo-political situation and Israel is a more expensive tourist destination than Europe.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
What can be learned from the catastrophic traffic accident that nearly wiped out a whole family?
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
JPost special feature: A Library of Congress collection of photographs that document Israel before the creation of the state.
By LENNY BEN-DAVID
An impressive English-language volume on the Rambam and his medical career
has just been published, showing how he was way ahead of his time.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Health Ministry-run Poriya Hospital in Tiberias suffers shortage of services due to strike.
Once the wealthiest woman in the world, Dona Gracia planned to establish an autonomous Jewish community in Tiberias.
Victim seriously injured during scuffle at Tiberias gas station.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
The final resting place of Jewish sages and a lure for Christian pilgrims, Tiberias isn't your average resort town.
AVIVA BAR-AM
Now Ruth Rimonim Galei Kinneret is not simply a hotel, but the center of the chain’s new Wellness program.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The Israel National Anti-Doping Organization sent an angry letter to the Israel Athletics Association, claiming that the IAA didn’t comply with anti-doping regulations at the Tiberias marathon.
By ALLON SINAI
The 2,000-year-old labyrinth of caves was discovered beneath the home of a Lower Galilee family.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Police released the identity of the man suspected of decapitating his ex-wife and carrying her head down the street.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
No one understood what was going on and why he had so much blood on him.
The Scots Hotel’s weekend brunch is a Tiberias attraction.
By ORIT ARFA
Conveyance of the sewage by means of the new pipeline was part of a NIS 40m. scheme.
The pills were originally made in East Asia, police say most likely China, and were smuggled into Israel across its borders, including by way of Jordan and the West Bank.
By BEN HARTMAN
Matti Friedman investigates the rescue of the 1,000-year-old Aleppo Codex.
By MATT NESVISKY
From allergy warnings to cult followings: news from around the country.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The Israel Hotel Association has taken action to rejuvenate hotels in Tiberias, and the city is turning into a tourist gem.
By MEITAL SHARABI
A victim of fire, theft, war and intrigue, the remaining leaves of the Aleppo Codex now rest peacefully in Jerusalem.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Central Bureau of Statistics figures show that of the 85,000 Israelis who work in hi-tech, a paltry 700 of them are Arab.
By ARIEL ZILBER
Celebrating Jewish-Christian diversity in the Galilee.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
A unique Israeli cuisine, served by chef Avigail Aharon.
By MIRIAM KRESH
News briefs from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
With a stunning view of the Kinneret, a Catholic spiritual center offers cultural encounters and religious experiences at the crossroads of Jewish and Christian history.
By SARAH LEVI
Both residents and experts presented hundreds of objections against the plan to drill in the Sea of Galilee and the Golan.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
An intrepid ‘Metro’ reporter joins the OneFamily team at a Tiberias sports race.
By LIA KAMANA
Buyers may find some real estate bargains in Tiberias
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
Dairies and galleries add to the charm of the hilltop town.
The town’s mystical shuls were built following the 1492 expulsion from Spain.
Weekly wrap up of local news throughout the country.
Tiberias’s economy rises and ebbs with the tourist tide, and the real-estate scene follows suit.
Body of 25 year-old Safed woman discovered in Kinneret; body of drowned five-year-old boy from Elad found near Tiberias.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
Nazareth Magistrate’s Court finds, as part of a plea bargain, that Tiberias Mayor Zohar Oved broke election fund-raising laws.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Animal likely rabid, shot while attempting to attack volunteers trying to capture it near the Sea of Galilee.
By THE POST
Tiberias' leading engineer says National Outline Plan for fortifying buildings is not financially realistic.
Head of Geophysical Institute: Still no explanation for tremblors; no reports of injuries or damage.
Man wanted for murder of 59-year-old mother leads police on chase which ends with his arrest in the middle of Lake Kinneret.
Vandals damaged an ancient mosaic floor and spray-painted walls at the fourth-century-CE synagogue located at the Hamat Tiberias.
Sole survivor, 7-year-old girl, said, "I tried to wake up mom and dad, but they won't wake up"; van's brakes failed.
Police had originally reported that the plane was making emergency landing; plane lands near BIG discount store.
United Hatzalah uses new ‘Captain Berger II’ rescue boat to rescue floundering teen.
Man attempts to take 22-year-old reserve soldier's weapon, leaves him injured; suspect runs off with gun but throws it away before escaping.
Man attempts to take Armored Corps officer's weapon, leaves him lightly to moderately injured; motorcyclist gunned down in Tiberias.
A mayoral campaign turns ugly.
Zohar Zemiro regained his Israel national marathon title on Friday.
A lot has happened in Tiberias in recent years, so why not check it out?
By Barry Davis
Overlooking the Kinneret, Korazim is one of the most well preserved cities from the Second Temple period.
By JOE YUDIN
Travel expert Joe Yudin introduces "the road less travelled" as well as some new discoveries at more well-known sites.
High up above the Kinneret, this hike offers stunning views as well as interesting landscapes along the way.
By YONI COHEN
A new column: Travel expert Joe Yudin introduces "the road less travelled" as well as some new discoveries at more well-known sites.
Answer: It’s double the price.
By DOV PREMINGER AND MARK REBACZ
The Europa 1917 hotel oozes with charm.
By SHMUEL HALEVI