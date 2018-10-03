US Embassy

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Trump also expressed his optimism for his much-discussed peace plan.
By HERB KEINON
So close, and yet so far.
By MICHAEL WILNER
US President Trump's declaration is not meant to determine the boundaries of the city, which would still be subject to negotiation during the peace process, the officials said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Vice President Mike Pence told a pro-Israel event on Tuesday that Trump was 'actively considering when and how' to move the embassy.
By JTA
In December, Trump will have to decide whether to move the embassy or to delay the decision another six months.
US Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a Christian Zionist event in Washington.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
At the 1980 Arab League Summit in Amman, Arab States declared they will “sever all ties with states that transfer their embassies to Jerusalem or recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.”
By ADAM RASGON
The Guatemalan embassy is slated to move to Jerusalem this May.
By REUTERS
Clashes erupted in Gaza and the West Bank earlier on Friday in a weekly protest against US President Donald Trump's stance on Jerusalem.
Erekat said the decision showed the determination of the US administration to "destroy the two-state solution."
Envoy says US Jews of all streams owe Trump ‘enormous debt of gratitude’ for Jerusalem move.
Is there a way around the US's veto power?
Trump had promised the deal of the century, Abbas said. Instead they got the "slap of the century."
By MICHAEL WILNER,ADAM RASGON
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini: "We believe the only realistic solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine is based on two states and with Jerusalem as the capital of both."
A Jordanian minister has called for mass protests against US President Trump's decision to move the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Arab world voiced dismay on Wednesday night in response to Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and his plan to move the American Embassy.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Hamas Politburo Chairman Ismail Haniyeh also said that “Palestinian people know how to respond appropriately to contempt for their feelings and holy sites.”
All have warned against moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
"If he says what he is intending to say about Jerusalem being the capital of Israel, it means a kiss of death to the two state solution."
"What Trump declares is one thing, but there is a Palestinian people on the ground unwilling to accept it."
Unless domestic reaction becomes unexpectedly explosive, Riyadh, Cairo and Amman can be expected to confine their responses to verbal missives that will soon subside.
US President Donald Trump breaks the silence on the disputed issue of the American embassy's relocation (or its lack thereof).
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
According to a US Embassy statement, some 3,500 Syrian wounded have been treated in Israeli hospitals, including more than 1,000 at Ziv Hospital.
The Christian organization has lauded the Trump administration's plan to move the American embassy to Jerusalem.
Cyrus couldn’t complete his declaration. How will Trump fare?
Pence: It is impossible not to see hands from heaven in 1947 partition vote.
If the modern People of Israel are a continuation of the ancient biblical People of Israel, then shouldn’t the capital of the modern State of Israel be the same as the ancient Kingdom of Israel?
“It is a war between the Jews and the non-Jews."
By BEN SALES/JTA
Unsurprisingly, the right and the left had very different takes on the situation.
Mike Evans launches massive campaign thanking US president for embassy decision
Some left-wing groups see announcement as “ill-timed” mistake.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
75% believe Temple Mount must remain under Israeli jurisdiction
On immigration, Trump’s approval rating among American Jews stands at only 23% while 76% disapprove of his policies.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The bill offers unequivocal support for Israel's administration of Jerusalem's holy sites.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Beterem and the US Embassy in Israel back the program.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
"Israel is one of Canada's strongest allies and a beacon of pluralism and democratic principles in a turbulent part of the world."
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
“President Trump, you are a great friend of the State of Israel and we all thank you,” Netanyahu said at Sunday's cabinet meeting.
Netanyahu calls it a great Independence Day gift, while Erekat says relocation ‘provokes feelings of Palestinians.’
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER,ADAM RASGON
Netanyahu, the Palestinians or just plain old logistics?
The embassy opening will coincide with Israel’s 70th anniversary.
A May opening appears to represent an earlier time frame than what had been expected.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
‘US stands with Israel because it believes in ‘right over wrong, good over evil, liberty over tyranny’
By HERB KEINON,LAHAV HARKOV
Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin received Pence on behalf of the Israeli government.
By UDI SHAHAM,TOVAH LAZAROFF,JPOST.COM STAFF
"The president and the prime minister are not saying anything different."
While tens of thousands protest in Turkey and Indonesia, only a dozen Palestinian youths show up to burn tires and throw stones at Israeli troops
European Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini urged Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and other Arab leaders to "show leadership, wisdom, restraint and moderation."
Netanyahu lauded Trump’s decision explaining that he had earned himself “an eternal role” in Jerusalem’s history and the annals of the Jewish people.
What did the president say and why and how did he say it.
Conservative Christians have argued that formally recognizing Jerusalem was long overdue following a 1995 congressional mandate to move the embassy from Tel Aviv.
Anyone who says the whole world disputes Israel’s 1981 annexation is no longer correct.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The first document also laid out talking points for officials at the US Consulate General in Jerusalem, the US Embassies in London, Paris, Berlin and Rome and the US mission to the European Union.
By ARSHAD MOHAMMED/REUTERS
Along comes Trump, the most untraditional and nonconformist of all US presidents, and says “enough is enough.” What has been tried didn’t work, so it’s time to try something new.
Haredim, Meretz, Joint List not happy with Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
By LAHAV HARKOV
"We cannot support his decision to begin preparing that move now, absent a comprehensive plan for a peace process,” said Jacobs.
By JEREMY SHARON
Education Minster Naftali Bennett called the corruption investigations into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "fluff and noise."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Meretz leader Zehava Gal-On warned Trump that moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem could inflame the entire region.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s first reaction to Trump decision may take place at The Jerusalem Post’s Diplomatic Conference.
Barkat said the United States would only have to convert one of its existing assets in the city, such as its consulate located in West Jerusalem.
Daniel Benjamin, a former US counterterrorism official, had a simple message: "This is playing with fire."
On five-day Israel trip, Rick Scott meets with business executives to encourage investment in state.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Not all are thrilled about the prospect of a different approach.
"I turn to you President Trump, on behalf of the city of Jerusalem, the beating heart and soul of the Jewish people for more than 3,000 years."
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said Jerusalem's status had been determined by international agreements and that preserving it was important for the peace of the region.
The Trump administration plans on rolling out a detailed proposal for peace in the coming months.
The move would deviate from White House predecessors who have insisted that it is a matter that must be decided in peace negotiations.
President Trump has vowed to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem but in June he signed a waiver to keep it in Tel Aviv.
A senior administration official tells the 'Post' that despite US President Donald Trump's recent announcemnt that peace efforts come before embassy relocation, the latter is still a goal.
Which comes first, peace or the embassy move?
The US representatives celebrated Rosh Hashana the traditional way, tasting some of the holiday's most celebrated dishes.
The US Embassy in Israel is especially festive tonight.
This would never have happened a year ago, the Samaria Regional Council said.
Trump signed a six-month waiver of a congressional requirement earlier this month compelling the embassy move. Tillerson said the administration plans to use that six months to review the policy.
The non-binding Senate measure was introduced by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Trump issued a waiver delaying a congressional requirement compelling the US State Department to open a Jerusalem embassy.
“I’m not surprised, because this has been a campaign promise before by other presidential candidates."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
While the name "Olive Branch" generally refers to a peace offering, the Turks' decision to name the street after a military operation is decidedly a bit more snarky.
Explosions and heavy gunfire were heard as a 13-hour siege on a luxury hotel in Afghanistan's capital came to an end.
US president told regional leaders he intended to declare the city the capital of the Jewish State.
US President Donald Trump may formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
At least four people had been killed and three wounded while the public health ministry said separately that one dead and eight wounded had been brought to city hospitals.
"I'm happy to represented my land and my nation at a ceremony in honor of Holocaust victims," Benayoun said in a Friday statement. "What's done is done and we have an important task ahead of us."
By AMY SPIRO
Placing the US embassy in Jerusalem further emphasizes its value as a capital of peace for Jews, Christians, Muslims and anyone else who seeks it.
By KHEN YONAY
A particularly interesting precedent for private individuals contributing to government projects comes from the Holocaust era, and concerns the funding that enabled the work of Raoul Wallenberg.
By RAFAEL MEDOFF
It is better to attach oneself to greater entities, even as an insignificant follower, then to be in a leadership position with lowly entities.
By NATAN SLIFKIN
The strongest reactions emanated from Iran and Turkey rather than from Arab states.
By HILLEL FRISCH
The current PC propaganda ignores hundreds of years of history of the holy land, ignores the rights of the people of Israel, ignores truth.
By MARC D. ANGEL
It is the Jews alone for whom Jerusalem is at the core of their religious faith.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
But can we get to that next stage without it being derailed by the third intifada? The next few days will be telling.
By DAVID BRINN
The Palestinians have no one to blame except themselves for President Donald Trump’s declaration regarding Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Appeasing extremists never works for a number of reasons.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
President Trump’s decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital helps to restore the appropriate balance.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
What the world calls Jerusalem matters because the truth matters.
By CARRA GLATT
A new young political leader from Panama makes the case.
By GUILLERMO DE S AINT MALO ELETA
At the end of the year, when Trump is faced once again with the prospect of using his waiver to delay the move for another six months, he should reconsider.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Looking back over the 10 months since the US election, some of President Donald Trump's predictions turned out to be prophetic.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Reports noted that this year was different than years past, in that more Israelis who live in Jewish communities in the West Bank were invited.
As long as the embassy is not in Israel’s capital, Israel is being treated like a “second-class citizen.”
By MORTON A. KLEIN,ELIZABETH A. BERNEY