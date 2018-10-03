03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
It was dedicated to the memory Sgt. Jacob Kamaras, a veteran of the US Army Air Corps during World War II.
By JTA
IAI unit wins border-protection deal; Satellite firm Orbit gets US Navy deal; GE buys Orbotech medical-imaging unit; Delek in talks to acquire UK’s Roadchef.
By GLOBES
Three-week defense exercise, postponed from spring, will be largest of its kind to date, simulate missile defense scenarios.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The General Staff has yet to decide whether it will buy two new surface vessels, estimated to cost over $500 million, is expected to make decision within weeks.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Dentist had initially been denied clearance because of his weekly phone contact with his mother and brother in Israel.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Gershon Pincus was denied because his family lives in Israel.
Though joint US, Israeli investigation claim bombing was accident, some allege Israeli attack on US Navy vessel had its purpose.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
Trump, Mattis and Tillerson to hold a rare briefing for the entire US Senate. POTUS says N. Korea "a problem that we have to finally solve."
By REUTERS
"If an American ship enters Iran's maritime region, it will definitely get a warning. We will monitor them and, if they violate our waters, we will confront them."
"The future is here," says American Navy official of laser that will cost less than $1 per shot.
Large banners hang throughout the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and a
petition has been signed by 200,000 Israelis, all to free Pollard.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
NATO chief says he can not guess how long the alliance's military mission will last in Libya, but there can be no solely military solution.
Fogh Rasmussen says he can not guess how long the alliance's military mission will last in Libya.
US, NATO commander Stavridis tells US Senate int'l military drive applying full pressure in Libya on Gaddafi.
Rebels retreat after gov't forces attack; US forces attack 3 Libyan ships to stop indiscriminate fire at merchant vessels.
Pentagon expected to announce that USS Ronald Reagan and sailors onboard were exposed to a month's worth of radiation in an hour.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
The US Navy will send four more ships and four minesweeping helicopters, top Naval officer says; move follows Iranian threats to close the Hormuz Straits in retaliation for US, European sanctions.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
USS Abraham Lincoln is the first US carrier in Gulf since December; arrival comes after Iran backed away from earlier threat of action; US Navy says transit through Strait of Hormuz routine.
Iranian general says remains of the planes in Iran's possession; officials deliberately delayed announcement of downed planes to avoid tensions.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Justice for Jonathan Pollard organization began a three day vigil in Jerusalem.
By SAM CROSS
The navies dove for underwater anti-terror exercises.
Arrival of supercarrier marks latest step in US, Israel defense cooperation.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The largest warship in the world, named after George H.W. Bush, has recently been involved in strikes against ISIS in both Iraq and Syria.
By EYTAN HALON
First exchange to involve lower-ranking officers.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Netanyahu said that Ben-Gurion understood that three foundations are needed to ensure Israel’s existence: a strong military, a robust economy and sound diplomacy.
By HERB KEINON
Dr. Gershon Pincus had been accepted to work at a naval clinic in Saratoga Springs, but was denied his security clearance because his mother and siblings live in Israel.
The Arleigh-Burke class destroyer has been deployed to help defend Israel from the threat of ballistic missiles from Iran, Syria and Iraq, US ambassador says.
By ROSIE PERPER
President Obama must have an appropriate strategy for ensuring peace and stability in the Gulf.
By TIMOTHY SPANGLER
Iran will bring about its own demise because of its own miscalculations.
By AVI PERRY
Iran “is on the verge of reaching the Mediterranean, including the use of Syrian ports by the Iranian navy."
A US military statement said a US Navy helicopter saw several IRGC vessels approaching US forces at a high rate of speed and deployed flares.
The Iranian vessel appeared to be from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
US watches with concern as Mideast foe trains with rival power
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
A US official told Reuters on Monday that multiple fast-attack vessels from the Revolutionary Guard had come within 600 yards of the USNS Invincible.
The incident comes just days after Iran successfully completed a series of tests on the advanced Russian-made S-300 missile-defense system, making it fully operational.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,REUTERS
The strikes, authorized by President Barack Obama, represent Washington's first direct military action against suspected Houthi-controlled targets in Yemen's conflict.
30 nations to gather for mine-sweeping, ship escorting drill; previous exercises held amid volley of Israeli-Iranian war threats.
"It's good no one got the death penalty but still, this will not be the right way to start dialogue... This is very bad."
"Dialogue ... is not enough. Promising is not enough. We have to see something on the ground," senior Shiite figure says.
Police use tear gas, rubber bullets on anti-government protesters in Manama; Libyan security forces reportedly shoot at opposition members.
Police storm square occupied by anti-government protesters, use tear gas, rubber bullets as 1000s gather in capital Manama; 4 reported dead.
Police storm square occupied by anti-government protesters, use tear gas, rubber bullets as thousands gather in capital Manama.
Shi'ite majority calls on Sunni monarchy to loosen grip on power in home of US Navy's 5th fleet, considered a key Western ally in the Gulf.
2 more bodies found on island, raising death toll to 4; US exercises were planned before exchange of artillery fire between North, South Korea.