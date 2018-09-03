United States

03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The documents, which the news site Onet did not describe in its March 5 report, mean that President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will not be received by President Donald Trump.
By JTA
The thinking behind the bill is to prevent any president from reneging on the agreement.
In a testy exchange with ABC News's Cecilia Vega, Sarah Sanders defended US President Trump's son in law.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Reps. Ted Budd of North Carolina and Lee Zeldin of New York introduced the Hezbollah Kingpin Designation Act earlier this month.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Levi Sanders, 48, becomes the eighth in a crowded field of Democrats to announce for the empty seat in the 1st District.
It is unclear what security status Jared Kushner requires to work at a high level on the Middle East peace process.
Campa-Najjar's paternal grandfather was Muhammad Yusuf al-Najjar, one of the terrorists who helped plot the Munich Massacre, which killed 11 Israelis.
By JOSHUA STEWART / THE SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE
On Wednesday, a gunman killed at least 17 people at a Florida high school.
By REUTERS
Nehlen asserted that he is still a member of the Republican Party in an email.
US Secretary of Defense Rex Tillerson said in a statement that enactment of the law "adversely affects freedom of speech and academic inquiry."
Yellen officially ended her four-year term as Federal Reserve Chairwoman on Saturday.
Democrats said the four-page memo mischaracterizes highly sensitive classified information and was intended to undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller's criminal probe into the Russia matter.
“We believe open debate, scholarship, and education are the best means of countering inaccurate and hurtful speech.”
"Hezbollah declared its ranks in readiness for the past two days, for fear of Israeli aggression on Lebanon."
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki said that the plan tilts toward Israel and is unacceptable to the Palestinians.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Last Tuesday, Abbas told the Security Council in a speech that the Palestinians plan to step up their efforts to gain full membership at the UN.
By ADAM RASGON
David Satterfield, the acting US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs, has been shuttling back and forth between Israel and Lebanon in a bid to resolve the disputes.
"You don't have to praise it. You don't even have to accept it. But know this: That decision will not change," US Envoy to the UN Nikki Haley said.
Iran reacted to Tillerson's assertation that Iran should withdraw from Syria, saying that "Iran's military presence in Syria was based on invitation of the Syrian government."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Both Trump and Abbas are relying more heavily on Russia to play a larger role in their relations with Israel.
The prominent US Jewish leaders' aim is to foster better ties between the UAE , US, American Jewish community and Israel.
By HERB KEINON
US is first country outside Israel to make such a move, cutting off all assets under US jurisdiction
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The plaintiff in the case was denied a state contract because she participates in the anti-Israel boycott.
"The door of truth is in fact more open today than ever before, particularly in the US, the very wellspring of international policy-making on Israel."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Successful passage would make it 12th state to have anti-boycott law.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Haley has spearheaded the US's activities in the UN, including a response to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas after the latter addressed the security council in February.
Pence last visited Israel in late January.
Justice Department statement does not say whether 19-year-old Israeli citizen would be extradited to the United States.
The report said many Jews preferred to flee, even to Germany, after the war.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
There were 1,986 acts of antisemitism in the US last year.
During the panel discussion, protesters erupted into the room surrounding the speakers, shouting: “Fight the power, turn the tide, end Israeli apartheid.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The emergency restrictions from December list many general categories of artifacts, and specifically mention “scroll and manuscript containers for Islamic, Jewish, or Christian manuscripts.”
“Latino voices are carrying greater weight, leaders from their communities are rising to positions of influence at all levels at an increasing frequency."
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Israeli-American chef Alon Shaya is set to open new eateries in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Denver, Colorado.
By AMY SPIRO
“No child, no teacher, should ever be in danger in an American school. No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning,” Trump said.
US is top offender in online antisemitism and Holocaust denial, according to study.
Rabbi Bradd Boxman of Kol Tikvah, a Reform congregation in the town inland from Boca Raton, said he knew of at least four Jewish high school students among the wounded.
Raised in a Modern Orthodox home in New York’s Lower East Side, he initially became a cantor and worked for several years in congregations across the US.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The small canvas bag was left on a ramp leading to the parking garage under the Jewish Community Center.
The law, passed in March 2016, directly forbids Arizona government agencies from engaging contractors who participate in boycotts of Israeli goods or services.
Attorney and pro-Israel activist Alan Dershowitz says he would not have campaigned for Obama had he known about the photo.
“If my husband is being labeled a drug trafficker because he had a marijuana staff card, then what is everyone in the state of Nevada?”
A leading US cardiologist and preventive medicine expert finds in joint research with Israelis that bariatric surgery is safe and preferred for the morbidly obese.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
How instrumental were Jews in creating the United States?
By BARRY DAVIS
Russian operatives attempting to discourage US energy production posted thousands of messages on social media supporting environmental activists.
The negotiations appear pressing, as the White House directed US Energy Secretary Rick Perry to cancel planned travel to India for talks in London with his Saudi counterpart.
Student survivors of the attack, as well as their teachers and parents faced off with Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson and Rep. Ted Deutch as well as NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.
“If he takes an insanity plea, the confident way he is walking could prove otherwise.”
Washington has refused to negotiate with Tehran, and is now pushing for European leaders to publicly agree to work towards a new agreement.
The Latin American Fellowship program “is designed uniquely as a platform for Latino Christian students to voice their support for Israel while also educating their campuses and church communities.”
“We’re all one team.”
The US and Israel have strong extradition agreements that apply in most cases, the Justice Ministry decided in April that this case was exceptional.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Wall Street indexes closed off the lows of the day but the Dow and S&P 500 both fell more than 4.0 percent, posting their biggest daily percentage drops since August 2011.
We'll let the readers decide.
By ERIC SUMNER
Funding for the procurement is to come from part of the memorandum of understanding signed last September between Jerusalem and Washington.
The Israeli envoy, however, did not deny that Israel used every diplomatic tool available to convince their diplomatic partners that the Resolution 2334 was "shameful."
“The liberal streams are putting in a lot of effort to convince Israeli politicians that they are the power to be in the US.”
“I think the application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria is of supreme value, even more so than [Israeli] interests in relations with the US,” Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze’ev Elkin said.
A president's budget allows the White House to lay out its priorities for the year but is not legally binding.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
“Peace only has a chance of success through a respectful, continuous dialogue and through continuous negotiation,” Greenblatt said.
"The condition for negotiating Iran's missiles is the destruction of the nuclear weapons and long-range missiles of the United States and Europe."
It is damaging US interests – and Russian influence is growing, former US envoy Dan Shapiro said.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
"The Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan calls on American officials to talk directly regarding a peaceful solution to the Afghan quandary."
Abbas, 82, will be returning to the West Bank on Friday after what officials described as "ordinary" checks at a Maryland hospital.
South Carolina senator said that UNIFIL has been a “miserable failure” in preventing terrorism from southern Lebanon.
Russian officials downplayed the casualties.
Ties between Turkey and the United States have been strained to the breaking point by Washington's support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.
They are Russian citizens but not Russian service personnel, according to a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson.
Shi'ite Hezbollah, which is deemed a terrorist organization by the United States, is part of Lebanon's government.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi signed the document, which continues on an expiring American pledge of aid from the Obama administration.
Pro-government forces and Kurdish-led forces have fought each other elsewhere in Syria and Damascus opposes the Kurds' demands for autonomy. But in Afrin they have a common enemy.
"The US strikes support Afghanistan in reassuring its neighbors that it is not a safe sanctuary for terrorists who want to carry out cross-border operations."
The US has engaged in other humanitarian operations and interventions. But northeast Syria appears to be different.
No American troops were killed or wounded in the incident, officials said.
ISIS has received a significant setback in Iraq and Syria, where it once ran a 'caliphate.'
US concerned that current Turkish and rebel offensive in Afrin is diverting attention.
Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi told judiciary news website Mizan that the convicted person had met nine times with US and European agents.
"The Americans are shamelessly threatening Russia with a new atomic weapon," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech.
"The administration is determined to expose and disrupt Hezbollah's networks, including those across the Middle East and West Africa, used to fund their illicit operations."
Qatar has broken its isolation not only in the region through outreach to Iran and Turkey but also in Washington, illustrating how it put together a successful strategy.
The ex-consultant said that he supported Iran's right to develop nuclear energy, though not nuclear weapons.
“Hamas considers this [decision] to be a dangerous development."
The United States is considering several possible UN options for action against Iran.
One day he hopes to visit Kansas. And turn 18. And be able to vote. And graduate from high school.
By BEN SALES/JTA
It is vital that we strike Iran’s proxies before they mature into new Hezbollahs.
By TED POE
If I was to look at America through the unforgiving prism those loud, marginal If-Not-Nowers view Israel through, I would call my American friends and yell: “What kind of a country do you live in?"
By GIL TROY
Billy Graham's role as an influential adviser who made an enormous impact on Israel is reminiscent of the story we will read on Purim.
By TULY WEISZ
New members of Congress will take office at an unprecedented moment in the Mideast.
By STEVE ISRAEL
Tillerson is not just downsizing his department, he’s downsizing American’s influence around the world.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
By failing to act, America emboldens Iran and increases the likelihood of war.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
A recent Pew poll reported that “79 percent of Republicans sympathize more with Israel than with the Palestinians.”
By JORDAN BARKIN
The situation in Syria exposes a simple truth: as long as Congress dodges its constitutional responsibilities, presidents will continue to commit the armed forces to wars without real support.
By DANNY LEFFLER
The situation in Syria exposes a simple truth: as long Congress dodges its constitutional responsibilities, presidents will continue to commit the armed forces to wars without real support.
I remember the day before the US-led air-strikes began.
By RAMYAR HASSANI