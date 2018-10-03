War of Independence

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
By JTA
The fight for Israel's existence, as told by the pages of 'The Jerusalem Post.'
By ARIEL COHEN
'We Also are a Silver Tray,' The Palmach Museum, Tel Aviv.
By YONATAN SILVERMAN
Hugh Marom, 82, moved from Brno Czechoslovakia to Tzahala in 1949.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Christian volunteers honored for defending newborn Israel in ’48.
By JERRY KLINGER
Ukrainian immigrant pilot to join squadron in Independence Day flyover.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Conflit de mémoires : les vétérans de la guerre d'indépendance en quête de postérité
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Despite the contentious relationship Israel has continuously had with the UN, its admission to the world body remains an important landmark.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
Many of the survivors who reached Israel’s shores during the period of the British Mandate fought in the War of Independence.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Cynics all over the world assumed that Israel, once attacked by its Arab neighbors, would never have a first anniversary.
By DAVID GEFFEN
The Bar-Yosef Map, New York, and the Schwarz Map, Italy: Which is the forgery?
With its political woes behind it, Har Homa is now a formidable real-estate neighborhood.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
Excerpts from the diary of a journalist written in the spring of 1948 in the midst of Israel’s War of Independence.
By ERIC GOTTGETREU, TRANSLATED BY PETE
Family starts letter-writing campaign ahead of soldier’s 24th birthday
By REBECCA ANNA STOIL
“Remember our names forever.”
The documents provide a window into contrasting perspectives of the Arab-Israeli conflict and highlight the importance of the dual narrative.
By MICHAEL COHEN
Mitchell Flint volunteered to fly for Israel and was one of the founding members of Machal
Inside the yearly Zionist Quiz, sponsored by The World Zionist Organization, the Zionist Council in Israel and the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage,
By JPOST.COM STAFF
A country whose capital city is unrecognized by most of the world is not fully independent.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Many of these sites may go unnoticed in daily life, as one becomes used to seeing them or is not aware of their existence.
By MATT CHURCHILL
In April 1948, one month before Israel declared independence, Robert Kennedy traveled to Palestine to report on the conflict for the Boston Post.
By LENNY BEN-DAVID
Even before the declaration of State of Israel, Jews had been parachuting into enemy territory.
Allon was a mensch, open minded and with the ability to make anyone he happened to be talking with feel important and worthy.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
From sorrow to celebration, 'The Jerusalem Post' provides live updates from Israel's most emotional day.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
One-on-One with Harold 'Smoky' Simon, a 'Mahal' navigator from South Africa who took to combat missions on his second day in Israel
By YOSSI MELMAN
“I was really ‘born’ in Jerusalem,” Brodetzky insists. “My soul has always been intertwined there.”
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
No one denies that Rehavam Ze’evi was a member of the Palmah, but he was not a member of those Palmah forces that fought in the Jerusalem corridor, the veterans stated.
Ceremony took place underneath the fitting gloomy and rainy sky.
A dispute over the naming of a 1948 memorial site after Rehavam Ze'evi mixes nostalgia, scandal and bad blood.
Readers respond to the latest 'Jerusalem Report' articles.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
An interview with novelist Yoram Kaniuk, who recently won the Sapir Prize for his novel, 'Tashach,' a memoir-novel of what happened in the 1948 War of Independence.
By ROCHELLE FURSTENBERG
Entrepreneur and philanthropist who was committed to fighting anti-Semitism passes away at 84 in Los Angeles home.
By JEREMY SHARON
Happy Independence Day from Israeli comedian Yohay Sponder!
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
For most of their 17 generations in Jerusalem, Shmuel Shamir’s family lived in the same Old City house.
By BARRY DAVIS
Remembering the Lamed-Heh on the 70th anniversary of the battle that killed 35 fighters trying to save Gush Etzion during the War of Independence
By GOL KALEV
With ‘In Our Hands,’ a film about the battle for Jerusalem during the Six Day War, Arik Achmon discusses the sacrifices he and his comrades made in order for Israel to survive.
By NOA AMOUYAL
US- Canadian producer and cinematographer Jeff Hoffman's inspiration for
his latest film was to his
grandfather, Leo Quint.
Everything you want in a rip-roaring derring-do narrative of Israel’s combat operations.
The third volume in a series US representative James McDonald’s diaries and papers covers his work for the Jewish people from the end of World War II to the 1947 UN decision to partition Palestine.
By ALEXANDER ZVIELLI
Upon hearing of the creation of the new state, Rebecca Affachiner enthusiastically waved her own homemade flag from the porch.
We have a State of Israel to defend our right to exist, and a large Christian community which understands the justice and the truth of our rights to Israel.
By SHLOMO RISKIN
Sapir Prize-winner Yoram Kaniuk is as candid in an interview as he is in his down-to-earth, memoir about his experiences in War of Independence.
Yoram Kaniuk’s autobiographical novel captures the ecstasy and the heartache of his 10 years in New York.
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
Marking 70 years since the vote that changed history on November 29, 1947
‘The Youth of 1948’ project documents the experiences of those living in Israel during the last days of the of the Mandate period, the War of Independence and the state’s creation.
By CARL HOFFMAN
Law pardons arrested, charged protesters in 2005 disengagement; Petitioners say measure discriminates against Arabs.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Over 1,000 Arab Israelis expected to hold protest march in Galilee to mourn 63 years since exodus that accompanied the founding of state.
By BEN HARTMAN
Widely acknowledged as one of Israel’s leading writers, the 80-year-old author will be honored in May with honorary degree from TAU.
Finally, let us remind the Arab world that the UN voted for two states, not for a Jewish state only.
By JUDEA PEARL
There were many tragic losses and times when things looked bleak.
The days of David vs. Goliath and the image of Israel as a country threatened with imminent destruction are long gone.
By GERALD M. STEINBERG
Israel at 69, re-finding American deterrence.
By AVINOAM BAR-YOSEF
On the 69th anniversary of the state’s establishment we should remain vigilant in protecting our democratic values as stated in the Declaration of Independence.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
I am from the generation which lost relatives, friends, acquaintances and fellow workers in all of Israel’s wars and military operation since the War of Independence.
From the outset, the Hebrew Yishuv understood that the connection with its brothers and sisters in the Diaspora was essential to its existence.
By GIDI MARK
The point I was trying to make last week was not that we are evil, but that we are not saints, that our hands are not always clean, and that it is high time that we stopped denying these facts.
The Ayalon Institute tells a story of outstanding courage, ingenuity and audacity displayed by a group of young, dedicated pioneers.
By RUTH CORMAN
It should be clearly understood that our true independence was not won in 1948.
By YAIR SHAMIR
With the passage of time, the desire to “return” will not necessarily die out, but will become less personal and more abstract.
By JONATHAN ROSEN
Israel’s thwarting of the genocide plotted against its people is now presented as premeditated Israeli-instigated ethnic cleansing of Arabs
By SARAH HONIG
A sense of maturity and self-confidence may be emerging in Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.
By HIRSH GOODMAN
Instead of devoting so much energy to emphasizing their victimization, Arab Israelis and Palestinians would do well to learn from their mistakes.
A response to former prime minister Ehud Olmert from a former Israeli ambassador to the UN. Today, he says, Israel must reestablish that red line.
By DORE GOLD
In honor of Israel's 69th birthday, we asked our readers why they love Israel. Here's 69 of our favorites.
News from around the country.