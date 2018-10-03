Yair Lapid

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Yesh Atid leader: Netanyahu "seen as Israeli Republican."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Lapid also said that Israel needs to give up the idea of a gas pipeline to Turkey.
By HERB KEINON
In the wake of Friday's lethal attack which claimed the lives of three Israelis, Israeli officials call on the Palestinian leadership to help restore the calm.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Sheikh Abu Bilal Ismail said in a fiery 2014 sermon at Berlin's Al-Nur mosque: “Oh, Allah, destroy the Zionist Jews, they are no challenge for you."
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Yesh Atid chairman at JPost Conference: Palestinians did not use the resources Israel left behind in Gaza, instead they voted in Hamas, who shot rockets at Israel.
By LAHAV HARKOV
"We will work with our friends in the government and opposition to end continued funding, which originates with Spanish taxpayers who oppose terror with all their hearts, for pro-BDS groups."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Al-Quds Day rally in Berlin called for Israel's destruction.
Lapid, who is one of the heads of the opposition, surprisingly used his speech to support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on what is seen as a historic day for Israel.
Prime Minister Theresa May's government is already under the microscope over the fallout from a broader parliamentary sexual harassment scandal.
By REUTERS
Yair Lapid boosted himself by fighting the left-wing newspaper that the Right loves to hate, writing that Gush Etzion was legally built on state land.
Likud: Prosecute Lapid for ties to producer
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must appoint a vice prime minister who will fill in for him on key issues when he is busy fighting his criminal investigations.
Trying to make sense of the Israeli mass psychology that insists a prime minister suspected of bribery is irreplaceable.
Change would hurt new immigrants with earnings abroad
Lapid responded by calling Gabbay’s comparison of him to Netanyahu “ridiculous.”
Now Lapid is going after Netanyahu, even though he is not yet on the ropes, according to the polls.
Zionist Union MK Tzipi Livni came to Lapid’s defense.
"Who has the authority to extend the validity of Milchan's visa exemption? It's former minister of finance Yair Lapid, who worked for Milchan for years," said the lawyer.
The Yesh Atid chairman referenced conservative national-religious rabbis who are campaigning against mixed-gender service and enlistment of religious women.
By JEREMY SHARON
Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid blamed a series of controversial decisions regarding the Western Wall - made with Netanyahu's support - as being the main driver of decreased Democratic support.
The bill’s explanatory notes say that the legislation is intended to prevent Israel from becoming a monarchy.
“We don’t choose the American leadership.”
Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan: Political opponents don’t understand the subject and don’t know how to lead Israel.
A Channel 2 report aired Saturday night highlighted this discrepancy and the plight of three elderly survivors living below the poverty line.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Yesh Atid has released its seven point plan for the future of Israel that is available in English.
Until now, parties received taxpayer funds for national elections.
“I have been fighting BDS activists all over the world for three years, and then the central committee gives the BDS movement a gift,” Lapid lamented.
Groups turn to High Court hours after marathon filibuster efforts fail to thwart controversial bill critics claim tie police hands and hide essential information from the public.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Haredi leader and United Torah Judaism chairman MK Yaakov Litzman proposed a bill that would require an academic degree to be a prime minister which is considered a move against MK Yair Lapid.
"There are enough people in the coalition who didn’t come to politics to be a smokescreen for criminal activity."
At a press briefing, the Yesh Atid chairman took on Netanyahu's policies with half a dozen countries, criticizing the prime minister's relaxed attitude with certain leaders.
Politicians from across the political spectrum came out against the United Nations vote.
Former foreign minister Tzipi Livni told the 'Post' Netanyahu’s Europe trip was a missed opportunity.
The law, if passed, would give the interior minister the authority to block bylaws passed by municipal authorities that allow grocery stores and mini markets to open on Shabbat.
“It is time for you to stop closing your eyes and blinding yourself to these facts. It is a joint war of all of us,” Lapid said.
The Yesh Atid leader talks to the Post about politics, elections and God.
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid said the bill was intended to silence the comptroller and that under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “every day that passes we become less of a democracy.”
But ironically, to win voters, Gabbay must turn to the Right, not the Left. In fact, he must temporarily forget that his left hand is there.
Over the past month, women and men around the globe have been speaking out about assault and harassment they suffered in the past. Some have brought up events from decades ago.
By AMY SPIRO
“If the bill isn’t personal and won’t influence the prime minister, why pass it hastily and under pressure?” Kulanu MK Rachel Azaria asked.
The Yesh Atid chairman made uncharacteristically bold remarks against the prime minister, predicting that, despite Netanyahu's best efforts, police would eventually interrogate him.
Yesh Atid's strategy for Israel’s security is not only military; it is based on the idea that a Jewish and democratic state.
There are several iterations of the proposed Basic Law: The State of Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People, but all declare Israel to be the nation-state of the Jewish People.
“I can’t go into detail, because I gave evidence. But I don’t see any other option. We deserve answers,” the Yesh Atid head divulged on the state of the investigation known as 'Case 3000.'
Former prime minister Ehud Barak described the bill as “ugly” and warned against Israel becoming a country ruled by political appointments.
After Netanyahu said that he visited six continents and joked about visiting the seventh, Antarctica, having heard penguins are pro-Israel, Israeli MK member Gilon suggested PM focus on his own job.
By GIL HOFFMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Accusations flew as lawmakers entered a fiery debate during the Knesset plenum over disability stipends.
“We have the right to tell our government, if you are only preoccupied with yourselves, we can replace you with people who will be preoccupied with us.”
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid wrote on Facebook that the aim of the bill is to create a department within the state archives whose role will be to locate historical documents and artifacts.
Lapid intends to use the meeting to present his party's plans for Israel's future and to answer questions from the crowd.
MK Yair Lapid claims that Israel at this time does not have any major existential threats.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,JPOST.COM STAFF
Should elected officials be allowed to block people from their social media accounts?
Sa’ar, Lapid, Bennett and Gabbay about tied as best post-Netanyahu PM candidate – but Likud voters like Bennett best.
"Hezbollah and the PFLP are murderous terrorist organizations who can't be allowed to organize, recruit supporters and fundraise in Europe.”
"Israeli security is holy and it is endangered more than anything by those who childishly and irresponsibly use it as a platform for tweeting."
"We have seen decisions made haphazardly without taking into account strategic considerations and the needs of our partners in the Middle East."
After Gabbay won the Labor Party leadership primary 10 days ago, Yesh Atid dropped in the subsequent polls and Labor surpassed the party by far.
Zionist Union MK Merav Michaeli: Too bad vote not by secret ballot.
Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid is backing out of his criticism of the new leader of Labor party, Avi Gabbay.
“You cannot run in the oldest party in Israel and say you are the new and fresh thing,” Lapid said, in remarks that sounded uncharacteristically unrehearsed.
Judge hints at new developments in investigation that have not yet been made public.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The American-born Knesset member warns that Israel will lose significant support from the US over its recent decisions regarding the Kotel and conversion eligibility.
The haredim may be celebrating a victory, but Yesh Atid's Yair Lapid and his secularist agenda stand to gain from their aggression.
"I have met more convicts in my five years in politics than in my entire life before that," says Yesh Atid leader.
Israeli politicians across the political map boast of friendship with the French presidential candidate, expressing their support ahead of the second round of elections.
After Lapid spoke, there was a discussion during which ambassadors shared stories and experiences and reflected on the responsibility of the world to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive.
Lapid hosted as part of his personal initiative to strengthen both Israel's foreign relations and Holocaust remembrance.
Bad news for Netanyahu?
Yair Lapid's new project, titled "Nachshon Plan," will try to tackle the issue of corruption as well as boost law enforcement in the country.
By UDI SHAHAM
Since its creation in 2006, the UNHRC has been criticized by the US for its biased treatment of Israel, which it has condemned more than any other country.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Yair Lapid talks to the ‘Post’ about his vision for the country, his rise in the polls and how he plans to take down the prime minister
By YAAKOV KATZ
Lapid added that he believes that the next elections will happen this year.
Lapid, Bitan clash over their legislation to kick out families of terrorists.
What was undisputed among the panelists was that most prime ministers have underused the NSC and the security cabinet.
Behind Lapid was Bayit Yehudi chairman Naftali Bennett.
Zionist Union leader Herzog shrugs off faction’s drop to eight Knesset seats: "I will replace Netanyahu."
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog spoke at a cultural event Saturday, bashing the prime minister, and Yair Lapid.
By LAURA SIGAL
Lapid said that if his late Holocaust survivor father "could have heard that we were quiet at this moment, he would not have forgiven us.”
Yesh Atid calls on Netanyahu to tell Foreign Affairs Committee how he plans to handle "international crisis."
"Separating from the Palestinians is existential for Israel's future, and if I am in a position to do it, I will because I am a patriot," Lapid said.
Netanyahu has succeeded in delaying the comptroller's report which in turn has caused the comptroller to think hard about his conclusions.
There is no freedom of religion for Jews in Israel, says Lapid.
Yesh Atid faction chairman Ofer Shelah said he's happy with the results and Lapid will be the next prime minister.
“We feel strongly that together we can act effectively to facilitate a better society and community.”
By HANNAH BROWN
Yesh Atid leader says going over president’s head to Congress not a good idea
The Netherlands is the only European country that does not differentiate between purported political and military wings of Hezbollah.
Erdogan threatened to halt steps being taken toward normalization with Israel Tuesday if it does not end its support for an independent Kurdish state.
Readers of the Jerusalem Post have their say.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
One would bar officials with moral turpitude, one would handcuff the police.
By DOV LIPMAN
A new solution for new immigrant voters.
What can Netanyahu do to mitigate the impact of the probes on his ability to do his job?
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, together with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, is holding a conference at the Waldorf Astoria in advance of the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Was there a criminal offense? It shouldn’t matter. High standards should be the baseline for our country’s leadership.
Just as Jews can tell nasty jokes about Jews that, if repeated by a non-Jew, would be regarded as antisemitic, so Arabs can also write or say things about their own people that no one else can.