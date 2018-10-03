Yitzhak Rabin

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
As the new White House administration attempts to promote a resolution to the regional conflict, a non-governmental organization brings Israelis and Palestinians face to face to engage in dialogue.
By ADAM RASGON
The slain prime minister’s legacy swings from “Mr. Peace” to “Mr. Security,” depending on who you ask.
By ARIEL ZILBER
During the War of Independence, 4,922 volunteers from 59 countries joined Machal (the Hebrew acronym for volunteers from abroad), 123 of whom fell in the line of duty.
By TOM TUGEND
Limmud FSU founder located the birthplace of late prime minister's father, even though the Rabin family thought it impossible.
By ASHER WEILL
By JPOST.COM STAFF
A travers l’analyse des motivations de l’assassin d’Yitzhak Rabin, Israël a longtemps cherché à comprendre comment il avait pu engendrer un tel fils
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
Qui était réellement Yitzhak Rabin ? Ni un pacifiste, ni un idéaliste, ni même l’artisan des accords d’Oslo. Depuis 20 ans, Israël refuse de tirer les leçons du passé et réécrit l’histoire
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
20 ans après l’assassinat d’Itzhak Rabin, la société israélienne semble de moins en moins prête à accepter un Etat palestinien
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
Labor lawmakers blast Miki Zohar for equating so-called attempts to depose Netanyahu to the 1995 murder of then prime minister Rabin.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Intoxicated Israeli suspect found with two knives, wrote ‘Danke 600,000,000’
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,AVRAHAM GOLD
The photos of Rivlin are reminiscent of those that opponents of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin created in opposition to his peace talks with the Palestinians.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
"A defense team is being set up to prepare and submit a request for a retrial for Yigal Amir."
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,ARIK BENDER
Israel marks 22 years since the assassination of late premier Yitzhak Rabin in a mass rally.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Attempts to depoliticize a political assassination ring hollow, and the organizers are trying to walk a "non-partisan" tightrope while placating nobody.
"It is never too late to start a dialogue," Dalia Rabin, the late premier's daughter, said at the moving ceremony commemorating 22 years since Rabin's assassination.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Yuval Rabin warns of violent rhetoric like before his father’s assassination.
Meretz has pushed back against a speech by one former Ofra resident who accused the Left of some responsibility in the incitement ahead of Rabin's murder.
A British doctor dissects the 100-year quest for peace in the Middle East, from the Balfour Declaration through today.
By YAKIR FELDMAN
‘You cannot avoid the role religious people had in this murder,’ say petitioners.
By SARAH LEVI
Likud campaign manager, Nir Hefetz, said Netanyahu would never have approved using such a picture in an advertisement.
By GIL HOFFMAN
A new biography of Yitzhak Rabin paints an intimate profile of the leader and his struggles.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Herzog: PM didn’t mean for Rabin to be killed, but didn’t prevent it either; Gal-On: Netanyahu benefited from Rabin’s murder; Bennett: Left must stop blaming and trying to silence Right.
Protestors gather in Tel Aviv to condemn right-wing government.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The president clarified that he had not been on the balcony with now-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
If you’re wondering who Bitan is, where he came from and why is he making so many headlines, that’s understandable.
In an interview with radio station 103FM, Larisa Trembovler stated that what she regards as a political assassination is one intended to change the leadership.
Earlier on Saturday, coalition chairman MK David Bitan (Likud) caused controversy after stating that Rabin's death was not a "political murder."
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,LAURA SIGAL,LAHAV HARKOV
Israeli politicians on the political Left accused right-wing leaders of revising historical facts to downplay the tragedy of Rabin's murder 21 years ago.
"We need to remember the incitement that occurred, to look at what is happening today - and to fight against it."
By DANIEL ALTMAN
"My father was a great political leader, whose spirit still brings you all here after so many years."
By MAARIV ONLINE,JPOST.COM STAFF
Why are we so afraid of talking about the prime minister’s assassin’s views and what does this have to do with the Ashkenazi-Mizrahi tensions that still haunt us today?
Organizers announced Sunday that the event will not be held for the first time since Rabin was murdered 21 years ago after being unable to raise sufficient funds.
By JTA
Contemplating the reasons that made Barry Chamish’s conspiracy theory over Rabin’s assassination so widespread.
‘There was no conspiracy – there was just a single man who managed to get close to Rabin and kill him,’ says MK Shai
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The courage displayed by Rabin is testament more than anything else to his determination to follow the path we’d chosen as a nation and to fulfill our promises as the leaders of the Jewish people.
By SHAUL MOFAZ
Ariel is the chairman of Tkuma, the right-flank of Bayit Yehudi, and was a vocal opponent of the Oslo Accords signed when Rabin was premier.
Guests included French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog.
By RINA BASSIST
Martin Indyk claims Netanyahu criticized Yitzhak Rabin at the slain prime minister's funeral in 1995.
By HERB KEINON
"Surrounded by a small group of rather bemused villagers in this rural and isolated hamlet, a group of Rabin family and friends gathered together in the local community center."
"The voices of the majority who support peace and oppose violence are being drowned out by inflammatory rhetoric and shocking actions by extremists on all sides,” says UN chief.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
We were told the basics, that a Jewish student in his late 20s had killed the prime minister as he was leaving the square.
By RAINE MARCUS
Obama in video address: "A bullet can take a man's life but his spirit, his dream for peace will never die."
By JEREMY SHARON
Tens of thousands mark 20th anniversary of Rabin assassination in Tel Aviv.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
The film was broadcast just 24 hours before the keynote rally in memory of the slain premier at the Tel Aviv square that bears his name on Saturday.
"We have to learn to live together and to give space to everyone, it’s important for all citizens to come to the square and say ‘we don’t want violence and we want to fight for this state."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Tense times in Israeli society, before and after the Rabin assassination and now.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Assassin’s brother arrested for Facebook post targeting head of state.
By BEN HARTMAN
Artist who documented the historic trial through drawings recalls "the man who killed Rabin, laughing."
Brother of Yigal Amir writes post after Rivlin had said he would never pardon Rabin's assassin.
Some say Shin Bet, Shimon Peres responsible for assassination, others believe that former prime minister is still alive.
The politicians made reference to a right-wing demonstration in Jerusalem’s Zion Square against the Oslo II agreement in which Netanyahu spoke from a porch overlooking the square.
Groundbreaking journalist Bambi Sheleg, who died of cancer at 58, defied Israel’s social and ideological divisions and willed the country’s reinvention.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Instead of the peace process that Yitzhak Rabin led, 20 years after his death Israelis and Palestinians are enmeshed in a process of rejectionism.
By LESLIE SUSSER
We did not establish a Jewish state after 2,000 years of exile only to see it turn into a center of corruption.
By REUVEN HAMMER
Shimon Peres endured several defeats and disappointments in his lifetime, but generally preferred to come up with new ideas and look forward rather than brood over what was or what might have been.
Dan Ephron examines the context and aftermath of the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
"During Rabin’s tenure, Israeli society boasted its freedom of expression, and opposing sides freely expressed their opinions."
By URI SAVIR
A retrospective on the achievements and legacy of the prime minister.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
News round up from around the country.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
Democracy either works or it doesn’t.
By PAMELA PELED
The Last Day, by director Amos Gitai was set to take place on November 4 – the 20th anniversary of the assassination of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin.
PM speaks at memorial for slain predecessor, saying that, while Rabin yearned for peace, he understood the “unwillingness of a significant portion of the Palestinians” to make peace.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,DANIEL CLINTON
Readers of the Jerusalem Post have their say.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
I pray for several things. I pray for the well-being and health of my family and my friends. I also pray for Israel.
By NOAH GOLDSTEIN
In short, Rabin was right back in 1995 about Netanyahu’s hypocritical approach to fighting incitement and improving national unity.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The ever escalating cycle of hatred and anger between the various factions in Israeli society has become a debilitating disease that goes way beyond political tactics.
By PNINA PFEUFFER
Rabin’s assassination brought to the surface questions about Judaism, Jewish identity, faith and incitement.
By MAAYAN ARZI MLINARSKI
What makes Rabin’s memorial day unique and worthy of commemoration is not the Labor Party’s political agenda or Rabin’s own political convictions.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitzhak Rabin famously once said, “You don’t make peace with friends. You make it with unsavory enemies.”
America’s situation will not change before it finds a leader like Rabin.
Detesting Netanyahu is not a golden calf – it is a sincere sentiment.
Netanyahu and the rest of the Right should take the prime minister’s successes, build on them, and have the confidence to adapt their message to the public to one that provides hope.
By YAAKOV KATZ
The Jewish people had risen from the most catastrophic of experiences to establish an autonomous state that guarantees shelter and a home for all Jews.
By REBECCA BARDACH
Presenting the former PM retroactively as if his views had any similarity with those espoused by the NIF and its foreign bankrollers is an insult to his memory and to the public’s intelligence.
By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Recent incidents of hatred and violent acts “in the name of God” by religious Jews in Israel serve as a reminder of darker days in our history.
By ERAN BARUCH
We must remember and remind others what Rabin really stood for. Rabin was opposed to the idea of a Palestinian state.
By GIDEON SA’AR
"Like many other millennials, my first memories of Israel are during the second intifada."
By JONATHAN MÜHLRAD
The truth is that Rabin was last prime minister of Israel who did not support Palestinian statehood. He talked about “a Palestinian entity which is less than state.”
By JAN KAPUSNAK
It is right to mourn the old Israel Rabin personified. Its passing, like that of the man, is tragic.
By BENJAMIN KERSTEIN
Rabin’s true legacy is Israel’s struggle for secure and defensible borders and a unified Jerusalem, and great wariness of Palestinian statehood.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Readers respond to the latest Jerusalem Post articles.
The day will come when Rabin’s legacy will bring about what he believed in, advocated and paid for with his life; when and how? I ardently hope that day is not far off.
By ZOUHEIR BAHLOUL
The horrific days of the mass casualties in bus bombings of twenty years ago have not returned in full, but the apprehension has. And so has the heartbreak.
By DAVID BRINN
Rather than learn from his record, Israel has spent the past 20 years distorting his record.
Twenty years since his assassination, it is vital to recall that the prime minister was a human being.
By LIAT COLLINS
It’s now been 20 years since Rabin was murdered, and the hatred is still here among us. It is screaming from the endless Facebook posts and talkback comments.
By TZIPI LIVNI
Twenty years on, we have to ask ourselves how much and how well we’ve internalized what happened on November 4, 1995.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
"The collective achievements of the past 20 years pale in comparison to what he was able to achieve in his abbreviated three-year term."
By YUVAL RABIN
One of the most striking aspects of the Oslo era was the attitude of the media toward those who believed that allowing all Arafat terrorists to come to Israel could only end in disaster.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
News briefs from around the nation.
A round-up of news from around the nation.
Assassinated prime minister's son, Yuval Rabin, warns of Donald Trump's rhetoric against Hillary Clinton in USA Today op-ed.