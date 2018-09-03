abdul fattah al-sisi

03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Trump administration seeks to “reboot” America’s relationship with Egypt after former US President Barack Obama criticized Sisi for his path to power there.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Pence: My perception was that he [Sisi] was encouraged by that message
By REUTERS
Arab states condemned US President Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision last week, and vowed to press international bodies to take action against it.
Since President Donald Trump assumed office in the United States, Egyptian officials have met with American, Palestinian and Israeli officials to discuss the peace process.
By ADAM RASGON
Is the long-ignored Arab peace initiative making a comeback?
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Reports of the meeting were nowhere to be found on Al-Jazeera as of 10am Jerusalem time, eight hours after it happened and six hours after photos from the sit-down were released.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
PA President Mahmoud Abbas has made a number of moves in recent weeks to pressure Hamas to concede control of the West Bank.
Abbas and Sisi met on Monday for the first time in 10 months in what several Egyptian and Palestinian media outlets dubbed a “reconciliation meeting.”
Cairo had expected the anti-settlements UN Security Council resolution to be vetoed.
By JACOB WIRTSCHAFTER/THE MEDIA LINE
Many Israelis had hoped that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi would take ground-breaking steps toward normalization; It still has not happened.
By ZVI MAZEL
Sisi, who was in New York to address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, lauded Israel and Egypt's smooth coordination to ensure a peaceful situation in the Sinai Peninsula.
By YOSSI MELMAN
The gaps between Israel and the Sunni Arab states remain huge, but common interests could produce a positive dynamic.
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
"It’s an attempt to divert attention from the deteriorating domestic situation," analyst tells "Post."
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The motivation for the Egyptian president's appeal for peace may be fear that Abbas's moves could destabilize the region.
By JACKY HOUGI
“I don’t think anyone’s talking about a withdrawal,” said Navy Captain Jeff Davis.
Terrorists abscond after attack, IDF sweeping area for them.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,JPOST.COM STAFF
By NIV ELIS
By AARON KATSMAN
Zionist Union MK Manuel Trajtenberg added that the step, though laudable, was not sufficient to help Israel's poor.
"Preserving these areas is clearly in the public interest because they serve the Israeli public, significantly reduce air pollution and serve as the green lungs of the country."
By SHARON UDASIN
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,SHARON UDASIN
Islamist militants have claimed several attacks on Egypt's large Christian minority in recent years.
Hendler did work for a number of outlets including the Post.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
ADL urged Knesset members to “carefully consider the negative ramifications of the passage of this legislation.”
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Tiraillé entre les intérêts économiques et géostratégiques de son pays, le président Sissi se livre à un véritable exercice d’équilibriste
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Netanyahu to speak on third day of UN General Assembly debate.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Ban Ki-moon, Obama, Erdogan to speak as the United Nations opens the general debate of the 71st session of its General Assembly.
An EU official said the person was Najim Laachraoui.
Pence will also give a speech at the Knesset, visit the Western Wall and Yad Vashem, an official said.
Netanyahu also said that the ideas he had put forth at the UN about either changing or scrapping the Iranian deal are beginning to trickle down.
By HERB KEINON
The visuals – Netanyahu and Sisi sitting next to each other smiling, shaking hands – is what is important.
Egypt has become increasingly involved in efforts to stabilize the situation in Gaza and bring about a Fatah-Hamas reconciliation.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Trump, like Israel but unlike Obama, sees Iran as problem in Mideast, not solution.
The delegation brought with it a number of proposals based upon a framework peace initiative suggested by Sisi and the Arab world.
The most “social” party overall was Meretz, and Bayit Yehudi ranked lowest among parties.
By LAHAV HARKOV
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
“The framework we recommend is intended to guarantee there will be enough independence for the higher education system and that it will be disconnected from political upheaval."
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Yellow-and-blue cuts gap back to two points ahead of leader’s visit to Kfar Saba tonight.
By ALLON SINAI
By ORA BRAFMAN
Third-division side upsets Premier League foe thanks to stoppage-time winner; Beersheba also through.
Criticism of security institutions is considered off-limits in Egypt.
The security operation launched on Friday involves troops from the Egyptian air force, navy and army as well as the police and border guards.
The puzzling thing is why the regime did not want to put on even a show of a contest, to say nothing of a real competition that could have enhanced Sisi’s legitimacy.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Candidates challenging Sisi have described sweeping efforts to kill off their campaigns before they begin.
Mike Pence left Washington at the onset of a government shutdown and amid bipartisan calls from Capitol Hill on him to raise growing concern with Sisi over his government’s human rights record.
The latest extension was to allow security forces to "take (measures) necessary to confront the dangers and funding of terrorism and safeguard security in all parts of the country."
Sisi ordered armed forces to end the insurgency within three months after an attack on a mosque in North Sinai last month killed more than 300 people.
Sisi gives generals three months to cleanse the Sinai Peninsula of jihadist terrorists.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"My message to the Arab brothers: Dealing with Lebanon requires a lot of wisdom and rationalism, and the alternative to that is pushing it towards the fire," Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said.
Egypt-Israel security relations are at a high level amid threats from Sinai and Libya.
Violence against police in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula have increased since the 2013 ouster of Morsi.
Al-Jazeera, Huffington Post's Arabic website among 21 sites blocked for being affiliated with the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood or for being funded by Qatar.
“Drive out the terrorists. Drive out the extremists. Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities. Drive them out of your holy land and drive them out of this Earth.”
Trump expressed his wish to visit Egypt soon following a meeting with Egyptian President Sisi in Riyadh.
The trip will be the Egyptian president's first US state visit since being elected in 2014 as former US president Barack Obama had never extended an invitation.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Egyptian and US officials say the Trump administration will likely seek to lift or ease conditions imposed under Obama on the payment of $1.3 billion in US military aid a year.
The new bill gives the Egyptian government full control over non-government organizations.
By KATIE BEITER / THE MEDIA LINE
Some fear a repeat of the mass street protests that drove Sisi's two immediate predecessors from power.
By LIN NOUEIHED/REUTERS
Kerry’s Cairo visit, Sisi’s speech and attempts by Netanyahu to bring the Labor party into the coalition has fueled speculation that a behind-the scenes US-Egyptian initiative might be in the works.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Egyptian media has been in uproar since the government announced the signing of a maritime demarcation accord that puts two islands at the southern entrance to the Gulf of Aqaba in Saudi waters.
The Sisi administration in Egypt is struggling for survival in the face of growing socioeconomic hardship and mounting criticism of the would-be savior who failed to deliver.
By YORAM MEITAL
Sisi under attack on social media after long television speech.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, along with the Presidential Medal of Freedom award, for saving Egypt from a human rights catastrophe.
By MIKE EVANS
One day a public meeting between Israeli and Egyptian heads of state will be taken for granted.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why did Sisi go public with his close relationship to Netanyahu?
By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Resurrecting the peace process is not Topic A on Netanyahu’s mind right now.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Arafat is no longer around and neither is Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak, and Liberman too might not be the same old Liberman we know from yesteryear.
By GERSHON BASKIN
The question is which side will trump, will it be Mr. Avigdor or Dr. Liberman?
By ILAN EVYATAR
One who wants to kill Jews is a terrorist. One who fails at this mission is a would-be killer.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
By KENNETH COHEN
Foreigners unaffected by concerns of political correctness and “welcome euphoria” found it easier to point out the evident threat of increased anti-Semitism in Germany.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Something else won’t change if Trump is the GOP nominee: He’ll still be an arrogant bully, a liar, a misogynist and a hater with an ego that would overflow the Grand Canyon.
By RACHEL SHAUL
Ban should immediately leave the world stage to others who are infinitely more capable.
With the Jews cleaving to Torah and the Muslims to the Koran, there will come a day when Muslims in the Holy Land will tell the Jewish people what they yearn to hear: “Welcome home!”
By OMER SALEM
By MARK FELDMAN