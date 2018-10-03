03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"Life is winning again in America," the vice president told the hundreds of thousands of the March for Life attendees, who look to newly sworn-in President Trump as an outspoken opposer of abortions.
By REUTERS
Despite appointment of external investigator to review alleged abuse of Palestinian detainees, outside observers would likely say changes have fallen short.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
By NIV ELIS
Zionist Union MK Manuel Trajtenberg added that the step, though laudable, was not sufficient to help Israel's poor.
"Preserving these areas is clearly in the public interest because they serve the Israeli public, significantly reduce air pollution and serve as the green lungs of the country."
By SHARON UDASIN
By LEON HARRIS
By AARON KATSMAN
By PINCHAS LANDAU
In 2008, only 48,500 haredim were employed, but in 2014 this number rose to 101,000.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
Years of construction on the region’s light rail, slated to stretch from Petah Tikvah in the north to Bat Yam in the south, began Sunday night.
“We’re basically bringing startup nation to their doorstep.”
The Jerusalem Post Hebrew Bible gives you all the tools to read correctly and, in addition, you receive a free trial lesson.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The state representative posted an anti-abortion video in which Hitler was quoted.
By JOSH DELL
La loi israélienne sur l’IVG est révélatrice des contradictions du pays. Certains voudraient bouleverser le statu quo en vigueur sur cette question
By TALI KORD
Hebrew University scientists take part in international research project.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Inessa Lazaroff is oldest in Israel to undergo procedure immediately after suffering from stroke.
“You officers and soldiers are an example for pure and significant giving,” said MDA blood services director Prof. Eilat Shinar.
Health Ministry sources: Sector ‘refuses to cooperate’ to wipe it out.
By MICHAEL ORDMAN
Some 99% of women’s applications for abortions are approved,
and yet many feel there is a problem with the current process.
Why is that, and are things likely to change anytime soon?
Analysis: US-Israel on abortion – why has it played out so differently in the 2 countries? After landmark US ruling, an exploration of the Jewish state’s policies.
By ALLON SINAI
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Third-division side upsets Premier League foe thanks to stoppage-time winner; Beersheba also through.
"It is thrilling to see so much interest in Yesh Atid and enthusiasm for what we stand for building among the English-speaking population," said former MK Rabbi Dov Lipman.
After 15 years performing with Batsheva Dance Company, Adi Zlatin revisits her first role with the company this week.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
“Our message is simple: We are fighting for every student - and reducing the room for deliberation between four units and five units - and it is working,” Bennett says.
Sentenced for breach of public trust and fraud.
By HELEN KAYE
Local choreographer Idan Sharabi explores the eternal search for ‘home’ in his latest work ‘Interviews/Makom.’
By INBAL AHARONI
Motivated Maccabi Tel Aviv visits Gilboa/Galil, Rishon hosts Eilat, Herzliya at Nahariya
For this year’s Curtain Up Festival, artistic director Hillel Kogan has ‘picked works that demand of the audience to do more than sit in the dark’
Israel’s fashion elite pile into a giant hangar in north Tel Aviv for glimpse of country’s most successful retail chain’s new collection.
Local choreographer Daphna Horenczyk delves into the world of humor in her three-part evening at the Suzanne Dellal Center
Despite 2-1 defeat in Liberec, Northerners in optimistic mood following Abed’s 89th-minute strike.
The all-female Nehara Dance Group explores the relationship between writing, text and Judaism in "Draft."
One who wants to kill Jews is a terrorist. One who fails at this mission is a would-be killer.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Pluralism may be developing at Galatz. Political and cultural objectivity, it appears, is still to be achieved.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
By RACHEL SHAUL
Ban should immediately leave the world stage to others who are infinitely more capable.
A basic principle of good Jewish-Christian relations needs to be respectful acceptance of the others’ tradition and self-understanding.
By FAYDRA L. SHAPIRO
The price our society pays for this is high, among others it convinces too many youngsters that democracy as we know it is immoral and dishonest. Isn’t it about time that we learn the lesson?
By ISI LEIBLER
By ERIC R. MANDEL
When I read Gershon Baskin’s articles, I am always reminded of Pollyanna, a 1913 best selling novel by American author Eleanor H. Porter.
Until recently, all criticism of NGOs was prevented by the “halo effect” granted to groups that claim to promote moral values, but the Israeli debate is finally taking place.
By Gerald Steinberg
By FARHAD REZAEI
We’ve just recently finished celebrating Hanukka, the holiday that commemorates the Maccabees’ brave victory over the seemingly insurmountable forces of the Hellenized Syrians.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
By STEVEN H. RESNICOFF
By ZVI PELEG
Since Sisi came to power he has repeatedly promised to pull Egypt out of the stifling economic situation that has plagued the country for years.
By HADAS MAMAN
By JONATHAN ARNOLD
By DAVID NEWMAN
Under Power’s watch at the UN death and chaos is proliferating across the globe.
For MK Yair Lapid: Don’t wag your head when making a point. It makes you look even more arrogant than you are. – Lawrence Rifkin, Senior Editor, The Jerusalem Post.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Hillary Clinton appears exempt from the need to denounce defamation and demonization. She is held to different standards than those she demands of Donald Trump.
By SARAH HONIG
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
By DAN DIKER
"Such a leader will get Israel back on course, and make Israel great again."
By DOV LIPMAN
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
By RABBI WARREN GOLDSTEIN
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
By MARC ZELL
By JEFF KAYE
For Netanyahu, as for the three quarters of Israelis who support him, opposition to the deal is not the consequence of ill will toward Obama. This isn’t personal.
By NATHAN J. DIAMENT
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Too often there is a great deal of distance between German leaders’ words and deeds. This was clearly on display this week in Iran.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
By MIKE EVANS