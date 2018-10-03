03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The prominent US Jewish leaders' aim is to foster better ties between the UAE , US, American Jewish community and Israel.
By HERB KEINON
Revelation comes just days after news that Iranian government firm owns significant shares in ThyssenKrupp.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
By NIV ELIS
Just two weeks ago, the David Unit stopped and confiscated seven vehicles carrying smuggled waste.
By SHARON UDASIN
By AARON KATSMAN
By LEON HARRIS
The Foundation is providing Hillel a $750,000 grant.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The Breslov Hasid, who is called the “Sex Rabbi” in the Dutch media.
By JTA
Hebrew University scientists take part in international research project.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Inessa Lazaroff is oldest in Israel to undergo procedure immediately after suffering from stroke.
“The move to more sustainable products and the high cost of resuming production following a long strike makes [restarting the product line] uneconomical,” Israel Chemicals said.
By NIV ELIS,GLOBES
The products will be priced lower than the current going rate and will bring down dairy prices for all Israelis, Shufersal CEO Itzik Abercohen says.
By MICHAEL ORDMAN
Qatar faces possible further sanctions by Arab states that have severed ties with Doha over allegations of links to terrorism.
By REUTERS
Israel’s representatives were once more forced to compete in Abu Dhabi without any symbol of their country.
By ALLON SINAI
The organizers claimed that due to security reasons, the Israelis can’t have their flag on their judo uniform.
The officials also congratulated the Israeli team for their success.
By REBECCA MONTAG
The event has been overshadowed by a ban on Israeli judokas sporting their national flag.
This is the third medal the Israeli Judo team wins in Abu Dhabi despite unfavorable conditions
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Flicker won despite not having the comfort given to all other atheltes, to compete under his own country's flag.
While the athletes are allowed to compete, they may not display the Israeli flag on their uniforms, nor will they be identified as Israeli athletes.
The Israel team, numbering 12 athletes, was supposed to board a flight to Istanbul, Turkey, pick up its visas for Abu Dhabi before departing for its final destination.
The national anthem will also not be played, should an Israeli win a gold medal.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
By ORA BRAFMAN
On the schedule: Putin, Hollande and Abe, plus new PMs of Canada, Poland and Australia.
The International Renewable Energy Association, commonly referred to as IRENA, is an international group headquartered in Abu Dhabi.
While in the past Israel has had trade delegations in Qatar, Oman, Morocco and Tunisia, diplomatic mission will serve as Israel's first type of formal presence in the UAE.
Around 200 people were present during the protest, which passed without a serious security incident.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
By TAMARA UNGAR
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Sunset at the Tower of David Museum was the backdrop for Bezalel graduates’ annual fashion show.
By SARAH LEVI
Local dancers are flocking to Bat Yam to take advantage of the Kelim choreography center and school.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
According to Yad Vashem some 1.5 million Jews served in the various allied armies during the war.
By SAM SOKOL
MK notes that haredi community makes much less use of services provided by the ministry, the chief rabbinate and the local religious authorities than the national-religious and secular.
By JEREMY SHARON
Yellow-and-blue defeats Nazareth 3-0 while southerners score seven against Afula in record showing.
By BARRY DAVIS
An exciting European line-up is set to expand the festival’s horizons.
By HELEN KAYE
During his spirited romp through 13 countries, Adam Valen Levinson manages to celebrate Hanukka in Abu Dhabi.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
University of Haifa president Professor Ron Robin analyzes strengths and flaws of Israeli education, and maps out new directions.
By TALI KORD
A UAE Foreign Ministry official said Sheikh Abdullah had come to Abu Dhabi at his own request as a guest after the Qatari government placed restrictions on him.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
As a former international athlete I would find it inconceivable to compete without the flag of my county on my vest (“Blueand- white judokas barred from fighting for Israel,” October 17).
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
What is this world coming to? What else is lurking in the near-future of the West’s exhausted value systems?
By FRANCK SALAMEH
A basic principle of good Jewish-Christian relations needs to be respectful acceptance of the others’ tradition and self-understanding.
By FAYDRA L. SHAPIRO
Until recently, all criticism of NGOs was prevented by the “halo effect” granted to groups that claim to promote moral values, but the Israeli debate is finally taking place.
By Gerald Steinberg
By ZVI PELEG
On its face, this is excellent news for Israel, but lurking close behind is a dangerous potential for complacency.
By ABE SILBERSTEIN
It seems Muslim clarity regarding the site has been lost over the years.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
By YORAM SCHWEITZER
Under Power’s watch at the UN death and chaos is proliferating across the globe.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
By MICHAEL FREUND
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
By DAN DIKER
The Iran deal is a single issue that as important as it might be for all sides does not justify jeopardizing Jewish unity.
We are blessed with natural resources after all – gas, water, and wine!
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
By MARC ZELL
Clearly, acting unilaterally was foolish. Sharon’s contempt for the Palestinian Authority blinded him.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
How could it now possibly discover any violations with Iran being given time to hide them?
All along Hamas was gaining sympathy and support and looking ahead to the PR victory after the cease-fire.
By LIAT COLLINS
Israel has much to contribute to the world, if it is given the chance. Removing the threat of sanctions will do precisely that.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Is this what we voted for? Jobs for the boys and to hell with the principles?
By ALEXANDER ZVIELLI
There actually may have been progress in the secret negotiations, but both leaders refuse to make anything public for fear their hardline supporters would disapprove.
This political opportunist used his public positions to advance his career as a serial criminal, not as a trusted and responsible servant of the public.
By DAVID J. MARTIN
It can be assumed that a way will be found for the P5+1 to somehow have their cake and eat it too, at least partially.
By EPHRAIM ASCULAI,EMILY B. LANDAU
Israel’s core interests are being sacrificed for narrow political goals. Israel’s foreign policy will suffer as a result.
By SHAY RABINEAU
By RUTHIE BLUM
By SAWSAN ZAHER
Biden is hardly the first American in high places to condescendingly treat Israel like a suppliant subordinate even if out of avowed good intentions.
By SARAH HONIG
By TOBIAS PETERSSON
By LOUIS RENÉ BERES
By PAUL KAWIKA MARTIN
By UMUT UZER
The American people and the rest of the civilized world have a right to know exactly what role Saudi sheikhs played in the mass murder.
By JPOST.COM STAFF