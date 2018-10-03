adam sandler

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Professor: ‘There is a radical fringe promoting BDS that wants to manipulate the structures of professional associations in order to generate anti-Israel statements.’
By SAM SOKOL
Students call on UN's Ban to condemn attack that nearly killed an 11-year-old earlier this month.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Victims in moderate condition; security guard at market shoots terrorist.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The program varied each day, and on Friday it included an informal premier of Brinner’s performance piece at the entrance hall.
By ORA BRAFMAN
While it is true that equity markets around the world have been generally doing well, no other important market has come close to emulating the Chinese rampage.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
The club’s benefits will come through a series of collaborations.
By ILAN COHEN
The company has been signaling for some time that this is the preferred choice of its management, rather than a sale of the company.
By JOSEPH MORGENSTERN
Bank Hapoalim has put great emphasis on innovation.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Plan may not make a substantial dent in the housing market, a former chairman of the institute of real estate appraisers says.
By NIV ELIS
In October, Stern ripped Waters, a major proponent of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, or BDS, in a seven-minute rant.
By JTA
One thing that many students repeatedly stressed in the film is that most of the time on campus, everything is fine.
By MAYA SHWAYDER
By BEN G. FRANK
Those working to aid displaced Jews recount personal exoduses
President of the German-Israeli Parliamentary Friendship Group, calls for inquiry into the practice of the group.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Original periodical stopped printing day before Kristallnacht.
Britain’s newest party partners with member of "extremist" Polish group.
By JERRY LEWIS
bib
By REUTERS
In the past, cruise ships sailed all the way through the canal but lately, on 10- and-11-night Caribbean itineraries, partial transits have become increasingly popular.
"I will not tolerate this opposition from within," PM says.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
The movie got plenty of laughs at the press screening and the first reviews were good.
By ALLON SINAI
An exciting European line-up is set to expand the festival’s horizons.
By HELEN KAYE
Jaycee Carroll led Real with 18 points in 16 minutes.
This year’s Voice of Music Festival at Hagoshrim Hotel in the Upper Galilee is attuned to a wide range of tastes.
By BARRY DAVIS
IO general director Hanna Munitz says “there’s nothing more thrilling than to be part of a new Israeli creation."
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The President met with diplomats serving in the US and Canada at a meeting at his residence.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Dr. Gabriel Sivan, described Martin Gilbert as a devoted Zionist who in addition to his home in Britain, maintained a home in Jerusalem.
More than 100 Auschwitz survivors from at least 19 countries, each of them accompanied by a child or grandchild, will join WJC President Ronald Lauder at Auschwitz next week.
BEFORE HIS meeting with the Japanese prime minister, Rivlin met with some 30 of his nearest neighbors.
Hapoel Tel Aviv will enter its new arena at the former site of the drive-in when it hosts Jerusalem.
Holon no rival for Mac TA, Ness Ziona and Nahariya claim crucial tight wins at home.
Jerusalem has lost its way in recent weeks and currently finds itself just three points above the bottom two and the relegation zone.
Program to be paid for out of added monthly cost on arnona for every city municipal tax payer; joins programs in 55 other cities.
By BEN HARTMAN
CSKA leads Group B with a 6-0 record, winning by an average margin of 14.7 points per game.
Volgograd sends Hapoel to 1-6 in Eurocup, progression to next stage looks more unlikely by the game.
Israeli musicians, international festival curators, agents and label heads mingling and making music for four days – it must be Tune in Tel Aviv.
By LIOR PHILLIPS
Rishon improved to 6-1 last week with a 76-65 victory over Ironi Nahariya, its best record to begin a campaign since going 9-0 in 1994/95.
“That’s what people in Australia do in response to a major human tragedy” he told The Post.
Yellow-and-blue still trails undefeated Jerusalem, Rishon in standings ; Holon handles Haifa.
Netanyahu is expected to win the primary easily. Thus far, only MK Moshe Feiglin announced that he intends to run against the prime minister.
By LAHAV HARKOV
One would think that The Wall Street Journal would be aware of the fact that Jerusalem is Israel’s seat of government.
As a result of the conflict the condition of a teenage girl who underwent a kidney transplant has deteriorated.
The movie, directed by Asaf Korman, tells the story of a young woman caring for her severely disabled sister.
By HANNAH BROWN
Swiss, American duo developing cheap and efficient processes based on solar cells receive $1 m. prize from PM.
By SHARON UDASIN
The ICA on Wednesday launched October as World Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Tel Aviv-based producer goes viral again with the sampling sensation ‘Give It Up.’
By EITAN AROM
Despite its name, the exhibition of works by Belgian artist Michaël Borremans is quite mysterious.
By GRAHAM LAWSON
Former creative collaborators and modern day stars to pay musical tribute to Arik Einstein, the godfather of Israeli music.
Despite having endured many trials and tribulations, Zimbabwe-born singer and instrumentalist
Stella Chiweshe has never lost faith in the healing power of music.
Israel's natural gas
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
A missile hit
In New York, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon warned against purely focusing on the military dimensions of the conflict.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The actor attended the Chabad street festival to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
By AMY SPIRO
By JPOST EDITORIAL
By MOHAMMED RUZGAR
Biden is hardly the first American in high places to condescendingly treat Israel like a suppliant subordinate even if out of avowed good intentions.
By SARAH HONIG
The failure of board members to intervene and exercise their fiduciary responsibilities is mind-boggling.
By ISI LEIBLER
The right to parenthood should be self-evident, regardless of one’s sexual orientation.
By JPost Editorial
With all this, it might well be necessary for Israel to strike.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Everyone lives in fear of Islamic theology, which won’t allow other religions freedom of worship.
It’s ardor for Islam and sympathy for Islamic ambitions of global leadership, not just distaste for American overreach, that apparently fuels Obama’s secretive dash towards a deal with Iran.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
His connections to both the great and the common man or woman (nobody was really common in his opinion) were vast.
By HERB KROSNEY
Any serious proposal for government reform must address Israel’s glaring democratic deficit at the district level.
By ELIE KIRSHENBAUM
The local anti-Semitic incidents largely began to manifest after the year 2000, almost immediately after the beginning of the second intifada.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Shogeg is an act committed intentionally, the consequence of which is unintended.
Most revocations are done under the radar of the Israeli public.
By SUSAN WEISS
Is the world a big enough place for globalization, radicalism and fascism to coexist peacefully?
By ARON BLESCH
Israel desperately needs a new leader.
By JEFF BARAK
Not only I, but my children as well, have a deep affection for Morocco – despite their having been born in Jerusalem and not knowing a word of Arabic.
By MEIR BUZAGLO
Of course, it is difficult to turn down a prospective funder.
By STEPHEN G. DONSHIK
Comprehensively advancing rule of law, joining the fight against Ebola and hosting APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
By GAO YANPING
In his obsession with Jewish world domination there are things that Carr omits.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
The prospect of an Iran with nuclear-weapons breakout capacity would be an ominous and ever-present danger for the US, Europe, our Middle East allies and the world.
By KENNETH BANDLER
This is a typical convoluted inversion of the self-evident truth that the PA is part and parcel of global jihad.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Abbas continues to incite to violence and hate and his Fatah party still calls for the destruction of the Jewish state.
These are the people the MPs declared have a “right” to a state.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
We should recall that it was not for marital unfaithfulness that Clinton was criticized, impeached and tried. It was for lying about it under oath, a violation of US (and Jewish) law.
Netanyahu's anxiety is all too well-founded, as the US is signaling that it wants to reach a deal with Iran over its nuclear program.
Those not affected by budget cuts are members of Knesset and their staffs.
On this Rosh Hashana, let us trumpet the message of the shofar, keep it simple and “just do it.”
By KALMAN SAMUELS
The continued denial of the Palestinians’ rights for freedom and independence will draw those radical extreme and violent ideas and movements into Palestine and Jordan.
By GERSHON BASKIN
The UNHRC is occupied territory. It is controlled by corrupt third world regimes who abuse its platform to promote their self-serving and hypocritical agendas.
By HARRIS ZVI GREEN
Unfortunately, Abbas reportedly rejected the proposal outright.
We at the ZDVO embrace all of the casualties and hope for their speedy recovery. We are here for them.
By HAIM BAR
There is now widespread recognition that it would be the height of recklessness for Israel to surrender land in the strategic hills of Judea and Samaria.
By DANI DAYAN
Gerbi couldn't contain her French rival suffering an ippon after just one-and-a-half minutes.
Israel lost to Bulgaria Wednesday but it already booked its 12th consecutive appearance in the European Championships.
Adam Sandler's Netflix original film 'Sandy Wexler' portrays a totally different relationship between Jewish manager and black performer.
O Sunday he’ll be back in harness for the Jerusalem Conference on Education.