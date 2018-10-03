adli mansour

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Other parliaments are expected to take up the measure in the near future.
By HERB KEINON
Victims in moderate condition; security guard at market shoots terrorist.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
"There is a joint interest by Israel and Jordan to keep the area stable," IDF officer says.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Yehoram Gaon leads the judges panel at Festiladino.
By BARRY DAVIS
A guest at this year’s Jerusalem Film Festival, the Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright speaks to the ‘Post’ on his love of Israel, learning Hebrew and eating pizza in Safed.
By HANNAH BROWN
The video, “Home”, originally performed by Phillip Phillips, features hip hop artist and YouTube sensation Eppic.
By AVIVA LOEB
Bank Hapoalim has put great emphasis on innovation.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Court calls hearing on Thursday to hear both sides, to decide on the legality of strike.
By NIV ELIS
Histadrut chairman Avi Nissankoren called for raising the minimum wage from NIS 4,300 a month (about NIS 24 an hour) to NIS 5,300 (about NIS 30 an hour).
While brokers on these accounts have fought tooth and nail to keep their clients, the compliance departments have won out, and this is their solution.
By AARON KATSMAN
By BEN G. FRANK
“In the last few months, MKs have attacked the US administration unjustifiably,” Ronen Hoffman says.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
The famed Field Museum in Chicago has sent its biomechanics exhibition to Jerusalem’s Bloomfield Science Museum.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
How the Peres-Rivlin shift marks a societal change from a focus on war and peace to internal affairs.
Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem tried to predict a different evolutionary process and follow it in real time
bib
By REUTERS
This year’s Voice of Music Festival at Hagoshrim Hotel in the Upper Galilee is attuned to a wide range of tastes.
More than 100 Auschwitz survivors from at least 19 countries, each of them accompanied by a child or grandchild, will join WJC President Ronald Lauder at Auschwitz next week.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Currently, the surgery is provided by the health funds only for diabetics who are morbidly obese.
I sat down recently with eBay Israel Marketplace head of Business Development Elad Goldenberg to discuss eBay activity in the country.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
No one can say there is no variety in the life of a president.
Holon no rival for Mac TA, Ness Ziona and Nahariya claim crucial tight wins at home.
By ALLON SINAI
Coach Danny Franco insisted that the club still believes it can reach the Euroleague.
Even a doctor who is very knowledgeable will find it difficult to detect health fraud when a patient presents false symptoms.
Drugstores to test blood pressure, weight; Ministry starts campaign to take medicine properly.
Herzliya no rival for yellow-and-blue in rare Nokia win ahead of crucial clash with Berlin.
A baroness of the dynasty was in Israel this week to receive honorary citizenship from Rishon Lezion Mayor Dov Tzur.
Rishon improved to 6-1 last week with a 76-65 victory over Ironi Nahariya, its best record to begin a campaign since going 9-0 in 1994/95.
Yishai: Place security personnel at synagogues.
By JEREMY SHARON
According to army numbers on draft-dodging, it will apply to 5,000 people per year.
By LAHAV HARKOV
After going just 1-4 in first round of Eurocup group games, Reds face Banvit eyeing top-4 finish.
Sakhnin’s recognition of Bishara created an uproar and was criticized by several Members of Knesset.
Maccabi beat Limoges of France 92-76 in its regular-season opener last week and improved to 3-0 in the BSL with Monday’s 80-72 win at Hapoel Eilat.
The directors were given unprecedented approval by the IDF to follow the five soldiers from high school through army training.
New CEO says on Sunday that he is impressed by Goldhar’s vision for Maccabi.
According to MK Yogev, the salaries of local security officers are in danger of being cut, which will leave border towns exposed to threats.
Israel's natural gas
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
See the transliterated version of the song in this month's issue of Jerusalem Post - IVRIT.
New performance: The Israel Festival
Butterfly Migration
“I look up to the heavens and I read with you ‘Hear O Israel, the Lord our God, the Lord is one,” Col. Ofer Winter wrote.
Doctors say deaths were due to suffocation; witness says some of the fans were killed in a stampede after the police fired teargas.
Pope Francis begins three-day trip to Turkey.
The leader of the Western-backed opposition Syrian National Coalition, Ahmad Jarba, is in Washington seeking more advanced weapons.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Fisher was arrested two weeks ago for being a middle man in bribery schemes between top police officials and clients of his under investigation.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The presidential candidate was swamped by former comrades in arms and people vied to be photographed with him.
Israel and its defenders should be publicly calling out those Western governments which fund these NGOs.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
Unequal, selective enforcement of laws and codes makes us bullies, hypocrites and demagogues.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The local anti-Semitic incidents largely began to manifest after the year 2000, almost immediately after the beginning of the second intifada.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Most revocations are done under the radar of the Israeli public.
By SUSAN WEISS
Is the world a big enough place for globalization, radicalism and fascism to coexist peacefully?
By ARON BLESCH
Even Internet radio broadcasters need a source of income, which invariably is advertising.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
The campaign to delegitimize Israel and deny Jewish ties to Jerusalem only strengthens the case for the Israeli Right’s opposition to Palestinian statehood.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
The prospect of an Iran with nuclear-weapons breakout capacity would be an ominous and ever-present danger for the US, Europe, our Middle East allies and the world.
By KENNETH BANDLER
As long as we resolve many of our conflicts through warfare, we must never forget those who sacrificed their lives for the greater good.
By DAVID NEWMAN
This is taking place at a time when much of the world regards Israel as they did Czechoslovakia in the 1930s.
By ISI LEIBLER
Kerry will again be raising the profile and influence of nations and organizations that are historically biased against Israel. And he still is not learning from his mistakes.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
Abbas continues to incite to violence and hate and his Fatah party still calls for the destruction of the Jewish state.
There was a wonderful excitement as these Christians interacted with Israelis this week.
By DAVID PARSONS
This same snake, which represents evil, tempted Eve into tasting the fruit of the Tree of Knowledge.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Netanyahu's anxiety is all too well-founded, as the US is signaling that it wants to reach a deal with Iran over its nuclear program.
Three steps to a life of hope.
By AVI WEISS
It is that spirit of faith and optimism that drives The Shabbat Project as it becomes an international movement.
By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Across the Middle East, Kurds are one of the most secular ethnic groups, and Syrian Kurds are no exception.
By SIRWAN KAJJO
Germans are going to great lengths to educate themselves about their Nazi era past and learn from it.
By NATALIE ROSENFELT
History is not obliged to repeat itself, but it will do so unless we make sure that words based on remembering the past have actual significance by acting in accord with them.
By SABA FARZAN, JAN SCHULZ AND ANDREAS WINTER
ISIS’s rule over the territory which connects western Iraq with northern and eastern Syria has turned it into a safe haven which could be used as a base for advancing subversive operations and spreading terrorism.
By YORAM SCHWEITZER
It is important that a message be sent that Hamas is not a role model for Palestinians.
By JPost Editorial
Where did the twisted idea of letting Qatar mediate a truce ever come from?
By GILAD SHARON
So regardless of how Operation Protective Edge plays out in the coming days or weeks, by now it should be obvious that a continued IDF presence on the ground is the only way to ensure peace and tranquility.
By MICHAEL FREUND
I hadn’t expected to end my official childhood getting assaulted by terror supporters outside the White House.
By MATTHEW FOLDI
Next, America will pressure Israel to open trade and sea routes in the name of humanitarianism and insist the PA be present at the crossings.
Cynical agitators are not interested in protecting innocent civilians. They will exploit any pretext to fan the flames of discord to serve their ends.
Israel has a choice to make for its own interests: either strengthen Fatah through a diplomatic agreement, or try to weaken Hamas through war.
By URI SAVIR
Especially in this difficult hour, it is a time to run to Israel rather than from Israel.
Prime Minister Netanyahu, now has the opportunity to take his place alongside of Yitzhak Rabin and Menachem Begin.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
Seems there was no problem flying US Secretary of State John Kerry into and out of Ben-Gurion Airport. Perhaps he should have traveled via Jordan or Egypt.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
In most such cases, the US does not even acknowledge its responsibility for its own lethal drone attacks, let alone issue an apology.
Crises bring the opportunists out of the woodwork to plead for your money to “help the victims,” but you may be the victim and they’re the ones being helped.
One old reality that the parents of Naftali, Gilad and Eyal are not permitted to forget is that whenever Peres and his ilk express their dreams of peace, the rest of us in Israel should grab our children and run for cover.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Attempts to rewrite history are ubiquitous, but here arguably the most important opera house in the world is participating in this anti-Semitic distortion.
By ELI POLLAK,YISRAEL MEDAD
G.K. Chesterton once wrote, “The ideal was out of date almost from the first day; that is why it is eternal; for whatever is dated is doomed.”
By JONATHAN YUDELMAN
I wish the families of the missing teens that their faith in God will serve them well, or console them if worse comes to worst.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
In these days of the World Cup I am reminded of a football match that I organized in the Rome Olympic stadium in the year 2000, under the auspices of Shimon Peres and Yasser Arafat.
I hope that all English speakers in Israel will join me in helping IBA News employees keep the jobs they do so well.
Israeli governments should adopt the strategic thinking of the employment of Arabs in general, and Arab women in particular.
By ISLAM HAJ YAHYA
Apart from the exaggeration – these fine columnists are rightwing but not extreme in their views.
We are family, and we have the Lone Soldier Center of Jerusalem to thank for that.
By YONI LEIBOWITZ
I repeat Kerry’s exact words and believe in every single one of them: “A unitary state winds up either being an apartheid state with second-class citizens – or it ends up being a state that destroys the capacity of Israel to be a Jewish state.”
By GERSHON BASKIN
Policy makers still turn a blind eye to "price tag" activists and legislators have followed suit.
By GADI ZOHARI
The Amtrak brochures claim that “on board the Auto Train, you’ll enjoy a stress-free journey by rail, skipping the traffic congestion of [Highway] I-95,” and in this they are correct.
O Sunday he’ll be back in harness for the Jerusalem Conference on Education.