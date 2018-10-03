administrative detention

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Kayed, a member of the PFLP, was arrested in 2002 and placed on administrative detention in June after serving a sentence of more than 14 years.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Palestinian Muhammad al-Qiq is in his 84th day of a hunger strike to be free of administrative detention.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
PA prisoners minister: Cairo is involved in talks with Palestinians, Israel; solidarity rallies to be held in three Israeli cities.
UN secretary-general expresses concern for Palestinian hunger strikers, urging a resolution "without delay."
Hamas leader al-Haya says group will ready army if any of the 1500 hunger-striking prisoners in Israeli jails dies.
UN’s special rapporteur says Israel’s use of administrative detention "flies in the face of int'l fair trial standards.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The 2 also discussed tactical strategy to emphasize hunger strike, prisoner issues on PR, diplomatic fronts.
Doctors who have treated Khader Adnan say he is on the verge of death and it is unclear how long he can keep up the strike.
By BEN HARTMAN
Randa Adnan tells the 'Post' her imprisoned husband, on the 64th day of a hunger strike, is in high spirits but his life is in danger.
By NIDA TUMA
Former IDF advocate-general Mandelblit discusses controversial issue of administrative detention with the ‘Post.’
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Raz Nizri: State could appoint special defender for detainees.
There have been many European delegations that have visited the facility on matters of prisoners' rights, but this was the first time that an official had come to learn from its work methods.
As France is faced with new terror threats, a top counter-terror expert and opposition MP from the country is lobbying for Israeli-style administrative detention.
2,300 Hamas, Islamic Jihad, PFLP, DFLP, prisoners return meals, demand end to Israel's administrative detention.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Hamas, Islamic Jihad, PFLP, DFLP, prisoners demanding end to Israel's administrative detention; Fatah prisoners yet to join strike.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Dual Egyptian-Israeli citizen never appeared before a judge, assigned an attorney during Mubarak's rule, says report.
By RON FRIEDMAN
Dual Egyptian-Israeli citizen never appeared before a judge or was assigned an attorney, says report on Egypt's security forces.
NGO charges Israel with "human rights violations" over administrative detention; demands investigations, compensation.
By HERB KEINON AND YONI DAYAN
By YONI DAYAN
Mahmoud Masalani "poses threat to regional security and public," High court finds.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Khader Adnan agrees to end hunger strike in light of a deal struck between the state and his lawyers.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK AND BEN HARTMAN
Announcement comes after state says it won't renew Adnan's administrative detention on April 17 if no new evidence presented.
By BEN HARTMAN AND JOANNA PARASZCZUK
"An administrative detention order deprives a person of his basic rights," Libby Kahane argues.
By LIBBY KAHANE
A good place to start would be ending the possibility of extending administrative detention orders; one period of detention is bad enough.
By JESSICA MONTELL