03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Both Israeli and Palestinian leaders alike have been trying to win the hearts of African nations for decades, with varying results.
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
Abbas also urged African states not to establish diplomatic offices in Jerusalem.
By ADAM RASGON
Leader of host country Togo reportedly tells Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas: I’ll run my affairs as I see fit.
By HERB KEINON
By REUTERS
What helped kick start the process was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia in June 2016
By MAX SCHINDLER
"May he protect children who suffer from conflicts in which they have no part, but which rob them of their childhood and at times of life itself."
Beny Steinmetz, also a political operative, lashed out at the "authoritarian" Israeli government in court on Monday.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,UDI SHAHAM
Despite heavy military presence in Harare, life is continuing as normal.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
The few remaining Jews in Tunisia continue to gather each year at the beautiful El Ghriba Synagogue for holiday prayers.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
About 70 delegates from countries including Nigeria, Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Tanzania and Kenya took part in the four-day event.
The conference at the 16th arrondissement’s city hall on Thursday celebrated Israel’s 60 years of international cooperation.
By RINA BASSIST
Ils se revendiquent les descendants des Israélites bibliques. Qui sont ces Hébreux noirs de Dimona ?
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The new annual prize will be awarded to scientists who address development issues in Africa.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Learn about some of the historic agreements and collaborations between the United States and the Jewish State.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A new venture claims to bring "the ingenuity of Israel" to "an untapped, yet critical market in Africa."
By SHARON UDASIN
The first city in the region is slated to have a pilot innovation hub up and running by the end of the year.
How a Jerusalem couple led a Passover Seder on the east African island.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
Activists have long campaigned for FGM to be outlawed in Liberia, a country of about 4.6 million people, where around half of women have undergone the procedure.
Trump denied on Friday using such derogatory language, but the damage had already been done.
Deputy ambassador to S. Africa lead a course in drip irrigation and crop management with Israeli experts
A long-planned summit in Togo last September that was expected to draw the leaders of between 20 to 25 African states to meet with Netanyahu was cancelled at the last minute.
The leader of Zimbabwe's war veterans said on Sunday plans to impeach President Robert Mugabe would go ahead as scheduled.
"I've been waiting all my life for this day. Free at last. We are free at last."
Fleet setting sail Wednesday to plant army compound in Djibouti, move raising concerns among rivals.
If one country sees another country embracing Israel, it is more likely to do so itself.
"Don't sell me to Rwanda."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Israeli cancer survivor climbs Mount Kilimanjaro.
By SARAH LEVI
Will these dry bones live?
The move comes even as Netanyahu has talked of opening new offices, especially in Africa.
The medical center said Israel was the first country to send a medical team to Zambia.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
The Power Africa project could revitalize ties between sub-Saharan countries and the Jewish state, recalling the heyday of strong ties during the mid-20th century.
The visit comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Kenya this week, his third to Africa in the past year and a half.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Netanyahu will travel to Kenya to participate in the inauguration ceremony for President Uhuru Kenyatta.
During Johannesburg panel, experts warn effort will be counterproductive to tourism, hi-tech, peace talks.
Israel's ambassador in Pretoria, South Africa, is in constant communication with the community.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
"It was terrifying fear; for the first time in my life I felt fear, and the power of the lioness," Meshi said.
By MAAYAN HARONI / MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Israeli ministers have been unable to meet with their South African counterparts due to tensions over what the ruling party has deemed “the occupation of Palestine.”
The landmark summit that was some two years in the making and that was to begin next Tuesday was canceled last month, with the Foreign Ministry citing political instability in the host country.
The process, from the beginning, was deeply enjoyable for the choreographer and his cast.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Foreign Ministry director general Yuval Rotem: We are committed to this process.
The story behind the story of the Africa-Israel Summit stretches back to Theodor Herzl via Golda Meir to Avigdor Liberman.
By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Many Arab countries called for the summit to be cancelled, and now Israel's Foreign Ministry is saying that the event has been "postponed" without providing an alternative date.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The first-ever Knesset delegation to South Africa met with a number of politicians as well as local Jewish community leaders.
Organizers of planned parley in Togo have not received formal word of South African boycott.
Prime Minister Netanyahu said the latest move was "very important" for his policy of prioritizing relations with Africa.
The CEO of the African Refugee Development Center compared the treatment of African asylum-seekers in Israel to Jews who have been mistreated for millennia in the Diaspora.
Within 24 hours of of hearing from the country’s national security adviser that Sierra Leone needed food for survivors, Israel had sent supplies expected to provide nourishment for three days.
Mudslides have killed more then 300 people in Sierra Leone, Israel will extend immediate humanitarian aid.
By HERB KEINON,REUTERS
Diplomats said they believe that Fonesca’s about-face is the result of pressure placed on the country by Arabs who are ardently opposed to the inroads Israel was making in Africa.
Some envoys reestablish as others reinforce diplomatic relations.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Israeli nonprofit ‘Innovation: Africa’ is working on the ground in 147 African villages.
By KAYLA STEINBERG
By talking about Africa, not investigations, Netanyahu steered conversation away from his legal troubles.
Cape Verde generally has voted against Israel at the UN, though at times it has abstained or absented itself from votes on Israel-related issues.
Kagame’s relationship with Israel extends back to 1994, when he was instrumental in putting an end to the genocide there that killed an estimated one million people.
PM and president invoke memory of Holocaust, Rwandan genocide against the Tutsi as part of the two nations mutual understanding of tragic legacy.
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has in recent years been a key ally for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his attempts to build closer ties with Africa.
Pacific island nation strong supporter of Israel at UN.
Netanyahu held a series of meetings recently with African leaders.
Netanyahu met with ten African leader one after the next until his plane left Liberia at 8 PM Sunday, meeting each for about 30 minutes.
It is no small feat for Netanyahu to be warmly received and address an organization of 15 African states, many of them with very large Muslim populations.
Netanyahu and Sall met on the sidelines of the Economic Community of Western African States (ECOWAS.
Netanyahu, however, made it clear that Israel would want something back in return.
The ministers received the surprising news hours before they were set to fly to Liberia.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Fists flew for a few seconds in the hallway of a Liberian hotel.
Netanyahu told reporters on his plane that the purpose of the visit was to strengthen Israel's rapidly growing ties with Africa.
Ethiopian PM will meet in Jerusalem with Netanyahu soon after summit.
Rivlin said that Israel was always ready to assist in the development of African states, but that African states should be supportive of Israel in international forums like the UN in return.
Thanks to technology and social media, we really are able to keep in touch with good friends on Skype, Facetime and, yes, even Facebook. But nothing beats a cup of coffee and a good chat in person.
By BENITA LEVIN
A public health program in Jerusalem continues to attract African students.
By SUSAN GOODMAN
A Zimbabwean Jew, I grew up in a bubble within a bubble – a member of the tightly knit Jewish community within the larger white community.
By DAVE BLOOM
How will the new ANC leader’s election affect South African Jewry and ties with the Jewish state?
Africa is a continent of immeasurable mineral wealth, an unparalleled abundance of wildlife gracing majestic natural landscapes and populated by a proud, diverse and passionate people.
By MARK HYMAN
"One woman was thrown from the balcony of a two-story building by her employer after she accidentally burnt her boss's shirt whilst ironing."
The Department of Justice on Thursday confirmed that two American citizens were arrested in June for planning attacks in the US for Hezbollah.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The “We Are the World” singers declared that “love is all we need.” The world must go way beyond loving one another and donating.
By DOV LIPMAN
Up and about in Zambia.
By DAVID ZETLER
the United States has focused on eliminating ISIS and other terrorist organizations to the exclusion of much more significant state-actor threats.
By IRINA TSUKERMAN
The South African government must now give serious consideration to whether or not to implement the ANC’s resolution.
By ROWAN POLOVIN
“Africa is the wealthiest continent, but the poorest and least developed.”
By NIMI PRINCEWELL
After decades of cold relations, Israel has returned to Africa and both have gained.
By AVRAHAM NEGUISE
Maintaining the myth of Israel’s isolation is a critical component of this strategy, which aims to compel the government to make concessions at home to win greater sympathy abroad.
By MICHAEL FREUND
With Mugabe gone, the child in me wonders whether the Balancing Rocks have done their job and will slowly begin to tumble over in relief.
By R. K. MAYER
Imagine if children throughout Israel spent the year leading up to their bar and bat mitzvas raising funds to bring electricity and water to children in Africa.
Since Israel had no formal mechanisms for receiving non-Jewish refugees, African seekers crossed the Sinai desert from Egypt and entered Israel illegally.
By SHELDON GELLAR
In July 2016, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became the first sitting Israeli prime minister since 1987 to visit East Africa when he traveled to Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Ethiopia.
By KENNETH BANDLER
The combination of Israeli innovation/conceptual abilities and India’s “collective effort, inclusive growth” approach can provide the right direction to sustainable development efforts in Africa.
By DEVSENA MISHRA
Israel, for many African countries, is an easier model than far-off European or Asian countries.
By ARTHUR LENK
Over the past few years Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has placed unprecedented and extraordinary focus on improving Israel’s relations with African countries.
By GABRIEL ROSENBERG
God endowed Israel with its specific responsibility to shine as a light unto the nations. It is time perhaps for Israel to turn on the lights in Africa.
By MARCEL PRUWER
The consequences of not dedicating the resources needed to avert these disasters and address their root causes could affect us all.
By DOMINIK STILLHART
Netanyahu’s trip to Liberia is a step toward repairing ties with Africa.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
We Ethiopians do not see our nation merely as a birthplace, or even as just an ancestral land; to us, Ethiopia plays a powerful psychological role, and we call it “Mother.”
By SHMUEL LEGESSE
The genocidal campaign against Darfur was only part of the crimes of the Bashir regime after Omar al-Bashir took power through a military coup in 1989.