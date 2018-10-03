amnesty international

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"Amnesty’s 2017 report is rife with distortions and maintains the group’s longstanding anti-Israel bias," NGO Monitor said.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
On August 4, an Israeli court charged El-Halabi with funneling money to the Izzadin Kassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing.
By ADAM RASGON
Rights group says IDF investigations ‘lack independence and impartiality’
By JOSH SOLOMON
Amnesty statement came one day after one of the bloodiest days in recent memory.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Human right's organization criticizes New Zealand's call for the Palestinian Authority to pause efforts to bring Israel to trial at the Hague, as part of draft UNSC resolution.
Group says IDF action after Goldin abduction may be "crimes against humanity."
By HERB KEINON
Attacks on Israeli civilians "did not justify IDF’s violations."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
It’s high time that we who embrace the same values that Israel holds near and dear take a stand for what is fair and right.
By EARL COX
The chairman of the Jewish Leadership Council said “It is disgraceful that a Jewish charity is barred from the offices of Amnesty International UK.”
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Signatories on joint appeal, including Amnesty Int'l, WHO, claim blockade is violation of international law.
By REUTERS
In annual report, rights group accuses Israel of committing abuses against Palestinians, breaching int'l law.
Rights group fears Khader Adnan could die after more than 50 days on hunger strike, calls on Israel to promptly grant trial.
By BEN HARTMAN
NGOs claim “Israeli authorities have stepped up unlawful demolitions in the West Bank including east Jerusalem over the past year."
Gerald Steinberg, NGO Monitor president, says Amnesty International ‘makes a complete mockery of international law.’
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
As Schalits marks 5 years since Gilad's kidnapping, Netanyahu announces that Israel has accepted a German-brokered prisoner exchange deal to free captured soldier; Free Schalit campaign asks public to send text messages.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND JPOST.COM STAFF
As Schalit family marks 5th anniversary of Gilad's kidnapping, French official tells 'Post': "When one pretends to be a state ruled by law, one has to show respect for basic international humanitarian law.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Thousands rally in Cesarea, hundreds in Jerusalem; Schalit family chain themselves to PM's residence; Zvi Schalit blames PM for continued captivity; Sarkozy letter to Schalit delivered to protest tent.
Hundreds gather outside PMO in J'lem at Schalit protest tent; Zvi Schalit blames PM for failure to release Gilad; Barak denies agreeing to Hamas terms for deal; Sarkozy letter to Schalit delivered to protest tent.
Hundreds gather outside PMO in J'lem at Schalit protest tent; rally planned near Netanyahu's private residence; Zvi Schalit blames PM for failure to release Gilad; Sarkozy letter to Schalit delivered to protest tent.
Gilad Schalit enters 6th year in captivity, French FM says Schalit longest-held French prisoner; UN chief to Hamas: Provide Schalit family contact with son; Hamas threatens more kidnappings.
Schalit enters 6th year in captivity, Juppe: Schalit is longest-held French hostage; UN chief to Hamas: Provide Schalit family contact with son.
Noam Schalit asks why it took Israeli governments five years to make move; Hamas rejects Red Cross call for sign of life.
By HERB KEINON AND TOVAH LAZAROFF
After Hamas refuses to give Red Cross proof that kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit is alive, Netanyahu vows that terrorists in Israeli jails will face tougher conditions: "The party is over."
By HERB KEINON AND REUTERS
NGO Monitor accuses human rights groups of undermining Israel’s justice system; Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch cited.
By RON FRIEDMAN
Canadians activists plan to start construction with the Palestinians this summer, aim to break out of the coastal strip.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
Ebtisam al-Saegh's arrest seen as part of a crackdown against civil society in the Gulf monarchy.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Nearly 700 kidnap victims have been freed from Boko Haram's stronghold in the northeastern Sambisa Forest since Tuesday.
Annual report on human rights slams both sides for failing to take accountability; Hamas dismisses report as "unfair."
By GABRIELLA TZVIA WEINIGER
Amnesty International condemns countries for selling weapons to Middle East, North Africa governments, says Arab Spring shows need for curb.
After ICRC demands Hamas prove kidnapped soldier okay, Abu Zuhri says Red Cross "should not get involved in Israeli security games."
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
ICRC: "Because there has been no sign of life from Mr. Schalit for almost two years, we are now demanding that Hamas prove that he is alive"
Despite widespread calls to cancel, Amnesty International will allow "Complicity in Oppression: Do the Media Aid Israel?" to go ahead.
By JONNY PAUL
Ashton calls on Tehran to declare moratorium on death penalty; Amnesty International condemns "sharp rise" in public hangings.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Amnesty International stated it received reports of over 300 additional executions carried out in Vakilabad Prison in Mashhad, Iran.
By JOSHUA HAMERMAN
Report: US executes 46, more than Lybia, Syria; death penalty down 25% world wide since previous year with 527 executions.
Rights group says drones "field-tested on Palestinians," have been involved in "serious human rights violations" by IDF in Gaza.
Human rights group urges Iran to "show clemency, halt the imminent execution of Habibolah Latifi, and commute his death sentence."
Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch urge Tehran to quash death sentences against 5 Arabs on grounds of torture.
Rights group urges Israel not to forcibly return Syrians that potentially flee to Israeli side of Golan Heights in letter to Barak; defense minister had said Israel preparing to stop "flood of refugees."
According to Amnesty International, the vast majority of Eritrean and Sudanese nationals identified themselves as refugees to the human rights organization.
Amnesty International accused the Isreali government of blocking thousands of asylum applications and forcing African migrants to return to dangerous counditions.
By AMY SPIRO
Amnesty Israel: Government is systematically persecuting human rights activists; revoking tax break won’t hurt us.
By LAHAV HARKOV
“We will use every means we have, including revoking tax benefits, against any organization that will harm the State of Israel or IDF soldiers,” says finance mMinister.
Shaked and Smotrich: State won’t fund NGOs that work against Israeli citizens
Human rights group begins disciplinary procedures against senior staff tweet targeting Jewish members of British parliament.
By JONNY PAUL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
His wife said he had been forced by his interrogators to read a confession.
Amnesty: Boko Haram resurgence kills 381 civilians since April
The deputy regional director called the moves a "chilling setback for freedom of expression."
Amnesty described the sentencing of Alaa Brinji on Thursday as "a clear violation of international law" and said it showed intolerance of the right to peaceful expression.
A UN investigation found that Iran had executed 753 people in 2014, which is expected to be far exceeded this year if trends continue to hold.
Revolutionary Court puts men to death for "waging war against God" after they posted video of assault.
Amnesty International report says Assad gov't committing crimes against humanity in country's northwest, calls for arms embargo.
Amnesty report says rebellion spurs Assad to engage in widespread abuse.
By DAVID ROSENBERG / THE MEDIA LINE
Crackdown against political opposition figures, groups intensifying ahead of parliamentary elections, rights group says.
Human Rights group sees no rights improvement since revolution, says protesters' hopes ignored, demands reform.
Rights group accuses diplomats in foreign capitals of harassment and threats; Amnesty demands West take action against abuses.
Arbitrary arrests, torture are growing in the Middle East as despots more often than not ignore promises to end the worst abuses.
Average of two people a day executed in first half of 2011, claim human rights organizations; official figures from Tehran contradict groups' findings.
Tanks deployed near Baath Party headquarters; death toll from latest crackdown in city rises to 22; Amnesty urges UN to take Syria to ICC.
Human rights group says Syrian forces may have committed crimes against humanity after 9 people died in custody in town of Tel Kelakh.
Phone call comes as Syrian tanks deploy in town of Rastan; arrests, roadblocks intensify; detained prisoners say they were beaten, starved.
Arrests, roadblocks intensify before Friday prayers; detained prisoners tell many rights groups they were beaten with cables and starved.
Teacher faces uphill battle when freedom clashes with Islam, says "part of my job is to convince [students] something is wrong with our society.”
By JUDITH SPIEGEL / THE MEDIA LINE
Assad faces crisis as thousands of Syrian mourners burn Baath party buildings; demonstrators gather in Deraa; 260 prisoners released.
Assad faces crisis as forces open fire on protesters; more funerals planned, demonstrators gather in Deraa; 260 prisoners released.
Three reportedly killed in Damascus, 20 in Sanamein; Syrian information minister says situation "completely calm."
Human rights group calls for political prisoners to be released after 30 are arrested at peaceful protests in Damascus and Aleppo.
NGO charges Israel with "human rights violations" over administrative detention; demands investigations, compensation.
By HERB KEINON AND YONI DAYAN
By YONI DAYAN
As Schalits mark 5 years since kidnapping, Free Schalit campaign asks public to send text messages; PM announces that Israel has accepted a German-brokered prisoner swap deal.
It behooves us all to take measures against such an enactment in order to protect these selfless young men and women who are already risking so much of themselves on our behalf.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
“We urge Ireland to support any legislation that will help enforce differentiation between Israel per se and the settlements in the occupied territories of the West Bank and east Jerusalem.”
By YONATAN GHER
What change would we like to be a part of in 2018?
“Most of those killed were shot while attacking Israelis or suspected of intending an attack.”
By GERALD M. STEINBERG
Of late this NGO has been busily wrecking its professional reputation by peddling demonstrably false allegations of war crimes against the Israeli military.
By DANNY LAMM
Wallenberg's grandnephew Michael Wernstedt’s stance on Israeli policy in the West Bank is troubling,
By ILYA MEYER
It might sound absurd, but if we cannot overcome some empty Palestinian stomachs, then Israel may be in for a diplomatic diet we will soon come to regret.
By MICHAEL FREUND
This intervention could establish a precedent for international actors supporting genuine social forces within the Arab World.
By JASON PACK AND BARAK BARFI
Only when the news cycle shifted to the Arab Spring did the NGOs direct substantial
resources to Arab countries.
By JASON EDELSTEIN
Why did Noam and Aviva Schalit not turn to the Red Cross, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Brussels, Washington, London to help free their son?
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
In the democratic world, Israel’s armed domination of the Palestinians is unique. It didn’t used to be, but now it is one-of-a-kind.
By LARRY DERFNER
Amnesty International reports both pro and anti Gaddafi forces guilty of human rights abuses, urges NTC to launch investigation.
Noam Schalit slams PM who says Israel accepted prisoner swap proposal; Hamas accuses PM of lying to hide role in foiling mediator.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF, HERB KEINON AND KHALED ABU TOAM
Five years since kidnapping, Noam says gov't that sent Gilad must bring him home; PM: Israel accepted German-brokered prisoner swap deal.