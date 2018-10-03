antiquities

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Walid Al-Assad, whose 82 year-old father was beheaded by ISIS in late August, says that the Jewish conspiracy is an effort "to erase the Arab origins" of artifacts in the region.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Here, according to tradition, the very pregnant Virgin Mary sat down to rest on her way by donkey from Nazareth to Bethlehem – where she gave birth to Jesus.
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
ADL responded to the decision by saying that the action was a “a deeply misguided attack on academic freedom and the free exchange of ideas.”
The news followed a shooting attack earlier Saturday on a cafe which hosted a debate on freedom of speech.
By REUTERS
Residents of French Hill are upset about the rallies in the nearby Arab village of Isawiya.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Researchers say the well-preserved mosaics date back to the Byzantine period and were part of an ecclesiastic structure.
By BEN HARTMAN
Largest painting ever excavated in Israel.
By MEIRA BIENSTOCK
Find includes 100 undamaged religious utensils.
Children hold anti-Zionist signs.
By JONAH MANDEL
With its rich history, lush foliage and gushing water sources, the Ein Gedi resort is a perfect destination.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
By STEPHEN G. ROSENBERG
A mikva was dating from the 1st century AD to the 7th century CE, indicating the existence of a Jewish settlement during the Roman period between the 1st-3rd centuries BCE.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The thieves were likely looking for fictional buried treasures to sell on the black market.
Second century BCE relic dates to Judah Maccabee’s battles against ruler of Antiochus.
Frankfurt museum couldn’t guarantee scrolls’ return if claimed by Palestinians or Jordanians
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL,JTA
The Israel Antiquities Authority refuses to allow the scrolls to leave Israel due to Germany's decision, prompting the cancellation of a Bible Museum exhibit.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The archeologists said the new discovery came to light with the help of camera-equipped drones, a new technology that has become part of their tool box in recent years.
''There are many legends that there are buried treasures in the Negev, including at this site,'' said the Israel Antiquities Authority.
“From a research perspective, this is a sensational find... We did not imagine that a window would open for us onto the mystery of Jerusalem’s lost theater."
Discovery from Canaanite period sheds new light on ancient funerary rituals during Middle Bronze Age.
Meet Jerusalem's best-known Scottish antiquities dealer.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
"The fact that the inscription survived is an archaeological miracle."
Rare antiquities, NIS 800,000 in cash, and luxury cars were seized from east Jerusalem suspects’ homes and businesses.
Bandits attempted to loot underground 2,000-year-old excavation site from Roman period.
Research shows that Neanderthals in Northern Israel were a resilient population before modern humans arrived from Africa 60,000 years ago.
Ancient slab of stone used to ignite fires is discovered in Ramat Beit Shemesh, hailed as "extraordinary find."
By EYTAN HALON
Hundreds of rare coins, jars and jewelry seized by police in raid
"This is the first art ever documented in a dolmen in the Middle East," says archeologist.
When trying to expand the 12 meter shop in 1991, Imad Abu Khadijeh stumbled upon an ancient hall hidden behind one of the walls.
Antiquities imported to Israel from Syria during Middle Bronze Age.
Excavation in the Modi'in area finds coins dating back to 126 B.C.E.
No details about the origin of the antiquities or their value was given by the government.
The IAA also denied Emek Shaveh’s claims that it also intended to transfer other historic relics to the new West Jerusalem facility.
Name of Thutmose III, one of most prominent pharaohs in Egypt’s New Kingdom, inscribed on 3,200-year-old relic discovered by girl, 12, at Temple Mount Sifting Project
Green glass produced in 1,600-year-old kilns during Late Roman Period.
Antiquities Authority and German researchers launch 1.6m. euro project in Jerusalem.
The finding, published in the prestigious Quaternary Science Reviews, sheds new light on the eating habits of ancient man, said Prof. Avi Gopher, who co-authored the study.
Archaeologists have been unable to determine the use or purpose of an 8.5 kilogram gold tool discovered in a Jerusalem cemetery.
"The thousands of coins seized in the suspect’s home represent 2,500 years of history in the Land of Israel," the IAA said.
63 coins, 2000 years old, recovered
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
2,000-year-old sling stones left with anonymous note in courtyard at Beesheba museum.
Antiquities Authority arrests Palestinian family for breaking into Mt. Scopus cave.
‘This is the 4th inscription revealed so far dating to the 10th century BCE from the Kingdom of Judah,’ says Antiquities Authority.
21-kilometer long aqueduct runs from En Eitam to Umm Tuba, Sur Bahar, East Talpiot and Abu Tor.
2,600 perfectly preserved gold coins from 1017 CE mention founder of Druse faith.
Scarab seals, figurines and amulets inscribed in the images of Egyptian gods dating to Bronze Age found in southern Israel cave.
The ceramic shards found at the site date to the Bronze Age and are believed to have been used in the brewing of the grain based alcoholic beverage.
Extensive, irreversible damage caused to site carrying remains from Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman eras.
Antiquities Authority: Coins minted during reign of Alexander the Great represent one of most significant finds in years.
The jug, dating between 4-6 century AD, is approximately 1.5 meters high and 1.5 m. in diameter, and a remnant from a once prosperous Byzantine coastal community.
Using hi-tech methods created to capture Dead Sea Scrolls, Antiquities Authority and State Archives recreate historic document for future generations.
The roots of the project track back to 2009, when the Wakf began unlawfully excavating the Solomon’s Stables area to construct the underground Marwani Mosque.
By CARL HOFFMAN
‘According to law, a ministerial committee must convene and decide whether to approve the archaeological excavations carried out in the tunnel,’ says Emek Shaveh.
Dr. Oren Gutfeld uncovers stolen antiquities near Qumran.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
A new exhibit at the Israel Museum reunites two fragments from the Song of the Sea, whose separate journeys have spanned the Atlantic.
By ABRAHAM RABINOVICH
The city is not only getting a newly renovated station – it also got a bird’s-eye view of the remains of a bustling Byzantine city as they were excavated by the Antiquities Authority.
By YOCHEVED MIRIAM RUSSO
If the authorities fail to find the promised funding, the ancient seaport – one of the country’s most popular attractions – may be doomed.
By MAURICE PICOW
The Israeli police confiscated, $200,000 cash, 2 luxury Audi vehicles and artifacts from Ancient Egypt and Pompeii.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
When scientists scanned the remains of over 800 mummified animals, they discovered a third were empty.
Retired lecturer from the US allegedly sold antiquities to tourists for $20,000, tried to leave country with ancient coins.
By OREN KESSLER
The site is filled with overgrown hillocks hiding the estimated 95 percent of the city that remains unexcavated.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Authorities arrest two men for attempting to steal antiquities from ancient Jerusalem cave.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Antiquities dealer acquitted of forging inscription on burial box of Jesus’s brother, convicted on other charges.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF AND REUTERS
Gallery: Antiquities were kept in a backyard in the Galilee village of Mazara, found while police looked for illegal arms.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
On the festival of Shavuot (Pentecost), the season of the barley harvest, we read the bucolic tale of Ruth the Moabite lady, a poor widow exiled in the land of Judah.
By STEPHEN GABRIEL ROSENBERG
There is little doubt that Palestinian authorities are conducting this assault on the Temple Mount so as to erase any vestige of archeological evidence for Jewish (and Christian) history.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
With Hawass gone, following a Cabinet reshuffle, Egypt’s antiquities
are bound to be in better hands.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Police detain construction workers who damaged relic and concealed finding.