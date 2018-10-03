bar ilan university

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Pulitzer-nominated biography of evolutionary theorist George Price makes ‘Los Angeles Times’ short list for best science book.
By JOSHUA HAMERMAN
Jerusalem Cinematheque hosts film festival on women and religion; Bar Ilan Univ. to screen 'Bend it Like Beckham,' Israeli films.
By JONAH MANDEL AND LAHAV HARKOV
In Bar-Ilan speech, PM refutes Rouhani claim that Zionists "used" the Holocaust to oppress Palestinians.
By HERB KEINON
Second in a series on the 48 new members of the 19th Knesset: Likud Beytenu’s Shimon Ohayon.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Investigation to address suspicions concerning Yair Lapid's alleged acceptance to Ph.D. program without having necessary prerequisites.
One-time economics reporter first nonpolitical appointee to the position.
Hendel is a columnist, a military commentator for Makor Rishon and a talk show host dealing with security affairs on Army Radio.
Large majorities recognize importance of keeping J'lem under Israeli sovereignty, oppose transferring Temple Mount to Palestinian control.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Visiting professor tells Bar-Ilan panel that Indian strategic planners still haven’t understood threat of Iran nuclear program.
By NADAV SHEMER
A Bar-Ilan des étudiants d’horizons différents étudient la langue de Molière par passion sous la houlette d’enseignants qui convoquent à leur programme originalité et solidarité communautaire
By KATHIE KRIEGEL
J'lem College of Technology appoints leader in nanotechnology as succeeding president to renowned mathematician.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Head of European environmental unit: We hope partnerships with Israel will increase.
By SHARON UDASIN
Replacing Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister is an existential Israeli imperative.
By JOSHUA SOBOL
Rita, Sarit Haddad escape crashes unscathed, post-centenarians
have their say, and ‘Kaddish’ concert commemorates Holocaust.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Smiles with different social functions have different effects on HPA-axis activity when they are perceived as feedback in stressful social situations.
Quantum communication is one of the most advanced branches of the “second quantum revolution.”
New research into the origin of degenerative diseases could result.
Our versatile brains make possible an enormous number of diverse internal experiences, but until now, scientists have not had much of a clue about how they accomplish this.
The researchers thus showed that internal experiences, such as recalling personal memories, are associated with the simultaneous activity of different cognitive systems.
Our versatile brains make possible an enormous number of diverse internal experiences.
Dr. Amos Sharoni of Bar-Ilan University has now uncovered a new kind of memory effect unrelated to those previously reported.
Generosity, even among family members, had long been considered to be a specifically human characteristic.
The schizophrenia risk of the immigrants is twice as high as those of Israeli-born Ethiopian Jews.
Bar Ilan University collaborates with French counterparts at CNRS Grenoble to develop experiment detecting quantum events in ultra-thin films.
Hava Zingboim has produced the first-ever formula to allow hyaluronic acid to penetrate into deeper skin layers by application of a cream – without injection.
The analysis of 300 million years of evolution and the discovery of the molecular basis of how warm-blooded animals emerged was conducted by Prof. Dan Mishmar and his student Liron Levin.
The newest generation of Israeli doctors may put the desire for appropriate pay and working conditions before altruism.
Four veteran medical schools have relented from previously called the adding the facilities a ‘disaster’
MK Ofir Akunis: “This is additional proof of our contribution to research and innovation."
“Theories of global and multisensory integration deficits in ASD are deeply rooted in the scientific conversation about autism,” says expert.
“Retinal degenerative diseases destroy photoreceptors – the rods and cones that respond to light – but other parts of the eye usually remain healthy,” notes BIU researcher.
Is there a yoga regimen to strengthen our oculars?
Engineers have developed an encryption technique that enables stealthy transmission of any optical communications signal.
New study shows Israeli youth display more negative behavior, spend more time on computers than their European counterparts.
Gov't ministerial c'tee approves allocation of 14 hectares in Safed for permanent facility set to be completed in 6 years.
Scholarships were awarded to students who returned to Israel from medical education abroad.
Prof. Luc A. Montagnier, who won Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine, will become professor at Bar-Ilan University's new faculty in Galilee.
Establishing a medical faculty is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: An interview with Prof. Ran Tur-Kaspa, dean of Bar-Ilan University’s new school in Safed.
Makluba is one of the top items on the Eucalyptus menu, with chicken, rice and vegetables served with a ceremony led by the chef at the restaurant.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Jews avoided the Arch of Titus and refused to walk under it, in order not to attribute any honor to Titus.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
Rozenblum said her job is to exactly translate the president’s words from English to Hebrew, even if she disagrees with what he’s saying.
By JTA
A feature video from communications students at Bar-Ilan University in cooperation with the Jerusalem Post.
By GAL MATANA DAHARI/BAR-ILAN UNIVERSITY
By NATHANIEL BOTWINIK AND SHIRA HIRSCH/ BAR-ILAN UNIVERSITY
There was quite a large attendance at the Kazakhstan reception, and guests piled their plates with authentic Kazakhstan cuisine and came back for more.
Evidence of Jewish-Muslim influences in early days of Islam may prove interfaith dialogue.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Different faiths have different customs regarding worship, and Jerusalem, the cradle of the three great monotheistic faiths, is the ideal place for an exhibition of “Faces in Prayer.”
“We will aim to change the way we think, feel and act towards age and aging.”
By SARAH LEVI
The professor removed the student, who had refused to take off her hijab.
She gave the coin to the archaeological department of the Israeli body that coordinates government activities in the West Bank, as required by law.
The research and mentorship program ended its 7th year on a high note.
The conference was organized by Bar-Ilan University Prof. Aaron Demsky, an expert in the field of Jewish names.
Research shows that Neanderthals in Northern Israel were a resilient population before modern humans arrived from Africa 60,000 years ago.
Prof. Zaban will assume the presidency in the upcoming academic year in October 2017.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Stanford University topped the list with 51 alumni responsible for founding startup firms worth more than $1 billion.
The ICC Prosecutor still has not decided whether to move from an examination to a full criminal investigation.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The Technion - Israeli Institute of Technology ranked 137th while Ben Gurion University of the Negev ranked 358th. Bar Ilan University and Haifa University rounded out the list of Israeli universities ranking in at 503th and 747th respectively.
They can’t impose their restraints on the public, says modern Orthodox group.
By JEREMY SHARON
The ranking was a decrease from 11 in 2015.
Last month, six members of the Council for Higher Education announced their resignation in the wake of a growing rift between members of academia and Bennett.
Education Minister Naftali Bennett approved the recommendation for the award in the fields of geography, archeology, and knowledge of Israel.
Archeologists at Bar-Ilan University have discovered the remnants of the ancient city of Gath, one of the largest and most influential cities in the region.
By ROSIE PERPER
As part of the program, students met with Jews, Christians, Muslims, Israelis and Palestinians and also took part in role playing in debates over the future of Jerusalem.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Dr. Meytal Segal-Reich, Adv., and Dr. Mickey Schindler, Adv., have been fighting for elderly rights for a long time.
The university also bestowed honors to former IDF chief of staff Benjamin Gantz and Yehoram Gaon.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Not only is the second-generation more interested in and preoccupied with the Iranian threat, but they also bear a more ominous outlook on the world in general.
Study: ‘Schadenfreude’ exists in toddlers.
At Rehovot’s Weizmann Institute of Science, visitors will be able to visit a brain exhibition in the Davidson Institution.
University defends policy of requiring students to sign form obligating them to wear head coverings in Judaism courses.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Festivities hosted by actor Michael Harpaz, feature addresses from Taglit-Birthright CEO Gidi Mark, IDF’s chief education officer.
Twenty-five years after the establishment of Nishmat, a center for advanced Torah Study for women, its founder reflects on the challenges and inroads made by the organization.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
News briefs from around Israel.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
An event marking the International Day of Faith was held in Nazareth on Sunday, in the outdoor amphitheater on Mount Precipice.
Funding for Musicians of Tomorrow is low, but their opportunities - including performing on a luxury liner - make them rich in another way.
Being female, having a lower socioeconomic status and having elevated levels of PTSD symptoms are related to ISIS anxiety.
BESA report recommends that Israel increase military spending, maintain close ties with US as regional security deteriorates.
By OREN KESSLER
It is unclear whether any charges will be filed following the immunity deal or to what extent his oral waiver of immunity could be enforced.
Bar-Ilan University cancels lecture by outspoken American vegan after a series of altercations mar his visit to Israel.
By BEN HARTMAN
Research conducted by the Student Union shows that the Bar Ilan prices are higher than in other higher education institutions in Israel.
Prof. Daniel Hershkowitz says 20% of faculty members in the computer departments of leading US universities are Israeli.
"Through the dark years of Hitler’s inferno, I don’t know that I could have ever imagined that, decades later, I would be in my own homeland."
Philanthropist and former Mossad chief among those receiving honorary doctorates.
By STEVE LINDE
Former Supreme Court president Dorit Beinisch to visit Hebrew University for two-day academic legal conference named in her honor.
600 students from universities across Israel will attend Obama’s speech, and they are excited.
Student that attended debate says security guards refused to intervene after Tibi-Eldad event turned violent.
Authoritative academic study ranks Hebrew University of Jerusalem 53rd-best in world; six Israeli schools in top 500.
Bar-Ilan conference discusses multi-layered approach to solve problem of men who refuse to give wives bill of divorce.
The Ladino Festival at Habimah Theater has been named after Yitzhak Navon.
Likewise, the survey exposed the ambiguous attitude of Israel’s Arab citizens to the agreement, or indeed to possible Israeli reconciliation with the neighboring Arab states.
By EFRAIM KARSH
The upgrading of Ariel University's status to full-fledged university should be a cause for celebration, not infighting and threats of academic boycott.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
If there is anything al-Qaida preys on, it is Western-influenced establishments, or any signs of a caliphate not ruled by Sharia puritanism.
By SCOTT KRANE
Formal traditional recognition, which confers the qualifying title, is not a possibility in the Orthodox world for a woman.
By RACHEL LEVMORE
The Council for Higher Education slapped Bar Ilan’s wrist when it nixed its doctorates-for-VIPs fast-track.
BIU medical students will be trained to relate to patients, to empathize with them and to interact with them and their families in a respectful manner.
By MOSHE KAVEH
Raya Jaglom is an icon of Tel Aviv society and an honorary citizen of the city.
Speaking at Bar-Ilan U., ex-IDF Chief of Staff-designate Yoav Galant says Gaza rocket fire challenges "our very presence on this strip of land."
Exclusive peek into the university's Rare Book Room & Manuscript Collection features Haggadot from Italy, India, Germany, London.
By MORDECHAI I. TWERSKY
'Birkat Ha-Ilan,' the blessing for the advent of spring and blossoming of trees, may be said throughout the Hebrew month of Nissan.