bar mitzva

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The pop sensation's latest single features her dressed as "Yosef Shulem," bar mitzva DJ who loves telling rabbi jokes.
By JTA
As transgender and gender nonconforming people gain more acceptance, synagogues are having to think about how to welcome those with a diverse set of gender identities.
Designers create extravagant yarmulkes - with ridiculous price tags.
By AMY SPIRO
Somebody's feelings were hurt!
Texas youth also donated footware to a local orphanage and a YWCA center for women and children.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The court in Sao Paulo backed a lawsuit by the parents of Nissim Ourfali, who were seeking to have all the copies of the three-minute video removed from Google-owned YouTube.
Jewish culture news worldwide: Lea Michele's first single; Mila Kunis stars in new Wachowski film; Jennifer's Bat Mitzva tee ends up in Kenya.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Peres is bringing his 90th birthday celebrations forward by two months to coincide with Presidential Facing Tomorrow Conference.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Ariel Yered, whose brain was nearly split in two in a mortar attack when he was only 15 months old, celebrates bar mitzva.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Deaf children celebrate their bar and bat mitzvas.
By JACOB BATIST
Let's Bench takes tradition into the future
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Celebrating your special day in Israel is an experience you won’t regret.
By SHOSHANNA KEATS-JASKOLL
More Western immigrants are choosing to maintain their careers back in the old country.
By SAM SOKOL
Nir Barkat visits the site of the upcoming Ice Skating Festival at the old train station.
After ceremony near Kotel, guests visit Alyn Hospital.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN AND JUDY SIEGEL
Next week's meeting promises to be long on form and short on content.
By HERB KEINON AND TOVAH LAZAROFF
Right-wing activists planning to ambush the White House chief-of-staff.
By ABE SELIG
Amazing guided trips in the open terrain.
By TREKTORON
My name is Ariel Stolar. I'm an official tour guide in Israel and I want to invite you for an unforgettable visit to my beloved land, the Holy Land which is the State of Israel.
By ARIEL STOLAR
At least 30 Palestinian men surrounded the children and their parent escorts, who were on a hike in honor of one of the boy’s bar mitzvah, and started throwing rocks.
45 men and women from the former Soviet Union belatedly mark the Jewish milestone in Jerusalem.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Alan Parson has engaged in a longstanding feud with ex-Floyd member Roger Waters over his repeated performances in Israel.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
On the threshold of adulthood Bar and bat Mitzva event for IDF orphans demonstrates bright future ahead, despite suffering great loss.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Instead of celebrating his bar mitzvah when he turned 13, he was taken to the Warsaw Ghetto with his family.
By REUTERS
On Monday evening they continued a 15-year tradition of Israel’s presidents by hosting victims of terrorism who were celebrating their bar and bat mitzva.
Kristal had his birthday in September. He was recognized as the world’s oldest man in March.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
Yisrael Kristal missed his bar mitzva due to World War I.
Youngsters represent a broad cross section of society from ultra-Orthodox to secular, Sephardi, Ashkenazi and Ethiopian.
The Masorti Movement's Bar and Bat Mitzva program for special needs children has been around for almost 20 years.
By JEREMY SHARON
Every week dostories365 in collaboration with 'The Jerusalem Post' will bring you slices of Israeli life. This week, a story about a family preparing for a bar mitzva ceremony.
Disc: Nevertheless, I do not depart
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
The leaders of the next generation
The makings of a meaningful simha become more complex when families are stretched around the globe.
By BENITA LEVIN
Work toward ensuring that justice and right will prevail.
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
Colel Chabad initiative brings together 113 orphans from around the country to celebrate their rite of passage together.
12-year-old Samuel Cohen-Eckstein's parents had spoken at community meetings in support of traffic calming and a protected bike lane.
Okay, so the Washington, DC woman who is looking for nice Jewish boys to break challah with probably isn’t really Benjamin Millepied’s better half... but she is very funny.
The video of Sam Horowitz's razzle-dazzle entrance at his bar mitzva became an internet sensation.
Video of 13-year-old Sam Horowitz’s Vegas-style entrance to his bar mitzva goes viral.
Josh Wasserman donates mitzvah money to spread his love for the sport by funding team in the framework of "Give a Mitzva-Do a Mitzva" program.
Thirteen years after discovering Jewish roots, 64-year-old Mariusz Robert Aoflko of Poland celebrates bar mitzva in J'lem.
American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee in Israel organizes initiative to help survivors celebrate 70 years late.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
13-year-old Daniel Klosk donates bar mitzvah money to transform derelict basketball court in Yud Alef neighborhood.
Boys who have lost a parent to celebrate important milestone together.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
The great-great-grandson of the Hurva’s last rabbi before its destruction in the War of Independence became a bar mitzva at the Ashkenazi shul.
By JOSHUA HAMERMAN
What a mercy it was to be excused from 'layning' before that crowd! A private coming of age was a divine blessing.
By VIVA HAMMER
In Goodman family video of bible scene, Esau asks why he should "schlepp to the middle of nowhere just for some kid's bar mitzva!"
By JONAH MANDEL
After raising over $30,000, thousands of people in Israel can be helped and lives saved, thanks to Low and his own personal mitzva.
Prize is culmination of the Masa El Hadrasha sermon program, currently reaching 10,000 students weekly.
Obama chief of staff's publicized visit now shrouded in mystery.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Events planner Osnat Eldar gives tips on how to organize a special celebration in Israel, whether it's a "rolling event" around the country or located in a central location.
By OSNAT ELDAR
Rabbi Michael Hilton explores the history of Jewish coming-of-age ceremonies.
By DAVID GEFFEN
A round up of news from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY NATHAN WISE
BGU was recognized for its exceptional support offered to students and staff members who were called up for active reserve duty during the war in Gaza this summer.
"If you stay silent when faced with an incident like this, and don't make a statement, the world will stay silent towards you," the Turkish President said.
Contest held by Education Ministry is aimed to improve teens' writing and public speaking skills.
“Your family and loved ones have given you a strong foundation to begin your passage into Jewish adulthood, and we know they are very proud of you for reaching this milestone,” he wrote.
Imagine if children throughout Israel spent the year leading up to their bar and bat mitzvas raising funds to bring electricity and water to children in Africa.
By DOV LIPMAN
A bar mitzva celebration serves as a bonding experience.
By LIAT COLLINS
And almost half of those people have more than one disability. About 200,000 child have a disability, and 40% of these children have multiple disabilities.
By STEVE STEIN
Unable to walk, talk or express their feelings, four seriously disabled children come of age at the Western Wall.
By MAAYAN JAFFE
Digging up your roots is the positive opposite of burying your past.
Karol's story is one that should inspire in us all a sturdy confidence in the eternity of Israel.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Native-born Israelis and Americans living in Israel often look at the whole simcha gift-giving experience quite differently.
By HERB KEINON
"[My] resolution for the time when I am finally reborn is: I will not live with a 'sand clock' telling me what I can and cannot do."
By URIEL HALBREICH
I hate loud bands at weddings. Does that make me a killjoy?
By JUDY MONTAGU
Even those few who articulated an interest in meeting some of the other folks at the celebration admitted – upon further probing – to utilitarian, rather than pure, motives.
While Israel is certainly not impervious to over-the-top show-boating – far more often than not – it is the exception, not the rule.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
I get mail. Some of it from people telling me that they’ve been stranded overseas. But more often, it’s from readers and clients asking for my input.
By MARK FELDMAN
The idyllically situated restaurant, The Harp of David, evokes the days of King David.
By ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM TEAM
“I lived my life as a part-white, part-black but then sometimes Jewish kid, and I didn’t understand because she didn’t make me convert," says comedian.
Franco's star-studded celebration was part of the Hilarity for Charity organization's bid to raise money toward Alzheimer's research.
The "Anaconda" singer graced the stage at the Pierre Hotel in Manhattan, performing a medley of her hit songs.
By ELIA BERGER