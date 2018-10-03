bomb scare

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Most of the 162 bomb threats are suspected of coming from an American-Israeli Jewish man living in Ashdod, Israel.
By JTA
It was the third attempt to infiltrate a court house with bomb in two months.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Police: Arab man from West Bank attempted to detonate 3 pipe bombs on light rail.
By REUTERS
The small canvas bag was left on a ramp leading to the parking garage under the Jewish Community Center.
A man identifying himself as Ford Joseph Holloway submitted an online tip to the FBI saying he was the “mastermind behind the Jewish synagogue bomb threats.”
Police are investigating to find out who sent the letter.
FIU police dog identified possible explosives in the suspects car, leading to the evacuation of a university parking garage.
No signs of remorse appeared on his face as he smirked throughout the hour-long proceeding.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
With the suspect of last year's wave of bomb threats currently behind bars, who is behind the scares now?
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Juan Thompson, 32, is set to appear in court next Monday morning to enter a guilty plea, according to the letter, submitted by Acting US Attorney Joon Kim in Manhattan.
The US may request the suspect be extradited.
By JTA,JPOST.COM STAFF,DANIELLE ZIRI
House members are calling for increased funding for Jewish institutions following the alarming uptick in antisemitism that has threatened Jewish community centers across the US recently.
US Attorney-General met with JCC leaders this week to continue the discussion about the ongoing bomb threat that still looms over the community centers.
The scare spree made international headlines and prompted the president to open his first address to a joint session of Congress with a robust condemnation of antisemitism.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The interactive map, which was created by an investigative journalism organization, chronicles more than 150 antisemitic crimes committed across the US in the past months.
Nine of the threats were sent or called in on Tuesday and the remaining five, affecting JCCs in Colorado, Delaware, Connecticut and Vancouver, Canada, took place Wednesday.
More than 100 Jewish institutions, mostly JCCs, have received bomb threats since the beginning of the year.
A 31-year-old man from St. Louis, Missouri was arrested on suspicion of calling in at least 8 bomb threats to various Jewish centers and institutions.
By MICHAEL WILNER,DANIELLE ZIRI
Mothers of children who attend JCC schools talk about the emotional toll the wave of bomb threats has had on them and their families.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Monday's incidents are the fifth wave of such threats in less than two months.
It was the second time in three weeks that the Lawrence Family JCC in La Jolla had to be evacuated.
Democratic contender in the latest US presidential election condemns recent JCC bomb threats, Jewish cemetery desecration and "online attacks" against Jews.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
On Monday, the JCC Association of North America said that since Jan. 9 there have been 69 bomb threat incidents at 54 JCCs in 27 states and one Canadian province. All were hoaxes.
Jewish community centers across the US received bomb threats on Monday, adding to a wave of threats made this year.
The FBI has not named any suspects or described a likely motive for the bomb threats earlier this week.
Gladys Jaramillo, told Florida’s Sun Sentinel Medina, his cousin, has had serious mental health problems since he sustained head injuries and was in a coma following a serious car accident.
After media reports bomb threat caused evacuation of Israel's consulate in French port city, Foreign Ministry says it was not aware of any alert.
By HERB KEINON AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Anonymous call to police says bomb located in van parked outside consulate in French city; sappers find fake device and call off alert.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
About 500,000 people around the world have been hurt by mine-inflicted injuries.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The US and Israel have strong extradition agreements that apply in most cases, the Justice Ministry decided in April that this case was exceptional.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Monday's blast on board a metro train in Russia's second-largest city killed 11 people and wounded 45; Russian media reports have said that the incident was caused by a suicide bomber.
New York police name suspect in weekend Manhattan bombing.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Mayor says two men scavenging trash near New Jersey train station found a suspicious package containing what could have been a live bomb in a wastebasket.
Authorities are investigating the blast as a criminal act, and did not immediately link it to any terror organization.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
According to local media, six bombs detonated and gunfire broke out in Jakarta; one blast went off in a Starbucks cafe.
The flight made an emergency landing in Kenya after a suspicious device was found in one of the toilets.
Police says investigation into bomb threat in early stages.
Father of 14-year-old Ahmed Mohamed says he is pulling out other 2 children from school district.
NYPD close off streets around Times Square after unattended van spotted outside Westin Hotel. Area re-opened to traffic after vehicle searched.
The suspect had one pipe bomb strapped to his body; the second in a coat placed near soldiers.
The teen sold his services on AlphaBay, a “dark web” marketplace website selling illegal goods and services that was closed by U.S. authorities in July.
Initial investigations revealed that he planned to enter the courthouse complex and detonate the explosive devices, targeting security forces inside.
By ARIEL WHITMAN
Suspect, 18-year-old dual citizen, ran a 'Dark Net' shop offering his intimidation and harassment tactics for money
Why would Israel simply not extradite the suspect to the US if the US is demanding it?
The parents claim their 18-year-old son has severe autism and a brain tumor that affects his behavior.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The arrest came after an extensive investigation by the Israeli Police in cooperation with FBI and other international law enforcement agencies.
Israel’s anti-fraud squad arrested the suspect at home in southern Israel and searched the premises on Thursday.
Right now, the suspect is just a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.
There are still few details available about the suspect’s profile, but he is not in the IDF, not ultra-Orthodox, at some point made aliya and possibly has psychological problems and few friends.
There were no reported injuries in the blast.
The bomb was found by police at Brenner Middle School on Ein Ganim Street, as part of what they said was an ongoing undercover sting.
By BEN HARTMAN
Police from the Coastal District were hesitant to speak on the record about the incident, saying that the circumstances remain unclear.
This is the second bomb scare outside of the embassy this year.
By HERB KEINON
At least 44 people were killed in the Palm Sunday attacks in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Also on Friday, an unidentified gunman killed a police officer and a civilian in a shootout in central Ankara.
Police declined comment on incident; cause of explosion unknown.
Turkish government says twin explosion a "terrorist attack."
Gulf Arab kingdom says it has also declared Iranian charge d'affaires in Bahrain a "persona non grata" and gave him 72 hours to leave the country.
Just because the American-Israeli suspect accused of threatening more than 150 JCCs was arrested, it doesn't mean that the battle against antisemitism is over.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Despite rising tensions in the US following the recent uptick in antisemitic acts, the prediction of a wave of aliya American Jews in response is nonsensical.
By ISI LEIBLER
Can the wave of antisemitism in the US and across the world be halted before it escalates further? And what's Israel role in the process?
The incident has prompted a social media debate about Islamophobia in America, and the Twitter hashtag #IStandWithAhmed has since gone viral.