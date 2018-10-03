03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
David Fisher’s latest documentary is a complex story about how the filmmaker’s son decided to go to school on what used to be the frontline between Bosnians and Croatians.
By HANNAH BROWN
Citing anti-Semitic writings by Busuladzic, the Israeli Embassy expressed its disapproval of the honor in a letter to the regional government
By JTA
The total value of the property today is estimated at 3 billion euros.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The National Museum in Sarajevo harbors the Sarajevo Haggadah, the 14th century Jewish book of Passover rites seen as one of the oldest Sephardic Haggadahs.
By REUTERS
The visiting fans' pro-Palestinian protest in Vienna's central square quickly turned anti-Semitic.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
PA's al-Malki is expected to follow Lieberman, attempt to sway three-way shared Bosnian presidency; FM previously promised Serbs investment.
UNESCO general assembly expected to vote within days on Palestinian membership.
By HERB KEINON
Foreign Ministry will reportedly submit report to UNSC; Israel to send envoys to Colombia, Bosnia, Herzegovina to persuade nations on PA bid.
Diplomats: Issue could stay in c'tee for months before going to UNSC for vote; Lebanese ambassador says c'tee agreed to continue meeting.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
PA president and FM to make visits to Bosnia, Colombia and Portugal in effort to secure 9 requisite votes for recognition of Palestinian state.
British colonel talks fighting terror.
By Ilan Evyatar
Praljak drank poison seconds after United Nations judges turned down his appeal against a 20-year sentence for war crimes against Bosnian Muslims.
The story of Radovan Karadzic, a psychiatrist turned genocidal mini-state leader, provides lessons for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
By DAVID ROHDE,REUTERS
Back and forth over removal of Iranian diplomats; report asserts they had contact with Bosnian Wahhabist leader.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Lieberman thanks Serb member of Bosnian presidency for opposing Palestinian request for UN membership in the Security Council.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Gunmen identified as Wahhabi extremist, convicted felon Mevludin Jasarevic, 23, from SW Serbia; police officer wounded, attacker arrested.
After wartime general's son says his father to frail, Belgrade court decides he will face charges in Hauge; EU expects extradition within 10 days.
Bosnian Serb general accused of orchestrating massacre of 8,000 Muslims in the town of Srebrenica and a brutal siege of Sarajevo.
Holbrooke served under every Democratic president from Kennedy to Obama in a career that began with a foreign service posting in Vietnam.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
“We would like Bosnia-Herzegovina to understand our worries.”
Croatian conference brings together European leaders to talk tolerance and reconciliation and apply lessons to Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By JONAH MANDEL
The first international conference commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Jadovno concentration camp signals the advent of a new field of research into the history of the Holocaust in Bosnia.
By RAPHAEL ISRAELI
"It should not take something as drastic as Srebrenica to shake the world into taking serious action," Navi Pillay tells reporters.
Erdogan says Security Council inherently unjust because one or two nations can block intervention in humanitarian crises.
"Without unity, there will be more bloodshed. Without unity, more innocents will die," UN chief says.
Alexander Zvtkovic is suspected of involvement in killing up to 8,000 Bosnian Muslims in "Srebrenica massacre."
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Alexander Zvtkovic is suspected of involvement in the 1995 "Srebrenica massacre" during which 1,000's of Muslims were murdered in eastern Bosnia.
By DAN IZENBERG
Alexander Zvtkovic is suspected of involvement in the 1995 "Srebrenica massacre" during which Muslims were murdered in eastern Bosnia.
Approximately 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys between the ages of 12 and 77 were murdered at the hands of paramilitary Christian Bosnian-Serbian thugs.
By MENACHEM Z. ROSENSAFT
One can only conjecture Iranian plans and achievements in the Balkans, but the size of Iran’s embassy in Sarajevo testifies to the importance Iran places on Bosnia.
By IVANA BARTULOVIC AND MIRKO DAUTOVIC
Fundamentally Freund: During the 1990s, many American Jews rallied behind Bosnia and Kosovo, in effect viewing Serbia as a lost cause.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Borderline Views: We should be creating our own borderscapes, destroying walls and fences instead of constructing them,
By DAVID NEWMAN
In this extradition case, the accused is not German but an Israeli citizen with Balkan roots.
By STEPHEN KARGANOVIC
It is a truism: ours will be the last generation to live in the company of Holocaust survivors.
By SIMON GOLDBERG
We must combat hatred, discrimination, but not at the price of blurring memory of the six million.
A service for Hitler is unthinkable. So why is the world quiet in response to a service for Ante Pavelić?
By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Teams should have little trouble completing their progress to the playoff round of the Europa League next week after claiming comfortable victories.
By ALLON SINAI
Mac Haifa takes 5-1 advantage into second leg vs Borac; roster changes on horizon?
First up for Haifa in CL qualifiers: Bosnian champion Banja Luka
1-0 brings Reds a step closer to CL group stage.
Reds enter second leg in Bosnia up five goals with third qualifying round almost a lock.
General accused of war crimes in Bosnia; court briefly adjourned because Mladic was sick, "hardly responsive."