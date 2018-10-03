03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Nikki Haley addressed a number of issues Thursday night, among them the likelihood that the US would push for a Palestinian state.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
Founded by a man who knows wine from the inside out, the Israel Wine
Experience is a vintage adventure.
By Adam Montefiore
Ronnie Peterson hosts renowned guitarist Dave Specter, along with vocalist Dietra Farr and acoustic master Dani Litani.
By DAVID BRINN
Jane's Addiction front-man Perry Farrel says it will be first-ever large-scale int'l music festival in country.
In her final season, Oprah Winfrey pulls out all the stops.
By RUTH BELOFF
Here to perform at the TA Jazz Festival, Indigo Trio member Nicole Mitchell is a leading musician on the global jazz scene.
By BARRY DAVIS
Sources say White House chief of staff will run for mayor in Chicago; White House press sec. says Obama plans announcement before weekend.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and a delegation of Chicago investors, academics, healthcare professionals and water experts came to Israel in search of technology collaborations with the Start-up Nation.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
Raphael Golb is the son of Dead Sea Scrolls expert Norman Golb, a professor at the University of Chicago.
By REUTERS
Although SlutWalk Chicago said it would welcome religious symbols, it denounced the Zioness initiative Thursday for using the march to promote a "nationalist agenda."
By JTA
Gretchen Rachel Hammond was moved to a sales position at The Windy City Times after she reported that Jewish participants were kicked out of a lesbian march.
Wrigley Field will become the 13th major league ballpark to sell kosher food.
Being pro-Israel at LGBT events has become difficult, LGBT Jewish leaders say, and at times the opposition to Israel has spilled over into making Jews feel uncomfortable about displaying their identity.
By BEN SALES/JTA
One Muslim activist calls for an end to the hypocrisy of the Chicago Dyke March.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Chicago may be considered America's "Second City," but organizers of a local Pride event have found themselves mired in first-rate controversy.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Jewish students slam institution for allowing antisemitic rhetoric.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The two Chicago-area families garnered worldwide attention and praise after a photo of them jointly protesting the Trump travel ban went viral.
More than 20 states are considering bills or have passed laws targeting companies that comply with the BDS movement against Israel.
24 people voted in favor of resolution, 22 voted against and three people abstained.
Former Illinois state senate colleague says Obama has made mistake by not visiting Israel since his election, better come soon.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Obama supporters cheer results on giant screen, dance to oldies.
In Chicago, some 4,000 students earn credits by taking summer courses.
By AZAM AHMED
Scientists say solar system came into being 4.5 billion years after Big Bang, but formation took shorter time.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Researches at Loyoal University Chicago discover bacteria are present in bladders of some healthy women.
By LOYOLA UNIVERSITY HEALTH SYSTEM
Hammond was the first to report that three women were kicked out of the 'Chicago Dyke March,' an LGBT parade on June 24, for carrying rainbow flags emblazoned with Jewish stars.
At Chicago summit, NATO endorses plan to pull out most troops by end of 2014; Obama: We will responsibly withdraw but Afghanistan won't be perfect.
Pakistan-born Canadian is accused of using his firm to provide cover story for an American who scouted targets in India for a Pakistani terror group.
Former White House chief of staff is to succeed the retiring Richard Daley with 55% of the vote.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER
Illinois Supreme Court says former White House chief of staff can run for mayor after he was thrown off list for not meeting residency requirement.
Emanuel: "I have no doubt that we will prevail;" Judges say Emanuel did not live in the city the year before the election.
Following mail bomb plot, Rabbi Vernon Kurtz says Jewish leaders working with local police to up security.
PM addresses plot to harm 2 synagogues in Chicago ahead of his visit next week to US to participate in Jewish Federation's General Assembly.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Al-Qaida in Yemen suspected of sending cargo bombs reportedly destined for two Chicago synagogues; two women arrested; UK: Plane may have been target.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER AND AP
Mail bombs posted to two Chicago synagogues are a ‘credible threat against our country,’ Obama says; UK: Plane may have been target.
US officials increasingly certain that bombs bound for Chicago synagogues the work of Yemen's al-Qaida branch.
Police and ADL warn Jewish organizations not to open suspicious packages sent from abroad following thwarted terror attacks in US.
As Emanuel embarks on "Tell it like it is" tour of Chicago in mayoral campaign, 'Tribune' reports Jews more interested in Israel record.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former White House chief of staff joins a crowded field of Democrats who have announced they're running for mayor or hinted at it.
Senior adviser to Obama Pete Rouse to take place of outgoing Emanuel as interim White House chief of staff.
3 Israelis teens and pilot grandfather die in crash, 1 teen survives.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Republican Joel Pollak challenges US Rep. Jan Schakowsky.
‘Tonight we show the world that this son of Israel and the Jewish people will not be forgotten’
By STEFANIE PERVOS
NGO calls addresses "virulently anti-Semitic rhetoric."
By HAVIV RETTIG GUR
Suspects also indicted for allegedly planning violent attack on Danish newspaper which printed Muhammad cartoons.
By AP
Patricia Barber broke out of her comfort zone and landed a recording deal at an age when most jazz artists put out album number four or five.
A dozen women, along with seven start-up founders, to speed-date with US investors.
By MAX SCHINDLER
William Parker and Hamid Drake jazz it up at Levontin 7.
Lew was chosen for his long years in government, skill as a multitasker, but Jews happy to have go-to man back in the White House.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Veterinarian Dr. Daniel Gorenstein and his siblings were raised on a farm that raised sheep and grew macadamia nuts, a symbiotic experiment that was his grandmother’s idea.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
An American rabbi embarks on a physical and spiritual journey that leads him to unexpected places.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Michael Kotzin, a gifted storyteller and eloquent advocate for Israel, touches on everything from Zionism to anti-Semitism.
By STEVE LINDE
Staunchly secular, Saul Bellow was nonetheless unapologetically Jewish, eschewing writers he saw as anti-Semitic and peppering his work with Yiddishisms.
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
Barbara Silverman learned life’s lessons the hard way and, because of that, takes full advantage of every day.
Trading the Big Apple for the Big Orange, Jackie Frankel is using her talents to ‘do something meaningful to help the Jewish people.’
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
"Part of the reason I wanted to join the army is because I know I have a lot to contribute and I know that I can do this."
By RUTH EGLASH
The long-running Chicago lawsuit arose from a 1997 attack in which three members of the Islamic militant group Hamas blew themselves up in Jerusalem, killing five people.
The influential federation branch said that the nuclear agreement needs to be strengthened and emphasized that war is not the only alternative for dealing with Iran.
They need more Jewish queer women to show up at the table and make sure theirs is another voice to be heard.
By A.J. CAMPBELL
Here is to the next 25 years; we can only hold our breath.
By STEWART WEISS
By enjoying the moment alongside his team, Bryant makes the past seem “real” again, essentially reliving the history of the team.
By JONATHAN L. MILEVSKY
"The Cubs, for me, became the Jews of the sports world."
By ISI LEIBLER
Following her experience in Beit Shemesh on her way to school in December last year, Na’ama suffered nightmares, stomach aches and anxiety.
By HADASSAH MARGOLISE
Let me say from the start that I look like a terrorist...
By RAY HANANIA
Threats to the Jewish people go global.
By LIAT COLLINS
Unless one was fixed up in an arranged marriage, the assumption is that one’s spouse was not one’s first girlfriend or boyfriend.
By HERB KEINON
Gabe Carimi’s introduction to the Windy City at a Chabad-sponsored event just the latest big hit from the newest Monster of the Midway.
By LISA BARR
A round up of news from in and around Jerusalem.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Rasmussen remains firm on non-intervention despite deterioration; Syrian violence spills over into Lebanon with 3 killed, 10 wounded, 5 hour firefight, including rocket propelled grenades.